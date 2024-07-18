11 Adderall Alternatives to Consider in 2024 (Natural Supplements)

In this guide, we explore natural OTC Adderall alternatives and discuss how they may aid with ADHD, how they compare to other medications, and how to choose one for yourself.
We’ve listed some of the top products in the market like MindVitality, offering insights into their specifics and how you may use them. Let’s get straight to it.
Adderall Alternatives: 11 Top Picks for 2024
- MindVitality: Best Adderall alternative overall
- Addall XR: Best for enhanced focus
- Noocube: Best for memory
- Hunter Focus: Ideal for deep concentration
- Neuro Gum: Best for quick understanding
- Brain Pill: Best for brain health
- FOCL Day: Sustainable ingredients
- BetterBrand BetterMushrooms: Best mushroom-derived support
- Performance Lab Mind: Best for mental performance
- MindLab Pro: Comprehensive brain support
- Earth & Star Mushroom Gummies: Best taste
We first rate our top products in the market today and show off what they’re best used for, focusing on who should and shouldn’t try them. We also list current prices and present the actual value for money you get with each supplement.
1. MindVitality - Best Adderall Alternative Overall
Pros
- Natural ingredients to improve cognition
- No negative side effects compared to Adderall
- A comprehensive approach for enhanced focus and attention
Cons
- The dose of some ingredients could be higher
Key Features
MindVitality focuses on providing a substitute for Adderall with natural ingredients. The ingredients may enhance cognitive function, attention, focus, and mental sharpness.
Who Is MindVitality Best For?
For those seeking a natural substitute for Adderall, MindVitality may be a good choice. It’s an excellent solution for professionals, students, and people wanting to enhance cognitive functions without consuming stimulants.
Ingredients
- Bacopa Monnieri
- Rhodiola Rosea
- Ginkgo Biloba
- Korean Ginseng
Dosage
- Standard dose: 4 tablets with breakfast or early lunch
- For new users: Start with 2 tablets to test sensitivity
Cost
- One month: $69.99
- Two months + 1 free: $139.99
- Three months + 2 free: $209.99
- Shipping: Free and fast
Summary
MindVitality is a natural substitute for Adderall designed to improve cognitive functions, concentration, attention, and mental clarity.
2. Addall XR - Best for Enhanced Focus
Pros
- Offers long-term enhanced focus
- Ideal for extended periods of attention and focus
- Reduces jitters and energy crashes
Cons
- It may not offer quick results
Key Features
Designed to provide extended attention and focus without the side effects of stimulants like Adderall, Addall XR may be your perfect solution. This product is made to give a smoother experience in comparison to conventional stimulants, as it reduces jitters and crashes.
Who Is Addall XR Best For?
Addall XR may be the best choice for those who need to focus and pay attention for extended periods, like students, professionals, or creative workers.
Ingredients
- Proprietary blend with Beta-phenyl-GABA, 1-amino-2-phenylethane, 2-amino-6-methylheptane, Theobroma Cacao
- Gelatin
- Titanium dioxide
Dosage
- Standard dose: 1 capsule initially; may increase to 2 capsules based on tolerance to adderall
- For new users: Begin with 1 capsule to assess sensitivity
- Maximum: Do not exceed 2 capsules in 24 hours
Cost
- One pack (2 servings): $7.83
- Three-pack: $12.14
- Six-pack: $17.36
- Subscribe and Save option for extra savings
Summary
Addall XR provides prolonged focus and attention without the jitters or crashes linked to stimulants such as Adderall. It offers a more seamless experience while promoting cognitive function over extended periods.
3. Noocube - Best for Memory
Pros
- Specifically designed to improve memory
- Natural ingredients
- May enhance mental functions beyond memory
- Good fit for those looking for long-term use and results
Cons
- It may take some time to notice the results
Key Features
Noocube aims at different aspects of memory, which include retention, formation, and recall. It is a natural substitute for Adderall, enhancing cognitive function with few side effects.
Who Is Noocube Best For?
