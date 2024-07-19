Best Collagen Supplement in 2024: 8 Products Reviewed

Aging happens to everyone. Are you losing muscle tone or noticing wrinkles that weren’t there before? Perhaps collagen supplementation can help.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, but you’ll start making less as you grow older.

If you want to regain some of the collagen you’ve lost, we’ll help you find the best collagen supplement starting with our favorite pick, Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen to help you feel and look younger again.

Best Collagen Supplement for Men and Women in 2024

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen - Overall best collagen supplement Organifi Collagen - Best collagen supplement for stronger nails Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex - Best collagen supplement for sagging skin Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies - Best collagen supplement in gummy form Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides - Best collagen supplement for joints MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+ - Best collagen and biotin supplement Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein - Best type 2 collagen supplement Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides - Best collagen peptide supplement

When it comes to finding the best collagen supplement, it’s challenging to know which one will work best for you. Discover how collagen supplementation can boost your health. Explore the best collagen supplements for women and men—whether for anti-aging, skin elasticity, bone health, joint pain, hair, nails or weight loss.

1. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen - Overall Best Collagen Supplement

Pros

Collagens from clean, natural sources may improve your skin and joint health

3 rd party tested for purity

8 grams of protein intake per serving

The money-back guarantee lasts for one year

Odorless, colorless, and tasteless

Cons

Free shipping starts at $99

Overview

Organixx collagen powder is our #1 pick for the best multi collagen supplement overall because it combines collagen types 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10, plus vitamin C, B6, zinc, and silica.

Made from natural, organic food sources—like beef, chicken, eggshell, and fish—there’s also added tryptophan to give you 8 grams of complete protein with every serving.

Organixx claims that Clean Sourced Collagen can lessen the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Research shows that collagen supplements may hydrate your skin to reduce skin aging [1].

The company also promises that this supplement could help keep your joints in good shape. A study reveals that collagen plays a big role in joint health [2].

Pricing

One-time purchase: $54.95 plus shipping for a month’s supply

With subscription: $46.71

How to Take Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen

Since this best organic collagen supplement has no smell or flavor, you can easily add 1 scoop (8.5 g) to your favorite beverage or smoothie for a delicious dose of daily collagen. The company also provides a recipe for Guilt-Free Keto Brownies using 2 scoops of its product.

User Reviews

Many people have great things to say about Organixx. For instance, one customer on the official site is happy because her skin became smoother and firmer while her joint movements got better after using the supplement for 45 days. On the other hand, in the product page, another customer thinks it’s too pricey—although he admits it does seem to work.

>>Check the latest prices for Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen here

2. Organifi Collagen - Best Collagen Supplement for Stronger Nails

Pros

Promotes healthy skin, hair, nails

No glyphosate residue

Only made from real food ingredients

60-day money back guarantee

Tasteless

Cons

Free shipping only for orders worth $150 and above

Overview

If you want stronger nails and smoother skin, Organifi’s multi-collagen blend is probably the best collagen powder for your needs. A study suggests that collagen may keep your nails from being too brittle while encouraging nail growth [3].

With a natural mix of 5 collagen types—sourced from bovine peptides, chicken bone broth, eggshell membrane concentrate, and fish peptides—Organifi has 9 grams of protein per serving.

Pricing

One-time purchase: $54.95 for a one-month supply

With subscription: $49.46

How to Take Organifi Collagen

This tasteless powder allows you to mix it with any drink or food for an easy, once-a-day collagen replenishment.

User Reviews

Organifi got a lot of positive feedback from customers. To illustrate, one Trustpilot reviewer says he recommends the brand to those looking for good quality drink powders with low sugar content. Another Trustpilot user, however, is not that thrilled with the company’s customer service.

>>Check the latest prices for Organifi Collagen here

3. Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex - Best Collagen Supplement for Sagging Skin

Pros

May keep your skin vibrant and healthy

Rich in amino acids for joints

100-day money back guarantee

Helps your body burn more fat

Free diet and exercise program if you join the interactive community

Cons

Limited information on the website

Overview

Health Nutrition’s Premium Collagen Complex—which also comes with amino acids—is designed to help replace the collagen in your body that diminishes with age.

