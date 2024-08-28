Best Collagen Supplements for Women in 2024 That Really Work

Are your wrinkly skin and poor gym results starting to make you feel your age? Yet, you don’t want to resort to cosmetic procedures or performance enhancers.

Collagen supplements claim to be a safe, effective alternative. But which ones really work?

Let’s take a look at the best collagen supplements for women and what makes them stand out. Our top pick overall is Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens—an organic blend with extra antioxidant support. But there’s more to discover on our list!

Best Collagen Supplements for Women in 2024

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens - Best collagen supplements for women overall

Organifii Collagen - Best collagen supplements for hair loss prevention

Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex - Most affordable collagen supplement

Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies - Best gummy collagen supplement

Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides - Best collagen supplements for skin hydration

MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+ - Best collagen supplement for sagging skin

Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein - Most flavor choices

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides - Best for joint pain relief

Solaray Collagen Keratin - Best for hair shine

Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides - Best for muscle recovery

Dr. Emil Multi Collagen Plus - Easy-to-absorb collagen supplement

Bulletproof Collagen Peptides - Most flexible options

The best collagen supplements for women feature hydrolyzed peptides from quality beef, marine, or other animal sources. Some include nutrients with critical roles in connective tissue maintenance, too; all are available at fairly affordable prices. Organixx and Organifi met our criteria the most, but all supplements in our list have their own perks.

1. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens - Best Collagen Supplements for Women Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Lists the levels of all amino acids

Features five kinds of collagen

Vitamin C supports collagen production

Antioxidants for added connective tissue support

Costs as little as $1.55 per serving for subscribers

Cons

Not advisable if you have egg or fish allergies

Why Organixx Clean-Sourced Collagens Stands Out

Organixx Clean-Sourced Collagens easily takes the #1 spot in our roundup of the best collagen supplements for women. Why? It generously combines beef, chicken, fish, and egg-derived collagen, antioxidants, silica, and zinc for optimal connective tissue support.

Ingredients

We love the company’s transparency, with its list of amino acid levels on the packaging. The three main amino acids in collagen are hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline, which are all present in significant amounts [1].

This supplement showcases five collagen types: I, II, III, V and X. Even better, the additional ingredients—such as vitamin C-rich acerola and camu camu—may support their benefits. Your body needs Vitamin C to make collagen; it can also turn up the activity of enzymes that improve its strength [2].

Dosage

Take one level scoop every day, which contains around 8.5 grams.

Cost

A one-time purchase costs $54.95, but a subscription lets you save you 15% since you only need to pay $46.71. The best value deal is choosing the bundle of three bags as a subscription delivered every 90 days, which costs $132.48 with discount.

User Reviews

One verified buyer on the official Organixx website says that Clean Sourced Collagens made her skin, hair, and nails more lustrous while reducing the aches in her joints [3]. Another customer says it doesn’t feel like a face lift, but she shares that her skin does look healthier [3].

>>Check the latest prices for Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens here

2. Organifi Collagen - Best Collagen Supplements for Hair Loss Prevention

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Combines beef, chicken, egg, and fish-derived collagen

Marine collagen could help prevent hair loss

Egg membrane collagen may support bone health

10.2 grams of collagen per serving

Glyphosate residue-free

Cons

Not suitable if you’re allergic to fish or eggs

Why Organifi Collagen Stands Out

With a low calorie content and a high degree of purity, Organifii packs a powerful punch with five collagen types; it’s one of the best collagen supplements for women’s hair maintenance and bone strength.

Ingredients

Organifii’s collagen powder combines the unique benefits of four collagen sources. For example, marine collagen is highly bioavailable and may even reverse hair loss from stress and male-pattern baldness [4].

What’s more, eggshell membrane collagen may be especially beneficial for bone health. Eggshells are similar to your bone tissue, thanks to their collagen type I content and other substances. Studies show that they could benefit people with poor bone density and osteoarthritis [5].

Dosage

Take one 10.2-gram scoop every day, mixed with water or other drinks and food.

Cost

One packet costs $54.95, but you can enjoy a 10% discount when you subscribe—meaning you only have to pay $49.46. You could also save more with a three-pack for $131.57 or six packets for $247.41.

User Reviews

A Trustpilot reviewer recommends Organifi to folks searching for good quality drink powders with low sugar content [6]. In contrast, a different Trustpilot user claims she didn’t have a great experience with the company due to a return policy issue [7].