Noocube may be a good choice for those seeking improved memory function, for professional, academic, or personal purposes. It may be attractive to students who study for exams, professionals, and seniors seeking to support cognitive function as they get older.
Ingredients
- Bacopa Monnieri
- Alpha-GPC
- Huperzine A
- Cat’s Claw
- Oat Straw
Dosage
- Standard dose: 2 capsules daily with breakfast
- Instructions: Follow package directions for optimal benefits and safety
Cost
- One month (60 capsules): $64.99
- Three months (180 capsules): $129.99 (most popular deal)
- Five months (300 capsules): $194.99
Summary
With a mix of ingredients that may promote memory formation, retention, and recall, Noocube is a solid natural substitute for prescription drugs for memory improvement.
4. Hunter Focus - Ideal for Deep Concentration
Pros
- Designed to provide strong focus
- Minimizes negative effects and overstimulation
- Great for challenging tasks or projects
Cons
- Pricier than some competitors
Key Features
Hunter Focus aims to provide prolonged and strong focus without the side effects seen with Adderall. It comprises ingredients that enhance mental clarity, focus, and productivity.
Who Is Hunter Focus Best For?
Hunter Focus may be a great solution for those who need mental sharpness and intense focus for difficult tasks and projects. It may thus suit professionals working on challenging projects, creative workers, or students studying for exams.
Ingredients
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Herbal extracts
- Amino acids
- Lion’s Mane Mushroom
- L-Theanine
- Bacopa Monnieri
Dosage
- Standard dose: 6 capsules per day
Cost
- One month (180 capsules): $90
- Special offer: Buy 3 bottles, get 1 free
Summary
With a low risk of overstimulation or side effects common with Adderall, Hunter Focus provides strong and lasting focus. It may be best for professionals, students, or creatives with challenging tasks and projects.
5. Neuro Gum - Best for Quick Comprehension
Pros
- Quick solution for cognitive improvement
- Offers momentary enhancement in mental clarity and focus
- Simple to use on the go
Cons
- Effects may not last as long as with other alternatives
Key Features
Neuro Gum is a great choice for improving cognitive function, focus, alertness, and mental clarity. Its ingredients work quickly, making it convenient for busy people.
Who Is Neuro Gum Best For?
Those who wish for temporary cognitive enhancement may find it a best fit. These can be students taking exams, professionals with busy schedules, or anyone else who needs a quick mental boost.
Ingredients
- Caffeine
- Vitamins
- Herbal extracts
- Amino acids
Dosage
- Standard dose: 1-2 pieces as needed
- Daily limit: Up to 10 pieces to stay within caffeine limit
Cost
- Six-pack (54 pieces): $22.49
- Twelve-pack (108 pieces): $40.49
- Bulk bag (90 pieces): $27.89 (best-seller)
Summary
Neuro Gum delivers very fast rises in alertness, focus, and mental clarity. It may be appealing to those who seek alternatives to Adderall XR on the go.
6. Brain Pill - Best for Brain Health
Pros
- Enhances general brain health
- Promotes cognitive function and memory
- Long-term method for cognitive improvement
Cons
- Individual reactions and reviews vary greatly
Key Features
Brain Pill combines ingredients that promote cognitive function, mental clarity, and memory providing a holistic approach to brain health. It is one of the best comprehensive natural alternatives to Adderall.
Who Is Brain Pill Best For?
This product may be best fit for those seeking to promote cognitive function in the long-term and general brain health.
Ingredients
- Vitamins
- Bacopa Monnieri
- Phosphatidylserine
- Ginkgo Biloba
- DHA
Dosage
- Standard dose: 1 capsule in the morning, 1 in the afternoon with 8 oz of water
- Maximum: No more than 4 capsules in 24 hours
Cost
- One month: $69.95
- Bulk deals: 6-month supply for $354.95 (best-seller)
Summary
As it promotes cognitive function, mental clarity, and memory, Brain Pill is a comprehensive option for brain health. It is one of the top natural alternatives to Adderall for adults of all ages.
