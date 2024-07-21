Best appetite suppressants OTC hunger control supplements

Struggling with cravings and weight loss? We hear you. This article dives into natural appetite suppressants that can help you feel full, eat less, and even burn more calories.

Feeling hungry all day? Or just need a little help curbing cravings before a meal? We've got options! We'll explore scientifically-backed, all-natural ingredients that work and how to use them safely.

Plus, we'll break down why PhenGold is a top choice and introduce some other great options. Ditch the crash diets– let the best appetite suppressants be your partner in reaching your health goals!

Best Appetite Suppressants in 2024: First Look

PhenGold - Best appetite suppressant overall Trimtone - Best for women PhenQ - Best for overcoming a weight loss plateau Phen24 - Best for reducing cravings Zotrim - Best for vegans Instant Knockout - Best for athletes

1. PhenGold - Best Appetite Suppressant Overall

(credit: PR)

Pros

Potent appetite suppressant and fat burner

Contains natural ingredients

Targets weight loss in multiple ways

Good track record with over 190,000 satisfied customers

Cons

May not be suitable for people sensitive to caffeine

Who Is PhenGold Best For?

Stuck in a weight loss rut? PhenGold might be your new best friend! Reviews suggest it's perfect for jumpstarting your weight loss journey or breaking through a stubborn plateau. It tackles fat burning from multiple angles, so whether you battle cravings or crave a metabolism kick, PhenGold could be the key.

Key Ingredients

α-Lacys Reset

Nopal

Chromium picolinate

Caffeine

Summary

PhenGold is among the best appetite suppressants with fat burning capabilities. Their secret? A unique blend that curbs cravings, revs your metabolism, and keeps your energy up. Suitable for both men and women!

2. Trimtone - Best for Women

(credit: PR)

Pros

Specifically designed for women

Contains natural ingredients

Single daily dose makes it easy to use

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Formula doesn’t disclose dosages

Who Is Trimtone Best For?

Tired of fighting cravings and feeling stuck? Trimtone might be your weight loss BFF! Made specifically for women, it helps you feel fuller for longer and burn more calories.

Key Ingredients

Green tea

Grains of paradise

Caffeine

Glucomannan

Summary

This formula is one of the best appetite suppressants for women. It’s designed to help you feel fuller longer, burn calories faster, and curb those pesky cravings.

3. PhenQ - Best for Overcoming a Weight Loss Plateau

(credit: PR)

Pros

Acts as both an appetite suppressant and fat burner

Includes natural ingredients

Targets weight loss in several ways

60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping worldwide

Cons

May interact with antidepressants

Who Is PhenQ Best For?

This all-in-one formula tackles weight loss from multiple angles, making it perfect for those who want to kick start their journey or break through a plateau. PhenQ reviews claim it can help with cravings, metabolism, and even energy levels–all in one bottle!

Key Ingredients

α-Lacys Reset

Capsicum extract

Chromium picolinate

Caffeine

Summary

PhenQ isn't just any pill–it's a holistic approach to burning fat and controlling hunger. Their unique blend curbs cravings, revs your metabolism, and keeps your energy levels up. Bonus? It works for both men and women serious about reaching their goals!

4. Phen24 - Best for Reducing Cravings

(credit: PR)

Pros

Unique day and night formula

Comprises natural ingredients

Boosts metabolism and suppresses appetite

Antioxidants may protect muscles

Cons

Glucomannan may interact with medications

Who Is Phen24 Best For?

Ever wish weight loss worked around the clock? Phen24 might be your answer! This unique formula tackles weight loss 24/7 with a special day and night blend. The daytime formula helps curb cravings, while the nighttime formula keeps your metabolism burning even as you sleep.

Key Ingredients

Caffeine

Guarana extract

Hops

Griffonia extract

Summary

This 24/7 appetite suppressant and fat burner works around the clock, thanks to its special day and night formula. The day blend keeps cravings in check, while the night blend torches calories even as you sleep. Plus, it can help you catch some Zzz's, making weight loss feel more manageable.

5. Zotrim - Best for Vegans

Pros

Clinically proven appetite suppressant

Contains natural ingredients

Suitable for vegans

Includes caffeine, vitamin B3, and vitamin B6 for energy

Cons

Can be slightly inconvenient to take each dose before a meal

Who Is Zotrim Best For?

Cravings got you down, but want a natural solution? Zotrim might be your new best friend! Backed by science, this appetite suppressant uses all-natural ingredients to help you feel fuller longer. Plus, it's vegan-friendly, making it an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions.

Key Ingredients

Yerba Mate leaf extract

Guarana seed extract

Damiana leaf extract

Summary

Zotrim is an appetite suppressant backed by science. Clinical trials suggest it helps you feel fuller for longer, so you can eat less and cut down on calories naturally. Bonus: it works for both men and women!

