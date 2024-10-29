Best Creatine in 2024: 9 Supplements Reviewed & Compared

Creatine is produced by the body naturally to enhance energy production for quick bursts of speed and strength. If you need additional power to meet your exercise goals, you can eat a ton of creatine-supporting foods like beef or salmon or use a creatine supplement like most gym enthusiasts.

Whether you are just starting on creatine or you are already a user comparing brands, this guide is for you. We will be reviewing the best creatine like Creatine Ultimate CRN-5 by Crazy Nutrition and we will cover the info you need to get started. Think dosage, timing and so much more!

Without further ado, let’s begin!

Best Creatine in 2024: Top 9 Picks

What Is Creatine?

Creatine is a substance naturally produced in the human body. Most creatine goes to your skeletal muscles, where it is then blended with phosphoric acid to produce phosphocreatine.

Phosphocreatine then helps make ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which provides energy when you exercise. Approximately half of your body’s creatine supply is made by the liver, pancreas, and kidneys, while the rest comes from protein-rich foods like red meat, seafood, and animal milk.

Types of Creatine Supplements

Several types of creatine supplements are available, each with unique properties and benefits. We break down the most common types:

Creatine Monohydrate

This is the most common and dependable creatine supplement. It’s made from 1 water and 1 creatine molecule and is the form most used in most research.

Creatine Hydrochloride

Some believe this form of creatine is more soluble in water. Theoretically, it can be taken at lower doses than the monohydrate form, resulting in fewer digestive difficulties.

Buffered Creatine

Some manufacturers have added an alkaline powder as a buffering agent to reduce some of the digestive difficulties that result from taking creatine.

Micronized Creatine

This type of creatine is mechanically processed or micronized to increase water solubility and aid absorption.

Creatine Ethyl Ester

This type of creatine has a slightly better absorption rate than the monohydrate form. However, a head-to-head study proved otherwise and isn’t recommended for use.

Creatine Nitrate

Because of the added nitrate, creatine monohydrate has a slightly better absorption rate (100% to 98%) than creatine monohydrate. Some feel this form of creatine gives a better pump of energy to the muscles.

Best Creatine Supplements Reviewed in Detail

In this section you will find all the info you need to make an informed decision on the right creatine supplement for your needs.

1. Crazy Nutrition Creatine Ultimate CRN-5 - Best Creatine Monohydrate Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Added electrolytes

Easy to digest

No GMO ingredients

Suitable for vegans/vegetarians

Cons

Some reports of issues with delivery and customer service

Who Is CRN-5 Best For?

If you’re vegan or vegetarian, each serving provides 5000 mg of Creatine protein from non-animal sources. With excellent reviews online, Crazy Nutrition’s CRN-5 formula is sourced from 100% clean ingredients.

Who Should Avoid CRN-5?

Generally, CRN-5 is well-tolerated, but it’s best to consult your doctor before taking any supplement.

Ingredients

Sodium as Tri-Sodium Citrate

Potassium as Tri-Potassium Citrate

Magnesium as Aquamin MG

Calcium as Aquamin AG

Creatine Monohydrate

Dosage

1 scoop (10 grams) in 8–12 oz. of water or a smoothie

Use 30 minutes before your workout

Pricing

$44.99 /one-time purchase (13.76 oz.)

Subscribers save 30%

Free delivery on orders over $60

Available in Lemon & Lime or Orange & Mango flavors

User Reviews

One reviewer on the official site said, “I have tried many creatine products, but this one gave me the best results bar none.” Another felt, “The product is okay, but delivery took 2 weeks” [2].

2. Kion Creatine - Best Creatine 2024 for Purity

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Patented Creapure formula

95% absorption rate

100% plant-based

Tasteless for easy blending

Cons

May cause water retention

Who Is Kion Creatine Best For?

Kion Creatine is the best creatine for performance athletes, vegans, vegetarians, and even older adults. It can also improve your functional memory and intelligence, plus combat fatigue and muscle loss in older adults.

Who Should Avoid Kion Creatine?

Those with a history of kidney or gastrointestinal issues should consult their doctor first.

Ingredients

Kion Creatine contains Creapure, a trademarked formula with a 99.99% purity rating, though it may contain gluten, soy, and other ingredients.

