Best Fat Burners for Men in 2024: Top 8 Products Reviewed

Struggling to shed those last few pounds and sculpt that ripped physique? You're not alone. Even with a good diet and exercise, sometimes that stubborn fat just won't quit. That's where fat burners come in, but with a million options out there, it's enough to make your head spin.

We've done the legwork for you and reviewed the best fat burners for men, which actually bring about visible results. They’re made from research-backed ingredients and supported by testimonies of real user experiences to help you pick the best version to torch that fat and reach your fitness goals.

The best fat burner on our list is Hunter Burn. Let's see what the hype is all about it and other equally praiseworthy supplements for fat loss.

Best Fat Burners for Men in 2024: First Look

Hunter Burn - Overall best fat burner for men

PhenGold - Best for boosting energy

PrimeShred - Best for bodybuilding

Capsiplex Burn - Best thermogenic fat burner

PhenQ - Best holistic fat burner

Instant Knockout - Best for men with active lifestyles

CalmLean - Best caffeine-free fat burner

Burn Lab Pro - Best for muscle maintenance

If you’re still stuck at a weight loss plateau, these fat burners may help give you that extra boost to finally see results. We'll break down the good, the bad, and the bottom line (price!) for each option, starting with Hunter Burn. This way, you can pick what you deem the best fat burner for men to help you crush your fitness goals.

1. Hunter Burn - Overall Best Fat Burner for Men

(credit: Hunter Burn)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Price Per Dosage: $3.00

Caffeine Content: Not disclosed

Pros

Helps get rid of body fat

Maintains muscle mass

Suppresses appetite

Improves stamina

No additional caffeine

Cons

May be challenging to take 6 capsules daily

Hunter Burn Overview

Looking to torch some fat but keep that hard-earned muscle? Hunter Burn might be the best weight loss supplement for you. Plus, it can be a lifesaver if you're battling constant hunger pangs–say goodbye to overeating and hello to feeling fuller for longer. That means keeping your calorie intake in check becomes a breeze.

Some men get jittery with caffeine, but this best fat burner for men has a low-stimulant formula. So, you can skip the crash and focus on feeling energized throughout the day.

Ingredients

300 mcg Konjac Root Extract: This vegetable fiber includes glucomannan, which can make you feel full longer to reduce your calorie intake [1].

125 mg Cayenne Pepper: It contains the active compound capsaicin that increases thermogenesis and improves metabolism [2].

500 mg White Kidney Bean: This ingredient can minimize the amount of carbohydrates absorbed by your body after you eat [3].

200 mg L-Theanine: Commonly included in green tea, it helps you relax and minimize stress to prevent emotional eating [4].

Dosage

Hunter Burn works best when you take 6 capsules a day. That might sound like a lot, but trust us, follow the instructions, and you'll see the best results.

Pricing

1 Month: $90

2 Months: $180

4 Months: $270

User Reviews

Hunter Burn reviews are scarce online, but the official website showcases glowing feedback. Customers are motivated and thrilled with the results, with one user proudly sharing a 17-pound loss journey in just 2 months [5]. However, you can also receive great feedback by asking acquaintances or family members who’ve used the product for a more balanced perspective.

>>Check the best prices for Hunter Burn

2. PhenGold - Best for Boosting Energy

(credit: PhenGold)

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Return Policy: 14 days

Price Per Dosage: $2.00

Caffeine Content: 225 mg

Pros

Boosts energy levels

Suppresses appetite

Enhances metabolism

Contains natural ingredients

Can help break weight loss plateaus

Cons

Contains 3 sources of stimulants

PhenGold Overview

If you’ve been feeling sluggish and your weight loss has stalled, PhenGold might be what you've been missing in your fitness regime. It's packed with natural ingredients that work together to torch fat, boost your energy levels, and curb cravings that make sticking to a plan tough.

So, if you're a man who's serious about weight loss but needs a little extra firepower, PhenGold is definitely worth checking out.

Ingredients

500 mg Green Tea Extract: Boosts metabolism and enhances the body’s ability to burn fat, thanks to its combination of caffeine and catechins [6].

300 mg L-Tyrosine: May help enhance mental focus and endurance, potentially improving exercise performance and motivation [7].

