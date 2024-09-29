Best CoQ10 Supplement in 2024: Benefits, Dosages & Cos

Did you know your body needs Coenzyme Q10 (a.k.a. CoQ10) to keep your system running properly? Most people have no deficiency issues; however, as you age, your CoQ10 levels start to drop.

The best CoQ10 supplements all promise to significantly boost your CoQ10 levels. But which ones really work? To help you pick the right one, we featured our best CoQ10 supplement brands—whether you need something reliably potent, plant-based, or just a cheap starter CoQ10 product.

Find out why YourBiology SuperGreens+ is our #1 pick and what other brands made the cut!

Best CoQ10 Supplement: Top Brands in 2024

YourBiology SuperGreens+ - Best CoQ10 supplement overall

Health Nutrition CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 for energy

Akasha Naturals CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 supplement for heart health

Now Foods CoQ10 - Most affordable CoQ10 supplement

Life Extension Super-Absorbable CoQ10 with d-Limonene - Best CoQ10 supplement with highest absorption rate

Garden of Life Raw CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 supplements for cholesterol management

Nature’s Way CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 supplements for anti-aging

Get ready for our reviews of the best CoQ10 supplement brands—covering the CoQ10 benefits, dosage, form, quality, key ingredients, price, and value.

1. YourBiology SuperGreens+ - Best CoQ10 Supplement Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Contains numerous superfoods

Supports digestion, immunity, energy, clarity, and skin health

Refreshing minty flavor

60-day money-back guarantee and free worldwide delivery

Vegan-friendly and no artificial ingredients

Cons

Not a pure CoQ10 supplement

Overview

Created by UK-based brand YourBiology, SuperGreens+ combines 17 superfoods—such as supergreens, digestive aids, and antioxidants. One of these antioxidants is CoQ10, which helps your cells produce more energy while protecting them from oxidative damage.

How did it gain the #1 spot on our list of the best Coenzyme Q10 supplements? That’s because this best greens powder is more of a complete nutritional source than a simple supplement.

Aside from providing a good amount of CoQ10, it’s also formulated to be extra nutritious. Some of its CoQ10 benefits include improving your gut health, immunity, energy, and more.

Who Is YourBiology SuperGreens+ Best For?

If you’re a health-conscious person who needs an extra boost in your overall health and well-being, YourBiology SuperGreens+ is probably one of the best CoQ10 supplements for you.

It could also be the best CoQ10 supplement for statin users, as well as the best CoQ10 for seniors and other folks who need more of this nutrient in their diet.

Who Should Avoid YourBiology SuperGreens+?

As great as this product is, it might not be the best CoQ10 supplement for those allergic or sensitive to any of its ingredients (like soy lecithin, wheatgrass, or spirulina).

Ingredients

In case you’re wondering what’s in YourBiology SuperGreens+, here are just a few of the nutrient sources included in this superfood blend:

Spirulina : This type of blue-green algae is rich in protein, antioxidants, and other nutrients. It may lower your blood pressure and cholesterol, prevent cancer, and strengthen your immune system [1].

CoQ10 : It could support your heart health, blood sugar control, fertility, and brain function [2].

Inulin : This fiber feeds the good bacteria in your gut. It may improve your digestion, bowel movements, blood sugar, cholesterol, appetite, and mental health [3].

Dosage

Add one scoop of these best CoQ10 supplements to 8–12 ounces of water or a morning smoothie.

Pricing

30-day supply : $69.99 or $2.33 per serving

Subscription, save 25% : $52.49 or $1.75 per serving

“No commitment & cancel anytime” policy

User Reviews

Based on some of the best consumer reports on CoQ10 supplements, YourBiology has earned high praise from customers online. In a Trustpilot post, for example, one customer says a YourBiology supplement offered relief from the problems and pain caused by irritable bowel syndrome [4].

On the other hand, another user commented on Trustpilot that he wasn’t thrilled with customer service [5].

>>Check out the latest prices for YourBiology SuperGreens+ here

2. Health Nutrition CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 for Energy

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Provides 200 mg of CoQ10 per serving

Boosts your energy levels

Supports your immune system

Vegan formula

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Limited ingredients

Overview

Health Nutrition is a brand of natural health products based in the USA; one of its best-selling products is CoQ10.

Who Is Health Nutrition CoQ10 Best For?