Dosage

1 scoop (5 grams) daily in 8 oz. of water

Best used either in the morning or before or after exercise

Pricing

$17.99 for a single purchase (5.29 oz.)

Subscribers save 20%

User Reviews

Reviews on the official site average 4.9/5, ranging from “Amazing quality, thank you” to a rare “haven’t noticed much in 2 weeks” [3].

3. Transparent Labs Creatine HMB - Best Creatine Without Bloating

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Zero artificial additives

Gluten free and non-GMO

Added Vitamin D3

3 rd party tested

Cons

Subscribers only save 10%

Who Is Creatine HMB Best For?

For those wanting to perform better, build leaner muscle mass, and recover quickly. With a unique synergistic formula, Creatine HMB allows you to focus on the gym rather than worrying about digesting its product.

Who Should Avoid Creatine HMB?

Anyone with nut allergies should know that the Transparent Labs facility also processes nuts.

Ingredients

Calcium

Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol)

Creatine Monohydrate

B-Hydroxy B-Methylbutyrate (as MyHMB)

BioPerine (Black Pepper Extract)

Dosage

1 scoop (7 grams) in 10-12 oz. of water

Take 30 minutes after your workout or in the morning on non-workout days

Pricing

$49.99 single purchase (210 grams)

Subscribers save 10%

User Reviews

On the official site, a user said, “I’ve tried a few, but most upset my stomach; this one does not! I love it!” Another commented, “It's so chunky that it doesn’t mix well [4].

4. Xwerks Lift - Best Creatine for Weight Gain

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Mixes instantly

Research-backed

30-day guarantee

Economical 80-serving package

Cons

Subscribers save only 5%

Who Is Xwerks Lift Best For?

Made from pure micronized creatine monohydrate, Lift is perfect for those wanting to bulk up plus accelerate brain power. If you’re looking for workout rocket fuel for solid weight gain, Xwerks Lift is easily digested and a real money saver with 80 servings per bag.

Who Should Avoid Xwerks Lift?

If you’re currently on prescription drugs or have an existing condition, you should first talk to your doctor.

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate

Dosage

1 scoop (5 grams) once a day

Pricing

Single purchase $49 (14.1 oz)

Subscribers save 5%

User Reviews

On the official website, many love the 80-serving package: “A ton of creatine for a good price.” Another satisfied customer warned, “Mix it well; it tends to leave a small amount of powder” [5].

5. Natural Stacks Creatine - Best Creatine for Women and Men on the Go

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Added Fenugreek

Himalayan Pink Salt for absorption

Easy-to-take capsules

3 rd party tested ingredients

Cons

Customers divided on mental benefits

Who Is Natural Stacks Creatine Best For?

If you’re already fitting a workout into a busy schedule, Natural Stacks Creatine caps are perfect for quick, absorbable supplementation. Also, if the chalky residue of most creatine powders is a turn-off, Natural Stacks Creatine capsules will get you in the gym sooner instead of stirring.

Who Should Avoid Natural Stacks Creatine?

If you’re pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medication, see your doctor first.

Ingredients

Himalayan Pink Salt

Fenugreek Extract

Creatine Monohydrate

Sodium (from Himalayan Pink Salt)

Dosage

4 capsules daily

Pricing

Single purchase (120 capsules) $29.95

Subscribers save 20% plus free shipping

User Reviews

“I appreciate how easy the capsules are for on the go,” said one customer on the official page. Another agrees, “No muss, no fuss, capsules vs. powders for the win!!!” [6].

6. Onnit Creatine - Best Creatine for Bulking

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

First-time subscribers get 25% off

Aids changes in body composition

Discover more energy

Only pure Creatine

Cons

Subscriber deal drops from 25% to 15% with second order

Who Is Onnit Creatine Best For?

Onnit Creatine is for those looking to push the boundaries from lifting to sprinting, jumping, and martial arts training. If you like to keep it simple, Onnit’s no-frills creatine will get you there and make you stronger.

Who Should Avoid Onnit Creatine?

If you’re on prescription meds or have any health issues, contact your doctor first.

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate

Dosage

2 scoops (5 grams) mixed with 8 oz. of water or any drink each day

Pricing

One-time purchase is $14.99 (5.2 oz)

Subscribers save an initial 25%, then 15% after

User Reviews

“This is the easiest creatine I’ve used,” says one customer. Yet the response of another on the official site is, “It does not dissolve in water…sludge at the bottom of my water jug” [7].