If your skin is starting to droop as you grow older, it could be the best collagen supplement for skin health; after all, collagen makes your skin more elastic to restore its youthful look [1]. Health Nutrition also claims to improve your nail and hair strength.

It may also be the best collagen supplement for weight loss, as it claims to assist your body in getting rid of excess fat.

Pricing

One-time purchase: $24.99 for 1 bottle with 90 capsules

With subscription: $19.99

How to Take Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex

At present, there’s no dosage instructions on the official website, so ask for guidance from your doctor on how to take it.

User Reviews

There are currently no customer reviews available for this product, though we do recommend it as the best collagen supplement for women over 50 (and older men too!) who want younger-looking skin.

>>Check the latest prices for Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex here

4. Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies - Best Collagen Supplement in Gummy Form

Pros

Easy-to-take gummies

Makes your skin more supple

100-day money back guarantee

Keeps your joints healthy even when you’re active

No extra charge for personalized diet plans

Cons

Not much details on the product page

Overview

Do you prefer chewing tasty gummies to popping pills or drinking powder blends? Health Health Nutrition’s Collagen Gummies might be the best collagen supplement for you.

Designed to help replace the collagen in your body that diminishes with age, this delicious gummy supplement promises to help improve your skin, hair, and nail strength.

Pricing

One-time purchase: $24.99 for a single bottle with 60 gummies

With subscription: $19.99

How to Take Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies

For now, the Health Nutrition website doesn’t feature any dosage direction, so talk to your doctor about the ideal dose for you or follow the instructions on the bottle.

User Reviews

There are presently no customer reviews online for this supplement, but we do give it a thumbs-up nonetheless for being an enjoyable gummy supplement according to the listed ingredients.

>>Check the latest prices for Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies here

5. Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides - Best Collagen Supplement for Joints

Pros

May soothe joint pain after workouts

5 types of collagen

Keto-friendly

60-day money back guarantee

Soy, dairy, and gluten-free

Cons

Free shipping starts at $97 for one-time purchases

Overview

If you want the best collagen supplement for joints, Earth Echo’s Multi-Collagen Peptides could help ease those joint aches after intense exercise. Plus, it promises to improve the condition of your skin, nails, and hair while supporting your gut health as well.

Made with 5 types of collagen (1, 2, 3, 5, and 10) and taken from natural bovine, marine, chicken, and eggshell sources, it strongly boosts your body’s collagen.

Pricing

One-time purchase: $59.99 for one pouch with 26 servings

With subscription: $49.99

How to Take Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides

It’s completely flavorless, so one rounded tablespoon (or 10 grams) of this peptide powder goes perfectly with any beverage or smoothie.

User Reviews

Multi-Collagen Peptides by Earth Echo got a good amount of positive feedback from users. To illustrate, one Amazon reviewer says he is happy with the product, which gave a new healthy glow to his skin. Another Amazon customer thinks it’s a little pricey, yet she believes it’s a good product anyway and one of the best marine collagen supplement options.

>>Check the latest prices for Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides here

6. MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+ - Best Collagen and Biotin Supplement

Pros

17.7 g of collagen per serving

Comes in chocolate and unflavored options

500 mcg of biotin per serving

3 rd party tested

No sugar

Cons

Free shipping is only for subscribers

Overview

Do you need the best biotin and collagen supplement? Not only does MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+ combine these 2 ingredients but other nutrients as well. It claims to improve your skin, hair, and nails, plus your gut health too.

This supplement contains a healthy dose of biotin (a.k.a. vitamin B7)—which helps your body turn carbohydrates, fats, and amino acids into energy you can actually use [4].

Pricing

One-time purchase: $70 for a single 17.5-ounce bag

With subscription: $59 for one bag shipped every 20 days; $149 for three bags shipped every 60 days

How to Take MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+

You can take your pick from chocolate—which you can add recipes for baked goods and granola—or unflavored choices (that you can mix and match with any beverage).

User Reviews

Beauty & Gut Collagen+ by MindBodyGreen has more than its fair share of positive reviews. In the official website, for example, a customer shares that her skin became radiant and she no longer has gut issues after using it for a year. Nevertheless, another user says she doesn’t like the taste (although taste preference is subjective, of course).

