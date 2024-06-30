Natural Appetite Suppressants That May Help You Lose Weight in 2024

Always tempted to overeat and can’t seem to control that impulse? A natural appetite suppressant can claim to curb your hunger pangs and food cravings by making you feel full. But which supplements can really help you shed those stubborn pounds?

Our guide will explore natural appetite suppressants that actually work, from their ingredients and cost to customer feedback. Starting with our top pick—PhenGold—find out which supplements may help you lose weight.

What are some natural appetite suppressants that made it to our list? Discover how these supplements stack up against each other and what they specialize in.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

1. PhenGold - Best Natural Appetite Suppressant Overall

Pros

Revs up your metabolism

Tamps down your food cravings

Vegetarian-friendly formula

Enables you to lose weight in a sustainable way

May help lower your body fat percentage

Cons

You must take 3 pills at a time

Who Should Try PhenGold?

PhenGold is our #1 choice for men and women who need well-rounded, all-natural appetite suppressants to help them lose weight.

The company claims that PhenGold contains powerful plant-based ingredients that work together to help you lose those extra pounds. It may help kickstart your metabolism, energize your body, and give you a feeling of fullness.

Who Shouldn't Take PhenGold?

Like most OTC appetite suppressants, PhenGold is not advisable for pregnant or breastfeeding moms. If you’re struggling with irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes, or liver condition (especially if you’re taking medications for these conditions), talk to your doctor first to make sure it’s safe for you.

Ingredients

Green tea extract: Makes it easier for you to digest starchy food and burn fat [1]

Green coffee bean extract: Aids you in shredding fat by keeping your body from forming new fat cells [2]

L-theanine: Lessens the jitters caused by caffeine [3]

Vitamins B6 and B12: Speed up your metabolism while energizing your body [4]

Cost

1 month: $59.99

2 months + 1 free month: $119.99

3 months + 2 months free: $179.99

To give you peace of mind, there’s a generous 100-day money-back guarantee, too.

User Feedback

PhenGold has received many positive reviews online. For example, a Reddit user on r/fitfrek commends It as a safer alternative to synthetic weight loss pills, thanks to its natural formula. The reviewer acknowledges this natural appetite suppressant’s potential to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, and enhance mental focus.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

2. Trimtone - Best for Women

Pros

Improves metabolism

Keeps hunger pangs in check

Stabilizes your energy levels

Aids in eliminating stubborn fat

Easy 1-pill-per-day dosage

Cons

Not fitting for vegans or vegetarians

Who Should Try Trimtone?

Out of all the natural appetite suppressants, Trimtone claims to be the most ideal choice for women because it’s tailored to their special weight loss needs.

Women—who often battle with cravings for carbohydrates and sugars—may find relief in Trimtone's formulation. With its blend of ingredients, Trimtone helps you control your appetite, amp up your metabolism, and get rid of body fat.

Who Shouldn't Take Trimtone?

It might not be a good idea to take Trimtone if you’re on prescription meds since glucomannan might interfere with medication and nutrient absorption.

Ingredients

Caffeine: Encourages weight loss while providing a natural energy boost [5]

Green coffee bean extract: Supports fat-burning by limiting how much sugar is absorbed in your bloodstream [2]

Glucomannan: A dietary fiber that promotes feelings of fullness to reduce your calorie intake [6]

Green tea extract: Increases your metabolism for greater fat loss [1]

Grains of paradise: Activates brown adipose tissue to burn more calories and fat [7]

Cost

1 month: $49.99

2 months + 1 month free: $99.99

3 months + 2 free months: $149.99

User Feedback

Online feedback from users shows that many are happy with this natural appetite suppressant. On r/LifeCapsule, for instance, a Reddit user describes the benefits she experienced from taking Trimtone for about a month, such as appetite control, weight loss, and overall energy boost.

3. PhenQ - Best for Burning Fat

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Multifaceted weight loss supplement

Burns fat while preventing new fat growth

Jumpstarts the fat-burning process to burn more calories

Uplifts your mood and energy levels

Limits food cravings

Cons

Pricier than its competitors

Who Should Try PhenQ?

