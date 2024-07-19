Best Greens Powder of 2024: 7 Top Supplements Reviewed

No time to cook veggies or make fruit smoothies but looking for ways to stay healthy? The best greens powders claim to enhance your health from the cellular level; after all, these supplements are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients.

But do greens powders work? Check out how they could boost your energy, fitness, detoxification, immunity, and metabolism—plus our roundup of the best greens powder supplements on the market.

Our top pick overall is YourBiology Supergreens+—with its holistic blend of supergreens, vitamins, minerals, and superfoods.

The Best Greens Powders in 2024

Nested Naturals Super Greens - Best for heart health

The best super greens powder supplements include evidence-backed ingredients with a lot of health benefits. These usually combine superfoods with essential nutrients and offer great value for money, besides doubling as a multivitamin. While our #1 choice is YourBiology Supergreens, all the supplements we reviewed have their own advantages.

1. YourBiology Supergreens+ - Best Greens Powder Overall

Pros

Includes essential B vitamins and minerals that encourage energy production

May enhance your metabolism with matcha

Each ingredient description is backed by studies

Subscribe and save 25%

Cons

May not be a good fit for folks with an overactive thyroid

Why Yourbiology Supergreens+ Stands Out

With essential nutrients for energy and a blend of supergreens that give you vital health benefits, Yourbiology’s Supergreens+ powder is our favorite overall. Even better, it doesn’t skimp on research when it comes to formulating its products.

The evidence-backed ingredients include spirulina—which keeps you from getting tired quickly after you exercise intensely. A study shows that it could help you burn more body fat by over 10% while reducing your carb burn rate [1].

Key Ingredients

Supergreens: Spirulina, matcha, wheatgrass, spinach

Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B7, B9 (folate), B12, and vitamin C

Iron, zinc, iodine, copper, manganese, and selenium

Acerola, beetroot, wild yam, and grape seed extract

Dosage

Take one scoop every day with water; it also contains some of the best greens for smoothies. Each bottle contains enough for 30 servings.

Cost

One 30-day supply costs $69.99 as a standalone order. The subscription lets you save 25%, lowering the price to $52.49 per month.

User Reviews

Many reviews from verified buyers commend these supergreens for improving their energy, immunity, and skin clarity. For example, one customer says in her Trustpilot review is happy because YourBiology works as advertised. On the other hand, another Trustpilot user is not that thrilled with the company’s unresponsive customer service.

2. Organifi Green Juice - Best Organic Greens Powder

Pros

Contains an evidence-based dose of ashwagandha extract powder

Includes nutrient-dense moringa leaf powder

USDA-certified organic ingredients

Cons

No multivitamin blend

Why Organifi Green Juice Stands Out

Organifi’s Green Juice contains evidence-based dosages of ingredients—such as ashwagandha at a 600 mg dose—making it the best organic greens powder. A study on older folks (between 65 to 80 years) reveals that it may greatly boost physical function from 36.11 to 44.21 points after 12 weeks. Mental alertness on waking improved dramatically, too [2].

Key Ingredients

Ashwagandha root extract

Wheat grass juice powder

Moringa leaf

Spirulina

Chlorella

Coconut juice powder

Beetroot

Matcha green tea

Turmeric

Lemon juice

Prebiotic powder

Dosage

Take one scoop of around 9.3 grams every day. Each bag has enough for 30 days.

Cost

You must shell out $69.95 for a one-time purchase, but a pack of six bags costs $314.95 (or around $52.50 each). Plus, a subscription gives you the chance to save 10%.

User Reviews

User reviews describe Organifi’s Green Juice powder as energizing, delicious, and refreshing. If you’re looking for feedback on this best greens powder Reddit user u/JonhLia relays that his weight on the scale decreased after drinking Organifi Green Juice for 2 months. However, one Reddit commenter on r/Supplements thinks there’s insufficient dosing of some ingredients.

3. LYFE Fuel Daily Essentials Nutrition Shake - Best Greens Powder for Weight Loss

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Nutrient-dense low-calorie meal replacement shake

Organic greens blend complemented by berry and probiotic blends

Features pea and organic rice protein

Cons

Contains a very high dose of vitamin B12

Why LYFE Fuel Daily Essentials Nutrition Shake Stands Out

LYFE Fuel is our top pick if you need a weight loss supplement that also doubles as a meal replacement shake, thanks to its super greens powder and other antioxidants. Studies show that tart cherry can extend your endurance and protect your muscle tissue, which you need to exercise longer and lose more weight [3].

Key Ingredients

Pea protein

Organic rice protein

Vitamin and mineral blend including vitamin A, D, E, K, B-group vitamins, magnesium, and zinc

Super berry blend including strawberry and sour cherry

Greens blend including wheatgrass, barley grass, and parsley

Dosage

Mix one 33-gram scoop in water, milk, or a milk alternative before you drink it. With vanilla and chocolate flavors available, users claim this is one of the best tasting greens powder options out there.

Cost

Each 24-serving bag costs $70 as a standalone purchase, or you can choose a monthly subscription for $60.