7. FOCL Day - Sustainable Ingredients
Pros
- Offers quick and sustainable cognitive improvement
- May give long-term advantages for brain health
- Transparent about the origin of ingredients
Cons
- Effects might be milder in comparison to prescription drugs
Key Features
While emphasizing natural ingredients renowned for their capacity to improve cognition, FOCL Day consists of vitamins, minerals, and plant-based ingredients that may promote improved cognitive function.
Who Is FOCL Day Best For
FOCL Day may be the best fit for those seeking sustainability and transparency of ingredients.
Ingredients
- Lion’s Mane Mushroom
- Rhodiola Rosea
- L-Theanine
- Vitamin B complex
Dosage
- Standard dose: 2 capsules in the morning, with or without food
- Frequency: Daily for best results
Cost
- One month (60 capsules): Regular price $39, subscriber price $31.20
Summary
With its natural ingredients that enhance cognitive functions, FOCL Day is one of the best natural alternatives to Adderall with no stimulants.
8. BetterBrand BetterMushrooms - Best Mushroom-Derived Support
Pros
- Uses mushrooms to enhance cognition
- Provides focus, and mental clarity and improves memory
- High-quality ingredients
Cons
- Effects might take time to be noticed and may be subtle
Key Features
Using the cognitive-boosting features of mushrooms such as Reishi or Lion’s Mane, BetterMushrooms may improve memory, focus, and mental clarity.
Who Are BetterMushrooms Best For?
This product may be the best choice for those seeking a sustainable and natural substitute for Adderall. It may also benefit those who cherish holistic health and are curious about mushrooms' cognitive benefits.
Ingredients
- Reishi
- Lion’s Mane
- Cordyceps
- Other beneficial mushrooms
Dosage
- Standard dose: 2 gummies daily
Cost
- One month (60 gummies): $39.95
- Subscription price: $31.96
- Shipping: Free for orders over $60
Summary
BetterMushrooms is one of the top Adderall alternatives for adults, catering to those looking for a holistic approach to health with subtle effects.
9. Performance Lab Mind - Best for Mental Performance
Pros
- Ingredients picked to maximize cognitive functions
- Improves memory, focus, and mental energy
- May enhance mental stamina and productivity
Cons
- For some users, it might not give quick or potent effects
Key Features
Performance Lab Mind is designed to maximize cognitive functions—mental energy, memory, and focus. As one of the top alternatives to Adderall, it allows users to accomplish maximum performance with few potential side effects.
Who Is Performance Lab Mind Best For?
People who want to achieve top cognitive capabilities for school, job, or creative goals may find this product beneficial. It can be used by adults of all ages.
Ingredients
- Citicoline
- Phosphatidylserine
- Maritime Pine Bark Extract
- N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine
Dosage
- Standard dose: 1-2 capsules on an empty stomach after waking up
- Consistency: Best taken regularly alongside a balanced diet and exercise
Cost
- One month (supply cost): $59
- Special offer: Buy 3 bottles for $177, get 1 month’s supply free
Summary
Performance Lab Mind is a natural and efficient means of improving memory, focus, and mental energy. It promotes high cognitive performance without side effects as one of the safest alternatives to Adderall XR.
10. MindLab Pro - Comprehensive Brain Support
Pros
- A comprehensive approach to improving brain function
- Enhances memory, focus, and mental clarity
- May promote long-term brain health
Cons
- It may take time to notice the effects
Key Features
MindLab Pro provides a comprehensive approach to improving multiple facets of brain function like cognition, focus, memory, and mental clarity. With natural ingredients for maximizing cognitive performance, it is an efficient Adderall alternative.
Who Is MindLab Pro Best For?
Professionals, students, athletes, and elderly people seeking to better their brain performance may find MindLab Pro attractive.
Ingredients
- Bacopa Monnieri
- Lion’s Mane Mushroom
- Citicoline
- Phosphatidylserine
- Maritime Pine Bark Extract
Dosage
- Standard dose: 2-4 capsules per day
- Optimal timing: Take the first 2 capsules before breakfast
Cost
- One month (60 capsules): $69
- Two months: $138
- Four months (most popular option): $207
Summary
MindLab Pro is a comprehensive strategy for improving memory, cognition, mental clarity, and focus. It provides long-term gains for cognitive functions and brain health, being a good fit for a variety of users.