Among natural appetite suppressants, PhenQ is a great choice for folks who are serious about shredding fat. It packs potent ingredients that may trigger thermogenesis, where your body generates heat to help in the process of burning fat.

Additionally, it could be viable if you want an all-purpose weight loss supplement that makes it easier to shed those extra pounds in more ways than one. It helps bring about the feeling of fullness and improves your energy and mood.

Who Shouldn't Take PhenQ?

Steer clear of PhenQ if you’re easily affected by caffeine; this supplement contains a good amount of this stimulant.

Ingredients

a-Lacys Reset: As the star ingredient of PhenQ—fusing together cysteine and magnesium—it may rev up your metabolism and suppress your appetite [8]

Caffeine: This natural stimulant assists you in burning fat more efficiently [5]

Carnitine: It encourages your body to use stored fat for energy [9]

Piperine: Aside from fighting inflammation, it can also boost metabolism [10]

Nopal cactus: This plant-based fiber prevents your body from absorbing too much fat while increasing bowel movement [11]

Chromium picolinate: It helps your body transform fat (before muscle mass) to make energy. It keeps your body’s sugar production in check, which could limit your hunger pangs [12]

Cost

1 month: $69.99

2 months + 1 free month: $139.99

3 months + 2 months free: $209.99

User Feedback

Overall, many users appear satisfied with the results they achieved with PhenQ. For example, one Reddit user on r/risereviews believes that this natural appetite suppressant offers potential benefits for weight loss (when combined with a healthy diet and exercise routine, of course).

4. Phen24 - Best for Day-and-Night Use

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

2-in-1 package for round-the-clock support

Can sharpen your mental focus and alertness

Contains vitamins to support your health

Boosts energy without interrupting your sleep patterns

Motivates you to avoid midnight snacking

Cons

Might interact with antidepressants

Who Should Try Phen24?

Phen24 is the perfect choice for those who need natural appetite suppressants that can be used for both daytime and nighttime. It may help suppress your appetite and burn fat.

The difference between the two supplements is that one puts more emphasis on the fat-burning ingredients (in the day formula), while the other has non-stimulating ingredients (in the night formula) that work while you sleep to reduce the risk of overstimulation.

Who Shouldn't Take Phen24?

The manufacturer doesn’t advise those with the following conditions—autoimmune disorders, endocrine disorders, depression, diabetes, and breast, prostate, or testicular cancer—to take Phen24.

Ingredients

Griffonia simplicifolia extract: It raises serotonin levels to curb your appetite while improving your mood [13]

L-Phenylalanine: This amino acid makes it simpler to lower your food intake by controlling your blood sugar levels [14]

Manganese: This mineral also assists in regulating blood sugar; it may also boost your metabolism [15]

Iodine: It improves thyroid function and promotes weight loss [16]

Cost

1 month: $69.99

2 months + 1 month free: $139.99

3 months + 2 free months: $209.99

User Feedback

There are few consumer reviews on Phen24, but the few available are mostly positive. On u/fitnessbenzz, for instance, one Reddit user agrees that this natural appetite suppressant helps increase your metabolism around the clock while helping you burn more fat.

5. Zotrim - Best for Energy Boost

Pros

Gives you extra energy

Makes you feel full for longer between meals

Backed by clinical studies and expert-approved reports

Includes some plant-based ingredients not usually found in other supplements

Can be used by vegetarians and vegans

Cons

It might be inconvenient to take 6-9 pills every day

Caffeine might be overstimulating for sensitive users

Who Should Try Zotrim?

Zotrim could be a good fit for people searching for natural appetite suppressants that can energize them as they exercise. It helps you fight fatigue to focus better throughout the day.

This supplement showcases a combination of herbs that makes you feel less hungry, making it easier to stick to a low-calorie diet.

Who Shouldn't Take Zotrim?

If you hate popping pills, then Zotrim may not be your ideal appetite suppressant, as it requires you to take 3-6 pills a day. It also contains caffeine which might be overstimulating for some and may cause such allergic reactions as skin rashes, itching, or hives.