250 mg L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation without sedation, which can help manage stress and reduce stress-related eating [4].

250 mg Rhodiola Rosea: Supports energy metabolism and can increase stamina and endurance, which is beneficial for prolonged exercise sessions [8].

Dosage

The typical dose is 3 capsules daily, ideally taken before you grab breakfast or hit the gym in the morning.

Pricing

1 Month: $59.99, or $47.99 when you subscribe

User Reviews

PhenGold is getting a lot of love on Amazon, with users praising its efficacy in boosting energy, appetite suppression, and easy-to-take 3-pill-a-day regimen. One user even declared it the first diet pill that actually works for them [9] [10]. Conversely, another user expressed frustration after gaining 4 pounds since they started using the product [11].

>>Check the best prices for PhenGold

3. PrimeShred - Best for Bodybuilding

(credit: PrimeShred)

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Return Policy: 14 days

Price Per Dosage: $2.00

Caffeine Content: 225 mg

Pros

Accelerates fat loss by increasing thermogenesis

Enhances mental focus and concentration

Increases energy levels and reduces fatigue

Preserves lean muscle mass during weight loss

Improves overall mood and motivation

Cons

May cause mild digestive discomfort

PrimeShred Overview

Building muscle and burning fat can feel like a constant battle, but PrimeShred can make it easier. Its natural ingredients work together to help you torch fat. How? By revving your metabolism, making your body burn more calories at rest, and curbing pesky cravings that can derail your progress.

PrimeShred might also be one of the best fat burners for men looking to conquer sluggish mornings and keep their focus laser-sharp. On top of that, it can help you hold onto that hard-earned muscle while you say goodbye to unwanted fat.

Ingredients

500 mg Green Tea Extract: It triggers thermogenesis to increase calorie expenditure and promote fat oxidation [6].

300 mg L-Tyrosine: This amino acid helps improve focus and concentration while reducing the negative impact of stress on weight loss [7].

250 mg Rhodiola Rosea: It allows the body to adapt to stress by combating mental and physical fatigue and improving overall performance during workouts [8].

200 mg Cayenne Pepper: Capsaicin is an active compound in cayenne pepper that increases thermogenesis, boosts metabolism, and suppresses appetite [2] .

Dosage

The recommended dosage is 3 capsules with a swig of water just 20 minutes before you grab breakfast.

Pricing

1 Month: $59.99, or $47.99 when you subscribe

User Reviews

One user on Amazon was pleasantly surprised to lose nearly 10 pounds in a month, while another emphasized that "it works with discipline." The easy-to-swallow pills are also a hit among some users [12] [13] [14]. But not everyone is delighted—one user shared that they wished the dosage was just 1 pill and that they didn’t notice any appetite-suppressing effects of the supplement [15]. So, while it's effective for many, results can vary from person to person.

4. Capsiplex Burn - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

(credit: Capsiplex)

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Return Policy: 67 days

Price Per Dosage: $2.17

Caffeine Content: 200 mg

Pros

Boosts metabolism and burns fat

Enhances energy levels for better workouts

Suitable for men with active lifestyles

Ideal as a pre-workout supplement

Cons

May cause a mild tingling sensation due to capsicum extract

Some users may experience temporary digestive discomfort

Capsiplex Burn Overview

Capsiplex Burn is among the best thermogenic fat burners, which also helps your body burn more calories, even when you're chilling on the couch. This is a major advantage for any man looking to lose weight.

But that's not all. If you're already active and hitting the gym regularly, Capsiplex Burn is one the best fat burners for men looking for that extra energy and stamina to power through workouts.

Ingredients

100 mg Capsicum Fruit Extract: This extract from red chili peppers stimulates thermogenesis by increasing body temperature to boost metabolism [2].

200 mg Caffeine Anhydrous: It enhances energy to improve focus, alertness, and endurance during workouts [16].

20 mg Black Pepper Extract: It enhances the absorption and bioavailability of other ingredients for maximum effectiveness [17].

250 mg Innoslim: Aids in reducing glucose absorption in the intestine and enhances fat metabolism [18].

Dosage

On workout days, down 3 capsules half an hour before you hit the gym. That way, it can give you a boost of energy and burn. Take 3 capsules 30 minutes before breakfast on rest days to keep the fat-burning fire stoked.