6. Instant Knockout - Best for Athletes

Pros

Developed for pro boxers and MMA fighters

Comprises natural ingredients

Targets stubborn fat

Includes black pepper to enhance supplement absorption

Same-day shipping available

Cons

Glucomannan may interfere with medication absorption

Who Is Instant Knockout Best For?

Instant Knockout is ideal for fighters and athletes to keep them lean during training. However, it's also great for anyone who wants to control cravings and lose weight quickly (and safely!)

Key Ingredients

Green tea extract

Cayenne pepper seeds

Glucomannan

Summary

Athletes love Instant Knockout for a reason! This powerful formula helps control cravings, revs your metabolism, and keeps your energy levels high. So you can burn fat and maintain peak performance, whether you're a pro athlete or just a gym warrior.

What Are Appetite Suppressants?

Appetite suppressants are supplements that claim to help reduce hunger and food intake by influencing the body’s natural processes or appetite hormones. These products are usually derived from herbs, plants, or other natural sources with some scientific evidence of affecting appetite in humans or animals.

Benefits of Using the Best Appetite Suppressants

Thinking about trying natural appetite suppressants? They might be a great tool for weight loss and even your overall health! Here's why:

Generally Safe With a Low Risk of Side Effects

Are they worried about the harsh side effects of weight loss pills? Natural appetite suppressants might be a better fit! Prescription appetite suppressants can cause jitters, sleep problems, and even raise your blood pressure. Natural options are usually gentler and easier on your body. Plus, they typically skip the synthetic chemicals that can mess with your system.

Help Improve Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Levels

Some natural appetite suppressants can even help keep your blood sugar and cholesterol in check. Take glucomannan, for example. This fiber forms a gel in your stomach, slowing down how your body absorbs carbs and fats. The result? Potentially lower blood sugar and cholesterol after meals!

Increase Feelings of Fullness

Natural appetite suppressants also help you feel full and satisfied after meals, making you less likely to overeat or reach for those late-night snacks.

Reduce Cravings and Emotional Eating

We all know the struggle of stress eating! Natural appetite suppressants can be your hero. They help curb those cravings triggered by boredom, stress, or a bad day. Some even work by influencing your happy hormones, like serotonin, so you feel more satisfied and less likely to reach for comfort food.

How To Choose The Best Appetite Suppressants

When choosing the best appetite suppressants, consider the following factors:

Company Reputation

Before you jump in, do your homework! Read online reviews, and see what other people are saying about the company. Look for any awards or certifications from trusted organizations–that's a good sign! You want to feel confident about the company you're buying from.

High-Quality Ingredients

Skip the sketchy stuff! Avoid products loaded with artificial colors, weird fillers, or mystery chemicals. These can mess with your body and might not even work. Instead, look for supplements with clear labels that list the dosage, strength, and clean ingredients. Ideally, you want to see ingredients with science-backed research to support their claims.

Side Effects and Safety

Look for appetite suppressants with minimal side effects and okay for long-term use. But remember, it's always a good idea to chat with your doctor before starting any new supplements, especially if you have any health concerns or take medications.

They can help you find the right fit and ensure it's safe for you. Always follow the instructions on the label, and don't take more than recommended.

Affordability

Compare prices and see how much you get for your money. Look at the cost per serving, how many servings are in a bottle, and the quality of the ingredients. Don't forget to check for discounts, coupons, or free shipping–every penny counts!

Product Effectiveness

Look for the best weight loss supplements with a good track record. Check customer reviews, before-and-after pics, and see what others are saying. Ideally, you want something that can help you reach your goals for the long haul. Bonus points if the company offers a money-back guarantee or free trial–that way, you can see if it works for you risk-free!

Refund Policies

Make sure you understand the return policy before you buy! How long do you have to send it back? Does it need to be unopened? What kind of proof do you need? And how will you get your money back? Also, watch out for any hidden fees like shipping costs or restocking charges.

Common Ingredients

Some popular ingredients usually included in natural OTC appetite suppressants are:

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

This type of fat is found in dairy products, beef, and lamb. It may help reduce body fat, increase lean muscle mass, and improve metabolic health [1].

Fenugreek

This herb, with high amounts of soluble fiber, can slow down digestion and make you feel more satisfied. It may also help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels [2].

Garcinia Cambogia

This tropical fruit contains hydroxy citric acid (HCA), which may inhibit an enzyme that produces fat in the body [3]. It may also increase serotonin levels, which could reduce appetite and improve mood.

Glucomannan

This type of fiber comes from the root of the konjac plant. It can absorb water and form a gel-like substance in the stomach, which can make you feel full and delay stomach emptying [4]. It may also lower blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglycerides.

Caralluma Fimbriata

This cactus-like plant has been used as a famine food in India for centuries. It may suppress hunger by affecting the brain’s appetite center and increasing the feeling of fullness [5].

Green Coffee Bean Extract

This extract comes from unroasted coffee beans, which contain chlorogenic acid and caffeine. Chlorogenic acid may slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and fat in the gut, while caffeine may boost metabolism and energy expenditure [6].