Do you need a boost of energy? Health Nutrition’s CoQ10 might be the best CoQ10 supplement for you. After all, it energizes your body while making your immunity stronger. This also makes it a viable choice as a CoQ10 supplement for athletes.

If you’re looking for a high-dose CoQ10 supplement, this could be the best choice since it offers 200 mg in each serving.

Who Should Avoid Health Nutrition CoQ10?

If you prefer a more well-rounded supplement, look for another alternative since CoQ10 is the only active ingredient in this Health Nutrition product.

Ingredients

Coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone): It provides more energy while bolstering the immunity [6].

Vegetable capsules and rice flour

Dosage

The CoQ10 dosage for this Health Nutrition supplement is two capsules a day.

Pricing

30-day supply: $24.99 to $0.83 per serving

Subscription, 20% discount: $19.99 or $0.66 per serving

User Reviews

It’s challenging to find Reddit or Trustpilot reviews for this best Ubiquinol CoQ10 supplement. Thankfully, Health Nutrition’s long 100-day guarantee makes it practically risk-free for you to try this CoQ10 supplement.

>>Check out the latest prices for Health Nutrition CoQ10 here

3. Akasha Naturals CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 Supplement for Heart Health

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Includes 100 mg of CoQ10 per serving

Contains vitamin E

Non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian

Easy 1-pill-a-day dosage

Went through 3rd-party testing

Cons

Some folks might be allergic to soy

Overview

Established in 2002, Akasha Naturals is a brand of dietary supplements developed by a team of medical doctors and licensed practitioners. Its CoQ10 supplement comes with 100 mg of CoQ10 in every serving.

Who Is Akasha Naturals CoQ10 Best For?

If you need CoQ10 for heart health, Akasha Naturals could be a terrific choice for you. It promises to help your heart work properly while preventing some heart diseases.

Do you want a supplement that fights inflammation and sickness? This product also includes 30 IU of vitamin E. Apparently, taking vitamin E along with CoQ10 can actually increase both its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects [7].

Who Should Avoid Akasha Naturals CoQ10?

Since Akasha Naturals’s CoQ10 comes with soy lecithin, just look for the best CoQ10 supplement without soy instead in case you have allergies to this ingredient.

Ingredients

Coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone): It helps you maintain your heart function and brain health [2].



Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols): When used together, this nutrient enhances CoQ10 supplement effectiveness in combating oxidative stress and inflammation [7].

Soy lecithin, chlorophyll, vegetable cellulose, and coconut oil

Dosage

Take one veggie capsule a day of this CoQ10 heart health supplement from Akasha Naturals.

Pricing

60-day supply: $36.25 or $0.60 per serving

Subscription, 15% off: $30.81 per $0.51 per serving

User Reviews

Some users heartily approve of Akasha Naturals’ CoQ10. As an example, one verified buyer shares on the official website that this supplement relieved the pain her husband experienced after taking statins for his high cholesterol.

Although she doesn’t use it herself, she and her hubby like how it’s made from natural ingredients.

>>Check out the latest prices for Akasha Naturals CoQ10 here

4. Now Foods CoQ10 - Most Affordable CoQ10 Supplement

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Includes 100 mg of CoQ10 per softgel

Supports cardiovascular health and cellular energy production

No gluten, soy, corn, or dairy

Very budget-friendly price

Flexible CoQ10 dosage

Cons

Not vegan or vegetarian

Overview

For over 50 years, Now Foods has been a leading natural products company. One of the supplements it makes is the CoQ10 supplements—which promises to help get rid of free radicals that may harm your body.

Who Is Now Foods CoQ10 Best For?

Looking for a formula that uses quality ingredients but is easy on the wallet? At only a quarter of a dollar per softgel, Now Foods’ CoQ10 is the cheapest option among the natural CoQ10 supplement brands in our list.

Who Should Avoid Now Foods CoQ10?

Go for a different alternative if you’re vegetarian or vegan; this product contains gelatin from bovine (or beef) sources.

Ingredients

Coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone): It encourages your body to create more energy while protecting your heart [2][6].

Extra virgin coconut oil, mixed tocopherols (from sunflower oil), and bovine gelatin

Dosage

You can take either one or two softgels daily, along with some food.

Pricing

50-day supply: $12.68 or $0.25 per softgel

User Reviews

If you’re wondering what people are saying about Now Foods’ best CoQ10 supplement, Reddit feedback can help you. For instance, someone says in the r/TryingForABaby thread that she and her partner both take it. She also describes this product as easily accessible [8].

