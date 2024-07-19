Best B12 Supplement in 2024: 6 Perfect Options for Your Diet

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that helps energy production, red blood cell formation, cognitive function, and the nervous system. Despite its known benefits, many of us struggle to get enough from diets, and finding the best B12 supplement may be the way to go.

In this guide, we explore top B12 supplements, like Ancient Nutrition B12, and delve into their benefits, but we also cover the key factors to consider when choosing one. From types to safety tips, we dig deep and discover how you can boost your B12 levels to enhance your overall health.

Best B12 Supplements

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is an essential nutrient that plays several critical roles in the body. B12 supplements are available in various forms, including tablets, capsules, sublingual (under the tongue) forms, and injections. We review the top options below to help you make the right choice.

1. Ancient Nutrition B12 - Best B12 Supplement Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.99

Pros

High bioavailability

Contains additional nutrients

Organic ingredients

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Cons

Pricey when compared to alternatives

Overview

Ancient Nutrition's supercharged B12 supplement boasts high bioavailability and a comprehensive nutrient profile to support overall health. It features methylcobalamin and adds superfoods like rehmannia root, Tienchi ginseng, wild hake roe, beef liver, and reishi mushroom. It’s a versatile option for people seeking a holistic supplement to boost their health.

Ingredients

20 mcg Vitamin B12: Supports energy production and improves overall metabolic function [1].

Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract: Boosts the immune system and reduces fatigue, enhancing overall vitality [2].

Organic Rehmannia Root Extract: This may help promote adrenal health and help manage stress levels [3].

Tienchi Ginseng Root Extract: Improves circulation and enhances physical stamina and endurance [4].

Bovine Liver: Provides a rich source of bioavailable nutrients, including B12, iron, and other essential vitamins and minerals [5].

Pricing

1-month supply: $29.95

Subscribe and save 15% on all purchases

Dosage

Take 1 capsule a day, preferably with 8 oz of water, and at the same time every day. You can take it with or without food.

What Users Think

Ancient Nutrition B12 supplement boasts 4.7 out of 5 stars from nearly 2,400 reviews on Amazon. Customers are particularly impressed with the quality of ingredients, the supplement's performance, and its nutritional value. They also appreciate the ease with which the pills can be swallowed.

However, it's not all perfect—while many find it to be a good value, others debate this point. Additionally, some users have reported experiencing stomach upset after taking the vitamin.

>>Find the best price for Ancient Nutrition B12 Supplement here

2. Akasha Naturals Liquid B Vitamins Complex - Best Vitamin B12 Supplement for Seniors

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.49

Pros

Easy-to-swallow capsules

High potency

Supports cognitive function

Gluten-free

Cons

Few supporting ingredients

Overview

Akasha Naturals B Vitamins Complex is known for its high potency and effectiveness in supporting cognitive function, making it an excellent choice for seniors. It is a reputable brand dedicated to creating high-quality supplements, and B12 is particularly praised in the community.

Ingredients

1000 mcg Vitamin B12: Supports energy production and helps maintain healthy nerve cells and red blood cell formation [1].

400 mcg Folic Acid: Works synergistically with B12 to support DNA synthesis and promote heart health by regulating homocysteine levels [6].

25 mcg Biotin: Promotes healthy hair, skin, and nails and also supports metabolic processes by converting food into energy [7].

2 mg Stevia Leaf Extract: Provides a natural, calorie-free sweetener that enhances the taste without affecting blood sugar levels [8].

Pricing

1 bottle: $14.75 or $12.54 for subscribers

Dosage

The recommended dosage is 25 drops per day, ideally taken with a meal to enhance absorption. It's best to take it at the same time each day.

What Users Think

There aren't any reviews on the official website, and it seems the product isn't available on Amazon either. Additionally, the company isn't listed on Trustpilot, which makes it a bit tricky to gauge user experiences. If you're considering trying this vitamin complex, it might be a good idea to reach out to friends or family who may have used it. Alternatively, searching for independent reviews online could provide some insights.

3. KAL B6 B12 Methyl Folate - Best for Heart Health

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.47

Pros

Supports cardiovascular health

Contains B6, B12, and methyl folate

High absorption rate

Non-GMO

Affordable

Cons

May not be suitable for all dietary needs

Overview

KAL B6 B12 Methyl Folate is a well-rounded supplement supporting heart function. It’s a great choice for people looking to boost cardiovascular health through a combo of B6, B12, and methyl folate.

