Best Hangover Cures in 2024: 10 Remedies That Work

Dealing with a hangover after a long night out? Battling bad headaches, dry mouth, and dizziness? Some natural supplements may help you treat these annoying hangover symptoms. But which ones actually work?

This guide covers the best hangover cures—including our recommended pick, Myrkl—and how they may help you cure or resolve your hangover after a few (or more) drinks. The guide also provides other practical information and tips on hangover prevention. Let’s get straight to it!

Best Hangover Cures of 2024

A bad hangover can make your day terrible but luckily there’s a way to avoid it. Below, we provide a detailed review of each anti-hangover cure we suggest so that you know exactly what you’re buying and getting.

1. Myrkl - Best Hangover Cure Overall

(credit: Myrkl)

Key Features

You can use it as a pre-drinking supplement

Metabolizes up to 70% of alcohol into water and CO2

Includes Myrkl bacteria, vitamin B12, and the amino acid l-cysteine

Natural, vegan formula

Overview

Myrkl is one of the best hangover cures that you can take a couple of hours before enjoying alcohol to cut down its less-than-desirable effects the next morning. It aims to help you recover faster after a fun night out; it tackles symptoms such as nausea and headaches.

As one of the best hangover-prevention supplements, many users generally claim to see less of the usual symptoms and feel more refreshed when they wake up after using Myrkl.

Vitamin B12 boosts energy and immunity, leading to a more positive start to the day [1]. L-cysteine (a high-performing bacteria) breaks down alcohol and promotes general health [2].

Each bottle of this hangover cure (with 30 capsules or 15 doses) costs $34.50. You can get a discount if you subscribe, bringing the price down to $27.60. To make the most of this hangover supplement, take two anti-hangover pills two hours before drinking.

2. BetterMorning by BetterBrand - Best for Versatile Use

(credit: BetterBrand)

Key Features

Offers hangover relief, wellness support, and rehydration

Contains milk thistle, DHM, and ginger

Gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians

Comes in the form of capsules and sachet

Overview

BetterMorning is one of the best hangover cures since its versatile anti-hangover pills may boost general well-being and rehydration.

It may help alleviate hangover symptoms (like nausea and headaches) and promote liver health through detoxification. The supplement contains ingredients like DHM, milk thistle, ginger, B vitamins, alpha lipoic acid, and licorice root.

It’s a good idea to take three capsules of this hangover-prevention supplement around half an hour before you start drinking, though you can also take it while you’re partying or even afterward.

One bottle with 42 capsules or 14 doses costs $39.95 (or only $31.96 with a subscription). A lot of users compliment the natural ingredients that make it one of the best pills for hangover symptoms.

3. Prevention Hydration Drink by Drinkade - Best Hydration Boost

(credit: Drinkade)

Key Features

Includes vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals

Promises speedy recovery and rehydration

Limeade-flavored and caffeine-free

Promises improved liver support and stress relief

Overview

Prevention Hydration Drink is renowned for hydrating your body the morning after. Its high electrolyte content may help your body absorb more fluid.

Drinkade’s hangover prevention drink also claims to detoxify your liver and help restore essential nutrients.

Prevention Hydration Drink contains natural ingredients that may promote recovery, such as aloe vera, vitamin B-complex, gotu kola, milk thistle, electrolytes, and other vital antioxidants and minerals.

Drink one bottle (3.4 ounces) before enjoying alcohol, then chug down another one in the morning for an energy boost. The 12-pack is priced at $57.99.

Many users have reported how it has helped them with recovery and hydration. It has a good average rating, showing its popularity as one of the best hangover supplements in liquid form.

4. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink - Best for Gut Health

(credit: ZBioticz)

Key Features

Contains genetically modified probiotics

Targets acetaldehyde, a nasty byproduct of alcohol metabolism

Conveniently packaged in 0.5 oz bottles

A single bottle is good for the entire day

Overview

If you’re struggling with swallowing anti-hangover pills, ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink is another attractive option. It breaks down acetaldehyde to improve your gut health and alleviate hangover symptoms.

Among the best cures for a hangover, bacillus subtilis ZB183 is a probiotic that targets acetaldehyde in the gut [3]. For these top hangover cures to work properly, you should take ZBiotics before or during your drinking session.

A three-pack of these hangover-prevention beverages costs $36, a six-pack costs $60, and a 12-pack costs $108.

While some consider it costly, many users claim they experienced a significant boost the next day and rate it highly among the best hangover supplements.

5. AFTERDRINK by Omre - Best for Nutrient Replenishment

Key Features

Contains antioxidants, vitamins, and herbal extracts

Key ingredients are DHM, milk thistle, and ginger

Helps contain hangover symptoms

Taken before and after drinking for the best outcomes

Overview

Out of our list of the best hangover cures, AFTERDRINK may restore the nutrients you lose by drinking, such as amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.

These anti-hangover pills help you wake up more refreshed by accelerating alcohol breakdown in the bloodstream and supporting the liver’s detoxifying processes.

As one of the top hangover supplements, it contains vitamins E and C (potent antioxidants that help remove free radicals) [4]. DHM, turmeric, and milk thistle promote liver health and reduce inflammation [5] [6]. Furthermore, l-theanine and ginger may reduce nausea and have relaxing effects.

