Addall XR: Reviews by Users, Effectiveness & More (2024)

Cognitive enhancers are a go-to solution for many students and professionals looking to boost memory, focus, creativity, and mental clarity.

The appeal lies in the promise to optimize brain function and agility, and this Addall XR review looks at how much the Addall XR nootropic brings to the table. Let’s check out if it’s a good fit for you!

What Is Addall XR?

Addall XR is a nootropic supplement that aims to enhance cognitive performance and promises a range of benefits, from increased focus and energy to mental clarity. Marketed as a low-risk alternative to prescription stimulants like Adderall, it features a proprietary blend of GABA, Phenethylamine, and Octodrine to support brain function and well-being.

How Does Addall XR Work?

Addall XR has gained popularity among students looking to improve productivity without relying on stimulants too much. It targets different aspects of cognitive function, from healthy brain activity to neurotransmitter production. It supports mental clarity and boosts memory, focus, and overall performance.

Addall XR Reviews: Addall XR at a Glance

In the brief overview below, we examine how Addall XR bodes in the market and what you can expect from it.

Addall XR Effectiveness

Addall XR does not have thousands of verifiable user reviews, but many praise its effectiveness in boosting focus and energy. Some also report reduced distractions and improved productivity, but there are reviews pointing out only mild benefits, too, which is something to consider.

Addall XR Dosage

You should take 1 to 2 capsules daily, preferably with a meal, to avoid stomach upset. Start with 1 to assess tolerance and never exceed 2 pills within 24 hours. Do not drive or operate machinery while using it.

Addall XR Safety

Addall XR is generally well-tolerated among users when taken as directed, but some users report side effects such as headaches and stomach upset. These are typically mild but can be more pronounced, and you should consult a healthcare provider before starting it, especially if you have underlying medical conditions or take other meds.

Avoid the supplement if you have heart or thyroid diseases, prostate problems or diabetes, struggle with high blood pressure, or take MAO inhibitors. If you experience tremors, nausea, or nervousness, discontinue it immediately and drink plenty of water.

Addall XR Convenience

Addall XR is one of the best cognitive enhancers to take and even has a travel pack with 2 capsules, which makes convenience one of its primary selling points. You can take 1-2 a day; the effects typically last 6 to 8 hours.

Addall XR Cost

In a one-time purchase from the official website, Addall XL Travel Pack costs:

1-Pack: $6.95

3-Pack: $13.40

6-Pack: $24.95

12-Pack: $46.90

Each pack includes 2 capsules and you can subscribe and save up to 40% on your first order with code EXTRA20.

Addall XR Shipping and Return Policy

You can return unopened bottles within 30 days of purchase for a refund. You need to return them in the original packaging with a receipt or proof of purchase. Addall XR offers free shipping in the US, but customers pay for shipping on returns.

Addall XR Refunds and Money-Back Guarantee

Once your returned item is received, Addall will inform you via email and inspect the product before issuing a refund using the original payment method. The process usually takes a few weeks.

Quick Verdict/Bottomline

Addall XR is a promising nootropic, and many users report it enhances focus, lifts energy levels, and offers improved mental clarity. It provides full convenience and is easy to take on the go if needed, which makes it popular with students. However, you should consider potential side effects before using and follow guidelines on the dot, especially if you’re just learning about nootropics.

Who Is Addall XR Best For?

Addall XR is best suited for students and professionals needing a cognitive boost to enhance focus and productivity. It may also be your pick if you’re experiencing a mild cognitive decline and want a supplement to support your brain health.

Who Should Avoid Addall XR?

You should avoid Addall XR if you are sensitive to stimulants, as its proprietary blend does not disclose what’s used. Additionally, avoid the supplement if you have underlying medical conditions like heart or thyroid diseases, prostate problems, or diabetes. Consult with your doctor if you take blood pressure regulators or MAO inhibitors.

What Are the 5 Key Benefits of Addall XR?

Let’s discuss what the supplement offers and what Addall XR reviews list as its primary benefits. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

1. Increased Focus and Concentration

Addall XR is often praised for its ability to help users stay focused for extended periods. This makes it perfect for tasks that require sustained attention, such as studying.

2. Enhanced Cognitive Function

The ingredients in Addall XR may support cognitive function, including memory, mental clarity, and processing speed. Users often report improvements in their ability to perform cognitive tasks.

3. Boosted Energy Levels

It provides a mild stimulant effect, which may help increase alertness and reduce feelings of fatigue.

4. Improved Mood

Some users find that Addall XR also helps improve mood, likely due to the effects of ingredients like GABA.

5. Reduced Mental Fatigue

By supporting neurotransmitter production and cognitive function, Addall XR may help reduce mental fatigue and stay sharp throughout the day.

Are There Any Side Effects of Addall XR?

Common side effects reported by users include headaches, jitteriness, nausea, and stomach upset. These side effects are usually mild and tend to subside with continued use.