Ingredients

2500 mcg Vitamin B12: Supports energy production and helps maintain healthy nerve cells and red blood cells [1].

400 mcg Folate: Aids in DNA synthesis and repair, promoting healthy cell division and preventing congenital disabilities [9].

3 mg Vitamin B6: Enhances neurotransmitter function and supports brain health, mood regulation, and immune system function [10].

Pricing

1 bottle (60 tablets): $13.95

Dosage

Take 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal to enhance absorption.

What Users Think

KAL B6 B12 Methyl Folate is well-received on Amazon, scoring an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars from 672 buyers. Many users have shared that it boosts their energy levels and is gentle on the stomach, making it a great choice for those sensitive to harsher supplements. However, some buyers aren't fans of the taste, describing it as overly sweet and cloying.

4. KAL B12 Methylcobalamin - Best Methylcobalamin B12 Supplement

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.41

Pros

High-absorption methylcobalamin form

Supports energy and cognitive function

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Positive customer reviews

Cons

Only available in 1 flavor

Overview

KAL B12 Methylcobalamin is a highly absorbable form of vitamin B12, known for its effectiveness in supporting energy production, cognitive function, and overall health.

Ingredients

1000 mcg Vitamin B-12: Supports energy production, nerve function, and the formation of red blood cells and is essential for DNA synthesis [1].

Pricing

1 bottle (90 tablets): $12.25

Dosage

Take 1 KAL B12 Methylcobalamin tablet a day. It’s best to take it with a meal in the morning, as it’s designed to support your body’s energy levels throughout the day.

What Users Think

On Amazon, KAL B12 Methylcobalamin has garnered a high rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 500 users. The reviews highlight several positives: customers enjoy the taste and are pleased with the absence of any unpleasant aftertaste. They also appreciate the quick dissolve time, noting that the tablet melts pleasantly and rapidly under the tongue, allowing for fast absorption.

However, despite the many positives, there are some concerns. A few users have reported experiencing digestive issues as a side effect of taking the supplement.

5. New Chapter Cellular Energy B12+ Gummies - Best B12 Supplement for Energy

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.50

Pros

Tasty gummy form

Supports energy production

Non-GMO and organic ingredients

Easy to take

Cons

Higher sugar content

Overview

New Chapter’s Cellular Energy Vitamin B12+ gummies have convenience as their primary selling point. However, they combine B12 with cordyceps mushroom and blue agave inulin fiber to offer a range of benefits. This includes helping the body convert food into energy and supporting nerve function.

Ingredients

350 mcg Vitamin B-12: Boosts energy, supports red blood cell formation, and enhances neurological function [1].

20 mg Organic Cordyceps: Known for increasing energy and endurance by enhancing oxygen utilization and cellular energy production [11].

Pricing

1 bottle (60 gummies): $14.97

Dosage

You can take 2 gummies a day at any time. They are quite tasty if you like raspberries, and they’re very easy to take on the go.

What Users Think

New Chapter Cellular Energy B12+ Gummies have received generally positive feedback on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from 54 reviews. Customers particularly like the raspberry candy flavor, which makes it easy to remember to take them daily. They also appreciate the soft, chewable texture of the gummies, noting that they don’t stick to the teeth.

However, some customers have reported issues with the gummies melting and sticking together during shipping, which can be frustrating. Additionally, there are concerns about the added ingredients and sugar content; some users feel these are unnecessary and potentially harmful to health.

6. Nested Naturals B-Complex - Best for Comprehensive B Vitamin Support

Money-Back Guarantee: Lifetime

Return Policy: 14 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.33

Pros

Comprehensive B vitamin support

High-quality ingredients

Supports overall health

Positive customer reviews

Cons

Larger capsules may be difficult to swallow for some

Overview

Nested Naturals B-Complex offers comprehensive support for those looking for a full spectrum of B vitamins. It may help boost energy, increase metabolism, and better overall health.

Ingredients

50 mcg Vitamin B12: Supports energy levels, nerve function, and the production of DNA and red blood cells [1].

400 mcg Folate: Essential for DNA synthesis, cell division, and proper brain function, and is crucial during pregnancy for fetal development [9].

50 mg Vitamin B1: Plays a critical role in energy metabolism and nerve cell function [12].

