Innovative 'Quiet Rooms' project brings serenity to hundreds of displaced Israelis

Since the beginning of 2024 – and especially during the last seven months – every Israeli deserves some peace and quiet. But more entitled to them than anyone are the nearly 130,000 Israelis who have been evacuated from their homes in the south and north and have been living in unimaginably closed quarters with their families.

Specially designed “Quiet Rooms” for evacuees have been installed at three of the hotels – the Vert Lagoon in Netanya, the Leonardo Hotel in Tiberias, and the Jacob Resort Hotel in Hadera – that have been housing Israeli “refugees” from Sderot, Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, and Kiryat Shmona. With continued speculation of escalation in Northern Israel, hotels now have a working model to set up a Quiet Room if even more people have to be evacuated from the north in the months ahead.

The joint project, co-sponsored by the Health Ministry and JDC (Joint Distribution Committee) Israel, has proven incredibly successful, according to those benefiting from it and the organizers. The hotel rooms have been extended, and more Quiet Rooms have been prepared in other facilities. There are also plans for the evacuees to replicate the Quiet Rooms and bring them with them as they return home in the coming months.

The Quiet Rooms are modeled after the famous Snoezelen rooms—controlled spaces designed to reduce anxiety and mental stress while providing a place for sensory calm and self-regulation—at Ra’anana’s Beit Issie Shapiro, the country’s leading developer and provider of innovative therapies and state-of-the-art services for disabled children and adults.

Such rooms also exist at Shalva, Jerusalem’s major facility for disabled children that calms them down with soft, colored lights, earphones providing calming music, pillows, and cushioned floors. Quiet Rooms at hotels for evacuees from Israel’s border areas have reduced stress and anxiety by providing much-needed calm. (credit: BEIT ISSIE SHAPIRO)

Since opening Israel’s first Snoezelen room in 1993, Beit Issie Shapiro has helped create more than 500 such rooms in therapeutic centers, hospitals, schools, and other institutions in Israel and abroad – and now, in hotels. The non-profit organization also provides the oversight and training of the unique spaces designed to address the significant challenges and risks that arise from a lack of quiet space,

Since the outbreak of the war, 70,000 residents have been evacuated from kibbutzim, moshavim, and other communities close to the Gaza Strip, as have another 60,000 residents from the conflict line in the north. The less-than-ideal living conditions and crowded private and public spaces offer little to no privacy and have contributed to both their mental and physical health problems. Traumatic events experienced by the evacuees additionally create a great emotional and physical burden.

"At the beginning of the war, it was clear after visiting the hotels that a solution was needed to help reduce the high levels of auditory and visual noise for evacuees, so the idea for a quiet space was introduced,” explained Shimona Lev-On of the ministry’s occupational therapy division.

The Quiet Room has been adapted at each hotel specifically for evacuees, providing a respite from noise and sensory overload. Each room is equipped with a tent to close the area, mattresses, a bean bag, weighted blankets, noise-reducing headphones, dimmed lighting, and virtual reality (VR) glasses. Individuals sign up for 20-minute sessions to use the room, which is operated by evacuees themselves who are trained by Beit Issie Shapiro staff. The operators are accompanied by occupational therapists and psychologists.

While more than 700 people have used the rooms since the start of the project, a third returned to use them on a weekly basis.

“We are proud to lead this important initiative and are encouraged by the results we’ve seen in the field,” said Dr. Sigal Vax, head of JDC-Israel’s Head Service Personalization section. Josh Malada-Shahar, the program's Manager for Israel Unlimited, managed the project for JDC. “The enthusiastic response and positive feedback from participants prove that the project fills a real need.”

Occupational therapist Oshrat Nahmias, who is Beit Issie Shapiro’s project coordinator, added that the team has seen every detail that’s needed to create and set up a Quiet Room – the rationale for the room, how to install it and links to purchase items such as mattresses and sensory equipment. We provide guidance on how to operate it, maintain safety, and provide a professional and pleasant experience for users. The idea is that it can be installed easily inside any room.”

Evacuees seek to bring the project home

Inbar Bettelheim, herself an evacuee from Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, oversees the Quiet Room at the Jacob Resort Hotel in Hadera. “This is a truly extraordinary initiative. “Thanks to this space, children and adults have been able to relax in the midst of a very complex reality.” The experience has been so positive that the kibbutz members have decided to bring the room to Yad Mordechai and open it to all those returning to the kibbutz.

Shani Peretz, a Sderot resident who stayed in Netanya’s Vert Lagoon Hotel, explained that “the room, with its accessories, smell, and lighting, creates a sense of peace. I choose to lie on the bean bag and cover myself with a weighted blanket, which gives a real feeling of security and home. I swam with dolphins through virtual-reality goggles. It’s an experience that disconnects you from all thoughts of the day.”

As the months remaining in hotels continue to drag out for the evacuees, JDC-Israel has renewed the pilot, keeping the rooms running. They also expect to expand the project to include additional hotels nationwide.

According to Yael Yoshei, Beit Issie Shapiro’s Snoezelen development and knowledge resource management advisor, the organization continues to receive requests to set up Quiet Rooms from municipalities around the country, including Ofakim and, most recently, an installation at Tel Hashomer Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Center for recuperating soldiers.

“With our knowledge and understanding of the environment and its impact on a person’s well-being, we are able to provide evacuees with sensory-adapted rooms that can reduce stress and help them cope with their current situation,” Yoshei concluded, “and the beauty of the project is that these gazebo-like rooms can be replicated and set up anywhere in just hours.”