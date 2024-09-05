Adderall and Alcohol: Dangers of Mixing Both and Finding Safer Alternatives

Why is mixing Adderall and alcohol so dangerous? Well, combining the two can possibly lead to not-so-pleasant side effects. This guide explores why these two just don’t work together.

First, let’s talk about how each one impacts your health. Next, we’ll cover the potential alcohol and Adderall interactions you might experience when you take them together. Finally, we’ll check out Adderall alternatives like FOCL Day. Let’s get started with the basics!

What Is Adderall?

Adderall is a prescription medication that packs a powerful punch—thanks to its combination of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

It’s mainly prescribed to treat ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), and in some cases, manage narcolepsy.

So, how does it work? Adderall increases the levels of certain neurotransmitters to help improve focus, attention, and impulse control.

How Adderall Affects Your Body?

When it comes to managing ADHD symptoms, Adderall is a go-to for many folks with this disorder. Many healthcare providers prescribe it since this medication enhances concentration and dials down impulsivity.

The beneficial effects are often quite noticeable, including greater alertness, boosted energy levels, and better cognitive performance.

However, Adderall is often also misused. You might have heard of students or professionals discussing Adderall and alcohol on Reddit—with many popping it to pull an all-nighter or amp up productivity [1].

Some people even use it to get a high—and that’s where it gets very dangerous. This can lead to serious health risks, such as Adderall addiction and various cardiovascular issues and mental health problems.

The potential for dependency is real. Since this medication has a big impact on the central nervous system, it may lead to anxiety and paranoia when not used under strict medical supervision.

How Alcohol Affects Your Body

Alcohol is a depressant that affects pretty much every organ in the body. Now, we’ll take a closer look at how this happens to better understand the dangers of mixing it with Adderall.

Short-Term Effects

Alcohol can make you feel like you're on top of the world. After all, it puts the brakes on some brain function—which leads to reduced inhibitions and impaired judgment.

How much of this you’ll feel often depends on how much you drink, your tolerance, and factors like your body weight and whether you've eaten (or not).

However, when you start mixing stimulants and alcohol, you're sending your central nervous system mixed signals. This can lead to rather unpredictable and often dangerous outcomes.

For instance, mixing stimulants with depressants tricks you into drinking more than you realize. Before you know it, you could be dealing with intoxication or even alcohol poisoning.

Long-Term Health Impacts

Alcohol use can have more far-reaching consequences—from liver disease to cardiovascular problems and higher risks of cancer.

It is also linked to mental health issues, like depression and anxiety, and can lead to alcohol use disorder (AUD).

The cumulative effects of alcohol on your brain are particularly concerning; these can include cognitive impairment, memory problems, and learning difficulties [2].

When alcohol is used with Adderall, these long-term impacts can grow even worse, increasing the risk of complications.

Alcohol and Adderall Interactions

Adderall and alcohol both still do their thing even when taken together; Adderall stimulates the central nervous system while alcohol depresses it.

How They Affect the Body Differently

Adderall aims to increase energy levels, focus, and alertness by releasing dopamine and norepinephrine neurotransmitters. On the other hand, alcohol works to slow down brain activity and relax the muscles.

Why Mixing Is Dangerous

The stimulant effects of Adderall can also mask the sedative effects of alcohol, leading you to drink more. This masking effect makes amphetamines and alcohol dangerous, as it increases the risk of poisoning and encourages you to drink more than you can handle.

More importantly, the combination of Adderall and alcohol poses huge risks to your cardiovascular health. Adderall's stimulant effects increase heart rate and blood pressure, while alcohol can cause them to fluctuate more unpredictably.

Heart problems and stimulants just don’t go together; they strain the heart, potentially leading to heart attacks, arrhythmias, or even heart failure.

Behaviorally, mixing alcohol and ADHD drugs can make you more aggressive and more prone to taking risks, while many users report mental health problems [3].

To add to this, such cognitive dissonance caused by being stimulated and sedated at the same time can make you feel invincible or less aware of danger.