Pricing

1 Month: $64.99

3 Months: $129.99

5 Months: $194.99

User Reviews

One customer on the official website calls it their “favorite burner supplement,” noting that they’ve already noticed a more toned body in just a few weeks of use[19]. Consider asking family or friends who’ve tried the product for more impartial feedback.

5. PhenQ - Best Holistic Fat Burner

(credit: PhenQ)

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Return Policy: 67 days

Price Per Dosage: $2.33

Caffeine Content: 75 mg

Pros

Aids in fat-burning

Helps control appetite

Increases energy levels

Multi-action formula

Cons

PhenQ is primarily sold online

Individual results may vary

PhenQ Overview

Are you looking for a fat-burning buddy who tackles weight loss from multiple angles? PhenQ, made by a trusted company called Wolfson Berg Limited, might be your answer.

PhenQ can also be one of the best fat burners for men stuck in a weight loss rut or battling cravings. Plus, it can be a game-changer for boosting your energy levels, mood, and overall well-being while you shed pounds. It's like a one-stop shop for a healthier, happier you during your weight loss journey.

Ingredients

50 mg Capsimax Powder: This helps the best fat burners for men increase thermogenesis, which boosts your body's ability to burn fat [20].

20 mcg Chromium Picolinate: It stabilizes your blood sugar, helps control your appetite, and prevents overeating [21].

75 mg Caffeine: Increases energy levels, enhances focus, and improves alertness. It also stimulates thermogenesis, aiding in fat burning [16] .

20 mg Nopal Cactus: It helps control hunger cravings, keeps you fuller for longer, and reduces calorie intake [22].

150 mg L-Carnitine Fumarate: Enhances the body’s ability to burn fat as fuel, potentially improving energy levels and endurance during exercise [23].

Dosage

To get the best results, the manufacturer recommends taking 2 capsules daily, 1 with breakfast and another with lunch.

Pricing

1 Month: $69.99

3 Months: $139.99

5 Months: $209.99

User Reviews

Users on Amazon praise its authenticity and report seeing results within a month [24] [25]. One person even said, "It feels good knowing that I'm putting something safe and effective into my body. Highly recommend it [26]." Meanwhile, not everyone is completely satisfied—one user was disappointed because the product didn’t look as advertised [27]. So, while many are thrilled, there are a few concerns about packaging.

6. Instant Knockout Cut - Best for Men With Active Lifestyles

(credit: Instant Knockout Cut)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Price Per Dosage: $2.17

Caffeine Content: 300 mg

Pros

Includes natural ingredients

Improves metabolism

Boosts energy levels

Controls appetite

Cons

Unsuitable for people with certain medical conditions

Mild side effects due to caffeine content

Instant Knockout Cut Overview

Try Instant Knockout Cut if you're active and want to torch some serious fat. Plus, it can give you a nice energy boost and improve your overall performance during workouts.

Here's the catch: Instant Knockout Cut works best with a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, it might not be the best fat burner for men sensitive to caffeine or stimulants.

Ingredients

500 mg Green Tea Extract: It enhances thermogenesis to boost metabolism and increase fat oxidation [6].

100 mg Cayenne Powder: These seeds contain capsaicin, which could aid in weight loss by reducing appetite and increasing calorie burning [2].

1800 mg Glucomannan: This dietary fiber helps promote feelings of fullness, reduces the likelihood of overeating, and aids in weight loss [1].

300 mg Caffeine Anhydrous: A well-known stimulant that can increase energy levels, improve focus, and enhance fat burning [16].

Dosage

Instant Knockout Cut goes all in with a 4-capsule dose each day. Spread those capsules throughout the day to get the most out of this best fat burner for men. That way, your body has a steady stream of fat-burning ingredients working their magic. But if caffeine or stimulants make you jittery, ease off the dose or look at other best fat burners for men without stimulants.

Pricing

1 Month: $65

2 Months: $130

4 Months: $195

User Reviews

Instant Knockout Cut has received a lot of positive feedback on Trustpilot, with users commending its customer service and effective fat-burning results [28]. One user even mentioned, "Will definitely be buying again [29]." On the downside—one user reported experiencing nausea and sores on their lips after use [30]. So, while it’s a favorite for many, it may have some side effects for others, so watch out and consult your doctor before you take any supplements.

