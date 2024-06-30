How Much Collagen Should I Take? Types, Dosage and More

Collagen supplements, often hailed as a quality skin and fitness support, are gaining traction. This key component is essential for skin, bones, and joints—and supplementation can support these areas.

But let's break it down: what are collagen supplements, how do they function, and what's the ideal dosage?

How much collagen to take isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. It’s about finding the right balance for your body’s unique needs. We’re here to guide you through the collagen maze, showing you how these supplements can be a game-changer for your health.

What Is the Recommended Collagen Dosage?

The clinical studies we found use anything from 300 mg up to 10 g per day. The recommended dosage of collagen supplements depends on the exact product, but there are a few standard guidelines.

How Much Collagen Should I Take Daily?

Research shows that it takes a daily dose of at least 10 g of collagen every day to significantly increase your blood levels of the peptides. This is linked to the benefits you see in clinical studies. The 10 g estimate assumes you have a body weight of 60–70 kilograms, as it translates to 153 mg per kilogram [1].

How Many Mg of Collagen Should I Take a Day for Skin?

The best answer to “how much collagen should I take a day for wrinkles?” is around 2.5–5 g, which translates to 2500–5000 mg, according to a 2019 German study [2].

How Much Collagen Should I Take a Day for Hair?

A clinical trial discussed further below successfully tested collagen capsules with a daily dose of 300 mg [3]. However, it included other ingredients such as cysteine, selenium, and iron.

Factors To Consider When Determining Collagen Intake

Your goals, dietary needs, and health are key when deciding your daily collagen dose.

Health Goals and Lifestyle

Your health goals matter. Younger customers needing collagen for skin, hair, and nails might need just 1–2 grams. Those with active lifestyles aiming to boost muscle and joint health may need 10–15 grams.

Dietary Restrictions

Consider dietary needs. Check for any allergens in the ingredients before trying a new product.

Consultation With a Healthcare Professional

Generally, collagen is safe for most. If you have digestive issues or trouble absorbing supplements, consult a healthcare professional first.

Remember, collagen isn’t a substitute for treatments like hormone replacement therapy or antibody therapy for autoimmune disorders.

What Are the Symptoms of Too Much Collagen?

The symptoms of too much collagen in your supplement can include nausea and diarrhea [4]. However, as your body is responsible for making new collagen in response to supplementation, the only way you can have “too much” is if you overdo it with cosmetic injections.

Types of Collagen Supplements

Many collagen supplements list a blend of types I, II, III, and often others such as type V and X.

Type I Collagen

Type I collagen is the main form of collagen in your body, including in the tendons, skin, organs, bones, ligaments, and even teeth. Its fibers are tough and stiff, giving tissue strength and durability [5].

Type II Collagen

Type II collagen is more concentrated in tissues that deal with compressive loads, such as articular cartilage, the growth plates of bones, and in the areas of your tendons near the bone insertion points [5].

Type III Collagen

Type III collagen is associated with tissues that have larger amounts of elastic fibers. This includes your skin and blood vessels, as well as your muscles [5].

Forms of Collagen Supplements

You can find collagen as a powder, capsule, liquid, or ingredient in packaged food and drinks. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Powders

Many people prefer powders because you can adjust your dose and they have a long shelf life. The larger volume of their doses allows for more ingredients, such as vitamin C-rich fruit powders or hyaluronic acid.

Capsules

Capsules are great if you don’t like the taste of supplemental powders or liquids. However, they may be harder to absorb and you cannot customize your dose as easily.

Liquid Forms

Like powders, liquid supplements are easily digested and their dose is readily customized. They are often flavored and contain additional ingredients, too.

Collagen-Infused Foods and Drinks

You can also buy snacks and drinks with collagen as an ingredient. These are typically sweet treats such as chocolate bars, fruity protein-rich bars, and even instant coffee or mocha powders.