Adderall and Alcohol Side Effects and Risks

We take these risks and explore them in more detail below, focusing on immediate and prolonged dangers. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

1. Masking Effects

Typically, when you drink, you feel the effects of alcohol gradually. For example, you might notice your speech slurring or your balance getting a little wonky.

These cues can help you realize it's time to slow down and try some of the best hangover cures. But, if Adderall is in your system, you might feel more alert even with higher blood alcohol levels.

This false sense of sobriety can lead you to keep drinking. Aside from a much higher risk of alcohol poisoning, you might be in danger of long-term liver damage, too.

2. Increased Consumption Risk

The masking effect can wear out, though. With judgment already impaired, you may find yourself reaching for more Adderall to combat the sedative effects of alcohol. Or, instead of practicing controlled, safe drinking, you might end up drinking more to mellow out its stimulant effects.

Either way, this can lead to severe issues—including overdosing on either or both substances and even life-threatening consequences.

3. Cardiovascular Complications

As already mentioned, mixing Adderall with alcohol can strain your cardiovascular system. While the ADHD medication side effects may include heart health risks, combining Adderall and alcohol may further cause your heart rate and pressure to fluctuate wildly, leading to arrhythmias and much more.

For example, higher blood pressure can also heighten the risk of heart attack or stroke, particularly for those with pre-existing heart conditions [4].

4. Cognitive Impairment

Adderall and alcohol affect your cognitive function in different ways. Adderall can cause hyper-focus and agitation, while alcohol typically impairs judgment, coordination, and even memory. When they’re combined, these effects are more unpredictable.

You might experience impaired decision-making, memory loss, and confusion. This level of extended cognitive impairment can have serious consequences—from accidents to poor job performance and strained relationships.

5. Substance Use Disorder Potential

Using Adderall and alcohol greatly increases your risk of developing a substance use disorder. After all, both substances are addictive on their own and may create a dangerous cycle of dependency. This cycle is very difficult to break and often requires professional intervention.

Recognizing the Signs of Trouble

Here are some things you should look out for, which signal that you’re in trouble and you probably need to go see a doctor.

Symptoms of Adderall and Alcohol Misuse

Some red flags with Adderall and alcohol use include the following:

Increasing frequency of using both

Neglecting responsibilities at work or home

Experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms

Physically, you might notice these symptoms:

Faster heart rate

High blood pressure

Cognitive difficulties (like confusion or memory problems) [5]

Additionally, you should also watch out for these mental symptoms:

Mood swings

Aggression

Social withdrawal

These could all be signs that Adderall and alcohol are taking a toll on your health.

When To Seek Medical Help

Don't hesitate to seek immediate medical attention if you (or someone you know) experiences severe Adderall side effects, such as:

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Agitation

Signs of severe alcohol poisoning, on the other hand, may include:

Confusion

Vomiting

Seizures

If you're struggling with the misuse of Adderall and alcohol, reach out to a healthcare provider or addiction specialist. Asking for help is indeed a sign of strength; it’s also the crucial first step toward reclaiming control of your health.

Prevention and Safety

Prevention is better than cure, though. So, let’s discuss how to stay on the safe side below.

Follow Guidelines

To avoid dangerous alcohol interactions, follow the prescription guidelines for Adderall closely. Avoid consuming alcohol while taking this medication. And if you still do choose to drink, make sure you know all there is to know about alcohol metabolism and ADHD medication safety.

You want each one to leave your system before taking the other. The half-life of Adderall is approximately 9-14 hours. Yet, this can vary depending on your metabolism and the specific formulation of the medication.

For instance, Adderall XR and alcohol can be particularly dangerous because it stays in your system longer than the immediate-release version, so potential interactions could last longer.

Seek Medical Advice

Talk to your healthcare provider in case you have questions and concerns about the interaction between alcohol and ADHD medications. Your doctor can provide personalized advice and adjust your treatment plan if needed.

So, be honest about your alcohol use to help ensure you're getting a safe and effective treatment.

Address Polysubstance Abuse

Are you or someone you know struggling with Adderall and alcohol abuse? Consider getting help from an addiction specialist ASAP.