7. CalmLean - Best Caffeine-Free Fat Burner

(credit: CalmLean)

Money-Back Guarantee: 67 days

Return Policy: 67 days

Price Per Dosage: $2.00

Caffeine Content: Caffeine-free

Pros

Does not contain caffeine

Promotes thermogenesis

Reduces hunger pangs

Helps regulate blood sugar

Cons

No essential vitamins and minerals

Limited fat-burning ingredients

CalmLean Overview

Can't handle the jitters from caffeine? No worries, CalmLean is your caffeine-free zone for weight loss. This supplement is among the best fat burners for men who get jittery after having coffee. But that doesn't mean it skimps on results. CalmLean's natural ingredients can still help you shed pounds without overstimulation, also making it the best fat burner for women.

Plus, it can boost thermogenesis (burning more calories) and keep your blood sugar and cravings in check. So, you can ditch the unwanted weight and keep your energy levels smooth sailing.

Ingredients

500 mg ForsLean: Stimulates the breakdown of stored fat and promotes lean body mass [31].

100 mg Capsicum Annuum: Helps boost metabolism, increases calorie burn, and supports appetite control [2] .

200 mcg Chromium Polynicotinate: Helps regulate insulin, which can aid in controlling blood sugar levels and reducing cravings for carbohydrates [32].

5 mg BioPerine: Enhances the absorption of nutrients and other active compounds in this best weight loss supplement for men, improving overall effectiveness [17] .

Dosage

PrimeGENIX, the manufacturer, recommends taking 2 capsules a day with meals.

Pricing

1 Month: $59.95

3 Months: $169.95

6 Months: $319.95

User Reviews

Amazon users appreciate CalmLean's stimulant-free weight loss formula, with many praising its ability to boost energy levels and curb appetite [33] [34] [35]. While most users are satisfied, not everyone shares the same experience—one user found it completely ineffective, stating that "It does absolutely nothing [36]."

8. Burn Lab Pro - Best for Muscle Maintenance

(credit: Burn Lab Pro)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 14 days

Price Per Dosage: $0.98

Caffeine Content: Caffeine-free

Pros

Maintains muscle mass

Burns fat during exercise and rest

Increases energy and strength

Does not contain caffeine

Cons

Lacks some ingredients of similar supplements

30-day money-back guarantee

Burn Lab Pro Overview

Burn Lab Pro is all about shedding fat while keeping that hard-earned muscle you built. This best fat burner for men is packed with natural ingredients that might help you power through even the most challenging workouts.

Plus, it skips the caffeine and other stimulants so that you can say goodbye to the jitters. Now, the key thing to remember is that Burn Lab Pro is designed for men who are already active. If you're not hitting the gym regularly, you might want to check out the best fat burners for men, like Hunter Burn.

Ingredients

1500 mg HMB: Supports the reduction of muscle breakdown and enhances fat loss when combined with exercise [37].

375 mg Forslean: This helps stimulate the release of stored fat from fat cells, potentially enhancing fat loss efforts [31] .

75 mg Capsimax: Boosts metabolism and increases energy expenditure, helping to burn more calories [20] .

3.75 mg BioPerine: It enhances the absorption of nutrients and other active ingredients in this best weight loss supplement for men [17].

90 mcg GTF Chromium: Regulates insulin and helps control blood sugar levels, potentially reducing food cravings [38] .

Dosage

Burn Lab Pro tailors the dosage to your workout schedule, so if you're hitting the gym, take 2 to 4 capsules about half an hour beforehand. This can give you a pre-workout boost and help you burn more during your session.

Pricing

Burn Lab Pro is, at the time of writing, running a promo, and all prices are 50% off:

1 Month: $29.50

2 Months: $59.00

4 Months: $88.50

User Reviews

One user on the official website is thrilled with the supplement, saying, "I’ve been taking it consistently for 6 months, and I’ve noticed fat loss in my problem areas! I am excited to keep going!" On the other hand, another user was disappointed, saying, "Absolutely nothing, no difference. It didn't do anything for me [39]." So, while some users see great results, others may not experience the same benefits.

