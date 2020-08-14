The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Daughter charged with murder of well-loved Jewish woman in Kansas City

"Without her the world is damp and gray, and everything is colder."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2020 15:49
Kansas City police officers on patrol (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MURPHY)
Kansas City police officers on patrol
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MURPHY)
A 20-year-old woman is facing charges over the death of her mother, a well-loved figure in the Jewish community in Kansas City.
Stacey M Bell was found stabbed to death in her home on Sunday after relatives raised concerns for her well-being.
According to KCTV News, court records filed on Thursday detail that KCPD officers visited her residence after a family member found the back door open and saw Stacey lying in the living room covered in blood, having been stabbed.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, and she was transported to Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, where her death was ruled a homicide.
Officers cleared the residence for additional people and found her daughter, Alina, lying on a bed in a bedroom within the residence in what appeared to be a large amount of vomit, according to Fox4KC.
Court records state that Alina was screaming incoherently, although at one point she apparently claimed that her mother's death was a suicide. Concerned that she may have overdosed on medication, Alina was transported to Research Medical Center for treatment.
Empty pill bottles belonging to Alina were found at the residence, and there was no sign of a forced entry to the premises.
A family member stated that they had seen Alina screaming at her mother the previous day, but that she had calmed down later that evening. Alina did not answer calls from that family member on the day of her mother's death.
Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond, and the family has asked they be given privacy at this time.
Obituaries left on the Louis Memorial Chapel's web page for Stacey speak of the 56-year-old as warm-hearted and generous.
"Stacey loved with infinite courage. She loved exuberantly, without limits or reservations, in the face of the world’s brutality and indifference," the family wrote in her obituary. "She loved the way most of us breathe: bodily, innately, essentially; through every moment of every day. Her heart was soft, fierce, and brightly burning. Without her the world is damp and gray, and everything is colder."
The Stacey Bell Memorial Fund for the Benefit of Mental Health has been founded in her honor through the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City.
"Mental health services in Kansas City are insufficient despite high demand, and the fund will be used to ease the burden of cost for those who do not have the means," the family said.


