Best Astrology Sites in 2024: 10 Top Platforms Reviewed

If you’re curious about what the stars have in store for you this year, you’re not alone. Astrology services are everywhere online, promising to guide and analyze your personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, and potential life paths. But are any of them legitimate? And if so, how do you separate the legitimate ones from the fake ones?

Don’t worry. This article will help you hand-pick 10 of the best astrology sites to connect you to reliable astrologers and sites with different online horoscope tools, starting with Kasamba.

Whether you're a seasoned astrology enthusiast or a curious beginner, we've got you covered with the best platforms for daily readings, birth chart analysis, and more.

Best Astrology Sites in 2024: Quick Overview

Kasamba - Best astrology site overall (3 free mins + $20 bonus) Keen - The go-to site for Vedic astrology readings (5 mins for $1) Purple Garden - Wide selection of astrologers ($30 free credit) Everclear - Strict advisor selection criteria (first 3 mins free) Sanctuary Psychic Readings - Best astrology readings via chat (5 minutes for $4.99) Psychic Source - Unmatched spiritual astrologers (cheap $1/min readings) AskNow - Best site for natal chart readings (5 free minutes) Oranum - Best video astrology readings (90% off first purchase) PsychicOz - Affordable astrology readings (3 mins free) Call of Destiny - Instant zodiac readings (free readings sent to email)

The best astrology sites can be the missing link in your spiritual journey. They offer a personalized experience by providing detailed birth charts, daily horoscopes, and in-depth astrological analysis. While our top pick is Kasamba, the best one for you will depend on your specific needs, so keep reading to find out.

1. Kasamba - Best Astrology Site Overall

Pros

Astrology readings by phone, chat, & email

Best love astrology readings

Free personality profiles for each astrology sign

Satisfaction guarantee for up to $50

3 free chat minutes with each new advisor

Cons

Email readings need 24 hours for one to get a response

Why Choose Kasamba?

If your love life is on your mind, you owe it to yourself to have your heart nursed and cared for by an expert Kasamba astrology reader. Besides their great readings on love, they have various other readings and deals. For instance, they offer a 3-minute free psychic reading to start, a best-match guarantee, and a $20 bonus.

Feedback From Users

Kasamba reviews on Trustpilot are mostly positive—some users rave about the occasional discounts they get, and they love the free 3-minute trials with new readers [1]. But not everyone’s thrilled; for some, it's been more miss than hit [2].

2. Keen - Best Vedic Astrology Readings Site

Pros

1,700+ online psychics

5 minutes for $1

Detailed astrologer profiles

Free daily horoscopes are available

Keen Blog with info on freebies and giveaways

Cons

You can only contact customer service via email

Why Choose Keen?

With all the educational info they offer, plus more than 30 top international astrologers available 24/7 via their app, why not Keen? Of course, let’s not forget that they give you 5 minutes for $1. And last but certainly not least, Keen’s standard prices are more affordable than most other online astrology sites.

Feedback From Users

Keen has built a loyal fan base, with users praising the psychics for being spot-on, kind, honest, and incredibly consistent—some have relied on them for years without disappointment [3]. That said, one user found their reading pleasant, but the shock of being overcharged without explicit notification of the hourly rate left a bitter taste in their mouth [4].

3. Purple Garden - Wide Selection of Astrologers

Pros

Wide range of readers

A community of like-minded people

Phone, chat, and video readings

Cashback program

Cheap readings (as low as $0.99/min)

Cons

No free trial for new clients

Why Choose Purple Garden?

Purple Garden stands out as the preeminent astrology website, offering an unparalleled experience with its extraordinary astrologers, comprehensive range of services, intuitive interface, and lively community.

It is dedicated to empowering individuals by providing profound astrological insights and guidance from top spiritual advisors online. This enables them to navigate the complexities of life and make well-informed decisions guided by celestial wisdom.

Feedback From Users

Purple Garden's feedback is a rollercoaster. On one hand, 2 glowing reviews on Trustpilot say it all—life-changing experiences and hands-down the best psychic app [5][6]. But then there's the flip side: many users caution against expecting high accuracy or precise insights [7].

