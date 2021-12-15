The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rabbi Dov Levy Prize: Meet Gaby Gotesman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 07:07

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2021 07:11
Gaby Gotesman is one of the four graduating seniors whose school partners with Sinai’s Inclusion by Design program. 
The following is an excerpt from an essay she wrote describing her work with children with disabilities and special needs:
“If I told you that my friend FaceTimes me when she’s bored and fills me in on her day, you might think she’s like any other phone-loving teenager. If I said she has super trendy glasses and bangs I wish I could pull off, you might wonder if she’s interested in fashion. If I explained that we see each other every week, and love hanging out, you might ask if we go to school together."
More from the essay:
"But from what I told you, I don’t think you would guess that my friend has Down Syndrome...
"The fact that Tova and I [have become] such close friends taught me that a true friendship, one in which both sides genuinely care about one another, was possible regardless of differing abilities.”
SINAI was born 40 years ago out of the yearning of parents to end the isolation of their children with developmental, learning and intellectual disabilities, and to provide them with a special education that would instill pride in their Jewish heritage and a sense of belonging within the community. 
Today, SINAI serves 200 students throughout four elementary schools and four high schools, each of which is integrated within a regular education Jewish host school. This "school within a school" model maximizes opportunities for social and academic inclusion. As the only Jewish special education school accredited by the prestigious Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, SINAI is widely recognized for its excellence and thought leadership in special education.  
SINAI creates each child’s individualized program with all of his or her needs - academic, social, and emotional - in mind.  For some students that means vocational training that leads to steady employment and independent living.  For others it means academic and social skill building toward a goal of attending college.  For all students, it means gaining a positive self-image, an understanding that their disabilities do not define them, and recognition that they are valued members of their communities.

About The Rabbi Dov Levy Prize

Fifty years ago, when Jewish children and adults with disabilities in Israel were either hidden away or left to the care of nuns in Christian facilities, Rabbi Dov Levy fought to provide them with a Jewish education, hand in hand with the most advanced treatments. 
To this day, his Seeach Sod special education network is breaking ground on behalf of individuals with disabilities while fostering awareness and acceptance within society at large.
Throughout the Jewish world, great strides have been made for people with disabilities but there is still a long way to go.