>>Check the latest prices for Organifi’s Collagen here

3. Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex - Most Convenient Collagen Supplement

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Handy capsule formulation

Less than $1 per daily dose

Contains multiple collagen types

Amino acids may improve joint health

Cons

Minimal product information on the official website

Why Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex Stands Out

Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex is probably the most convenient among the best collagen supplements for women. It not only costs less than $1 per day, but its pill form means you can take it with you and use it whenever you need to.

Ingredients

While the Health Nutrition website doesn’t list all its ingredients, the supplement’s name—Premium Collagen Complex—suggests that it contains a variety of collagen types, which may deliver different kinds of collagen peptides to enhance their production in your body [8].

Dosage

There are currently no dosage directions on the Health Nutrition website; it’s a good idea to seek advice from your doctor on what’s the best way to use this supplement.

Cost

While a one-time purchase costs $24.99 (or $0.83 per serving), you can save 20% with a subscription and get a bottle for just $19.99 (or just $0.66 for every serving!).

User Reviews

Since Health Nutrition’s Premium Collagen Complex is a newer formulation, there’s not many reviews about it online. Nevertheless, it has the potential to be one of the best collagen supplements for weight loss since it claims to help your body burn more fat.

>>Check the latest prices for Health Nutrition’s Premium Collagen Complex here

4. Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies - Best Gummy Collagen Supplement

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Easy-to-take, delicious gummy form

May enhance skin health

Very budget-friendly

Third-party lab testing

Cons

Limited product information on the official website

Why Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies Stands Out

If you need convenience but can’t stand swallowing pills, these chewable gummies by Health Nutrition may be the solution for you among the best collagen supplements for women.

After all, many adults without any swallowing difficulties have trouble taking pills—whether due to their size, shape, or unpleasant childhood experiences [9].

Ingredients

At present, the product page for Collagen Gummies doesn’t list the exact ingredients of this supplement.

Dosage

For now, the Health Nutrition doesn’t provide dosage instructions for these gummies, but you may ask advice from a healthcare professional on how to take it.

Cost

One bottle costs $24.99 for 60 gummies. Alternatively, you can save 20% with a subscription since you only have to shell out $19.99.

User Reviews

Although Health Nutrition’s Collagen Gummies are a newer product without available feedback yet, reviews of other gummy supplements suggest they are a breeze to take.

>>Check the latest prices for Health Nutrition’s Collagen Gummies here

5. Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides - Best Collagen Supplements for Skin Hydration

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Includes beef, chicken, fish, and eggshell collagen

Contains hyaluronic acid for extra skin moisturization

Keto-friendly formula

Unflavored, so it’s compatible with all smoothie recipes

Cons

Not ideal if you have fish or egg allergies

Why Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides Stands Out

With five collagen types and hyaluronic acid, Earth Echo offers one of the best collagen supplements for skin dryness prevention.

Ingredients

Earth Echo adds hyaluronic acid to the quartet of collagen sources. Hyaluronic acid holds onto water, provides volume, and promotes collagen production in your connective tissue. While it declines with age, oral supplementation can restore hydration and elasticity while making skin wrinkles less deep [10].

Dosage

Take one rounded teaspoon every day for a dose of 10 grams.

Cost

While a one-time purchase costs $59.99, you only need to pay $49.99 if you subscribe. There’s even more savings when you get three packs delivered as a subscription every 90 days—which is priced at $137.49 and includes free shipping.

User Reviews

One Amazon verified purchaser describes Earth Echo’s Multi-Collagen Peptides as very good; she always gets compliments on her skin after using it [11]. On the other hand, another Amazon reviewer thinks it’s a little pricey—but admits she loves the product anyway [12].

>>Check the latest prices for Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides here

6. MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+ - Best Collagen Supplement for Sagging Skin

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Grass-fed beef collagen could promote skin elasticity

Turmeric may fight inflammation

Vitamin C and biotin for connective tissue support

Delicious chocolate flavor

Cons

Only 20 servings per bag

Why Beauty & Gut Collagen+ Powder Stands Out

MindBodyGreen offers the best collagen supplements for women over 60 who wish their skin was firmer and tighter.

Ingredients

This powder combines both beef collagen and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and support skin volume from two angles [10].

What’s more, anti-inflammatory ingredients such as turmeric may protect skin volume and thickness against skin aging caused by sun damage [13].

Dosage

Take one scoop of 24.8 grams each day in water or a smoothie.

Cost

A one-time purchase costs $70 for 20 days of doses, while you just have to shell out $59 if you get a 20-day subscription. A bi-monthly subscription of three bags delivered every 60 days, however, costs $50 per bag.