Ingredients

Yerba mate: This plant-based extract is an energy booster that prevents new fat cells from forming [17]

Vitamins B3 and B6: B vitamins provide more energy while speeding up your metabolism [4]

Guarana: This herb helps move fat cells into your bloodstream so you can burn them [17]

Caffeine: It shreds more fat as it stimulates your body to provide more energy[5]

Cost

1 month: $59.99

2 months + 1 free month: $119.98

3 months + 2 months free: $179.97

User Feedback

Online reviews about this natural appetite suppressant are generally positive. To illustrate, on r/fatburnerforwomen, one Reddit user considers Zotrim as one of the top 5 fat burners for women.

6. Instant Knockout Cut - Best for Men

Pros

Helps guys build a leaner, more muscular body

Minimizes your food cravings

Activates your metabolism to shred fat

Levels up your workout performance

Compatible with a vegan diet

Cons

Caffeine might cause some users to feel jittery

It might be challenging to take 4 pills throughout the day

Who Should Try Instant Knockout Cut?

Instant Knockout is one of the most popular natural appetite suppressants for men, which is not surprising because it has the potential to help them reach their bodybuilding goals in various ways.

This supplement crushes your hunger pangs while boosting your metabolism and energy so you can perform better while exercising.

Who Shouldn't Take Instant Knockout Cut?

If you’re taking NTI drugs, then you should avoid this supplement. If you’re sensitive to caffeine and fiber, be aware that these might cause mild side effects such as heartburn, upset stomach, and bloating.

Ingredients

Capsaicin: It raises your energy levels and fat oxidation [18]

Piperine: It helps your body burn fat and improve your metabolism [10]

L-theanine: This amino acid calms down your system after caffeine intake [3]

Green tea extract: It helps you digest starch and oxidize fat [1]

Vitamin D: It may help you lose weight and also improve overall health [19]

Cost

1 month: $65

2 months: $130

3 months + 1 free month: $195

User Feedback

There are many positive reviews for this natural appetite suppressant on the internet. One example is a Reddit user’s post on r/kitareview, where he concludes that Instant Knockout may be an effective fat burner for some individuals (but he also clarifies that the results may vary).

What Is a Natural Appetite Suppressant?

Natural appetite suppressants are supplements that aim to curb your food cravings through herbs from plants, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients.

You can use them to make your diet and exercise plans even more effective. Plus, these supplements grant you easy access to ingredients that encourage weight loss even without a prescription.

How Do Appetite Suppressants Work?

An OTC appetite suppressant usually increases the feeling of fullness so you can control your appetite. They also slow the emptying of your stomach—by limiting nutrient absorption and influencing the hormones that create hunger pangs.

How Can Appetite Suppressants Promote Weight Loss?

These supplements curb hunger and make you feel full so that you take in fewer calories and, ultimately, shed extra pounds. Here are the three different ways of how they work:

They affect serotonin levels in your brain to trick you into thinking you have a full stomach They have a high fiber content to fill the space in your stomach and make you feel satisfied longer. They block signals from the adrenal gland in your brain to keep it from telling your body that you are hungry

What Should You Look for When Choosing Natural Appetite Suppressants?

Keep these key factors in mind when searching for the right natural appetite suppressant.

Brand Reputation

A simple online search is all you need to find the best appetite suppressants from trusted brands with high standards for ingredients, quality, effectiveness, testing, and safety.

Quality Ingredients

Many of these supplements have similar ingredients, with only a few exceptions. Yet, those exceptions can make a huge difference.

Additionally, some ingredients may have a similar effect but are of lower quality. For example, not all fibers are created equal. Psyllium is a coarse fiber that could irritate the digestive system more than a softer fiber, such as glucomannan.

Safe Formula

Make sure that the natural appetite suppressant has been tested for safety; it should also be made by reputable companies that follow good manufacturing practices.

Effectiveness

Find a supplement that features natural ingredients that are backed by clinical studies to have appetite-suppressing effects.