11. Earth & Star Mushroom Gummies - Best Taste
Pros
- Contains natural ingredients
- Delicious
- Uses mushroom extracts for cognitive enhancement
Cons
- Effects less potent than with some other supplements
Key Features
Earth & Star Mushroom Gummies use natural ingredients and have a delicious taste. They also offer cognitive enhancement with mushroom extracts, making it enjoyable and efficient.
Who Are Earth & Star Mushroom Gummies Best For?
Those looking for cognitive support that is also pleasurable may find it a great fit. It may cater to people who find it difficult to swallow pills and capsules.
Ingredients
- Lion’s Mane
- Reishi
- Other natural ingredients for taste and texture
Dosage
- Standard dose: 1 gummy daily to start
- Adjustable: Increase based on personal tolerance and reaction
Cost
- One month (60 gummies): $32
- Three-pack: $114
Summary
Earth & Star Mushroom Gummies are a tasty adderall alternative and provide a boost for cognitive functions using several mushroom extracts.
What Are Natural OTC Adderall Alternatives?
Are you curious about solutions other than prescription medication? Natural over-the-counter (OTC) Adderall alternatives may be your choice. The best nootropics like bacopa monnieri and caffeine enhance cognitive function [1] [2]; but optimal brain health is achieved with a balanced diet, steady exercise routine, and stress management strategies.
Ginkgo biloba and alternative therapies such as acupuncture may be conventional treatments for ADHD.
How Do Adderall Alternatives and Nootropics Help with ADHD?
Nootropics and Adderall alternatives provide a natural way of treating ADHD. They target neurotransmitters and brain function, thus they enhance concentration, focus, and cognitive function without the side effects seen with Adderall.
Nootropics comprise different ingredients like caffeine, bacopa monnieri, and L-theanine, that improve cognitive capacities. For instance, caffeine enhances attention and alertness [3], and L-theanine encourages mental clarity and relaxation [4], alleviating the jitteriness as the effect of caffeine.
Side Effects: Are Adderall Alternatives Safe?
The key thing to consider when choosing any medication or supplement is safety. Natural Adderall alternatives do come with fewer side effects than prescription medications, but you should still do your research and talk to a healthcare professional before starting to use them.
Other Medications for ADHD
ADHD can be treated with a few other medications apart from natural Adderall alternatives. Some of these medications are Focalin, Strattera, Kapvay, and Citicoline—each having its pros and unique mechanisms.
Focalin
Similar to Adderall, Focalin is a stimulant of the central nervous system, but it has a different chemical composition. As a medication meant for ADHD and narcolepsy, it is frequently prescribed and provides solutions for problems like impulsivity and inattention.
Strattera
Strattera is a stimulant-free medication for ADHD, unlike most medications. It functions by raising norepinephrine in the brain, which aids with improving the attention span and lowering hyperactivity and impulsivity.
Kapvay
Alpha-2 adrenergic agonists like clonidine, or Kapvay, are a treatment for ADHD in children and adults. It encourages the regulation of certain brain chemicals, which in turn improves focus and reduces hyperactivity.
Citicoline
Citicoline is a natural substance that enhances cognitive health and brain function. Although it isn’t a direct treatment for ADHD, research suggests it may improve memory, focus, and attention.
How to Pick the Best Natural Adderall Alternatives
It is crucial to consider different aspects when selecting natural Adderall alternatives, including:
- Brand Reputation: You should choose trustworthy and reputable brands that promote transparency and quality.
- Money-Back Guarantee: Select products with a refund or a satisfaction guarantee. This enables you to try the supplement without risk and ensures your satisfaction with the outcomes.
- Effects: Take into consideration the supplement’s desired effects and if they match your objectives.
- Optimal Dosage: Take note of the advised dosage and guidelines that the manufacturer provides. You should make sure the dosage fits your age, tolerance, and weight.