4. Everclear - Strict Advisor Selection Criteria

Pros

The first 3 minutes free to use on calls or chat

Evaluates advisors twice across 7 criteria

24/7 access to trusted advisors for 1-on-1 sessions

Offers free weekly personalized inspiration and guidance

Cons

You can’t choose your psychic

Why Choose Everclear?

Everclear goes the extra mile by evaluating all their advisors twice across 7 different criteria, ensuring you’re paired with the perfect match for your unique needs. The catch? You don’t get to choose your psychic. But with 24/7 access to trusted advisors via 1-on-1 calls and chat sessions, you’re always in good hands whenever needed.

Feedback From Users

Everclear's feedback seems almost too good to be true—glowing reviews on the official website and a single, stellar review on Trustpilot. The user raved about how their psychic's insights secured the biggest deal for their company and helped resolve a personal relationship issue with their spouse [8].

While positive reviews are fantastic, seeking a balanced perspective is wise. So, before diving in, chat with friends or colleagues who’ve used the platform to get the whole picture.

5. Sanctuary Psychic Readings - Best Chat Astrology Readings

Pros

24/7 accessibility

1-1 chat readings

Enticing intro deals

Best horoscope free of charge

Cons

Only offers chat readings

Why Choose Sanctuary Psychic Readings?

You won’t go wrong with Sanctuary if you have a busy schedule or simply want anonymity when seeking astrology services. Because the readings happen via 1-1 chat, you can rest assured of convenient conversations and 100% anonymity.

Feedback From Users

6. Psychic Source - Best Spiritual Astrologers

Pros

Complete astrologer profiles

Rigorously screened astrologers

Phone, chat, and video astrology readings

Free horoscopes and daily predictions

Cons

Discount deals are only available to new customers

Some astrologers are not available for video sessions

Why Choose Psychic Source?

No one wants to fool around when it comes to essential questions about life. If that old poet was right and “all of us are in the gutter,” then Psychic Source is that special site where some of us can go and look at the stars.

To assist in making this star gazing experience accessible, Psychic Source offers 3 great $1 per minute deals and 3 free minutes on your first astrology readings.

Feedback From Users

Psychic Source has had its ups and downs with Trustpilot users. One person had a positive experience, though they had to go through 3 different psychics before finally connecting with the 4th, who successfully helped them reach a passed loved one [11]. Conversely, another user was frustrated by slow response times and found their second reading lacking detail, with brief, unsatisfying replies [12].

7. AskNow - Best Site for Natal Chart Readings

Pros

Reliable astrology and tarot readings

Free daily horoscopes and lucky numbers

Basic instructional videos to prepare you for your reading

Expert birth chart interpretations

Cons

The 5 free minutes expire after 30 days

Why Choose AskNow?

You must begin with a strong understanding of your chart to advance to the next set of planetary transits. With AskNow’s reputation as the best astrology website for birth chart interpretations, you can always count on them to point you in the right direction astrologically.

A budget-friendly package offer of $1 per minute and 5 free Master Minutes with their most expensive advisors is also available.

Feedback From Users

AskNow boasts an impressive Trustpilot rating of 4.2/5, with users raving about their experiences. From stellar customer service to master-level psychics delivering readings with pinpoint accuracy, it’s been a 5-star experience all around for many [13]. Another user also recommends the service but adds a word of caution, which is to always check the charges and maybe save those visits for special occasions unless your budget allows for frequent sessions [14].

8. Oranum - Best Video Astrology Readings

Pros

Share your camera with experts in a private chat with Cam2Cam

Vast selection of astrology experts

90% off your first purchase

Cons

You may need to try several advisors before you find the right one

Some users have complained about fake readers

Why Choose Oranum?

With Oranum, you can quickly dive into a one-of-a-kind experience with live video chats that bring you face-to-face with reliable astrologers, offering that authentic, in-person psychic connection. Oranum’s experts are ready whenever you are, and they are available 24/7 to support you around the clock. As a new user, you’ll enjoy a fantastic 90% off your first credit purchase—making it easier to explore what they offer.

Feedback From Users

One Trustpilot user described their psychic reader as nothing short of a guardian angel who understands them deeply and offers incredibly accurate guidance [15]. However, others advise caution, saying while a few psychics are great at reading current energies, beware of those who peddle false hope, especially in soulmate and twin flame readings [16].