Addressing polysubstance abuse is a complex process that often requires a comprehensive approach—including medical intervention, therapy, and support.

Recovery is possible, and there are many resources available to help you on this difficult journey. Don't be afraid to reach out for help; it could be the most important step you take.

Find Therapy and Support Programs

Therapy and support groups can provide both meaningful tools and the community you need to manage substance use.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is particularly effective in helping folks recognize the patterns of behavior that lead to substance use. This allows them to develop healthier coping strategies as well.

Support groups and addiction recovery programs can also provide a sense of community and accountability, which are vital for long-term success. Connecting with others who understand what you're going through is a powerful form of encouragement.

Best Adderall Alternatives on the Market

Perhaps you’re looking for safer alternatives to Adderall, especially if you're concerned about potential interactions with alcohol. Aside from non-stimulant ADHD medications, there are also several nootropic supplements that aim to naturally enhance your focus and cognitive function, so let's explore some popular options.

1. FOCL Day

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

FOCL Day aims to boost your focus, clarity, and productivity while also reducing stress. It's a blend of adaptogens and other natural ingredients that support cognitive performance and well-being. Key ingredients include:

Rhodiola rosea : This herbal extract helps your body adapt to stress and enhances mental performance even when you’re fatigued [6].

Lion's mane mushroom : It stimulates the production of nerve growth factor (NGF) [7], which supports brain cell health and potentially improves memory with long-term use.

L-theanine : Commonly found in green tea, l-theanine promotes relaxation [8].

Unlike Adderall, FOCL Day uses no stimulants and might be safer to use with alcohol (although there are no official guidelines). You certainly won't experience the crash often associated with stimulant meds, but it's still wise to be cautious as some of its calming ingredients—like rhodiola rosea—may interact with alcohol to increase sedation and result in drowsiness.

Prices

A 3-pack of FOCL Day Stack is currently priced at $93.60. Since each bottle comes with 30 servings, this 3-pack is worth nearly a 3-month supply.

User Reviews

A lot of customers have shared positive feedback about brain supplements, including a Reddit reviewer from r/CBD_review who liked the FOCL products he tried [9]. Even if another Redditor is still wondering if FOCL worth it, he’s open to listening to other folks’ experiences about this brand on r/Nootropics [10].

2. Mind Lab Pro

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Mind Lab Pro targets memory, focus, clarity, and brain health with a stimulant-free formula that includes 11 ingredients. Here are some of the star ingredients:

Citicoline : It supports the production of phosphatidylcholine—a vital component of brain cell membranes [11].

Bacopa monnieri : Known for its memory-enhancing effects, it can help improve recall and cognitive function [12].

Phosphatidylserine : It’s crucial for maintaining the structural integrity of brain cells and cognitive functions [13].

Mind Lab Pro offers a milder and more balanced cognitive enhancement. As with non-stimulant supplements, there are fewer risks of developing tolerance or dependency. Plus, MLP is designed for long-term cognitive support rather than a short-term performance boost. Its ingredients may enhance the sedative effects of alcohol, though, so caution is still advised.

Prices

You’ll be paying $69 for 1 bottle of Mind Lab Pro, which will last you for a month. Double that for 2 bottles at $138. At the end of the day, the best deal is still 4 bottles for the price of 3 at $207.

User Reviews

In the r/StackAdvice thread on Reddit, a Mind Lab Pro user shares that one huge benefit he experienced is that it helped with mental fatigue [14]. While another Reddit user is curious to know if Mind Lab Pro is legit, she’s ready to listen to fellow Redditors’ feedback on r/Supplements [15].

3. Hunter Focus

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Hunter Focus is a nootropic marketed toward professionals and students who need to maintain peak cognitive performance even when under pressure. It aims to enhance focus, learning ability, and stress management. Some of the main ingredients include:

Bacopa monnieri : This herbal extract may boost cognitive processing and memory retention [12].

Ashwagandha : As an adaptogen, it helps you manage stress by reducing cortisol levels [16].

L-theanine : It encourages you to relax and maintain a state of calm focus [8].