However, some users may experience more severe reactions. Follow the recommended dosage and consult a healthcare provider if adverse effects occur. Discontinue it immediately if you notice tremors, nausea, or nervousness.

How Long Does Addall XR Stay in Your System?

Addall XR provides extended-release benefits, but how long does Addall XR last? The effects typically last 6-8 hours, but the exact duration can vary depending on your metabolism. Residual ingredients may remain in your system for a few days.

Addall XR Ingredients

What is Addall XR 750mg? The proprietary blend contains the following ingredients.

Beta-Phenyl-GABA

Beta-Phenyl-GABA, better known as Phenibut, is a derivative of GABA that crosses the blood-brain barrier more effectively. It’s used for its anxiolytic effects, as it may help reduce stress. However, Addall XR does not list the exact dosage, so it’s challenging to predict its actual impact [1].

1-Amino-2-Phenylethane

1-Amino-2-Phenylethane or N,α-Diethylphenylethylamine is a stimulant that mimics amphetamines and boosts energy, focus, and alertness. It may enhance the cognitive effects but also affect your heart rate and cause jitteriness as primary side effects.

That said, it's important to note that some athletes have faced disqualification from competitions after testing positive for this methamphetamine analog.

2-Amino-6-Methylheptane

2-Amino-6-Methylheptane is more commonly known as DMHA and is another stimulant in Addall XR. It’s similar to DMAA, and it’s included in the formula to help increase energy levels, mental focus, and overall performance [2].

DMHA is popular in pre-workout supplements as it also increases physical performance. However, some Addall XR reviews highlight concerns over its potential for overstimulation as the exact dosages are not disclosed.

What’s Not in Addall XR?

Addall XR promises the following ingredients aren’t in the supplement:

Added sugar

Soy

Caffeine

Gluten

Dairy

How To Take Addall XR

Addall XR is a dietary supplement and you should take it as directed on the label. The recommended dosage is 1-2 capsules in 24 hours, but it may be best to start with a lower dose to assess tolerance and take it only with your breakfast.

How Long Does Addall XR Take to Work?

Generally speaking, you should notice the effects of Addall XR within 30 to 60 minutes after taking it. However, the onset can vary depending on whether you take it with food and how fast your metabolism is.

Where To Buy Addall XR

You may be disappointed if you ask, “What’s Addall XR?” and where to buy it in stores. Currently, Addall XL can be purchased only directly from the official website, while the “Travel Pack” is occasionally available in stores like Amazon and eBay.

Addall XR Reviews: What Do Real Users Say?

Real user reviews of Addall XR are few, but they are generally positive, with many praising its ability to enhance focus and productivity. Some users report the capsules are effective for at least half a day with no side effects, while others say it’s the only OTC product that actually works [3][4]. Conversely, a few complained about feeling fatigued the next day, but most of the negative feedback revolves around how it’s pricey [5][6].

Addall XR Alternatives

We take a look at some of the top alternatives if you’re seeking nootropics but feel like Addall XR is just not your cup of tea.

1. FOCL Day

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

FOCL Day boasts a natural and holistic approach to the cognitive boost we all want. It's a blend of adaptogens and nootropics designed for daily use to boost overall mental performance and support long-term brain health.

Key ingredients include Lion’s Mane, Rhodiola Rosea, and L-Theanine. This shows that the supplement’s primary focus is on its calming effects rather than stimulating, as we’ve seen with Addall XR. FOCL Day may thus be a more balanced formula with a gentler approach, so it’s a better pick if you are sensitive to stimulants and want to avoid the jitters.

What Users Think of FOCL Day

Some users on the official page have been pleased, noting that after about a month of use, they've experienced no adverse effects and feel an overall improvement. One user with severe anxiety mentioned that FOCL Day has been a daily help in balancing their anxiety and maintaining focus. However, another customer reported no noticeable difference in energy or focus after taking the supplements, meaning the results might vary from person to person [7].

2. Mind Lab Pro

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

MindLab Pro, or MLP for short, is one of the most comprehensive nootropic supplements on the market. It boasts a well-rounded formula that targets memory, focus, brain health, and mental clarity. MLP contains 11 ingredients, including Citicoline, Bacopa Monnieri, Lion’s Mane, and Phosphatidylserine.

Compared to Addall XR, MindLab Pro offers a more holistic approach and a transparent ingredient profile. Addall XR provides a quick and effective energy boost, but MLP may focus more on supporting neurogenesis and protecting against cognitive decline. This makes MindLab Pro a better option for sustained cognitive improvements.

What Users Think of MindLab Pro

MindLab Pro has received solid reviews online and on Trustpilot, with a 4.3/5 rating from 60 users. Many praise the well-balanced combination and dosage, with one user highlighting how it only began to work effectively after incorporating regular exercise into their routine [8][9]. That said, some have tried the product multiple times over the years, hoping to clear up mind fog and forgetfulness, but it simply didn’t deliver the results they were hoping for [10].