User Reviews

Certain customers share that Daily Essentials Nutrition Shake helps improve their exercise performance even as they grow older, and that it's one of the best greens powder for bloating. Plus, some users say it has a nicer texture than whey. Nevertheless, one Reddit user on r/Huel thinks LYFE Fuel is undrinkable if blended with water (but tastes better with almond milk).

4. Athletic Greens AG1 - Best Daily Greens Powder for Immunity

Pros

NSF-certified supplement

Vegan and keto-friendly

Antioxidant-rich ingredients (such as rosehip and milk thistle)

Some ingredients may strengthen immunity and support digestion

Cons

Contains soy, which some folks might be allergic to

Why Athletic Greens AG1 Stands Out

With various ingredients that fight inflammation and protect you against certain diseases, Athletic Greens AG1 is the best greens powder supplement that can bolster your immune system.

Athletic Greens AG1 has several peer-reviewed studies under its belt as a complete formula. One paper showed it may help your body make more short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) in a model of the intestinal gut bacteria. SCFAs have anti-inflammatory, immunity-regulating, and cell-protective effects, especially in the colon [4].

Key Ingredients

Organic spirulina

Pea protein isolate

Apple powder

Papaya powder

Wheatgrass juice

Adaptogens like ashwagandha

Multivitamin formula

Dosage

Take one 12-gram scoop every day, mixed in water.

Cost

Each 30-day supply costs $79.00.

User Reviews

Some reviews of AG1 mention improved digestive health and energy levels, with some users claiming it’s the best greens powder for gut health they’ve tried. In contrast, certain Reddit participants on r/PeterAttia feel that Athletic Greens AG1 is overpriced.

5. MindBodyGreen Organic Greens Detox+ - Best for Boosting Vegetable Intake

Pros

Organic fruits and vegetables to top up your daily intake

Ginger and turmeric may calm inflammation

6 digestive enzymes (including amylase, lipase, and protease)

Cons

Does not include a multivitamin blend

Overview

MindBodyGreen’s Organic Greens Detox+ is a great way to increase your fruit and vegetable intake every day, thanks to its wide range of fruits plus vegetable powders and extracts. Some studies show that eating more fruits and vegetables may lower the risk of death from all causes, especially cardiovascular problems [5].

Key Ingredients

Organic vegetables and supergreens, like kale, spirulina, kelp, alfalfa, and broccoli

Fruits—including blueberry, acerola cherry, and acai

Digestive support blend (with ginger, turmeric, enzymes, and probiotics)

Dosage

Take one 9.1-gram tablespoon in water or juice.

Cost

One jar of 18 servings costs $25 if you have a subscription, but you must pay $32 if you’re only making a one-time purchase.

User Reviews

Certain customers are glad because they finally feel like they’re getting their daily dose of veggies with the help of MindBodyGreen Organic Greens Detox+, a convenient alternative to whole or juiced greens. Nevertheless, some reviewers on the official website didn’t like the taste of the supplement.

6. Ancient Nutrition Organic Supergreens - Best Greens Powder for Energy

Pros

Features several organic fruit and vegetable powders—including acai, kale, chlorella, and alfalfa

Over 10 digestive enzymes

Amps up your energy while stretching your physical endurance

Free from potential allergens, like gluten and dairy

Cons

No multivitamin blend

Why Ancient Nutrition Organic Supergreens Stands Out

Why is Ancient Nutrition’s Organic Supergreens counted among the best supergreens powders that can level up your fitness performance? The blend of ingredients energizes your body while equipping you to adapt to stress.

A trial involving older folks between 50 to 75 years reveals that cordyceps (one of its medicinal mushrooms) improved two markers of physical fitness. Their metabolic threshold—where lower oxygen levels cause lactic acid to build up—rose by 10.5%. Ventilatory threshold, or how intensely you can exercise before you start breathing hard, rose by 8.5% [6].

Key Ingredients

Oat grass juice powder

Spirulina

Alfalfa

Matcha

Goji berry

Digestive enzymes

Adaptogens, such as ashwagandha, reishi, astragalus, and cordyceps

Dosage

Take a single 7.7-gram scoop every day, blended in water or juice.

Cost

If you get a subscription, you’ll be paying $35.96 per 25-serving jar; in contrast, you can make a one-time purchase for $44.95.

User Reviews

There are customers who say that Organic Supergreens by Ancient Nutrition is delicious while also providing benefits after just a couple of weeks. On the other hand, one reviewer on the official website was surprised because the product was smaller than she expected.

7. Nested Naturals Super Greens - Great for Cardiovascular Health

Pros

Showcases antioxidant ingredients

Includes digestive enzymes

Vegetable powders to boost your daily nutrient intake

USDA-certified organic

Cons

No multivitamin blend

Why Nested Naturals Super Greens Stands Out

Last but not least, Nested Naturals’ Super Greens powder contains ingredients that may support your cardiovascular health. Some components have antioxidant effects while detoxifying your body and calming inflammation. For example, green tea and milk thistle could activate a “master switch” (a.k.a. nrf2) that may protect your heart cells from damage [7].