Another Redditor in the same thread isn’t yet sure what CoQ10 supplement to try but is open to suggestions [8]. Users in subreddits like r/Supplements often praise Now Foods supplements as providing the best value for the price.

>>Check out the latest prices for Now Foods CoQ10 here

5. Life Extension Super-Absorbable CoQ10 With d-Limonene - Best COQ10 Supplements With Highest Absorption

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Contains 50 mg of ubiquinol CoQ10 per softgel

Easy-to-absorb form of CoQ10

Limonene has antioxidant effects

Supports cardiovascular function and healthy aging

Simple dosage

Cons

Includes polysorbate 80, a synthetic compound

Overview

Founded in 1980, Life Extension is a company that offers vitamins and supplements developed through scientific research and innovation. One of its enhanced products is the Super-Absorbable CoQ10 With d-Limonene.

Who Is Life Extension Super-Absorbable CoQ10 Best For?

If you want your body to absorb a lot of CoQ10, Life Extension could be the best CoQ10 supplement for you. It showcases limonene—which is supposed to boost your CoQ10 absorption rate.

Since limonene might prevent mitochondrial dysfunction, this may also be the best CoQ10 for mitochondrial health [9].

Who Should Avoid Life Extension Super-Absorbable CoQ10?

Talk to your doctor first if you’re taking medications before using this product. After all, limonene might change the way your liver breaks down certain meds; these include the painkiller ibuprofen or the steroid prednisone.

Ingredients

Ubiquinol (as Kaneka Q10): It promotes your heart health even as you grow older [2].

Limonene: Made from orange oil that’s cold-pressed from the peel, it protects your body from oxidative stress [9].

Dosage

It’s pretty simple: Just take one softgel daily together with some food.

Pricing

60-day supply: $19.50 or $0.32 per serving

User Reviews

Some customers share good feedback about Life Extension’s CoQ10. In r/ehlersdanlos, a Redditor mentions that this supplement helps her combat migraines [10]. Someone else in the same thread prefers a higher dose of CoQ10, though [10]. Life Extension is another supplement brand frequently praised in prominent subreddits.

>>Check out the latest prices for Life Extension Super-Absorbable CoQ10 here

6. Garden of Life Raw CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 Supplements for Cholesterol Management

(credit: PR)

Pros

Generous dose of 200 mg of CoQ10 per capsule

Omega-3 fatty acids may lower “bad” cholesterol

Uses raw, cold-pressed chia seed oil as a carrier oil

Contains probiotics to support healthy digestion

Certified non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan

Cons

Fairly expensive

Overview

Established in 2000, Garden of Life is a brand of organic and non-GMO whole food supplements that follows organic farming practices. One of its vegan products is the Raw CoQ10 200 mg Capsules.

Who Is Garden of Life Raw CoQ10 Best For?

Hoping to keep your cholesterol levels in check? Garden of Life might be the CoQ10 for cholesterol you’re looking for. It comes with omega-3 that may reduce HDL cholesterol to prevent heart diseases [11].

If you want to boost your digestion, this supplement also comes with tummy-friendly probiotics.

Who Should Avoid Garden of Life Raw CoQ10?

Steer clear of Garden of Life Raw CoQ10 in case you’re allergic to chia seeds. This ingredient might cause hives, rashes, and diarrhea in sensitive folks.

Ingredients

Coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone): CoQ10 assists you in improving your heart functions [2].

Raw organic fruit and vegetable blend

Raw probiotic and enzyme blend

Dosage

Take one capsule of this CoQ10 with omega-3 daily along with food.

Pricing

60-day supply: $39.89 or $0.66 per serving

User Reviews

Some users regularly use Garden of Life Raw CoQ10, such as a Redditor on r/IVF who takes it every day [12]. Nevertheless, someone else on the same thread uses another brand [12].

>>Check out the latest prices for Garden of Life Raw CoQ10 here

7. Nature’s Way CoQ10 - Best CoQ10 Supplements for Anti-Aging

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Features 100 mg of CoQ10 per softgel

Supports cardiovascular health

Improves your brain function

Boosts energy production

Easy-to-swallow soft gels

Cons

No supporting ingredients

Overview

Formed in 1969, Nature’s Way is a company that focuses on herbal medicine and natural supplements. This CoQ10 product is just one of the many offerings on its website.