>>Check the latest prices for MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+ here

7. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein - Best Type 2 Collagen Supplement

Pros

10 types of collagen from four sources

Enhances digestion while supporting your skin health

Includes clinically studied ingredients

Enhanced with probiotics & vitamin C

2 billion CFU per serving

Cons

Free shipping starts at $50

Overview

With 10 different types of collagens that come from fish, bovine, chicken, and eggshell membrane, Ancient Nutrition’s Multi Collagen Protein is the best collagen supplement for type 2 sources. Plus, it also has 9 grams of protein and 90 mgs of vitamin C in every scoop.

In addition, it contains over 2 million CFU probiotics to help improve your gut health and absorption in order to turn food into quick energy [5].

Pricing

One-time purchase: $49.95 for a 1-pound (16 ounce)

With subscription: $42.46

How to Take Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein

Add a single scoop to 8 ounces of water, a smoothie, or coffee to get 10 grams of collagen. Or, add 2 scoops for 20 grams.

User Reviews

Collagen Protein Powder from Ancient Nutrition has a good amount of positive feedback online. As an example, one Reddit commenter in the r/beauty thread says she fell in love with the vanilla flavor of this supplement since it’s a good match for coffee and orange juice. In contrast, a Reddit reviewer on r/Supplements says she doesn’t like its taste and smell.

>>Check the latest prices for Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein here

8. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides - Best Collagen Peptide Supplement

Pros

Combines type 1 and 2 collagen

May reduce knee and joint aches

Enhances your digestion plus skin and nail health

Contains various amino acids

Assists you in managing your weight

Cons

Free shipping starts at $100

Overview

Collagen Peptides by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals might be the best collagen peptide supplement because it comes with 20 grams of type 1 and 2 hydrolyzed collagen from grass-fed sources.

It also features amino acids, which may assist in making your joints or knees feel better [6]. Additionally, it may improve your skin’s elasticity and youthfulness while supporting your digestion.

Pricing

One-time purchase: A 609-gram (1.34 lb) container costs $43.95

With subscription: No option to subscribe, but bulk discounts are available

How to Take Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides

A single scoop—containing 20+ grams of protein—can be mixed with your favorite hot or cold drink anytime of the day.

User Reviews

While there are no customer reviews on Reddit, Trustpilot, or the official site for this product, it did receive high ratings from several reviews on multiple third-party store sites.

>>Check the latest prices for Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides here

What Is Collagen?

Collagen is a protein that makes up about 30% of your body’s total protein landscape [7].

It’s the primary material that makes up your skin, bone, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and other connective tissues. Collagen also acts as a lining for your organs, blood vessels, and intestines.

In collagen formation, the primary amino acids that make up collagen are proline, glycine, and hydroxyproline. These amino acids then group together in a triple helix structure—along with vitamin C, zinc, manganese, and copper—to form collagen.

There are 5 main types of collagen:

Type 1: It makes up 90% of your body’s collagen, providing structure to your skin, bones, tendons, and ligaments [8].

Type 2: This is found in cartilage, which supports your joints.

Type 3: Is usually part of the muscles, arteries, and organs.

Type 4: You can find this in the layers of your skin.

Type 5: This is found in your eye corneas, hair, skin, and the tissue of the placenta.

Collagen Benefits

Research reveals that collagen may have various health benefits. Here are some of the advantages you might experience if you take the best collagen supplement brands consistently.

Skin Health

Collagen is a major part of your skin’s makeup—serving to strengthen it, provide elasticity, and also hydrate it.

As you get older, the body’s collagen production decreases, resulting in symptoms like dry skin, wrinkles, and even sagging skin.

Some scientific studies have shown that taking oral or topical collagen every day via collagen supplements may help to reduce dryness, wrinkles, and improve skin appearance [1].

Joint Support

Collagen also helps your joints to work properly by aiding cartilage: the rubbery tissue that protects joints and allows them to move freely [2].

As your collagen production drops with age, those joints are likely to become less flexible; this may lead to conditions, like osteoarthritis, where the cartilage in joints deteriorates over time.

By supporting cartilage growth, collagen aids can help reduce inflammation, pain, and stiffness of your joints over time.