Understanding How Fat Burners Work

The main goal of men’s fat-burning supplements is to crank up your metabolic rate. Think of it as your body's internal furnace–the higher it burns, the more calories you torch. Fat burners can do this by stimulating your central nervous system, which can trigger the release of hormones that tell your body to tap into stored fat for energy.

Also, let's face it: cravings can be a significant roadblock to weight loss. Some of the best fat burners for men act like appetite suppressants. They include ingredients that help suppress your appetite and reduce those pesky cravings. This feature can make sticking to a calorie-deficit diet (burning more calories than you consume) much easier.

>>Check the best prices for Hunter Burn

Benefits of Fat Burners for Men

Fat-burning supplements for men can be your secret weapon in a few ways. First, they crank up your energy levels so you can hit the gym harder and enjoy it. No more dragging yourself through workouts.

Plus, this extra boost can keep you motivated throughout the day, even when that calorie-restricted diet has you feeling sluggish. And just like we mentioned earlier, top fat burners for men can be your best friend against cravings.

The best weight loss pills for men can sharpen your focus and concentration. This is especially helpful during workouts so you can power through those exercises and stay calm with your form.

Common Ingredients in the Best Fat Burners for Men

Each of the best fat burners for men often contains various ingredients that work together to promote weight loss. It is important to familiarize yourself with these ingredients to ensure you are making an informed decision.

Caffeine: This classic gets you pumped, boosts focus, and can even rev your metabolism for more calorie burning [16] .

Green Tea Extract: Skip the jitters and get a milder energy boost with green tea extract. It also helps your body burn fat more efficiently [6].

Cayenne Pepper: Spice up your life and your weight loss! Cayenne pepper can crank up your body's heat production, burning more calories [2] .

Garcinia Cambogia: Might be your weapon against cravings, helping you feel fuller for longer [40].

L-Carnitine: Helps shuttle fat into your body's furnace for burning, potentially boosting your workouts and fat burning [23].

Remember, this is just a quick look. Always check the label and chat with your doctor before picking any of the best fat burners for men.

Tips for Maximizing the Effectiveness of Fat Burners

Here are some tips to help you make the most of the best weight loss supplement for men:

First Up, Food

Ditch the fad diets and focus on filling your plate with healthy goodies that keep your body humming. Think colorful fruits and veggies, lean protein, and whole grains. And remember, you have to be burning more calories than you're eating to see that weight budge.

Water Is Your BFF, Chug It Down!

Water flushes toxins, keeps you energized, and might even help the best fat burners for men work a little better. Aim for 8 glasses a day, but listen to your body.

Exercise Is Key, Get Your Body Moving!

Hit the gym for some cardio to get your heart pumping and burn calories. Strength training is your friend, too. Building muscle helps fire up your metabolism all day long.

Sleep Is Seriously Underrated

When you're sleeping, your body is repairing itself and getting ready to crush your goals. Most male fat burner reviews suggest 7 to 9 hours a night of uninterrupted sleep.

Track Your Progress and Become a Data Detective!

Take measurements, check your body fat percentage, and see that number on the scale go down (in a good way). This will keep you motivated and show you if you need to tweak your routine.

By following these tips and using any of the best fat burners for men as part of a healthy lifestyle, you'll be well on your way to reaching your weight loss goals and feeling fantastic. Remember, it's a marathon, not a sprint, so be patient and celebrate every victory along the way.

>>Check the best prices for Hunter Burn

Potential Side Effects of Fat Burners for Men

While the best fat burners for men promise accelerated weight loss, they can come with a hidden cost. Some common side effects include jitters and headaches from stimulants, digestive issues like cramping or diarrhea, and potential disruptions to sleep patterns.

More concerning can be effects on heart health, like increased blood pressure or irregular heartbeat, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. It is crucial to read product labels, begin taking a lower dose, and listen to your body when using any of the best fat burners for men.

If you have any health issues or are under medication, it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating the best fat burner for men into your routine.

>>Check the best prices for Hunter Burn

FAQs About Men’s Fat Burners

Discover the answers to common questions about effective fat burners for men.

Which Fat Burner Is Best for Weight Loss for Males?