50 mg Vitamin B2: Important for energy production, cellular function, and the metabolism of fats, drugs, and steroids [13].

50 mg Vitamin B3: Helps convert food into energy, supports skin health, and maintains proper nerve function [14].

50 mg Vitamin B6: Involved in amino acid metabolism, red blood cell production, and the creation of neurotransmitters [10].

Pricing

1-month supply: $19.95

Dosage

Take 1 Nested Naturals B-Complex capsule a day, with a meal.

What Users Think

Nested Naturals B-Complex has earned a solid 4.3 out of 5 stars from 793 global ratings on Amazon. Users appreciate its notable benefits, such as acting as a natural energy booster, enhancing mental clarity, and improving mood. Many also highlight the ease of swallowing these vitamins and are pleased with the quality of the product, noting its vegan-friendly ingredients, which adds to its appeal.

However, it's not without its drawbacks. Some users have taken issue with the supplement's smell and taste, describing them as quite unpleasant.

What Is Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin crucial for many physiological functions, from DNA synthesis and red blood cell formation to neurological function. It’s found naturally in meat, fish, and dairy. Our bodies store vitamin B12 in the liver, and such supplies can last for years. However, deficiencies occur due to dietary restrictions, absorption, or medical issues.

How Does Vitamin B12 Work?

Vitamin B12 primarily aids the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. It also supports the maintenance of the nervous system by protecting nerves and helps produce neurotransmitters.

If you restrict B12 intake with your diet or have conditions like pernicious anemia or gastrointestinal disorders, you could benefit from vitamin B12 supplementation. It’s especially beneficial for vegetarians, vegans, and older adults.

Types of B12 Supplements

There are various forms of B12 supplements available today. We discuss them in more detail below to help you choose the best B12 supplement for your needs.

Cyanocobalamin

Cyanocobalamin is the most commonly used form of B12 in supplements. It is a synthetic form of the vitamin that contains a cyanide molecule, which the body converts into the active forms of B12 we’ll discuss below. Cyanocobalamin is known for its stability and cost-effectiveness.

Adenosylcobalamin

Adenosylcobalamin is one of the active forms of B12 used in the body. It is the one playing a role in energy production within cells and mitochondrial function. Fewer manufacturers use it, as most of the best B12 supplements use cyanocobalamin and methylcobalamin. Still, it is highly bioavailable as direct cellular energy support.

Methylcobalamin

Methylcobalamin is an active form of B12, more widely available in supplements. It offers high bioavailability in the methylation cycle, which is crucial for DNA synthesis and detox. Methylcobalamin is considered the best B12 supplement for MTHFR mutations and neurological issues.

Hydroxocobalamin

Hydroxocobalamin is a natural form of vitamin B12 used in injectable supplements. It has a longer retention time in the body compared to other forms, which means a more sustained release. Hydroxocobalamin is used to treat B12 deficiency and even cyanide poisoning as it binds to cyanide molecules, but it’s less common in OTC supplements.

What Is the Best B12 Supplement for Absorption?

Most experts recommend looking for one with methylcobalamin as the B12 form. This type is readily absorbed by your body compared to others. If you have trouble absorbing B12 in your gut, consider sublingual sprays, dissolvable tablets, or lozenges that bypass the digestive system altogether.

Signs of B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency can manifest through fatigue, weakness, constipation, loss of appetite, and even weight loss. Neurological changes such as numbness and tingling in the hands can also occur.

Fewer people also experience difficulty maintaining balance, depression, confusion, dementia, and poor memory. It's essential to recognize these symptoms early, as prolonged deficiency can lead to more severe and sometimes irreversible damage.

Major Vitamin B12 Benefits

So, why would you take vitamin B12 supplements? We list and touch base on the numerous health benefits below.

Energy Boost and Fatigue Reduction

One of the most notable benefits of B12 vitamins is their ability to boost energy levels and reduce fatigue. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body, and more oxygen could mean more energy and better stamina. The best vitamin B12 products can thus help improve energy levels.

Nervous System Support

Vitamin B12 helps in the production of myelin, which is a protective sheath that covers nerve fibers and ensures efficient impulses. A deficiency in B12 could thus lead to nerve damage, and supplementing with the best B12 supplement can help maintain its health.

