The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Travel during COVID-19: As Omicron spreads, Israel may soon reopen skies

When Omicron first surfaced, Israel immediately closed its borders to all foreigners and required everyone returning to quarantine for three days.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 13:07
Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
As the new Omicron variant spreads within the country, Israel might soon lift at least some of the travel restrictions it put in place to slow it down, several government officials said Sunday. 
“We have not closed the sky. We are identifying countries in which the percentage of verified people returning from them is 10 times higher than what exists in the State of Israel and only these countries remain red,” Dr. Sharon alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services at the Health Ministry said, speaking before the Knesset, Law and Constitution Committee. “When we reach a situation where the imported disease is marginal and stands at 5% or less of the morbidity in the State of Israel, all this will stop."
When South African scientists announced to the world that a new highly-mutated variant was causing a surge in cases in their country at the end of November, Israel immediately closed its borders to all foreigners and required everyone coming back from abroad to quarantine for a minimum of three days – even those fully vaccinated. Soon after it also limited traveling for its own citizens by labeling an increasing number of countries as red – where Israelis cannot travel without governmental permission.
The government said that the measures would only be temporary as they were meant to prevent the variant from penetrating Israel or at least slow it down. 
In the past few days, however, cases have been skyrocketing, a clear sign that Omicron is rampant in Israel.
Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, December 30, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, December 30, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Of the 4,200 cases identified on Saturday, only 6% was recorded among people who returned from abroad, while the rest 94% of the infections happened in the community. In the past week, the rate were respectively 12 and 88%.


Tags travel travel israel Travel ban Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown pandemic Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by