User Reviews

In the MindBodyGreen official website, a verified customer shares that she noticed a big difference in the health of her skin after finishing her first jar of collagen [14]. Another verified buyer says she wishes the product came in travel pouches, but she still describes it as great tasting, smooth, and nutritious [14].

>>Check the latest prices for MindBodyGreen’s Beauty & Gut Collagen+ here

7. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein - Most Flavor Choices

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

4 key collagen sources

6 flavor options

Lists amino acid contents

Anti-inflammatory probiotics

Cons

Not recommended if you’re sensitive to fish or eggs

Why Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein Stands Out

Is flavor variety a big deal to you? When ordering the best collagen supplements for women, Ancient Nutrition gives you the chance to choose from six delicious alternatives: unflavored, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry lemonade, cucumber lime, and cold brew.

Ingredients

Multi Collagen Protein showcases ten collagen types from four sources—beef, chicken, fish, and eggshell.

Plus, it offers extra support through the anti-inflammatory probiotics, bacillus coagulans. Research suggests that the substances it produces may reduce wrinkle depth and boost hydration [15].

Dosage

Take one scoop (10.1 grams) every day by adding it to water, beverages, or even food. Each jar contains enough for 45 servings.

Cost

A one-off purchase costs $49.95, but you can save 15% with a subscription and get it for only $42.46.

User Reviews

A verified purchaser on the Ancient Nutrition official website relays that Multi Collagen Protein has an amazing effect on her joints, making it one of the best collagen supplements for women over 50. A different customer says she found it challenging to buy it from a store in her area, but she’s glad she can now order it online [16].

>>Check the latest prices for Ancient Nutrition’s Multi Collagen Protein here

8. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides - Best for Joint Pain Relief

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Features grass-fed beef collagen

May relieve joint discomfort

Lists the amino acid content on the label

Bulk discounts are available

Cons

No supportive ingredients, like vitamins and minerals

Why Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides Stands Out

If your joints are starting to ache, Collagen Peptides from Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals could be one of the best collagen supplements for women’s joint support.

Ingredients

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals’ Collagen Peptides is a truly “naked” collagen powder with transparent labeling and no additional ingredients. Hydroxyproline, proline, and glycine all have the highest concentrations and are the main amino acids in collagen.

With types I and II of hydrolyzed collagen from beef, it may help you manage joint problems thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects [17].

Dosage

Take one 20.3-gram scoop in your favorite drink.

Cost

Each jar costs $43.95, or you can save 10% with an order of two or even 15% if you buy three.

User Reviews

Although it’s challenging to find verified customer reviews for this supplement, hydrolyzed collagen is generally considered a great source of amino acids that could provide health benefits.

>>Check the latest prices for Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals’ Collagen Peptides here

9. Solaray Collagen Keratin - Best for Hair Shine

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Includes three kinds of collagen

May improve hair appearance

Added alpha-lipoic acid and keratin

Portable capsule form

Cons

Not vegan-friendly

Why Solaray Collagen Keratin Stands Out

In case you’re looking for the best collagen supplements for women’s hair texture, Solaray’s Collagen Keratin might help make your hair strands shinier and sleeker.

Ingredients

Collagen Keratin packs types I, II, and II collagen from chicken and marine sources, plus keratin, hyaluronic acid, and alpha-lipoic acid.

While collagen and hyaluronic acid provide direct structural support, alpha-lipoic acid brings added antioxidant power. Lab studies show that it may even protect your hair cells against damage in extreme situations, although real-world effects are likely milder [18].

Dosage

Take two capsules daily with food and water.

Cost

Solaray Collagen Keratin costs $33.12 per bottle, or you can save 15% each at $28.15 with an order of two or more.

User Reviews

An Amazon customer is glad she found this hair pill that works. In contrast, another Amazon reviewer feels that the best liquid collagen supplements for women work better, although she believes the capsules are still a good product [19].

>>Check the latest prices for Solaray’s Collagen Keratin here

10. Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides - Best for Muscle Recovery

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Hydrolyzed collagen from beef sources

May encourage muscle healing

SOLUGEL formulation

Lists all amino acid amounts

Cons

No additional supporting ingredients

Why Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides Stands Out

Hoping to bounce back faster after intense workouts? Collagen Peptides by Blackstone Labs could be one of the best collagen supplements for women’s muscle support and strength.

Ingredients

Blackstone Labs comes with hydrolyzed collagen peptides from beef; its most abundant amino acids are glycine, hydroxyproline, and proline.