Who Is Nature’s Way CoQ10 Best For?

Want to feel younger? Nature’s Way is one of the ideal CoQ10 supplements for older adults since it enhances your health in more ways than one—uplifting your heart and brain health while energizing your body.

Plus, seniors who find it hard to swallow regular pills might find these soft gels user-friendly.

Who Should Avoid Nature’s Way CoQ10?

Search for an alternative with a more varied ingredient list if you need a well-rounded supplement than this pure CoQ10 product.

Ingredients

Coenzyme Q10: It keeps your brain and heart working properly [2].

Dosage

Take one softgel daily with food or as directed by a healthcare practitioner.

Pricing

120-day supply: $56.25 or $0.46 per serving

User Reviews

A lot of users like the Nature’s Way brand. In her Trustpilot post, one customer praises how the whole process was seamless: from subscribing to the shipping and delivery [13].

Although somebody else finds the delivery slow, he does describe the service as good on Trustpilot anyway [14].

>>Check out the latest prices at Nature’s Way CoQ10 here

What Is CoQ10?

CoQ10 (a.k.a. coenzyme Q10) is a natural substance that’s found in every cell of your body. It helps you produce more energy and even protects your cells from oxidative damage [6].

Plus, CoQ10 plays a vital role in various biological processes—such as cell growth, metabolism, and immune function [6].

Do I Need to Supplement With CoQ10?

CoQ10 levels tend to drop as you grow older, get certain diseases, and take some meds… and this might harm your health and well-being. If this is happening to you, then it might be a good idea to take the best CoQ10 supplements to raise your CoQ10 levels naturally.

CoQ10 and Statins

Statins are meds that lower cholesterol, heart disease, and stroke risk. However, statins can also lower your CoQ10 levels; this may affect your energy, muscle, and heart health (and not for the better).

Some studies—though not all—have suggested that taking CoQ10 with statins may prevent or reduce some of these side effects, such as muscle problems [15].

Ubiquinol vs Ubiquinone: What’s the Difference?

Let’s compare the two forms of CoQ10: ubiquinol CoQ10 vs ubiquinol.

Ubiquinol is the active form that your cells use. On the other hand, ubiquinone is the oxidized form that needs to be converted into ubiquinol. Most CoQ10 supplements have ubiquinone, which is cheaper and more stable.

However, some people may have trouble converting ubiquinone into ubiquinol, especially elderly folks or those with health issues. Some also consider ubiquinol more bioavailable (or easier to absorb) than ubiquinone.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to pick which one is a better match for you. Just make sure you know the difference between them!

How Do the Best CoQ10 Supplements Work?

The best CoQ10 supplements work by increasing the CoQ10 levels in your blood and tissues. This may help crank up your cellular energy production, safeguard your cells from oxidative stress, and support the various ways your body works.

And thanks to their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and vasodilatory effects, these supplements could also boost your cardiovascular and brain functions. It’s also possible to take CoQ10 for skin health. Yet, these perks might also be brought about by other ingredients, not just CoQ10.

Who Could Benefit From the Best COQ10 Supplements?

The best CoQ10 supplements might come in handy for all sorts of men and women. Older folks could improve their health as the years go by with the help of the best CoQ10 for seniors. Nevertheless, even younger adults who need more energy or who wish to support their heart and brain health can take advantage of these supplements, too.

Benefits of CoQ10 Supplements

Let’s talk about the perks of taking the best CoQ10 supplements. How can they level up various aspects of your well-being?

Improves Heart Health

First, CoQ10 may boost your heart health by revving up your energy production and blood flow while protecting your heart with antioxidants [16].

Lowers Blood Pressure

By relaxing your blood vessels and reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, the best CoQ10 supplements could lower your blood pressure [16].

Improves Exercise Performance

Need to level up your workout output? CoQ10 provides more energy, relieves muscle tiredness and soreness, and improves oxygen use and delivery in the muscles.

Similar to natural testosterone pills, CoQ10 products may improve your physical performance, endurance, and recovery; it doesn’t matter whether you’re an athlete or not [17].

Reduces Migraines

Like some of the best brain supplements, the best CoQ10 supplements may soothe your migraines by fighting inflammation and oxidative stress in your brain.

In folks who suffer from chronic or episodic migraines, some studies have shown that taking CoQ10 may cut down how often, how strong, and how long these migraines last by 50% or more [18].