9. PsychicOz - Affordable Astrology Readings

Pros

Cheap email and call readings

Free 3 minutes for new clients

Offers phone, email, video, and chat readings

Cons

The website has an outdated look

You only get a bonus with your first deposit

Why Choose PsychicOz?

If you're looking for psychics near you offering astrology readings that won't burn a hole in your pocket, PsychicOz is your go-to site. They offer super affordable reading options like emails for just $4.99 and calls at $0.99 per minute. But it's not just about the low prices—their team ensures top-notch quality by putting every psychic through a stringent screening process, complete with background checks.

Feedback From Users

10. Call of Destiny - Instant Zodiac Readings

Pros

Free zodiac readings sent to your mail

Wide selection of astrology books for sale

Informative blog section

Cons

Limited info about offerings on the website

Doesn’t have psychics you can chat with

Why Choose Call of Destiny?

Do you prefer receiving your astrology readings straight to your inbox without interacting with a psychic? Then try Call of Destiny. All you have to do is answer a few questions about your zodiac sign, birth time, and place, and then sit back and wait for your personalized email reading. Did we also mention that all of this is completely free? Plus, if you want to dive deeper, they offer self-help astrological guides you can buy to further your journey to enlightenment.

Feedback From Users

How We Ranked the Best Astrology Sites

We carefully considered some important factors when picking the best astrology sites. We’ll discuss our ranking criteria below.

Number of Astrologers

To give you a list of sites with the best variety, we ensured there were many astrologers on each astrology site we reviewed.

Free Astrology Features

What sort of free horoscope readings are available? Are there daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes, or are one or more of these 3 missing? How about love forecasts? What was the articles section like? Is there a blog? We ensured the best astrology sites we reviewed had all these features. This way, you can use any of the best astrology sites free of charge as a new user.

Availability of Prep Material

Educating customers allows them to fully appreciate their astrology reading. We ensured each site had some “how to” tips to prepare users for a reading, like the best questions to ask, and more.

Reading Formats Available

Aside from the usual chat and phone readings, we checked to see what else was available. We paid more attention to sites with video readings, group sessions, and some of the best astrology apps for readings on the go.

Quality & Availability of Search Filters

With a good search filter, navigating a psychic reading site can be more accessible, especially if it's your first time. For this reason, we ensured every site we chose allows you to filter your search based on several factors, such as price.

Things You Need to Know About Astrology

You may be interested in knowing a couple of things before you venture into the world of online astrology readings. These include:

Who Invented Astrology?

Astrology's oldest known recorded system originated in texts written in Babylon during the 2nd millennium B.C. Current Western astrology is mainly derived from the book Tetrabiblos written by the Roman astronomer and mathematician Claudius Ptolemy in the 2nd century A.D.

What Does an Astrologer Do?

An astrologer begins their work by creating a natal or birth chart for an individual or event based on the exact day, time, and location of when it occurred. They then follow the subsequent transits of the planets, measuring them against the original birth chart to see what the future has in store for the person.

Are Astrology and Zodiac Signs the Same Thing?

No, astrology and zodiac signs are not the same thing, but they are closely related. The zodiac is the belt of constellations along the ecliptic, the Sun's apparent path in the sky.

Astrology uses the zodiac as a framework to interpret the positions of celestial bodies at the time of a person's birth or other significant events. Astrologers believe that the positions of celestial bodies influence personality traits and life events. So, while the zodiac provides the backdrop, astrology is the broader system of interpreting its significance.

Which Scientists Believed in Astrology?

Several scientific geniuses of the past believed in astrology. One such figure was Galileo, the first person to propose that the Earth orbited around the Sun and not the opposite. Another was Hippocrates, the man credited with creating what we now know as modern medical science.

Which Astrology Chart Is the Most Accurate?

Some feel the Indian Vedic chart is the most accurate because it uses the sidereal zodiac that properly aligns the signs with the constellations of the same name. The Western chart uses the tropical zodiac, which was accurate when it was first created around 275 A.D.

Now, because of the equinox's precession, the original calculations have changed, and the Western chart is 24 degrees different from the sidereal-based Vedic chart.