Key Ingredients

Barley grass

Alfalfa grass

Spirulina

Broken-cell chlorella

Beetroot powder

Acai powder

Digestive enzymes

Dosage

Take one scoop of 8 grams mixed in water or juice.

Cost

Each packet costs $29.99 for 30 servings.

User Reviews

Certain customers share that Super Greens by Nested Naturals kept them from getting really groggy and tired in the middle of the day. While one user thinks it’s slightly sweet, she doesn’t think the taste is offensive.

What Are Greens Powders?

Super greens powders are dietary supplements made from dry powders and extracts of nutrient-dense vegetables and fruits. The best greens supplements often feature primal greens and bright green microalgae and grasses. Why? That’s because these are the richest sources of essential and “non-essential” micronutrients.

How Do Greens Powders Work?

Greens powders are high in antioxidant nutrients that may energize you and bring down inflammation. They may improve cellular health and regeneration, too. Some green superfood could also support your digestive health by encouraging the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

What Are the Benefits of Greens Powders?

Greens powders have a lot of potential advantages, which we’ll talk about below.

Healthy Blood Pressure: Blood pressure is one of the most vital parts of your heart health. Thankfully, many greens powders contain beetroot, which may lower your blood pressure by widening those vessel walls [8].

Improved Cognitive Health: Chlorophyll-rich supergreens (such as chlorella) may protect your brain health by latching onto environmental toxins in the gut, and then flushing them out.

Disease Prevention: Some ingredients in supergreens powders—like chromium—may help you control your blood sugar. Others have anti-inflammatory, cell-protective, and digestion-supporting effects.

Increase of the Nutrient Density of a Diet: Many greens powders are packed with vitamins and minerals, alongside the “non-essential” ones like many plant antioxidants.

Immune System Support: The high levels of antioxidants in greens powders may strengthen your immune system. This is because your immune cells are under very high levels of oxidative stress when they fight infections or clear debris from an injury.

Who Should Take Greens Powders?

If you belong to any of the groups below, you could benefit from a super greens powder:

People who are always on the go

Busy workers who feel sluggish in the afternoons

Health-conscious consumers

Folks with weak immune systems

People who don’t like to eat vegetable and fruits

Who Should Avoid Greens Powders?

Greens powders are typically safe for most healthy adults. However, if you have any allergies, make sure to read the ingredients on each label before buying. Additionally, some ingredients may interact with medications or worsen certain health conditions.

What To Consider When Choosing the Best Greens Powders

When finding the best super greens powders, keep these factors in mind:

Ingredients: First, the supplement must come with evidence-backed ingredients that may reduce inflammation, improve your nutrient intake, and give you better immunity.

Nutrient Density: Next, the product must be composed of almost all active ingredients with no fillers.

Taste and Flavor: Some have cinnamon apple or mango flavors, while others are more grassy and minty. Just pick the flavor that tastes good to you.

No Artificial Additives: Always choose a greens powder that doesn’t contain useless or harmful artificial ingredients.

Certifications and Quality Standards: Some of the best greens powders conduct third-party lab testing.

Source of Ingredients: We prioritize organic ingredients grown on US soil with a lower risk of pesticide contamination than conventional crops.

Price and Value: Some products we review here are little more than $1 for each daily dose, with subscriptions lending a helping hand.

Customer Reviews: Each greens powder must have a highly positive average rating.

Frequently Asked Questions on the Best Greens Powder

Here are some popular questions about super greens powders that you might be asking, too.

How Do Greens Powders Compare to Multivitamins?

While multivitamins typically only contain essential vitamins and minerals, greens powders contain “non-essential” nutrients as well.

What Is the Best Greens Powder?

Wondering what is the best super greens powder? Our overall favorite is Yourbiology Supergreens thanks to its well-researched formulation with beneficial ingredients.

Are Greens Powder Worth It?

Yes, the best greens powder could be worth it… especially if you struggle to eat enough fruit and vegetables or have a condition worsened by inflammation or poor antioxidant status.

Do Greens Actually Work for Bloating?

Greens powders may work for bloating if they have ingredients that aim to improve your digestion—such as digestive enzymes.

When Is the Best Time to Drink Greens Powder?

The ideal time to take the best greens powder is in the morning, even before you enjoy breakfast. Still, it depends on the dosage instructions of the supplement you plan to use.

Are Green Powders Actually Effective?

Yes. A growing number of studies show that popular ingredients in the best greens powder have the potential to bring down inflammation, improve your digestion, and support your metabolism [9] [10] [11].

Is It Ok To Drink Greens Powder Every Day?

Most of the best daily greens powder are designed to be taken every day. Of course, it also depends on the directions of the supplement you buy.

Our Verdict on the Best Greens Powders

The best greens powder supplements are those that contain several ingredients scientifically supported to calm inflammation, boost energy, improve digestion, and protect your cells and tissues from everyday damage.

With so many super greens powders on the market, the one that stood out the most is Yourbiology Supergreens+, with its well-researched ingredients. Yet, all the best greens powder we reviewed have their own health advantages, so it’s up to you to pick the perfect match for you.