Hair and Nail Growth

Collagen is a major building block in the structuring of proteins like keratin—a major substance in the formation of skin, hair, and nails.

However, keep in mind that effects of even the best collagen supplement brands may be negligible regarding hair and nails. This is because it is first digested in the GI tract, which means only a small amount of collagen will actually get to the hair and nails via the bloodstream.

Still, research shows that collagen could strengthen your nails and help them grow [3].

Gut Health

Types 1 and 2 collagen are the most prevalent in the body and play a major role in maintaining healthy organ tissue. They also help to reduce gut and GI tract inflammation, a major factor in digestive imbalance [9].

Collagen Side Effects and Safety

While collagen products are likely to be safe for many healthy adults, keep in mind that there’s a low risk of minor side effects as well.

Digestive Discomfort

Generally, the discomfort associated with collagen supplements is relatively mild—which can include bloating, gastritis, heartburn, loss of appetite, and diarrhea.

Collagen supplements do change the composition of gut microbiota; some tests have shown that collagen derived from marine sources might irritate those who have colitis.

Impact on Kidney Function

Collagen can possibly cause kidney stones due to the role of hydroxyproline. This major amino acid in collagen is disposed through the kidneys as oxalate, a trigger for kidney stones.

As a result, those who have kidney stones (or are prone to them) should avoid taking collagen supplements.

Allergic Interactions and Interactions With Medication

Collagen supplements might cause allergic reactions, including itching, swelling, rash, and difficulty breathing. Make sure you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients to avoid adverse effects.

Collagen supplements may also interact with certain medications, so talk to your doctor if you’re taking any medications before using any new products.

How to Choose the Best Collagen Supplement

When choosing among the best collagen supplements, keep these things in mind to pick the right one for your needs.

Types of Collagen Supplements

There are five major types of collagen, though type 1 collagen and type 2 collagen make up about 90% of the collagen in your body [8]. The best collagen supplements usually contain types 1 through 5, though there are too few studies to determine if you need all 5 types.

Collagen Sources

When looking for the best collagen supplement, it is vital to consider what the source is. For example, some good natural sources of collagen include marine ones—specifically cold water fish like salmon—and grass-fed bovine, chicken, beef, and eggshell.

Forms of Collagen Supplements

The best collagen supplement to take orally is hydrolyzed collagen peptides because the collagen has been broken down into small peptides which are easier to digest.

Also, the best collagen supplement for ingestion is probably an unflavored brand because it can be most easily mixed with any of your favorite foods or drinks. Yet, flavored options have an advantage too if you like certain tastes.

FAQs on the Best Collagen Supplement

Got more questions about supplements that feature collagen? Check out if we answered them below.

Do Collagen Supplements Really Work?

Yes, some scientific studies show that collagen supplements have the potential to boost your skin, nail, joint, and gut health. Still, the exact results may vary with each user. Other factors may influence how effective it is as well: like the dosage and form of the supplement and the unique body chemistry of the user.

When Is the Best Time to Take Collagen Supplement?

The answer will be based on your goals. Taking collagen in the morning before eating could aid in absorption, while taking it at night lets your body benefit while resting. Alternatively, taking it before a workout could help protect your joints. Check the manufacturer’s recommended time as well by reading the dosage instructions.

What Is the Downside of Taking Collagen?

It is generally safe to take collagen, though some may experience allergic reactions while others may have minor GI issues (like gas, bloating, and diarrhea).

What Is the Best Collagen Supplement?

Our favorite is Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen, but the ideal one for you depends on your needs. For instance, the best collagen supplement for men may be one that supports joint health and bone strength. On the other hand, the best collagen supplement for women over 50 could be those that rejuvenate the skin, nails, and hair.

What Is the Best Collagen Peptide Supplement?

Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides and Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides are just some of the collagen peptide supplements that we recommend, thanks to their health benefits and formulas.

Final Thoughts: Best Collagen Supplement

It’s not easy to grow older, yet finding the best collagen supplement can help turn back time for a while and let you re-experience youthful skin, flexible joints, healthier hair, and stronger nails.

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen gains the top spot in our roundup of the best collagen supplements. Yet, it’s up to you to decide which one fits your needs to a T.