Hunter Focus provides a natural and sustained cognitive boost without the high-intensity effects of Adderall. It's designed to support cognitive function over the long haul, with a focus on relieving stress and promoting mental clarity. It may counteract alcohol’s negative effects through l-theanine, but it may still lead to drowsiness so it's important to be on the lookout.

Prices

The cost of a single bottle or a month’s supply is $90, while 2 bottles are priced at $180. To save more, you can order 4 bottles at the cost of 3 for $270.

User Reviews

In a Trustpilot post, one customer says he’s a big fan of Hunter Focus [17]. Although he did mention there was a delay in delivery, he’s impressed with customer support since the team did a great job of following up until the product was finally delivered.

4. NooCube

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

NooCube’s Brain Productivity aims to boost cognitive function, memory, and learning ability through a blend of natural ingredients, such as:

Alpha GPC : It enhances your brain function by increasing acetylcholine levels, which is vital for learning and memory [18].

Cat's claw : As an antioxidant-rich herb, this protects the brain from oxidative stress [19].

Bacopa monnieri: It could aid in improving your memory and thought processes [12].

NooCube provides cognitive enhancement without relying on stimulants either, focusing on supporting long-term brain health rather than providing a short-term boost. However, the combination of NooCube with alcohol isn't well-studied; combining the two could counteract these benefits in both the short and the long run.

Prices

While 1 bottle worth a month’s supply costs $64.99, you can purchase 3 for the price of 2 for $129.99. Better yet, it’s possible to get 5 bottles for the cost of 3 at $194.99.

User Reviews

In r/adhdwomen, a NooCube user comments that she’s quite satisfied with the supplement. According to her, it gave her a subtle boost in focus and mental clarity without the jitteriness caused by stimulants [20]. Another Redditor in the same thread is considering two options—NooCube and another brand—and is interested to hear feedback about both.

5. Brain Pill

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Brain Pill concentrates on enhancing memory and focus with a combination of ingredients known for their cognitive benefits. The key ingredients include:

Tyrosine : It supports the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine [21].

Ginkgo biloba : This herb may improve blood flow to the brain and support cognitive function, as well as memory [22].

L-theanine : It cuts down stress to help you feel calmer [8].

Brain Pill offers natural cognitive support and focuses on enhancing brain health and cognitive function. It’s a sustainable option, but it’s still important to be careful while using it with alcohol, as it might diminish its effectiveness. This could possibly affect your coordination and lead to drowsiness.

Prices

There’s a wide range of price points for this supplement—starting with $69.95 for a 1-month supply and going up to $354.95 for a 6-month supply. In a nutshell, the more you buy, the more you’ll save.

User Reviews

On Trustpilot, a customer shares that all the Leading Edge Health products he bought worked, including Brain Pill that subtly gave him clearer memory [23]. While another Trustpilot user says he encountered a delivery issue, he explains that the company resolved the issue immediately by sending a replacement shipment. He still considers its products to be of value [24].

FAQs on Adderall and Alcohol

We address some of the most commonly asked questions on alcohol and Adderall—as well as other ADHD medications—below.

Can You Drink on ADHD Meds?

The risks of adverse interactions and increased side effects make it a dangerous combination. It's generally not recommended to combine them, as alcohol effects on ADHD meds are many, and none of them are good. Consult your healthcare provider, and be honest to get the best advice possible.

How Does Alcohol Affect ADHD?

Alcohol can worsen ADHD symptoms, too: impairing cognitive functions, disrupting concentration, and making you more impulsive. Alcohol may have a more pronounced effect on decision-making and impulse control, aside from interfering with the effectiveness of ADHD treatments.

What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?

The effects of Adderall and alcohol can lead to dangerous levels of consumption, where the stimulant can make you feel less intoxicated than you actually are. This might also heighten the risk of alcohol poisoning, alongside other severe health complications.

What To Do If You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?

If you've mixed Adderall and alcohol, monitor yourself closely for any severe side effects. Watch out for symptoms like chest pain, confusion, difficulty breathing, or agitation. If you experience any of these, seek medical help immediately, as the drug interactions could prove to be very dangerous.

Can You Overdose on Adderall and Alcohol?

Yes, it is possible to overdose when combining Adderall and alcohol. The risk of overdose increases due to their opposing effects on the central nervous system. As mentioned above, Adderall's stimulant effects can mask the depressant effects of alcohol; it could potentially lead to too much consumption, which may overwhelm your body's systems.

Adderall and Alcohol: Final Thoughts

Mixing Adderall and alcohol is a dangerous practice that may lead to severe health risks—from cardiovascular problems to cognitive impairment. It’s simply not worth the risk. So, one good course of action, with your doctor’s guidance, is to try potentially safer Adderall alternatives like FOCL Day.

These supplements provide some cognitive benefits without the associated risks of Adderall. Of course, remember they should be used cautiously in combination with alcohol as well.

References:

Weyandt LL, White TL, Gudmundsdottir BG, Nitenson AZ, Rathkey ES, De Leon KA, Bjorn SA. Neurocognitive, Autonomic, and Mood Effects of Adderall: A Pilot Study of Healthy College Students. Pharmacy (Basel). 2018 Jun 27;6(3):58. doi: 10.3390/pharmacy6030058. PMID: 29954141; PMCID: PMC6165228. Guo X, Yan T, Chen M, Ma X, Li R, Li B, Yang A, Chen Y, Fang T, Yu H, Tian H, Chen G, Zhuo C. Differential effects of alcohol-drinking patterns on the structure and function of the brain and cognitive performance in young adult drinkers: A pilot study. Brain Behav. 2022 Jan;12(1):e2427. doi: 10.1002/brb3.2427. Epub 2021 Nov 22. PMID: 34808037; PMCID: PMC8785638. Chen LY, Crum RM, Strain EC, Martins SS, Mojtabai R. Patterns of concurrent substance use among adolescent nonmedical ADHD stimulant users. Addict Behav. 2015 Oct;49:1-6. doi: 10.1016/j.addbeh.2015.05.007. Epub 2015 May 15. PMID: 26026384; PMCID: PMC4480677. Abelman DD. Mitigating risks of students use of study drugs through understanding motivations for use and applying harm reduction theory: a literature review. Harm Reduct J. 2017 Oct 6;14(1):68. doi: 10.1186/s12954-017-0194-6. PMID: 28985738; PMCID: PMC5639593. Fillmore MT, Kelly TH, Martin CA. Effects of d-amphetamine in human models of information processing and inhibitory control. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2005 Feb 14;77(2):151-9. doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2004.07.013. PMID: 15664716; PMCID: PMC3201830. Li Y, Pham V, Bui M, Song L, Wu C, Walia A, Uchio E, Smith-Liu F, Zi X. Rhodiola rosea L.: an herb with anti-stress, anti-aging, and immunostimulating properties for cancer chemoprevention. Curr Pharmacol Rep. 2017 Dec;3(6):384-395. doi: 10.1007/s40495-017-0106-1. Epub 2017 Sep 14. PMID: 30393593; PMCID: PMC6208354. Docherty S, Doughty FL, Smith EF. The Acute and Chronic Effects of Lion's Mane Mushroom Supplementation on Cognitive Function, Stress and Mood in Young Adults: A Double-Blind, Parallel Groups, Pilot Study. Nutrients. 2023 Nov 20;15(22):4842. doi: 10.3390/nu15224842. PMID: 38004235; PMCID: PMC10675414. Li MY, Liu HY, Wu DT, Kenaan A, Geng F, Li HB, Gunaratne A, Li H, Gan RY. L-Theanine: A Unique Functional Amino Acid in Tea (Camellia sinensis L.) With Multiple Health Benefits and Food Applications. Front Nutr. 2022 Apr 4;9:853846. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.853846. PMID: 35445053; PMCID: PMC9014247. R/CBD_review on Reddit: FOCL Reviews, https://www.reddit.com/r/CBD_review/comments/1d6c302/focl_reviews/. R/Nootropics on Reddit: Focl worth it?, https://www.reddit.com/r/CBD_review/comments/1d6c302/focl_reviews/. Secades JJ, Gareri P. Citicoline: pharmacological and clinical review, 2022 update. Rev Neurol. 