Top Sources of Collagen

Collagen supplements typically come from meat and fish, but there are plant-based sources available.

Land Animals

The top source of collagen in supplements is beef byproducts. This is because beef is widely available and highly compatible with the human body, so most products will use collagen extracted from bones, tendons, and other connective tissue [5].

Pork is another major source of collagen. It’s similar enough to be used in surgeries to repair hernias and tendons, but religious and cultural restrictions on pork can make it unsuitable.

Marine Animals

Pescatarians may prefer to use marine collagen, which is usually taken from fish scales. It’s sometimes derived from sea sponges and jellyfish, too. Many lab and clinical studies show that marine collagen is highly bioavailable and may have benefits ranging from wrinkle reduction to improved wound healing [6].

Plant-Based

As an animal protein, true collagen cannot come from plants. However, you can find supplements that feature proline, glycine, and hydroxyproline from plant-based sources. These are the main amino acids that make up collagen.

What Are Common Types of Collagen Supplements?

You may see collagen supplements listed as hydrolyzed, undenatured, or simply as gelatin.

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Hydrolyzed collagen is the collagen protein broken up into peptides. They include many proline-containing compounds such as Pro-Hyp and Pro-Hyp-Gly. Lab studies suggest that the Pro-Hyp peptide is most important for improving connective tissue repair in the joints and preventing calcium buildup [1].

Undenatured Collagen

Undenatured collagen is usually type II collagen. It’s often used to promote tolerance to your body’s own collagen, so your immune system does not produce as much of an inflammatory response [4].

Gelatin

Gelatin is a centuries-old method of taking collagen. As it has been heated, it is denatured, so does not contain functional collagen. However, older research has suggested benefits in reducing joint pain and improving hair and nail health [1].

Benefits of Taking Collagen

As the main connective tissue protein, collagen may have a wide range of benefits from improving skin elasticity to muscle mass, bone health, and even cardiovascular health. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Improved Skin Elasticity

One of the most popular uses for collagen supplements is as a remedy for skin aging.

A trial on women over 35 found that they significantly improved skin elasticity alongside density and hydration. Elasticity scores rose from 0.69 to 0.81 over 12 weeks, or by around 17%. The authors then mentioned similar improvements in women over 45, who are more likely to see significant collagen losses without treatment [2].

Improved Nail and Hair Health

Your nails and hair are “accessory” parts of your skin, and collagen may also benefit them. A small study on collagen for brittle nails demonstrated that it can reduce broken nails by 42%, and improve nail growth by 12% [7].

Certain types of hair loss, particularly male-pattern hair loss and stress-induced hair loss, may respond well to collagen supplementation.

A 12-week trial found that 85% of people taking a collagen preparation saw improvement in hair growth, compared to almost half taking conventional drugs. On a scale from -3 (much worse) to 3 (much improved), the collagen group had an average score of 1.67, and half had a score of 2 or 3. The drug-only group’s average score was 0.6 [3].

Recovery of Lost Cartilage Tissue

Studies show improved pain, stiffness, and mobility in both people taking beef and pork-derived collagen. These benefits are not only because of collagen providing the building blocks of tissue repair, but also because of its anti-inflammatory properties [8].

Increased Bone Mineral Density in Postmenopausal Women

Collagen may lend a helping hand for postmenopausal women at risk for osteoporosis. A trial where women took 5 g of collagen every day for four years demonstrated a 5.79–8.16% increase in bone density (BMD) in the spine, and a 1.23–4.21% increase in the femur [9].

Bone Loss Prevention

The gains in the above study are compared to the expected loss of BMD. The participants’ actual BMD was stable or slightly improved, but the loss that happens without treatment is significant [9]. If you’re asking, “How much collagen per day for a woman in menopause?” 5 g is the best answer.

Wound Healing

Wound healing requires the repair of connective tissue, so collagen can speed up the process.

