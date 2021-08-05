Meet Noa Grayevsky, Israel's rising star in New York's photography scene

Meet Israeli artist Noa Grayevsky , a promising figure on the New York photography scene. Her uncommon images, spotlighting musicians and models, have already become a commodity there.

Noa brings a rich, elegant, and realistic photographic language that portrays her subjects in a rare way. Many organizations have used her work and benefited from her photos that have been published around the world.

Motty Reif, a prominent figure in the Israeli fashion industry, says, “Noa is one of the best photographers in the world because she creates iconic photographs of people that do not fit the traditional fashion pattern. She is talented at capturing the nuance of the event, the location and its content in a way that is truly unusual.”

Grayevsky, somewhat embarrassed by the compliment, says, “The biggest compliment for me is that people trust me and are ready to expose themselves so I can get the best out of them.”

GRAYEVSKY BEGAN her career on Israel’s Channel 13. Her work received broad exposure throughout the culture, entertainment and news industries. With the experience and knowledge she gained, Grayevsky decided to move on and fulfill more dreams. She currently works and lives in New York, where she strives to help create community, love and equality through her work.

It is essential for Noa to present both the way she sees Judaism in the world and the importance of global citizenship – seeking to promote an agenda of brotherhood, humanity, courtesy and generosity. She believes that through her work, she can harness and connect all parts of the planet, give voice to different people, and respect their personal and human experiences.

Grayevsky got the drive to create when she worked in south Tel Aviv for Reif, producer of the annual Israel Fashion Week. The goal was to create a landscape where people of all kinds and shapes could feel comfortable and change the perception of what is accepted as the ideal of beauty.

“I was exposed to amazing people from different communities, whose goal was to represent their community with dignity,” she recounts. “They were so kind and grateful. All I wanted was to help them.”

A highlight of Noa’s career in Israel was casting Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot in Castro’s fashion shows when she was at the beginning of her star turn. “Gal Gadot was and remains the most humble and charming person I have had the privilege of working with. I think her representation right now in popular films inspires many up-and-coming actresses from the Middle East. She is a combination of Sabra, beauty, talent and humility. Her work and professionalism have led her to great success.”

In December 2016, Noa was invited to the White House to light the first Hanukkah candle, where she met president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle. That same year she attended a private event in Monaco, where the guest of honor was Shimon Peres. She took one of the last photos of the late president. “Shimon Peres inspired me after the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin in 1995,” Grayevsky recalls. “He was an amazing man who did everything for the State of Israel. I saw him as a visionary leader who planted a lot of hope and inspiration within me.”

Grayevsky also filmed the opening of Madonna’s tour of Israel, captured Kanye West’s visit and performance in Israel, and centered her lens on dozens of other Israeli politicians, public figures, singers and artists.

Her first exhibition was in Israel, where she presented a series of personal portraits and a group photo of anonymous men from the Hebrew Israelite community in Dimona. Later in New York, she presented an exhibition of portraits of models, with proceeds from the going to support a shelter for battered women in the US.

GRAYEVSKY TOOK one of the last photographs of late president Shimon Peres. (photographer: NOA GRAYEVSKY)

In 2018, Noa participated in a group exhibition featuring images of models and celebrities. The exhibition later moved to Japan. Her solo exhibition is currently on display in the Big Apple and contains a variety of works she created in the US.

Known for her intense need to create change and raise awareness, her photographs have been widely shared on social media.

What are your plans for the immediate future?

“I want to keep creating what I feel is in my natural space. For me, fashion is a precise language and expression through which gaps can be bridged and personal questions can be answered. After a year-and-a-half where we all walked around with sneakers and sweaters, there is a feeling of rebirth.”

You are a key activist in the UN Women organization.

“I am the leading photographer for this important organization. In addition, I am busy raising funds for a long-term campaign that focuses on men who help women. The project is fascinating and very dear to my heart. It’s crucial to shine a light on men who help women be strong and successful. When men stand up against violence and chauvinism, it creates power.”

Have you ever photographed a battered woman?

“One of the most empowering experiences I ever had in my career was fulfilling the dream of a battered woman to be an actress. She came from a difficult family and did not have the means. I made sure that her photo shoot was spectacular so she could have the start to follow her dream.”

How would you describe yourself as a photographer?

“My motto is to document life authentically and to reveal the inner truth of people. I want to give them a comfortable feeling so they can remove the masks and share with me that one moment that is most meaningful. It is the personal story that inspires me.

“The dynamic between myself and the subject is necessary. I am very selective in my choices of whom to work with, and choose the projects based on inspiration from the person themselves.” 