Green Tea Extract

This extract is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, which include catechins and caffeine. Catechins are antioxidants that may increase fat burning and thermogenesis, while caffeine may stimulate the nervous system and reduce appetite [7].

Chromium Picolinate

This mineral is involved in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. It may enhance the action of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar and hunger signals [8].

Cayenne Pepper

This spice contains capsaicin, a compound that gives peppers their heat. Capsaicin may increase the production of heat in the body, which can burn more calories and suppress appetite [9].

Prescription Appetite Suppressants

Some of the most common prescription appetite suppressants are:

Phentermine: It is one of the oldest and most widely used appetite suppressants . This medication stimulates the release of norepinephrine, a hormone that increases alertness and energy. It also reduces the activity of neuropeptide Y, a brain chemical that triggers hunger.

Phendimetrazine: It is similar to phentermine but has a shorter duration of action. This medicine also increases norepinephrine levels and decreases neuropeptide Y levels in the brain.

Diethylpropion: It is another medication that boosts norepinephrine and suppresses neuropeptide Y. It may also increase serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and appetite.

Liraglutide: This medication has similar effects as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone released from the gut after eating. GLP-1 stimulates insulin secretion, lowers blood sugar, and slows down gastric emptying. It also reduces appetite by activating receptors in the brain that signal fullness.

What Are the Risks of Using the Best Appetite Suppressants?

Here are some risks of using natural appetite suppressants:

Some appetite suppressants may cause gastrointestinal discomfort , such as gas, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.

Certain natural appetite suppressants may increase blood pressure , which can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular problems or who are taking blood pressure medications.

Some appetite suppressants may have adverse drug interactions. This is especially true for those that contain hydroxycitric acid (HCA), such as garcinia cambogia and green coffee bean extract. They can interact with some antidepressants and antidiabetic medications, so they should be avoided by people taking these medicines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best appetite suppressants.

How Much Do the Best Appetite Suppressants Cost?

The cost of the best appetite suppressants varies depending on the type, brand, dosage, and duration of use. Prescription appetite suppressants are usually covered by insurance, but they may have copays or deductibles.

Over-the-counter appetite suppressants are not covered by insurance and may range from $10 to $100 per month. Natural appetite suppressant supplements may also vary in price depending on the quality, quantity, and ingredients.

It is crucial to compare different products and read customer reviews before buying any appetite suppressants.

How Long Should You Take Appetite Suppressants?

The duration of use of appetite suppressants depends on the type, effectiveness, safety, and personal preference of the user. Some prescription appetite suppressants are only approved for short-term use of 12 weeks or less, while others can be used indefinitely with a doctor’s approval.

Who Should Not Take Appetite Suppressants?

People who should not take appetite suppressants include those with allergies to any of the ingredients, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney or liver problems, glaucoma, thyroid disorders, bipolar disorder, seizures, eating disorders, or a history of drug and alcohol abuse. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid taking appetite suppressants as well.

It is essential to check with a healthcare provider before taking any appetite suppressants.

Does Insurance Cover Appetite Suppressants?

Generally, prescription appetite suppressants are more likely to be covered by insurance than over-the-counter or natural supplements.

However, some insurance companies may require prior authorization, proof of medical necessity, or evidence of weight loss before covering the cost of the medication. It is advisable to contact the insurance company and the healthcare provider before starting any appetite suppressant treatment.

When Is the Best Time To Take Hunger Suppressants?

The best time to take hunger suppressants depends on the type of product and your personal preference. Some products may work better when taken before meals, while others may work better when taken between meals or at night.

Some products may also have specific instructions for when to take them based on their ingredients or effects. It is advisable to follow the directions on the label or consult a healthcare provider before taking any hunger suppressant.

Are Appetite Suppressant Pills Safe for Weight Loss?

Natural appetite suppressant pills can be generally safe for weight loss if they are used correctly. Since they are made from natural ingredients, the risk of side effects is slow.

However, they may have some minor side effects that usually subside with use. Some common side effects of appetite suppressant pills include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, and headaches.

Monitor any changes in your health or well-being while taking appetite suppressant pills. If the symptoms persist, consult your doctor and stop taking the supplement.

How Much Weight Can You Lose With Appetite Pills?

On average, people who combine natural appetite suppressants with healthy lifestyle changes, such as a nutritious diet and exercise, lose 3% to 9% of their starting weight over the course of a year.

However, some people may lose more or less weight depending on their individual response to the supplement. Set realistic and healthy weight loss goals and use the supplement together with a balanced diet and regular workout routine.

Final Thoughts on the Best Appetite Suppressants

We have carefully examined the market and selected the seven best appetite suppressants for hunger control. PhenGold is our top pick, but the other five supplements also passed our high standards.

While appetite suppressants can be a valuable tool in your weight loss journey, remember that these supplements are most effective when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen, particularly if you have a medical condition or are taking other medications.

References:

