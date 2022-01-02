Travel during COVID-19: As Omicron spreads, Israel may soon reopen skies

As the new Omicron variant spreads within the country, Israel might soon lift at least some of the travel restrictions it put in place to slow it down, several government officials said Sunday.

“We have not closed the sky. We are identifying countries in which the percentage of verified people returning from them is 10 times higher than what exists in the State of Israel and only these countries remain red,” Dr. Sharon alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services at the Health Ministry said, speaking before the Knesset, Law and Constitution Committee. “When we reach a situation where the imported disease is marginal and stands at 5% or less of the morbidity in the State of Israel, all this will stop."

When South African scientists announced to the world that a new highly-mutated variant was causing a surge in cases in their country at the end of November, Israel immediately closed its borders to all foreigners and required everyone coming back from abroad to quarantine for a minimum of three days – even those fully vaccinated. Soon after it also limited traveling for its own citizens by labeling an increasing number of countries as red – where Israelis cannot travel without governmental permission.

The government said that the measures would only be temporary as they were meant to prevent the variant from penetrating Israel or at least slow it down.

In the past few days, however, cases have been skyrocketing, a clear sign that Omicron is rampant in Israel.

Of the 4,200 cases identified on Saturday, only 6% was recorded among people who returned from abroad, while the rest 94% of the infections happened in the community. In the past week, the rate were respectively 12 and 88%.