Dosage and Ease of Use

Go for natural appetite suppressants that are straightforward to use. How many pills should you take per day? Check if it will be easy for you to stick to the dosage instructions.

Caffeine Quantity

Most appetite suppressants contain stimulants. However, we mostly listed only those with less than 400 mg, as recommended by the FDA.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews—especially from reliable platforms like Reddit—are one of the most effective ways to distinguish poor-quality products from good ones. So, we only chose supplements with high user ratings.

Cost and Refunds

Access to the best natural appetite suppressants shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why we only picked supplements that strike a balance between affordability and quality. Plus, some brands also offer free shipping and money-back guarantees.

Just keep in mind that the prices may change over time, so drop by the official websites to check the current prices.

Discounts

Many of the supplements we reviewed offer discounts for bulk purchases to help you save money. Remember that special discounts and promo codes may change from time to time.

How Do You Use Natural Appetite Suppressants?

Learn the best ways to take the best natural appetite suppressants to make the most of them and achieve the highest efficacy.

When to Take Appetite Suppressants

It depends on which supplement you plan on using. Most are meant to be taken in the morning, but some brands require you to take them throughout the day. After buying an OTC appetite suppressant, read the instructions on the label carefully.

How Long You Should Take Appetite Suppressants

Companies that make natural appetite suppressants often suggest a recommended timeframe, which makes it more likely for you to see visible results.

What Diet and Lifestyle Changes to Make

Natural appetite suppressants are meant to support (and not replace) healthy lifestyle choices, such as eating a well-balanced diet and sticking to an exercise routine.

Are Natural Appetite Suppressant Supplements Safe?

Yes, the best natural appetite suppressants are generally safe for healthy adult users. Nevertheless, each of the supplements in our list is not meant for certain folks due to possible side effects or potential medication interactions.

Before taking a new OTC appetite suppressant, check the ingredient list to make sure you’re not allergic to any of the compounds. Talk to your doctor if you have other questions or concerns.

FAQs About Natural Appetite Suppressants

Interested to learn more about OTC appetite suppressants? Here are answers to common questions about the supplements.

How Can I Suppress My Appetite Naturally?

You can control your appetite in natural ways. For example, you could take a natural appetite suppressant to reduce binge eating, enjoy appetite suppressant drinks, and eat natural appetite-suppressing foods for weight loss.

What Is the Best Natural Appetite Suppressant Supplement?

It depends on your goals and preferences. The ideal natural appetite suppressant for you will depend on your fitness needs. PhenGold stands out as an excellent all-rounder since it packs potent natural ingredients that reduce your food cravings while helping you shed pounds.

What Is the Best Hunger Suppressant Ingredient?

There are several natural ingredients in OTC appetite suppressant supplements that lessen your hunger. A popular one is glucomannan, a plant-based fiber that helps you feel full for an extended time by expanding in your stomach [6]. Caffeine is also well-known for its potential to help you control your appetite [20].

What Foods Decrease Your Appetite?

Natural appetite suppressant foods for weight loss may reduce your need to eat often. For example, the protein you’ll find in dairy, eggs, meat, fish, and legumes keeps you satisfied for far longer and slows down fat buildup.

Does Cinnamon Suppress Appetite?

Yes, cinnamon may help regulate your appetite. That’s because this spice raises your body’s leptin levels, a hormone that fights obesity, ramps up your metabolism, and lowers your appetite [21].

How Can I Decrease My Appetite and Increase My Metabolism?

If you want to rev up your body metabolism while controlling your appetite, look for natural appetite suppressants that trigger the fat-burning process on top of curbing your hunger. For instance, both PhenGold and PhenQ promote fat loss by speeding up your metabolism.

Natural Appetite Suppressant: Final Verdict

The most effective natural appetite suppressant contains ingredients that create a feeling of fullness, so you can eat less and lose more weight.

In a nutshell, PhenGold is the overall winner in our list, thanks to its all-around formula that reduces your hunger while improving your metabolism and energy levels. However, all the supplements in our list have their own advantages.