Research shows that supplementing with collagen peptides makes it easier for your muscles to recover from soreness and damage [20].

Dosage

Take one 20.3-gram scoop every day.

Cost

Each jar costs $44.99, but you’ll only be paying $42.74 if you buy two. And if you order three containers or more, the price will drop further to $40.49.

User Reviews

One Trustpilot reviewer is convinced that Blackstone Labs has the best supplements around [21]. A different Trustpilot user says his package got lost in the mail, but the customer support team responded quickly and fixed the problem within a day of contacting them [22].

>>Check the latest prices for Blackstone Labs’ Collagen Peptides here

11. Dr. Emil Multi Collagen Plus - Easy-To-Absorb Collagen Supplement

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Bioperine may boost absorption

4 sources of collagen

May promote skin, hair, and nail health

Comes in capsule form

Cons

No supporting ingredients

Why Dr. Emil Multi Collagen Plus Stands Out

Multi Collagen Plus from Dr. Emil is a strong contender if you need the best collagen supplements for women that your body can easily absorb and use. Even better, it costs as little as $0.60 cents per daily dose if you subscribe.

Ingredients

It combines five kinds of collagen from four food types: beef, chicken, egg, and marine sources.

Compared to similar supplements, Dr. Emil’s Multi Collagen may have superior absorption. It contains bioperine—a black pepper extract known to boost the bioavailability of dietary supplements [23].

Dosage

Take three capsules every day.

Cost

A 30-day supply costs $17.96 with a subscription or $23.95 as a one-time purchase.

User Reviews

In r/30PlusSkinCare, a Redditor—who uses Dr. Emil’s supplements in combination with Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder—says that collagen helped heal her wound and small cuts on her skin [24]. Nevertheless, a different Reddit user on the same thread prefers another brand.

>>Check the latest prices for Dr. Emil’s Multi Collagen Plus here

12. Bulletproof Collagen Peptides - Most Flexible Options

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Hydrolyzed collagen may support skin, joint, and bone health

Several different sizes are available

Choose between chocolate, vanilla, unflavored powder, and variety packs

Six choices for subscription delivery timings

Cons

No supportive ingredients

Why Bulletproof Collagen Peptides Stands Out

Last but not least, Collagen Peptides from Bulletproof offers a high degree of customization for order sizes and deliveries.

Ingredients

Bulletproof’s Collagen Peptides give you the amino acid power of hydrolyzed beef collagen, with the amino acid content clearly listed.

You can also personalize your order with the choice of 15 sachets, 8.5 ounces, 17.6 ounces, 42.3 ounces, or a three-pack of 17.6 ounces. Better yet, you can set delivery timings to every two, four, six, eight, 10, or 12 weeks.

Dosage

Take 20 grams (two scoops) every day.

Cost

A pack of 15 sachets costs $23.95. One of the best value deals is the 42.3-ounce (1.2kg) jar for $68.43 with a subscription, delivered every eight weeks.

User Reviews

A Reddit user on r/Supplements is currently taking Bulletproof’s Collagen Peptides but is open to trying out other brands too. On the other hand, another Redditor in the same thread recommends a different brand [26].

>>Check the latest prices for Bulletproof’s Collagen Peptides here

What Is Collagen?

Collagen is the number one protein type in the human body. There are over 20 different types of collagen, but type I is the most abundant, followed by types II to IV. Others—such as collagen type V—provide essential supportive roles despite their smaller amounts.

Collagen (which is sometimes misspelled as “collegen”) is also called “colageno” in Spanish.

Benefits of Collagen for Women

Taking the best collagen supplement for women like you may support your skin, joints, muscles, and more.

Skin, Hair, and Nail Health

Collagen supplements are growing more popular since they help fight the visible signs of aging. One study on women over 35 found that skin elasticity rose from 0.69 to 0.81 (or by around 17%) over 12 weeks [27].

Better yet, a 12-week trial of marine collagen suggests it may help prevent stress-induced and male-pattern hair loss [4].

Joint Health

The best collagen supplements may improve joint health, too. For example, studies show that eggshell membrane products can greatly relieve the symptoms of osteoarthritis [5].

Bone Health

We consider the best collagen supplements for women over 60 to be the ones you want to take every day. One paper on a daily dose of collagen over four years reveals that it increased bone density in the spine by 5.79-8.16% [28].

Boost Muscle Mass

Collagen may not only protect your muscles but also bolster your connective tissue. Another paper shows that hydroxyproline and glycine can “speak” to your muscle tissue, telling it to grow and strengthen [29].