- Clean Label: Check the ingredient list to ensure the supplement is made of natural, high-quality ingredients.
- Customer Reviews: Check out users’ reviews and testimonials to evaluate the product’s efficiency and dependability.
- Natural Ingredients: Opt for supplements that contain natural ingredients recognized for enhancing cognitive functions. Search for ingredients that are known for their prospects regarding memory, focus, and mental clarity.
FAQs About Adderall Alternatives
Here are quick answers to some common questions about Adderall alternatives:
How Are Adderall and Ritalin Different?
Adderall and Ritalin serve the same purpose: they help with ADHD. But here’s the twist: Adderall is made of amphetamine salts, while Ritalin packs methylphenidate.
What Is the Best Substitute for Adderall?
The top pick for an Adderall alternative really hinges on what clicks with you. You might hit it off with prescription meds like Ritalin or Vyvanse, or you may find your match with a natural option like MindVitality.
How Is Vyvanse Different From Adderall?
Vyvanse is a prodrug of dextroamphetamine, meaning it is converted into active amphetamine in the body. Unlike Adderall, which contains a combination of amphetamine salts, Vyvanse is a single compound.
How Does Adderall Affect the Heart?
Adderall can increase heart rate and blood pressure [5], which may pose risks for people with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions. It is important to monitor heart health while taking Adderall.
How Can I Focus Without Adderall?
Some strategies for improving focus without relying on Adderall include establishing a structured routine, breaking tasks into smaller manageable steps, minimizing distractions, and practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques.
What Smart Drug Is Similar to Adderall?
Several smart drugs, or nootropics, offer effects similar to Adderall but with varying mechanisms of action and potential side effects. Some commonly mentioned options include modafinil, methylphenidate (Ritalin), and Vyvanse.
Final Words
The most efficient way of handling ADHD is individualized, and you should consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen. Natural Adderall alternatives like MindVitality may offer a range of benefits, but it’s important to consider your needs and preferences to choose the one that best suits you.
References
- Fatima U, Roy S, Ahmad S, Ali S, Elkady WM, Khan I, Alsaffar RM, Adnan M, Islam A, Hassan MI. Pharmacological attributes of Bacopa monnieri extract: Current updates and clinical manifestation. Front Nutr. 2022 Aug 18;9:972379. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.972379. PMID: 36061899; PMCID: PMC9436272.
- Bernard BN, Louise LC, Louise D. The Effects of Carbohydrates, in Isolation and Combined with Caffeine, on Cognitive Performance and Mood-Current Evidence and Future Directions. Nutrients. 2018 Feb 9;10(2):192. doi: 10.3390/nu10020192. PMID: 29425182; PMCID: PMC5852768.
- Guest NS, VanDusseldorp TA, Nelson MT, Grgic J, Schoenfeld BJ, Jenkins NDM, Arent SM, Antonio J, Stout JR, Trexler ET, Smith-Ryan AE, Goldstein ER, Kalman DS, Campbell BI. International society of sports nutrition position stand: caffeine and exercise performance. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2021 Jan 2;18(1):1. doi: 10.1186/s12970-020-00383-4. PMID: 33388079; PMCID: PMC7777221.
- Li MY, Liu HY, Wu DT, Kenaan A, Geng F, Li HB, Gunaratne A, Li H, Gan RY. L-Theanine: A Unique Functional Amino Acid in Tea (Camellia sinensis L.) With Multiple Health Benefits and Food Applications. Front Nutr. 2022 Apr 4;9:853846. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.853846. PMID: 35445053; PMCID: PMC9014247.
- Weyandt LL, White TL, Gudmundsdottir BG, Nitenson AZ, Rathkey ES, De Leon KA, Bjorn SA. Neurocognitive, Autonomic, and Mood Effects of Adderall: A Pilot Study of Healthy College Students. Pharmacy (Basel). 2018 Jun 27;6(3):58. doi: 10.3390/pharmacy6030058. PMID: 29954141; PMCID: PMC6165228.