3. Hunter Focus

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Hunter Focus offers a powerful blend of ingredients such as Citicoline, Ashwagandha, and Maritime Pine Bark. It may enhance focus, reduce stress, and improve cognitive resilience with higher doses of key ingredients. The formula is free from artificial additives and stimulants, which may make it better if you’re sensitive.

Additionally, Hunter Focus takes a more targeted approach that has cognitive benefits for men. Addall XR provides a more immediate boost in energy and focus. Still, Hunter Focus aims to support sustained mental performance with ingredients that may be more suitable for long-term use.

What Users Think of Hunter Focus

Hunter Focus receives high praise on its official website, with testimonials claiming it's one of the best nootropic stacks available, even after trying over 50 options [11]. But for a more balanced perspective, it’s a good idea to look up independent reviews online or ask others who have used it for honest opinions.

4. Thesis

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Thesis offers customized formulations based on your needs, tailoring its blends to suit specific goals. From energy to clarity and focus, and even creativity, Thesis nootropics feature ingredients like Lion's Mane, Alpha-GPC, Ashwagandha, and L-Theanine to enhance mental performance in specific ways you’re looking for.

Thesis Logic may be the best product for our comparison, offering support for similar cognitive challenges. Thesis emphasizes natural ingredients and adaptogens, so it may be your perfect pick if you look to avoid stimulants with a subtle and gradual onset of effects.

What Users Think of Thesis

Thesis has garnered mostly positive feedback on Trustpilot, though there are only 9 reviews so far. A user with ADHD who pairs Thesis's Clarity with Vyvanse raves about the "ultimate combination" it creates [12]. Others appreciate the boost in energy and overall well-being from using Thesis [13]. That said, not everyone is entirely satisfied—2 users did express concerns, particularly about the price, which some find a bit steep [14].

5. Noocube

(credit: PR)

Noocube has earned a reputation for its balanced approach to cognitive enhancement, including Lutemax® 2020, Bacopa Monnieri, and Panax Ginseng. Similarly to Addall XR, it aims to improve memory, focus, mental clarity, and overall brain function. However, it is stimulant-free and has very few potential side effects.

Although Addall XR does not offer a boost in energy and focus as quickly, Noocube is better suited for sensitive users. Additionally, Noocube emphasizes neuroprotection and long-term support, making it a strong alternative and an effective nootropic supplement.

What Users Think of Noocube

Noocube reviews are mixed, reflecting a variety of user experiences. On the r/adhdwomen subreddit, a user shared that it provided a subtle boost in focus and mental clarity without the jitteriness often associated with stimulants [15]. On the flip side, a Trustpilot user expressed disappointment, stating that they didn't notice any changes and felt the product was overpriced [16].

FAQs About Addall XR

Let’s look at some of the most commonly asked questions about Addall XR below.

Is Addall XR Safe To Use?

Addall XR is generally considered safe for most users and contains ingredients commonly found in dietary supplements. However, it also contains stimulants, and its safety can depend on your health conditions, sensitivities, and interactions with other medications.

Some users may experience mild side effects such as headaches, jitteriness, or stomach discomfort. You should consult a healthcare provider before starting Addall XR and disclose your underlying health conditions and medications you are taking.

Can I Take Addall XR With Other Medications?

Some ingredients in Addall XR may interact with drugs and exacerbate certain conditions alone. To best avoid side effects, consult your healthcare provider before adding any new supplement to your regimen.

Is Addall XR Available Without a Prescription?

Yes, Addall XR is available without a prescription. It is classified as a dietary supplement, which means it can be purchased over the counter. Now, if you’re asking who sells Addall XR near me, you may be more disappointed as you can only buy it directly from the manufacturer’s website at the moment.

Can I Take Addall XR Every Day?

Addall XR can be taken daily, with the recommended dosage of 1 to 2 capsules within a 24-hour window. However, it’s best to take it when needed and monitor how your body responds. Some users find that taking Addall XR daily helps maintain consistent cognitive performance, but others report side effects, and it’s always better to take breaks to prevent tolerance build-up.

What Should I Do if I Miss a Dose of Addall XR?

If you miss a dose of Addall XR, simply take it as soon as you remember if it’s still early in the day. If it’s later in the day, it might be best to skip it and schedule the next one for the morning. Taking Addall XR too late in the day can interfere with your sleep patterns.

How Should Addall XR Be Stored?

Addall XR should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Make sure the container is tightly sealed. If the product has expired or you notice any changes in color, texture, or smell, it’s best not to use it.

Final Note: Is Addall XR Worth It?

Addall XR offers a convenient solution if you’re looking for an OTC supplement to enhance your focus, energy, and cognitive function. It provides a visible boost and is relatively quick to act, which has caught the eye of many users.

However, it does work off a proprietary blend with undisclosed doses, which is a downside. You’ll need to weigh the benefits against any potential side effects and consult your healthcare provider to help determine if Addall XR is the perfect fit for your daily routine.