2022 Nov 30;75(s05):S1-S89. doi: 10.33588/rn.75s05.2022311. PMID: 36544369; PMCID: PMC10548481. Valotto Neto LJ, Reverete de Araujo M, Moretti Junior RC, Mendes Machado N, Joshi RK, Dos Santos Buglio D, Barbalho Lamas C, Direito R, Fornari Laurindo L, Tanaka M, Barbalho SM. Investigating the Neuroprotective and Cognitive-Enhancing Effects of Bacopa monnieri: A Systematic Review Focused on Inflammation, Oxidative Stress, Mitochondrial Dysfunction, and Apoptosis. Antioxidants (Basel). 2024 Mar 25;13(4):393. doi: 10.3390/antiox13040393. PMID: 38671841; PMCID: PMC11047749. Glade, M. J., & Smith, K. (2015). Phosphatidylserine and the human brain. Nutrition (Burbank, Los Angeles County, Calif.), 31(6), 781–786. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nut.2014.10.014 R/StackAdvice on Reddit: Opinions about Mindlab Pro?, https://www.reddit.com/r/StackAdvice/comments/fd992e/opinions_about_mindlab_pro/. R/Supplements on Reddit: Is Mind Lab Pro legit?, https://www.reddit.com/r/Supplements/comments/av7yvv/is_mind_lab_pro_legit/. Speers AB, Cabey KA, Soumyanath A, Wright KM. Effects of Withania somnifera (Ashwagandha) on Stress and the Stress- Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders Anxiety, Depression, and Insomnia. Curr Neuropharmacol. 2021;19(9):1468-1495. doi: 10.2174/1570159X19666210712151556. PMID: 34254920; PMCID: PMC8762185. Dirk M. gave hunterevolve.com 4 stars. Check out the full review... (2022, August 22). Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/63034853ab7eb0e73ef52e77 Wang Z, Hazen J, Jia X, Org E, Zhao Y, Osborn LJ, Nimer N, Buffa J, Culley MK, Krajcik D, van den Born BH, Zwinderman K, Levison BS, Nieuwdorp M, Lusis AJ, DiDonato JA, Hazen SL. The Nutritional Supplement L-Alpha Glycerylphosphorylcholine Promotes Atherosclerosis. Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 15;22(24):13477. doi: 10.3390/ijms222413477. PMID: 34948275; PMCID: PMC8708068. Snow AD, Cummings JA, Tanzi RE, Lake T. In vitro comparison of major memory-support dietary supplements for their effectiveness in reduction/inhibition of beta-amyloid protein fibrils and tau protein tangles: key primary targets for memory loss. Sci Rep. 2021 Feb 15;11(1):3001. doi: 10.1038/s41598-020-79275-1. PMID: 33589649; PMCID: PMC7884837. R/adhdwomen on Reddit: Has anyone tried Thesis or Noocube nootropics instead of stimulants or other typical ADHD meds? I’d love to hear experiences if so!, https://www.reddit.com/r/adhdwomen/comments/15s5wya/has_anyone_tried_thesis_or_noocube_nootropics/. Jongkees BJ. Baseline-dependent effect of dopamine's precursor L-tyrosine on working memory gating but not updating. Cogn Affect Behav Neurosci. 2020 Jun;20(3):521-535. doi: 10.3758/s13415-020-00783-8. PMID: 32133585; PMCID: PMC7266860. Silva H, Martins FG. Cardiovascular Activity of Ginkgo biloba-An Insight from Healthy Subjects. Biology (Basel). 2022 Dec 21;12(1):15. doi: 10.3390/biology12010015. PMID: 36671707; PMCID: PMC9855530. Richard D gave Leading Edge Health 5 stars. Check out the full review... (2024, April). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/660b044445da50c53a06dd44 member gave Leading Edge Health 5 stars. Check out the full review... (2024, March 25). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/6601226026cafa9bff330505

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.

The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.