7. Mindbodygreen - Best Creatine Monohydrate for Mental Cognizance

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Gluten, dairy, soy-free

Added Taurine for extra support

Research-backed with over 60 studies

3 rd party tested

Cons

Somewhat pricey

Who Is Creatine+ with Taurine Best For?

Anyone wanting to keep their energy stores high, plus stay mentally sharp and healthy with age. Besides being excellent muscle-building fuel, this research-backed creatine mix also adds Taurine, an amino acid brain nutrient that can decline with age.

Who Should Avoid Creatine+ with Taurine?

Anyone pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescription meds, or experiencing a current medical condition should consult a doctor first.

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate

Taurine

Dosage

1 scoop (7.35 g) daily

Pricing

A one-time purchase is $74 (15.5 oz)

Subscribers save 27% bi-monthly, 33% bi-annually, and 44% annually

User Reviews

A married couple reports, “Love it! For men and women.” Another customer was more reserved, “Not feeling any mental boost as I was hoping.” If you want to build a better body and stay mentally sharp, Creatine+ with Taurine is a smart investment in both [8].

8. Naked Creatine Monohydrate Powder - Best Creatine for Beginners

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Only pure Creatine Monohydrate

3 rd party tested

No heavy metals

Suitable for vegans

Cons

Loading phase recommended

Who Is Naked Creatine Best For?

Anyone wanting to improve strength, raise performance, and recover quickly may want to try Naked Creatine. And if you think less is more, Naked Creatine is as bare as it gets. Nothing but pure micronized creatine that’s easy to dissolve and free of additives or heavy metals.

Who Should Avoid Naked Creatine?

Anyone pregnant, nursing, or on prescription meds should first consult a doctor.

Ingredients

Pure Micronized Creatine Monohydrate

Dosage

A 5 g scoop per day

Take with 14-16 oz. of water

Pricing

Single purchase is $35.99 (2.2 lbs.)

Subscribers save 20%

User Reviews

On the official site, product reviews are mostly " really good and more than enough.” The only issue seems to be delivery: “Never received the order” [9].

9. Sculpt Nation Creatine Fruit Punch - Best Creatine Supplement Guarantee

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Maximizes ATP synthesis

100% money-back guarantee

All natural ingredients

One-time purchase discounts

Cons

No feedback on flavor

Who Is Sculpt Nation Creatine Fruit Punch Best For?

Any serious exercise enthusiast who wants the most out of their gym experience and body. If you want a creatine supplement that’ll deliver what it promises and a lifetime 100% money-back guarantee to ensure it, check out Sculpt Nation’s creatine punch.

Who Should Avoid Sculpt Nation Creatine Fruit Punch?

Unless you’re pregnant, nursing, or on prescription meds, no one needs to avoid this product unless your physician says to.

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate

Citric Acid

Natural Fruit Punch Flavor

Beet Root Juice

Sucralose

Dosage

1 scoop (7 grams) daily

Pricing

1 bottle (6.9 oz) $37

3 bottles $99 (save 32%)

6 bottles $183 (save 37%)

User Reviews

On Amazon, the ratings range from “Great for your homemade loaded tea” to “Didn’t care for the taste” [10].

How To Choose the Best Creatine Supplement for You

Choosing the best creatine supplement for you depends on several factors, including your goals, preferences, budget, etc. Here are some key considerations:

Fitness Goals

Determining your fitness priorities and desired body results can help you decide on the best creatine for muscle growth or cutting. The best creatine for cutting or bulking works best with regular physical activity.

Form Preference

Creatine supplements come in either powder or pills. Pills may be more convenient, and the doses will be more consistent.

Budget and Serving Size

Because it’s recommended to take creatine every day for the maximum effects, the cost per serving and whether it’s cheaper to make a single purchase or subscribe are important considerations. The best affordable creatine supplements on our list are from brands like Kion and Onnit.

Brand Reputation

What certifications, awards, and recommendations has a brand received so you know you’re purchasing a proven product? This is also crucial if you’re looking for where to buy the best creatine supplement, as certifications and awards can indicate product quality and safety.

Quality

Ensure the brand has had its ingredients tested by a 3rd party for purity and consistency.