While Hunter Burn is the #1 best fat burner for men on our list, the "best” option depends on your individual needs and goals. For instance, CalmLean and Burn Lab Pro are the best fat burners for men over 60 as they have little to no stimulants and may help maintain muscle mass. But before trying the best weight loss supplement for men, it's best to talk to your doctor about healthy weight loss strategies.

Do Any Fat Burners Really Work?

Some of the natural fat burners for men may have modest effects. However, significant results are unlikely from the best weight loss supplement for men alone. Sustainable weight loss involves a healthy diet and the best fat-burner exercise for men.

What Is the Most Effective Fat Burner?

Prescription medications for weight loss exist, but they typically come with stricter regulations and potential side effects. Remember, "strongest" doesn't always mean "best." A healthy approach is key to long-term success.

How Can Men Lose Fat Fast?

Rapid weight loss (more than 1-2 pounds per week) is generally not recommended. It can be unhealthy and unsustainable. Focus on gradual, healthy changes to your diet and exercise routine. You may also add the best fat burner for men to your regime for lasting results.

How Can a Man Lose 20 Pounds in a Month?

Losing 20 pounds in a month is a highly ambitious and potentially risky goal. It's generally recommended to aim for 1-2 pounds per week. Talk to your doctor about creating a realistic weight loss plan for you. They may also recommend any of the safe fat burners for men.

What Is the Fastest Way to Lose Belly Fat for Men?

The fastest way for men to lose belly fat involves a combination of regular exercise and a balanced diet. Focus on high-intensity workouts like HIIT, which burn calories efficiently and boost metabolism. Incorporate strength training to build muscle, further increasing your calorie expenditure. A diet rich in protein and fiber will keep you feeling full and help reduce cravings.

Final Thoughts on the Best Fat Burners for Men

So, what's the verdict? A fat burner can be a game-changer for men wanting to get shredded. We explored 8 of the best options out there, all with science on their side and happy users to back them up. These can help you blast through plateaus and reach your fitness goals faster.

While Hunter Burn is our #1 option among the best fat burners for men, the key is to pick one that fits your health and lifestyle. With the right teammate, that ripped physique is totally within reach.

>>Start burning fat with Hunter Burn now

References:

Kaats, Gilbert R., et al. “Konjac Glucomannan Dietary Supplementation Causes Significant Fat Loss in Compliant Overweight Adults.” Journal of the American College of Nutrition , 2015, pp. 1–7, doi:10.1080/07315724.2015.1009194. Rogers, James, et al. “Capsaicinoids Supplementation Decreases Percent Body Fat and Fat Mass: Adjustment Using Covariates in a Post Hoc Analysis.” BMC Obesity , vol. 5, 2018, p. 22, doi:10.1186/s40608-018-0197-1. Wang, Shenli, et al. “Regular Intake of White Kidney Beans Extract (Phaseolus Vulgaris L.) Induces Weight Loss Compared to Placebo in Obese Human Subjects.” Food Science & Nutrition , vol. 8, no. 3, 2020, pp. 1315–1324, doi:10.1002/fsn3.1299. Peng, Wan-Qiu, et al. “L-Theanine Activates the Browning of White Adipose Tissue through the AMPK/α-Ketoglutarate/Prdm16 Axis and Ameliorates Diet-Induced Obesity in Mice.” Diabetes , vol. 70, no. 7, 2021, pp. 1458–1472, doi:10.2337/db20-1210. “Burn.” Hunter, https://www.hunterevolve.com/en-us/hunter-burn. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. Hodgson, Adrian B., et al. “The Effect of Green Tea Extract on Fat Oxidation at Rest and during Exercise: Evidence of Efficacy and Proposed Mechanisms.” Advances in Nutrition (Bethesda, Md.) , vol. 4, no. 2, 2013, pp. 129–140, doi:10.3945/an.112.003269. Shipelin, Vladimir A., et al. “Effects of Tyrosine and Tryptophan in Rats with Diet-Induced Obesity.” International Journal of Molecular Sciences , vol. 22, no. 5, 2021, p. 2429, doi:10.3390/ijms22052429. Tinsley, Grant M., et al. “Rhodiola Rosea as an Adaptogen to Enhance Exercise Performance: A Review of the Literature.” The British Journal of Nutrition , vol. 131, no. 3, 2024, pp. 461–473, doi:10.1017/s0007114523001988. “Check out This Amazon Review of PhenGold Pills, Original Multi-Action Weight Management Formula with Green Tea & Caffeine, Curb Cravings & Feel Fuller for Longer - 90 Capsules.” Amazon.Com, https://us.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BSV68KTP/R3NZ0W8CQM66NN?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BSV68KTP. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PhenGold Pills, Original Multi-Action Weight Management Formula with Green Tea & Caffeine, Curb Cravings & Feel Fuller for Longer - 90 Capsules.” Amazon.Com, https://us.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BSV68KTP/R85G264OLZ5F1?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BSV68KTP. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PhenGold Pills, Original Multi-Action Weight Management Formula with Green Tea & Caffeine, Curb Cravings & Feel Fuller for Longer - 90 Capsules.” Amazon.Com, https://us.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BSV68KTP/R1RPGWLYWGE4FW?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BSV68KTP. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeShred Thermogenic Appetite Suppressant Pills for Men, Triple Action Weight Loss Supplement with Caffeine, Energy Booster for Workouts (90 Capsules).” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BX3Q3MTM/R3G802BZ5P10IH?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BX3Q3MTM. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeShred Thermogenic Appetite Suppressant Pills for Men, Triple Action Weight Loss Supplement with Caffeine, Energy Booster for Workouts (90 Capsules).” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BX3Q3MTM/R3KA94534KVQQ6?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BX3Q3MTM. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeShred Thermogenic Appetite Suppressant Pills for Men, Triple Action Weight Loss Supplement with Caffeine, Energy Booster for Workouts (90 Capsules).” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BX3Q3MTM/R11BVIHS4R77PN?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BX3Q3MTM. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeShred Thermogenic Appetite Suppressant Pills for Men, Triple Action Weight Loss Supplement with Caffeine, Energy Booster for Workouts (90 Capsules).” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BX3Q3MTM/R9ROM7FP76R3W?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BX3Q3MTM. Accessed 26 Aug. 2024. Ramírez-Maldonado, Mauricio, et al. “Caffeine Increases Maximal Fat Oxidation during a Graded Exercise Test: Is There a Diurnal Variation?” Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, vol. 18, no. 1, 2021, p. 5, doi:10.1186/s12970-020-00400-6. Shah, Shreya S., et al. “Effect of Piperine in the Regulation of Obesity-Induced Dyslipidemia in High-Fat Diet Rats.” Indian Journal of Pharmacology, vol. 43, no. 3, 2011, pp. 296–299, doi:10.4103/0253-7613.81516. Murbach, Timothy S., et al. “Toxicological Evaluation of a Mixture of Astragalus Membranaceus and Panax Notoginseng Root Extracts (InnoSlim®).” Journal of Toxicology, vol. 2019, 2019, p. 5723851, doi:10.1155/2019/5723851. Capsiplex Burn (Capsiplex.Com). 2023. Szallasi, Arpad. “Capsaicin for Weight Control: ‘Exercise in a Pill’ (or Just Another Fad)?” Pharmaceuticals (Basel, Switzerland), vol. 15, no. 7, 2022, doi:10.3390/ph15070851. Tian, Hongliang, et al. “Chromium Picolinate Supplementation for Overweight or Obese Adults.” Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, vol. 2013, no. 11, 2013, p. CD010063, doi:10.1002/14651858.CD010063.pub2. Uebelhack, Ralf, et al. “Effects of Cactus Fiber on the Excretion of Dietary Fat in Healthy Subjects: A Double Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Crossover Clinical Investigation.” Current Therapeutic Research, Clinical and Experimental, vol. 76, 2014, pp. 39–44, doi:10.1016/j.curtheres.2014.02.001. Talenezhad, Nasir, et al. “Effects of L-Carnitine Supplementation on Weight Loss and Body Composition: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of 37 Randomized Controlled Clinical Trials with Dose-Response Analysis.” Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, vol. 37, 2020, pp. 9–23, doi:10.1016/j.clnesp.2020.03.008. “Check out This Amazon Review of PhenQ Advanced Weight Loss Aid Supplements, Natural Fat Burner Tablet (500mg) for Weight Loss for Women & Men, Metabolism Booster to Burn Calories (60 Tablet) - Pack of 1.” Amazon.In, https://www.amazon.in/gp/aw/review/B0917MXLW3/R3S6QEZF77TJGK?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0917MXLW3. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PhenQ Advanced Weight Loss Aid Supplements, Natural Fat Burner Tablet (500mg) for Weight Loss for Women & Men, Metabolism Booster to Burn Calories (60 Tablet) - Pack of 1.” Amazon.In, https://www.amazon.in/gp/aw/review/B0917MXLW3/RYIO4WO3Y5FM2?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0917MXLW3. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PhenQ Advanced Weight Loss Aid Supplements, Natural Fat Burner Tablet (500mg) for Weight Loss for Women & Men, Metabolism Booster to Burn Calories (60 Tablet) - Pack of 1.” Amazon.In, https://www.amazon.in/gp/aw/review/B0917MXLW3/R1BUB56XPLHVNA?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0917MXLW3. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PhenQ Advanced Weight Loss Aid Supplements, Natural Fat Burner Tablet (500mg) for Weight Loss for Women & Men, Metabolism Booster to Burn Calories (60 Tablet) - Pack of 1.” Amazon.In, https://www.amazon.in/gp/aw/review/B0917MXLW3/R161KE4E0BWJCE?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0917MXLW3. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Dmitriy Gave Instant Knockout Fat Burner 5 Stars. Check out the Full Review.” Trustpilot, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/631219687f7a8621ee50bd3f. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “James Russell Gave Instant Knockout Fat Burner 5 Stars. Check out the Full Review.” Trustpilot, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/60ef4ecef9f4870bbcb0e748. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Sumeet Arora Gave Instant Knockout Fat Burner 1 Star. Check out the Full Review.” Trustpilot, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/615c4b6cb873f1f75f57161f. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. Henderson, Shonteh, et al. “Effects of Coleus Forskohlii Supplementation on Body Composition and Hematological Profiles in Mildly Overweight Women.” Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, vol. 2, no. 2, 2005, pp. 54–62, doi:10.1186/1550-2783-2-2-54. Anderson, R. A. “Effects of Chromium on Body Composition and Weight Loss.” Nutrition Reviews, vol. 56, no. 9, 1998, pp. 266–270, doi:10.1111/j.1753-4887.1998.tb01763.x. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX CalmLean Stimulant-Free Fat Burner.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BT16JVZ2/R1Z9V1DOHY0JE0?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BT16JVZ2. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX CalmLean Stimulant-Free Fat Burner.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BT16JVZ2/R3CXJG70T1QMAP?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BT16JVZ2. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX CalmLean Stimulant-Free Fat Burner.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BT16JVZ2/R2KAIMBNGSJH0X?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BT16JVZ2. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX CalmLean Stimulant-Free Fat Burner.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BT16JVZ2/R12PXUTJHRM1PZ?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BT16JVZ2. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. Wilson, Gabriel J., et al. “Effects of Beta-Hydroxy-Beta-Methylbutyrate (HMB) on Exercise Performance and Body Composition across Varying Levels of Age, Sex, and Training Experience: A Review.” Nutrition & Metabolism, vol. 5, no. 1, 2008, p. 1, doi:10.1186/1743-7075-5-1. Bertinato, Jesse, and Philip Griffin. “A Low Chromium Diet Increases Body Fat, Energy Intake and Circulating Triglycerides and Insulin in Male and Female Rats Fed a Moderately High-Fat, High-Sucrose Diet from Peripuberty to Young Adult Age.” PloS One, vol. 18, no. 1, 2023, p. e0281019, doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0281019. Pro, Burn Lab. “Burn Lab Pro®.” Burn Lab Pro®, https://burnlabpro.com/. Accessed 27 Aug. 2024. Hayamizu, Kohsuke, et al. “Effects of Garcinia Cambogia (Hydroxycitric Acid) on Visceral Fat Accumulation: A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial.” Current Therapeutic Research, Clinical and Experimental, vol. 64, no. 8, 2003, pp. 551–567, doi:10.1016/j.curtheres.2003.08.006.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.