Fertility

As another benefit of the best CoQ10 supplement fertility is boosted since it improves both the quality and quantity of sperm and egg cells.

It also enhances mitochondrial function while protecting your reproductive cells from oxidative damage and aging [19].

Antioxidant

Last but not least, the best CoQ10 supplements may act as antioxidants; they can help eliminate free radicals and repair oxidative damage to your cells and tissues. Plus, they may also boost the activity of other antioxidants in your body.

Antioxidants, in general, may help prevent or delay chronic diseases—such as heart problems, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, cancer, and more [20].

>>Check out the latest prices for YourBiology SuperGreens+ here

How to Choose the Best CoQ10 Supplements

So, how do you pick the best CoQ10 supplement for your needs? Just keep these vital factors in mind!

Trusted Brand and Manufacturer

Go for a CoQ10 supplement from a reputable brand. The manufacturer should have a good track record of quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Check the reviews and ratings of other customers who have used the product.

Bioavailability and Absorption Rate

This depends on the form, solubility, and delivery system of CoQ10. Ubiquinol, oil-based, and nanotechnology products may be better than ubiquinone, water-based, and conventional products. Try comparing labels, certificates, or studies of different products.

Non-GMO and Allergen-Free Formulation

Check the label to ensure there aren’t any genetically modified stuff. More importantly, make sure you’re not allergic to any ingredients (such as soy, gluten, dairy, nuts, shellfish, or eggs).

Pharmaceutical-Grade Formulation

Search for a product with high-quality CoQ10, plus purity, potency, and consistency. Most of the best CoQ10 supplements will have a certificate of analysis from a reputable lab. Additionally, the manufacturer should follow the cGMP guidelines from the FDA or other agencies.

Manufacturing Practices and Facilities

Buy a product made in the USA or other countries with high standards. Look for a seal from a third-party organization, like NSF International or USP Verified.

Form

What form of supplement are you comfortable taking? Take your pick from softgels, capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, or sprays based on your preferences and needs.

Potential Drug Interactions or Contraindications

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, ask your doctor if it’s okay to take CoQ10. Talk to your healthcare provider also if you have medical conditions or medications that CoQ10 might interact with.

Quality and Purity of Ingredients

Double-check the ingredients, and avoid artificial or harmful substances. Look for a seal from a third-party organization—such as ConsumerLab.com or Labdoor—that tests and verifies the product.

Third-Party Testing and Certification

Look for a seal from a third-party organization that audits and certifies the product. Some examples are the NSF International, USP Verified, Non-GMO Project, and the Gluten-Free Certification Organization.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) Content

Research to find out how much CoQ10 is included in every serving. When picking the best CoQ10 supplements, consider your age, weight, health, and lifestyle.

No Fillers or Unnecessary Additives

Steer clear of supplements with too many fillers you don’t really need—like cellulose, starch, silica, magnesium stearate, titanium dioxide, or sodium benzoate. Look for a list with minimal or zero fillers.

Shelf Life and Storage Requirements

Take a peek at the expiration date on the label. Avoid expired or near-expired products! Store the best CoQ10 supplements in a cool, dry, and dark place. Of course, keep them away from heat, moisture, and sunlight.

Price and Value

Compare the price and value of different products, considering your budget and needs. Look for the best CoQ10 brand with a competitive price per serving, per mg, or per bioavailability unit of CoQ10. You can also find discounts, coupons, free shipping, or money-back guarantees.

>>Check out the latest prices for YourBiology SuperGreens+ here

How Much CoQ10 Should You Take?

The amount of CoQ10 you should take depends on your age, weight, health status, and lifestyle.

While the recommended daily intake of CoQ10 is not established, some suggest taking 30 to 200 mg per day for general health and wellness. For those with specific health conditions, 100 to 300 mg per day is usually recommended.

However, the optimal dose of CoQ10 may vary from person to person. Additionally, it may also depend on the bioavailability and absorption rate of the product you’re using.

Are CoQ10 Supplements Safe?

CoQ10 supplements are usually safe and well-tolerated, but some might have side effects or interactions [21][22].

Some of these potential CoQ10 side effects are:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Upset stomach

Headache

Dizziness

Insomnia

Rashes

Allergic reaction

Fortunately for most users, these side effects are mild and temporary. Moreover, they may be possibly avoided or reduced by taking a lower dose, splitting the dose, or taking it with food or water.