Improved Cognitive Function

Cognitive health is another area where vitamin B12 demonstrates benefits, helping maintain brain health and function. Deficiency has been linked to cognitive decline, memory loss, and even an increased risk of diseases such as Alzheimer's. B12 intake through diet or the best B12 supplements can thus potentially reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

Enhanced Red Blood Cell Production

Most of these benefits are gained through the increased production of healthy red blood cells. Without sufficient B12, red blood cells become large and irregularly shaped, which can lead to a condition known as megaloblastic anemia. The best B12 supplement for anemia can help with symptoms like fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath.

B12 Vitamin Safety and Side Effects

Best B12 vitamin supplements are generally considered safe, but it’s important to be aware of potential side effects and possible interactions.

Side Effects

Nausea

Headaches

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Rare allergic reactions (itching, swelling, and difficulty breathing)

Interactions With Other Medications

Metformin can reduce B12 absorption

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) can affect B12 levels and absorption

Antibiotics and anticonvulsants can interact with B12 supplements

Guidelines for Safe Usage

Vitamin B12 is generally a safe buddy, even at higher doses. Your body absorbs what it needs and lets the rest pass through. But it's always a good idea to chat with your doctor before starting any supplements, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

How We Chose Our Best B12 Supplement

So, how to choose the best vitamin B12 supplement for yourself? Here’s what we kept in mind when selecting the best B12 supplements in the market and what you should consider.

Bioavailability

Simply put, bioavailability is the extent and rate at which a nutrient is absorbed and used. Higher bioavailability means better outcomes with your best B12 supplement, as more of the vitamin is available for your body to use.

Pricing

Pricing is an important consideration, and the best vitamin B12 supplements should offer good value for money. This means no compromises with quality and long-term affordability. You want quality ingredients and ensure you get a product that fits your budget.

Dosage and Form

B12 supplements’ form and dosage impact their effectiveness. You want convenient products that fit your needs, whether you go for tablets, capsules, liquids, or sublingual lozenges. For instance, the best B12 supplement for weight loss may require a different dosage compared to one aimed at boosting energy.

User Reviews

Check out user reviews, as they provide valuable insights into product effectiveness and customer satisfaction. Positive reviews for your best B12 supplement on Amazon reinforce its credibility, while negative reviews can indicate potential issues you want to avoid. Consider feedback from real users and highlight benefits, potential side effects, and overall satisfaction.

FAQs

Below, we discuss some of the commonly asked questions about vitamin B12 and supplements.

What Is the Best B12 Supplement?

While Ancient Nutrition B12 is our top pick, the best B12 supplement depends on your needs and preferences. If convenient, liquid form may be your best pick, and methylcobalamin is a highly rated type for its bioavailability and effectiveness. Products like KAL B12 Methylcobalamin are popular choices for general use.

When Is the Best Time To Take B12 Supplement?

Morning is the best time of day to take B12 supplements because they’re known to boost energy levels and may help you feel more energized throughout the day. You can take it with a meal to boost absorption and, at the same time, retain stable levels in your body every day.

Can You Take Too Much B12?

Vitamin B12 is water-soluble, meaning that excess amounts are typically excreted through urine. However, taking extremely high doses of B12 over a long period can lead to health issues, such as nerve damage or imbalance in other vitamins.

What Is the Ideal Vitamin B12 Dosage for Adults?

The ideal vitamin B12 dosage varies based on age, diet, and health. A daily intake of 2.4 micrograms is recommended for most users. However, higher doses may be necessary for people with B12 deficiency or absorption issues and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Which Form of B12 Is Most Effective?

Methylcobalamin is praised for bioavailability and direct involvement in metabolic processes. However, adenosylcobalamin is effective for cell energy production, while hydroxocobalamin is often used for prolonged release and higher retention. The best B12 supplement in liquid form or sublingual tablet will often mean superior absorption and effectiveness.

What Is the Most Reliable Source of B12?

The most reliable sources of vitamin B12 are animal-based foods such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy products. Plant-based milk, breakfast cereals, and yeast can provide B12 for vegans and vegetarians.

Best B12 Supplement: Final Thoughts

We've explored a range of top-rated B12 supplements and found them excelling in different areas. Ancient Nutrition B12 stands out as our top pick overall, offering comprehensive benefits with high bioavailability. However, choosing the best B12 supplement will depend on your needs, and you should do your due diligence and consult a doctor when needed.

>>Try Ancient Nutrition B12 now

References:

