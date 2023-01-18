120 new meds proposed for health basket

The health basket provided by the four health maintenance organizations in Israel is likely to be expanded by more than 120 medications and technologies for some 350,000 people at a total cost of NIS 650 million. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the public committee for the expansion of the basket of health services, chaired by Prof. Dina Ben-Yehuda.

Applications from pharmaceutical and medical technology companies to have their product added to the basket totaled a few billion shekels.

The recommendations were sent to the health and finance ministers and the National Health Council, which must give their approval before the additions go into effect.

Among the recommendations are:

• Prevention and public health: Vaccination against shingles for at-risk populations and those age 65 and over; Prevenar vaccine against pneumococcal pneumonia; eyeglasses for children up to seven years of age; and the expansion of the ages eligible for screening tests during pregnancy.

Illustrative photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

• Cutting-edge cancer treatments: Immunotherapy drugs for breast, kidney, skin cancer and other malignancies; genetic tests for tumors to adapt the best treatment for the specific disease; drugs for multiple myeloma; personalized drugs; and advanced therapies.

• Treatments for chronic diseases: Drugs for the treatment of diabetes, kidney disease, neurological disease, pulmonary disease and cardiac disease; various technologies that include a continuous hybrid system for sugar monitoring and insulin infusion by expanding eligibility for children with juvenile diabetes; treatment in communication-disorder clinics for people who stutter; and lung rehabilitation.

Criticisms of the package

The Obesity Research and Treatment Society expressed anger and frustration about the basket committee’s recommendations.

“I would like to congratulate the members of the basket committee for their complex, sensitive and not simple work,” said the society’s chairman, Prof. Dror Dicker. “However, it is a pity that the State of Israel ignores a quarter of its population that suffer from the disease of obesity."

“There is no economic sense in the state’s preference to spend a total of NIS 20 billion per year on medications that are the consequences of the obesity epidemic on the economy and society, rather than allocating a budget in the basket to treat obesity. The results of obesity cost a fortune, but there is almost no investment in their treatment.”

The Israel Internal Medicine Society thanked the committee for taking its recommendations into account. However, its chairman, Prof. Avishai Ellis, said: “This is not enough. The government must allocate an orderly and significant amount of money to improve treatment conditions and hospitalization conditions, including the purchase of medical equipment for the internal departments, the addition of medical and paramedical standards and the realization of its promise to build wards and stop hospitalizations in the corridors.

“In January, when the internal wards are full of patients beyond capacity, with an exhausted staff, we see how much a separate basket of resources is needed to improve the ability to provide proper medicine to the citizens of the country.”

Prof. Sigal Ben-Yehuda, dean of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Faculty of Medicine and a leading hematologist at Hadassah-University Medical Center, who served as chairman of the committee, said: “This was one of the most complex challenges in the health system.... We were able to achieve a diverse and most advanced update to the publicly funded health basket.... For the first time, eyeglasses were included for children up to the age of seven. We added vaccines for preventive medicine, diagnostic technologies and innovative treatments for serious and complex diseases."

“For me, this is also a sad day for those patients for whom we were not able to include new technologies. But I am all hopeful that the technologies for them will be included in next year’s medicine basket.”

Moshe Bar Siman Tov, a former Treasury economist who was appointed Health Ministry director-general by Health Minister Arye Deri, said: “We maintain and implement one of the most important principles in the State Health Insurance Law: mutual guarantees. We guarantee the availability of the most advanced technologies universally to all residents. The increase of the basket to NIS 650m. is real news. Next year, we will increase by another NIS 100m., but already, this is the biggest addition ever made to the basket.”

Dr. Osnat Luxenburg, the longtime head of the ministry’s Medical Technologies, Information and Research Division, who coordinates the committee’s work, said: “Our recommendations are the last step in a process that continues throughout the year, in which professional work is carried out among the best in the world to locate the most important drugs and technologies for the public in Israel.”

The Israel Cancer Association called for a permanent update of the drug basket with an annual increase of 2%. Such a demand has been made by various groups for several decades, but it has always been turned down by the Treasury.