Promote Heart Health

Finally, high-quality collagen powders can have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Beef collagen peptides could even lower blood pressure, a major cause of heart and blood vessel damage [17].

How to Choose the Best Collagen Supplements for Women

The type of collagen, its source, and other factors—such as taste and third-party testing—are all vital factors you should consider if you’re looking for the best collagen supplements for skin, muscle growth, and more.

Collagen Form

In general, hydrolyzed collagen is usually considered ideal in terms of amino acid content and useability. On the other hand, bone broth is much harder to standardize and does not stimulate collagen production [30].

Collagen Source

The best collagen source for you depends on whether you want specific benefits—such as if you need the best collagen for belly fat—and if you have any dietary requirements. For example, while marine collagen is highly bioavailable, it’s not advisable if you’re allergic to fish. On the other hand, beef collagen includes peptides that may reduce blood pressure.

Ingredient Quality

We recommend organic sources of collagen that are low in fillers and contain only natural ingredients. Some of the best collagen supplements for women contain additional ingredients that support connective tissue health too, such as vitamin C and zinc.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party lab testing assures you of brand integrity, as independent labs do not have a major financial interest in any one brand. This applies not just to collagen products but to all supplements formulated for ladies.

Cost and Taste

Collagen supplements are typically meant to be taken indefinitely. Consider whether the cost per daily dose is sustainable in the long run. Additionally, think about if the flavor (or lack thereof) is something you want to take every day. Finally, don’t forget to ask how much of the collagen you should take to see if the dosage instructions fit your lifestyle and schedule.

What Are the Alternatives to Animal-Based Collagen?

If you are vegan, a viable alternative to animal-based collagen is an amino acid supplement rich in proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine, alongside vitamin C and zinc. Vegan protein powders may help to some extent, too.

Collagen Peptides vs. Hydrolyzed Collagen

Hydrolyzed collagen is broken down into very short chains of amino acids to enhance absorption. They are essentially the same thing as collagen peptides, but we still recommend choosing products with “hydrolyzed collagen” on the label.

Are There Any Side Effects to Taking Collagen Supplements?

Some people may find that collagen supplements cause them mild digestive discomfort. Otherwise, they are generally considered safe for most healthy adults, as long as you are not allergic to any of the protein sources.

FAQs About the Best Collagen Supplements for Women

Here are questions ladies often have when searching for the best collagen supplements.

What Is the Top Rated Collagen Supplement?

Our top-rated collagen supplement is Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagen. It features five collagen types hailing from four food sources. Plus, it’s powered up by vitamin C-rich fruit and zinc, which provide critical support. You can also read other user reviews on r/Supplements, Trustpilot, Amazon, or Wirecutter to find out what other folks recommend.

Which Collagen Supplement Is Good for Women?

In general, high-quality collagen supplements with hydrolyzed proteins from beef, fish, chicken, egg, or a blend of sources work well for women.

Which Form of Collagen Is Most Effective?

Hydrolyzed collagen is best because it is the most easily absorbed and used by the body. Most of the supplements we reviewed here are in oral form, but there are also topical forms you can apply directly to your skin (such as serums).

What Kind of Collagen Should a Woman Take?

The best collagen supplements for women are those with a blend of sources. While beef peptides may reduce blood pressure, egg membrane collagen could support bone and joint health.

What Type of Collagen Is Best for Older Women?

The best collagen supplements for women over 60 often include added antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients that can support their overall health during this later stage in life.

Who Should Not Take Collagen?

Avoid taking collagen if you have digestive problems that might be triggered by these supplements. Steer clear of collagen supplements as well if you’re allergic to any of the food sources.

What Results Can I See From Taking Collagen Supplements?

You can expect anything from subtle to big changes when it comes to reducing the effects of skin aging. For example, one study shows that skin elasticity could improve by 17% in over 12 weeks [27]. Of course, the exact results and time frame may vary from person to person.

Final Thoughts on Best Collagen Supplements for Women

Collagen supplements claim to help you feel, move, and look younger even as you age. Yet, not all products are created equal.

The best collagen supplements for women must contain hydrolyzed collagen from quality sources—such as beef, fish, eggs, and chicken.

Overall, the winner in our roundup review is Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens. It packs five of the most bioavailable, effective types of collagen from four food sources, plus added vitamin C.

Still, all the collagen supplements we featured here have their own advantages; it’s up to you to take your pick based on what works best for you.

>>Get the best deals on Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

