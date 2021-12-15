Rabbi Dov Levy Prize: Meet Dr. Michael Held

Dr. Michael Held is the driving force behind ETTA, which he helped to establish in 1993.

Held has led ETTA’s board and staff in growing the organization from a start-up into the largest agency of its kind in Southern California. Today, ETTA offers a multitude of programs that serve upwards of 700 youth and adults with developmental differences each month.

A licensed psychotherapist, Held recognized three decades ago that the special needs community increasingly desired independent living options. Under his leadership, ETTA created the Housing and Supportive Living Division, which offers a wide range of housing opportunities. ETTA has earned a national reputation for excellence in its housing programs, with a 97% group home retention rate.

Help Dr. Michael Held win the Rabbi Dov Levy Prize and be entered for a chance to win a free ticket to Israel. Learn more.

ETTA believes in creating an inclusive, aware community where people with disabilities are safe, valued, and independent to the fullest extent of their potential.

ETTA pioneered the creation of the inclusion movement in LA. With 165 clients, 220 employees and 150 volunteers,

ETTA’s programs create a community that supports the whole person. Services include housing, job training, recreational activities and life skills programs, empowering adults with disabilities to have full lives, with homes, jobs and friends.

ETTA stands apart as a premier agency because of its ability to provide services that are comprehensive and tailored. Our vision is an inclusive, participatory community of people, with and without disabilities, succeeding and growing together.

Moreover, ETTA’s Iranian-American Division has succeeded in changing attitudes toward the disabled and erasing the stigma that was once commonplace among the Iranian community, the second largest Iranian Jewish population in the world.

Its sister nonprofit, Cornerstone, is developing a state-of-the-art independent 64-unit apartment community (“The Village”) in the heart of Jewish Los Angeles. Set to break ground in 2022, The Village will bring together neurodiverse adults who have developmental differences, neighbors and businesses to make an inspired statement about the unique value of every person.

Held was appointed executive director of Cornerstone in April 2021. The new village community reflects his inspired leadership to create a world where individuals with developmental differences live fully enriched, inclusive and independent lives.

About The Rabbi Dov Levy Prize

Fifty years ago, when Jewish children and adults with disabilities in Israel were either hidden away or left to the care of nuns in Christian facilities, Rabbi Dov Levy fought to provide them with a Jewish education, hand in hand with the most advanced treatments.

To this day, his Seeach Sod special education network is breaking ground on behalf of individuals with disabilities while fostering awareness and acceptance within society at large.

Throughout the Jewish world, great strides have been made for people with disabilities but there is still a long way to go.