A trial on both younger and older volunteers showed that collagen supplements were able to significantly boost healing in both collagen-producing fibroblasts and the tough, keratin-producing cells on the skin surface [10].

Enhanced Muscle Mass

It’s not just your connective tissue that may benefit. Hydroxyprolyl-glycine (Hyp-Gly), one of the main peptides in hydrolyzed collagen, may signal to muscle cells and fibers that it’s time to divide and grow [11].

A 2023 trial published in the journal of Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry showed an increase in fat-free mass by 1.8% in women taking collagen, double that of the exercise-only group. Their body fat percentage fell by 1.8%, too.

If you’re wondering, “how much collagen should I take a day for weight loss,” the daily dose was 15 g. This is higher than other studies we found, but may be necessary with intense physical activity [11].

Anti-Aging Support

Collagen may offer anti-aging support, including through a mechanism that few other treatments can touch. A study on Japanese people from 47 to 87 years of age found that collagen peptides were able to reduce advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) in the skin by over 5% [12].

AGEs are inflammatory substances made from unused sugar becoming tangled in tissue protein. The cycle of tissue destruction they cause may be an underlying driver of biological aging.

Protection for the Heart and Cardiovascular System

While collagen is an essential part of heart tissue, collagen supplements may protect your cardiovascular system in other ways. Research shows that they could significantly reduce blood pressure alongside lipid and cholesterol production. Additionally, their anti-inflammatory and even antioxidant effects can protect your heart and blood vessels [13].

Potential Side Effects and Considerations of Collagen Supplements

Collagen has few side effects, but may have an unpleasant mouthfeel or cause digestive discomfort.

Common Side Effects

Collagen mainly causes digestive problems such as nausea.

Digestive Issues

Some people may experience nausea, diarrhea, or flatulence with collagen supplements.

Bad Taste or Aftertaste

Collagen supplements can have an almost slimy texture, and may taste odd. If you have sensory sensitivities and this may bother you, consider capsules or keep another drink or snack nearby to chase it down.

Heartburn

Indigestion is another relatively common side effect of collagen due to its consistency and digestibility.

Allergic Reactions

Finally, you may be allergic to some supplemental ingredients, such as fish- or egg-derived collagen.

Collagen Supplement Considerations

The low potential for supplement-drug interactions and dosage are key considerations.

Interactions with Medications

Collagen is unlikely to interact with medications. It does not create a barrier over the digestive tract lining, and it does not affect liver detoxification.

However, if you take narrow therapeutic index (NTI) drugs that must be present at certain levels in your body, consult your doctor first. This is because a small number of people experience digestive problems.

Source of Collagen

Collagen from animal sources may be traced back to businesses with little to no animal welfare standards. It’s best to choose grass-fed beef, to avoid industrial farming. If you are vegan, remember to double-check every ingredient label.

Dosage

Ensure that the actual dose of collagen hydrolysate you consume is sufficient. You need at least 100–150 mg of hydrolyzed collagen to see a benefit, so watch out for fillers and additional ingredients that may be unnecessary [4].

Who Should Be Cautious With Collagen Supplements?

People with allergies or indigestion may need to be cautious with taking collagen.

People With Certain Allergies

If you have allergies to fish, shellfish, or eggs, certain collagen supplements may be unsuitable for you. Although many of the best collagen supplements feature a blend of beef, chicken, egg, and fish-derived peptides, you may require an alternative that only uses beef sources.

If You Have Specific Medical Conditions

Collagen is overall safe for the vast majority of people. However, if you have issues with indigestion, you may notice worsened discomfort after taking collagen.

Tips for Choosing High-Quality Collagen Supplements

When picking a collagen supplement, focus on ingredients and third-party testing.

Read Labels and Ingredient Lists

Always read the label to avoid allergens. Check for supportive ingredients like vitamin C, zinc, and silica that aid collagen production.

Look for Third-Party Testing and Certifications

Third-party lab testing with certifications is crucial. These tests confirm the product's contents, ensuring what's on the label matches what's inside.