Some of the common drug interactions are with:

Blood thinners: It may increase bleeding risk or reduce their effectiveness.

Blood pressure medications : CoQ10 may potentially lower blood pressure too much.

Chemotherapy drugs : It may protect your cells from damage but also reduce the treatment’s effectiveness. Consult your doctor before taking supplements, and avoid taking them on the same day as chemotherapy.

Other medications or supplements : CoQ10 might interact with them and affect your CoQ10 levels or metabolism.

>>Check out the latest prices for YourBiology SuperGreens+ here

Frequently Asked Questions About CoQ10 Supplements

Got more questions about the best CoQ10 supplements? We've got you covered—whether you want to know more about their benefits, dosage, safety, or quality.

What Brand of CoQ10 Do Doctors Recommend?

There is no definitive answer to this question; doctors may have different opinions and preferences about which CoQ10 supplements to recommend. However, there are some factors that may influence their choice: the CoQ10 form, dose, supplement quality, purity, and additional ingredients.

Do CoQ10 Supplements Work?

Yes, CoQ10 supplements have the potential to work by boosting your CoQ10 levels. This could improve your energy, protect your cells, and support your body functions. The best CoQ10 supplements may also have good effects on your heart, brain, skin, and more. However, the effectiveness of CoQ10 supplements may vary by dose, form, absorption, and response.

Which CoQ10 Is the Most Effective?

It depends. While we highly recommend YourBiology SuperGreens+, what will be most effective for you will depend on your own health needs.

Is One CoQ10 Better Than Another?

Some CoQ10 supplements may be better than others in one aspect, such as the high dosage of CoQ10. On the other hand, other products might be better in other ways, like having more supporting ingredients or being more bioavailable.

Are CoQ10 Supplements Dangerous?

No, CoQ10 supplements are not dangerous for most healthy people. However, a few users may experience side effects or interactions when taking them—such as those with allergies or folks with bleeding disorders, liver problems, or thyroid disorders.

Where Can You Buy the Best CoQ10 Supplements?

You can buy the best CoQ10 supplements like YourBiology SuperGreens+ at most health food stores, drug stores, and online retailers. However, only choose products from a reputable brand. Read the label carefully to ensure that the supplement contains a solid amount of CoQ10 and other ingredients.

Best CoQ10 Supplements: Final Thoughts

You need CoQ10 to keep your cells healthy and energized, but your levels can drop as you grow older, become sick, or take meds. To get enough of this nutrient, you can take a quality CoQ10 product.

YourBiology SuperGreens+ and the other best CoQ10 supplements we reviewed can help you raise your CoQ10 levels and support your health. Just pick the right one for you!

>>Get the best prices for YourBiology SuperGreens+ here

References:

Zhang, Y., Zhang, Y., Wu, W., Xu, Y., Li, X., Qiu, Q., & Chen, H. (2022). Effects on Spirulina Supplementation on Immune Cells’ Parameters of Elite College Athletes. Nutrients, 14(20), 4346–4346. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14204346 Zozina, V. I., Covantev, S., Goroshko, O. A., Krasnykh, L. M., & Kukes, V. G. (2018). Coenzyme Q10 in Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases: Current State of the Problem. Current Cardiology Reviews, 14(3), 164–174. https://doi.org/10.2174/1573403X14666180416115428 Inulin Supplementation Mitigates Gut Dysbiosis and Brain Impairment Induced by Mild Traumatic Brain Injury during Chronic Phase. (2022). Journal of Cellular Immunology, 4(2). https://doi.org/10.33696/immunology.4.132 Mary Jimenez gave yourbiology 5 stars. Check out the full review... (2024, April 28). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/662e6d2d7804717c7912d21b Rylee Lewis gave yourbiology 1 star. Check out the full review... (2022, October 31). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/635fd6dcb84cc27618de19d5 Saini, R. (2011). Coenzyme Q10: The essential nutrient. Journal of Pharmacy and Bioallied Sciences, 3(3), 466. https://doi.org/10.4103/0975-7406.84471 Wang, X. L., Rainwater, D. L., Mahaney, M. C., & Stocker, R. (2004). Cosupplementation with vitamin E and coenzyme Q10 reduces circulating markers of inflammation in baboons. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 80(3), 649–655. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1356523/ R/TryingForABaby on Reddit: CoEnzyme Q10 / ubiquinol recommendations, https://www.reddit.com/r/TryingForABaby/comments/10ew3vf/coenzyme_q10_ubiquinol_recommendations/. ‌Roberto, D., Micucci, P., Sebastian, T., Graciela, F., & Anesini, C. (2009). Antioxidant Activity of Limonene on Normal Murine Lymphocytes: Relation to H2O2Modulation and Cell Proliferation. Basic & Clinical Pharmacology & Toxicology. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1742-7843.2009.00467.x R/ehlersdanlos on Reddit: Some Recommendations on Supplements I Got, https://www.reddit.com/r/ehlersdanlos/comments/14heak2/some_recommendations_on_supplements_i_got/. ‌Wang, T., Zhang, X., Zhou, N., Shen, Y., Li, B., Chen, B. E., & Li, X. (2023). Association Between Omega‐3 Fatty Acid Intake and Dyslipidemia: A Continuous Dose–Response Meta‐Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. Journal of the American Heart Association, 12(11). https://doi.org/10.1161/jaha.123.029512 R/IVF on Reddit: COQ10 Brand?, https://www.reddit.com/r/IVF/comments/1526dpc/coq10_brand/. ‌KRYSTLE gave Nature’s Way 5 stars. Check out the full review... (2024, August 4). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/66afb7fcb1137ffd58621d2b Chris S gave Nature’s Way 4 stars. Check out the full review... (2023, June 2). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/64773f29706f837cb1f50e5e Zaleski, A. L., Taylor, B. A., & Thompson, P. D. (2018). Coenzyme Q10 as Treatment for Statin-Associated Muscle Symptoms—A Good Idea, but…. Advances in Nutrition, 9(4), 519S523S. https://doi.org/10.1093/advances/nmy010 ‌Ho MJ, Li EC, Wright JM. Blood pressure lowering efficacy of coenzyme Q10 for primary hypertension. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2016 Mar 3;3(3):CD007435. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD007435.pub3. PMID: 26935713; PMCID: PMC6486033. Cooke M, Iosia M, Buford T, Shelmadine B, Hudson G, Kerksick C, Rasmussen C, Greenwood M, Leutholtz B, Willoughby D, Kreider R. Effects of acute and 14-day coenzyme Q10 supplementation on exercise performance in both trained and untrained individuals. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2008 Mar 4;5:8. doi: 10.1186/1550-2783-5-8. PMID: 18318910; PMCID: PMC2315638. Shoeibi A, Olfati N, Soltani Sabi M, Salehi M, Mali S, Akbari Oryani M. Effectiveness of coenzyme Q10 in prophylactic treatment of migraine headache: an open-label, add-on, controlled trial. Acta Neurol Belg. 2017 Mar;117(1):103-109. doi: 10.1007/s13760-016-0697-z. Epub 2016 Sep 26. PMID: 27670440. Florou P, Anagnostis P, Theocharis P, Chourdakis M, Goulis DG. Does coenzyme Q10 supplementation improve fertility outcomes in women undergoing assisted reproductive technology procedures? A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized-controlled trials. J Assist Reprod Genet. 2020 Oct;37(10):2377-2387. doi: 10.1007/s10815-020-01906-3. Epub 2020 Aug 7. PMID: 32767206; PMCID: PMC7550497. Sifuentes-Franco S, Sánchez-Macías DC, Carrillo-Ibarra S, Rivera-Valdés JJ, Zuñiga LY, Sánchez-López VA. Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Coenzyme Q10 Supplementation on Infectious Diseases. Healthcare (Basel). 2022 Mar 7;10(3):487. doi: 10.3390/healthcare10030487. PMID: 35326965; PMCID: PMC8953254. Hidaka T, Fujii K, Funahashi I, Fukutomi N, Hosoe K. Safety assessment of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). Biofactors. 2008;32(1-4):199-208. doi: 10.1002/biof.5520320124. PMID: 19096117. Baskaran R, Shanmugam S, Nagayya-Sriraman S, Kim JH, Jeong TC, Yong CS, Choi HG, Yoo BK. The effect of coenzyme Q10 on the pharmacokinetic parameters of theophylline. Arch Pharm Res. 2008 Jul;31(7):938-44. doi: 10.1007/s12272-001-1250-1. Epub 2008 Aug 14. PMID: 18704339.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.