What Is Vedic Astrology?

Originally known as Jyotish or “the science of light,” Vedic astrology is based on the Hindu belief that the stars and planets have a powerful effect on human life.

The Hindus believe that a person’s karma is related to the positions of the planets and thus can be better understood by analyzing planetary patterns.

How Accurate Is Vedic Astrology?

Some think the Vedic system is very accurate. Unlike Western astrology, the Vedic system uses the sidereal method, which adjusts the zodiac signs to the Earth’s changing elliptical orbit.

The Western method does not do this and instead adheres to the original zodiac sign positions established in 275 A.D. As a result, the calculations of the Vedic system are seen as more accurate than those of Western astrology.

What Are the Big Three Signs?

The big 3 signs calculated in a person’s birth chart are the Sun, Moon, and Rising.

Is Online Astrology True?

Yes, astrology readings online can sometimes be accurate, although that often depends on the talent and experience of your astrologer to correctly interpret the planetary data.

What Types of Astrological Readings Are There?

There are various types of astrological readings, and we’ll explain each of them so you can have a better understanding of these readings.

Natal Chart Reading

A natal chart maps the heavens at the exact time of your birth. A reading of this chart analyzes your basic character along with your talents and the challenges you’ll face.

Current Transits

It compares the planets' current positions to those of the planets in your birth map.

Solar Return

This reading occurs when the transiting sun returns to the same position on the day of your birth. A solar return is the astrological version of your birthday.

Lunar Return

This reading is done once a month on the day the transiting Moon returns to the same position on the day you were born.

Compatibility Readings

These compare different individuals’ birth charts to determine how compatible they will be for a romance, friendship, business, etc.

Horary Readings

This type of reading determines the best day to begin a specific activity, such as a business project or other event.

What to Consider Before Signing up for an Online Astrology Reading

Before proceeding with an online astrology reading or a horoscope calculator, here are some things you should consider.

Know Your Exact Birth Info

For accurate astrology readings, you must provide your precise birth info to the astrologer, which means the day, month, year, time, and location of your birth.

Know the Birth Info of Anyone You Want to Ask About

Of course, this will be easier with family members or significant others than with someone you may be interested in but don’t know.

Identify Any Dates You’re Interested In

If you have a big day coming up or are thinking of starting a new project, try to target the date as closely as possible. Predicting events is tricky, so any information about the date, time, and location you want to do something is essential.

Be Flexible

Sometimes, when we want to do something, it’s just not the right time to do it. If an astrologer warns you off a date and suggests another day a bit later, listen. That’s precisely the type of info you came to hear.

FAQs on the Best Astrology Sites

Although we have covered most of the essential things to know about the best astrology sites, a few questions remain to be answered.

Which Website Is Good for Astrology?

Some of the best astrology sites, like Kasamba and Keen, offer a direct connection to experienced advisors for those seeking personalized readings and guidance.

What Is the Most Accurate Astrology System?

Determining the "most accurate" astrology system is subjective and depends on individual beliefs and experiences. However, some systems–like Vedic, Western, and Chinese astrology–are generally considered more complex and nuanced, potentially offering greater depth of interpretation.

And remember that any astrology system's accuracy lies in the astrologer's skill in interpreting it and the individual's resonance with its principles.

Who Is the Best and Accurate Astrologer?

It depends on individual needs and preferences. You can find the most reliable readers on some of the best astrology sites like Kasamba or Purple Garden.

Is Astrology 100% True?

From a scientific perspective, astrology is not considered 100% true. While many people find value and guidance in its interpretations, its claims lack empirical evidence and are often attributed to the Barnum effect and self-fulfilling prophecies. That said, the belief in astrology's complete accuracy remains a matter of personal faith and interpretation.

Best Astrology Websites - Wrapping Up

There you have it: 10 of the best astrology sites online. Whether you want the best horoscope reading with a top astrologer or only in it for the free computer-generated daily horoscopes, these sites have it all.

Kasamba was our top pick, offering the best astrology readings. It has renowned astrologers and offers discounted prices and attractive free minutes. However, there are other accurate horoscope sites for quick readings you can rely on, and the other 9 on our list are definitely viable options to check out.

References