How To Incorporate Collagen Into Your Daily Routine

The best way to take collagen is to choose a time when drinking an extra glass of water is most convenient. This could be just before bed, or before breakfast. If you feel like it slows digestion or makes you feel full, take it on an empty stomach.

What Is the Best Way To Take Collagen?

The best way to take collagen is to choose a hydrolyzed powder in a flavor (if any) you enjoy, and then deciding on a time when you experience the least interruptions.

Best Collagen Supplements in 2024

With so many collagen supplements on the market, it can be hard to find the best one. These are four that we consider high-quality based on the ingredients and dose.

1. SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit’s Super Youth collagen powder comes in five different flavors: chocolate, orange pineapple, peach mango, tropical punch, and unflavored. It combines peptides from collagen types I, II, III, V, and X, derived from beef, chicken, and marine sources. Each dose has a total collagen content of 8g.

We also love the additional ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and vitamin C that may add to the collagen’s benefits. There is even a 13-strain blend of probiotics for extra anti-inflammatory power.

1 bottle costs $89.95 for 30 doses

Save with a subscription for $67.97 per month

2. Organixx

Organixx also offers a collagen blend with types I, II, III, V, and X. Additionally, there are two sources of vitamin C, camu camu and acerola cherry powder, plus zinc to further support collagen production. Another unique ingredient is horsetail extract, a natural source of the silica your body uses in connective tissue repair.

1 month’s supply costs $54.95

A 6-bag supply costs an average of $49.95 each

3. Organifi

Organifi’s collagen supplements contain a higher collagen dose of 10 g per serving. This comes from a blend of beef, chicken, fish, and egg yolk-derived sources for a highly bioavailable blend. They are also certified glyphosate residue-free.

1 pack costs $54.95, you can save 10% with a subscription

6 packs cost $247.41, equal to savings of over 20% off

4. Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex

If you don’t want to take powders, Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex offers a solution in the convenient form of capsules. They have a long money-back guarantee of 100 days, perfect for people taking collagen for musculoskeletal purposes that may be slower to respond.

1 pack costs $24.99, you can save 20% with a subscription

FAQs About Collagen Supplements and Dosages

Here are answers to some common questions about collagen supplements.

Can I Take Too Much Collagen?

Too much collagen can cause digestive issues due to excess intake beyond your absorption capacity.

How Long Does It Take to See Results From Collagen Supplements?

Expect to see results in about eight to 12 weeks, as supported by clinical research.

Are There Any Vegan Collagen Options?

Yes, vegan collagen alternatives exist. They include key peptides like proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine, plus vitamin C and zinc to boost collagen production.

How Much Collagen Should I Take for Wrinkles?

A daily dose of around 2.5–10g of collagen is recommended to improve skin elasticity, hydration, roughness, and density [2].

Is 1,000 mg of Collagen a Day Enough?

1,000 mg per day may suffice for minor issues like stress-related hair loss or brittle nails.

Is 20 g of Collagen a Day Too Much?

A 20-gram dose can be suitable for larger body weights, injury recovery, or as a short-term loading dose. Studies have shown up to 386 mg per kilogram of body weight to be safe.

When Should I Take Collagen, Morning or Night?

You can take collagen in the morning or at night, depending on what fits your schedule best.

Final Thoughts

Collagen is crucial for your body, making supplementation with brands like SkinnyFit beneficial. Studies show it can improve wrinkles, muscle strength, joint health, and even cardiovascular and bone health. People over 30 or 40 are finding these benefits particularly valuable.

Once again, let’s answer the big question: How much collagen should I take a day? If you weigh 60 kilograms, a typical recommendation is 6,000 mg per day. Research supports doses from 300 mg to 15 g, with lower amounts for hair and nails and higher doses for joints and muscles.

Regardless, always ask your doctor to know how much collagen you need.

References