Common Myths and Misconceptions About Creatine

Creatine is often misunderstood, with several myths surrounding its use:

A common one is that it's only for bodybuilders or athletes when, in fact, creatine benefits anyone looking to improve energy levels, muscle recovery, and overall performance.

Some also believe that creatine leads to excessive water retention or bloating, but most users experience increased muscle mass without these effects.

Overall, creatine is a well-researched supplement with proven benefits and minimal risks when used correctly. Many users choose it as a legal steroid alternative. To find out more about creatine, visit reputable medical websites like the National Institute of Health.

Potential Benefits of Creatine Supplements

Creatine supplements have been shown to offer several potential benefits, particularly for CrossFit athletes and individuals looking to increase muscle mass and strength. Some of the key benefits include:

Increased Muscle Mass and Growth

Studies show creatine can alter cellular pathways, leading to muscle growth by boosting proteins that increase muscle fibers. It can also raise levels of insulin-like growth factor 1 to enlarge muscle mass [11]. Creatine is often taken alongside the best supplements for muscle growth.

Improved Performance

A direct link has been shown between creatine supplementation and increased ATP production for better high-intensity performance [12].

Enhanced Recovery

Creatine has also been shown to aid recovery after a workout by rejuvenating damaged muscles [13].

Boosted Energy

Creatine stores help to produce more ATP, which results in increased energy during exercise [14].

Supported Brain Health

Studies show that the creatine/ATP connection has a direct role in brain function and brain health overall [15].

Who Can Benefit from Taking Creatine?

Creatine for CrossFit athletes is a popular option due to its potential benefits for improving endurance, performance, and recovery. Vegans and vegetarians can use creatine supplements to get what they’re missing from their diet. Older people can use creatine to help improve their overall cognitive functioning.

Potential Side Effects of Creatine Use

A common side effect of creatine use is digestive difficulty, especially if the product requires a loading period. Taking creatine when dehydrated can cause muscle cramps, and long-term use may lead to kidney problems.

How To Take Creatine for Best Results

In theory, the best time to take creatine for results is right around your workout to aid absorption, performance, and recovery.

However, it is a common question in fitness communities like r/Supplements and r/Creatine whether there is best timing and dosage for taking creatine. From what users have discussed, it’s best to start with lower dosage of creatine if you’re a beginner and gradually increase if needed. You can take it in one go or divide it in several smaller doses throughout the day and you can mix it with water or milk. This is totally up to you.

In practice, creatine can be taken whenever you want throughout the day but to avoid any digestive issues it’s best to take it on a full stomach. For most effective muscle recovery, it’s best to take it before or after workout. And just make sure to drink plenty of water.

FAQs on Creatine

What questions are people asking about the best creatine 2024? We answer them below.

What Is the Most Effective Creatine?

Creatine monohydrate is the most studied and best form of creatine.

Is Creatine Better Before or After a Workout?

Creatine should be taken around the time of your workout, either before or after, for the best results.

Can You Take Creatine Every Day?

For the best results, it’s suggested that creatine be taken daily at the recommended dosage.

Does Creatine Affect Testosterone?

According to a study done in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, creatine supplements do not affect testosterone [16].

What Is the Best Creatine for Beginners?

Creatine monohydrate is the most studied and reliable form of creatine for beginners.

What Creatine Do Most Bodybuilders Use?

Most bodybuilders use creatine monohydrate because it can feed energy to muscles for needed bursts of strength.

Can I Mix Creatine With Protein?

Creatine vs. protein is not an issue. In fact, creatine and protein are a potent pair for developing optimal muscle mass and strength.

How Long Does Creatine Take to Work?

If you load up with a lot of creatine for several days and then level out your dose, you can see results quickly. Starting with a smaller dose and slowly increasing it will take longer.

Conclusion

So, what are the creatine side effects and benefits? Creatine monohydrate is one of the most tested supplements on the market. Evidence shows it can significantly increase strength and muscle size when taken regularly.

There may also be side effects, with some individuals experiencing gastrointestinal distress and muscle cramps. There is also a risk if you are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription meds, or have a pre-existing medical condition.

The bottom line is if you talk with your doctor first and follow the recommended dosage, creatine supplements like Crazy Nutrition Creatine Ultimate CRN-5 can help you achieve your goals.