One bottle of these top pills for hangover prevention (which can be used eight times) costs $35. Two bottles cost $66.50, and three bottles are priced at $89.25.

You should take three capsules with a meal before going out, then pop three more of these best hangover cures when you get home.

Reviews of AFTERDRINK are generally positive, as many users claim they feel better after using it.

6. Before You Drink Gummies by Toast! Supplements Inc - Best for Convenience

Key Features

Convenient gummy form

Delicious tropical flavor

Keeps your liver healthy

Contains matcha green tea, milk thistle, prickly pears, and vitamin B

Overview

Before You Drink Gummies is considered one the best cures for a hangover because it’s more convenient to use than other anti-hangover pills.

These hangover-prevention gummies aim to enhance the body's natural recovery processes from drinking alcohol.

For instance, milk thistle and prickly pear promote liver health, while vitamin B and zinc restore vital nutrients [5] [7]. Meanwhile, matcha green tea may help cleanse your body the morning after.

As a user-friendly alternative to the best pills for hangovers, you should take three gummies before drinking to get better results. One package costs $39.99, and two packages cost $79.98.

Most customers are generally satisfied with the convenience and taste of these hangover supplements in gummy form; many note that it efficiently reduces nausea. There are few side effects reported, but sensitive users may experience mild digestive issues.

7. Morning Recovery by MoreLabs - Best for Quick Recovery

Key Features

Includes vitamins, electrolytes, and herbal extracts

Helps you recover faster from hangovers

Choose from different flavors

Sugar-free formula

Overview

Morning Recovery is considered one of the best hangover cures and may help your body to swiftly recover after drinking.

The stimulant-free formula includes some of the best cures for hangovers—like Korean red ginseng and DHM—which claim to make the symptoms less intense while detoxifying your body.

DHM promotes the liver’s capacity to break down alcohol [6]. Prickly pear and milk thistle also promote liver function and reduce inflammation [5] [8]. In addition, vitamins B and C and electrolytes may help restore depleted nutrients and increase hydration.

If you find it challenging to pop anti-hangover pills, then chug down one bottle before you start drinking. You can also take it during and after drinking alcohol.

Some users claim they felt better the morning after drinking it when they used it beforehand. A six-pack costs $30.60, and if you subscribe, you’ll get a discount.

8. Can-i Mend by Can-i Wellness - Best Anti-Hangover Spray

Key Features

Portable hangover spray

Comes with herbal extracts and vitamins

Restores the nutrients you lost

Helps you digest alcohol faster

Overview

If you prefer to use a handy spray instead of pills, Can-i Mend may be the one for you.

Counted among the best hangover supplements, it includes cysteine, which can lower the levels of acetaldehyde in your gut by as much as 68% [9].

It also contains other natural ingredients, including passion flower, ginger, ginkgo biloba, and vitamins E, A, and B6.

Unlike anti-hangover pills, you just need to spray it inside your cheek or below your tongue around 8 times. Then, swallow it after 15 seconds. Use it before drinking alcohol or when you wake up the morning after.

You only need to spend $24.99 to get your hands on Can-i Mend, which is considered one of the best hangover cures in spray form.

9. Flyby Recovery Capsules - Best for Liver Support

Key Features

Contains ingredients that claim to support your liver health

Helps with hydration

Includes milk thistle, DHM, prickly pear, and Panax ginseng

Reduces symptoms of hangover

Overview

Flyby Recovery Capsules is considered one of the best hangover-prevention supplements that improve liver functionality.

These anti-hangover pills—which come with milk thistle, DHM, prickly pear, l-theanine, Panax ginseng, and magnesium—claim to help improve your liver's capacity to metabolize alcohol and its toxic byproducts.

Additionally, antioxidants and electrolytes help hydrate you after binge drinking. Many users report substantially fewer hangover symptoms after using these pills for hangover prevention.

To maximize this hangover cure, take three capsules before going to bed. A single pack with 90 capsules costs $31.47, while a two-pack costs $59.97.

10. The Plug - Best for Energy Boost

Key Features

Made from 13 plants, fruit extracts, and flowers

Promotes liver health and hydration

Helps detoxify the body

Free from artificial colors, preservatives, and sweeteners

Overview

The Plug boasts a mix of fruits and herbs that flush out toxins from your body: like purslane, dandelion, licorice root, DHM, and pueraria lobata. It may also help mitigate hangover symptoms like nausea and fatigue.

It appeals to those seeking liquid alternatives to anti-hangover pills. Like most hangover supplements, it may promote general hydration and recovery after drinking.

You’re advised to take the Plug two hours before going to sleep. A six-pack costs $35, and a 12-pack costs $60. If you’re looking for the best value for money, a 24-pack offers an additional discount and costs $110.

What Is a Hangover and Why Does It Occur?

A hangover happens when your body responds to too much alcohol. Alcohol is a diuretic, so you may urinate more, and this can result in dehydration. Dehydration is one of the causes of hangovers, but it’s not the only one.

Your body needs to break down ethanol from alcohol into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that also causes many of the hangover symptoms. Furthermore, alcohol may cause inflammatory reactions and disturb your sleep, worsening these symptoms the next morning.

Most Common Hangover Symptoms

A hangover usually comes with a host of symptoms that affect your mood and cause:

Headache and dizziness

Throwing up and muscle pain

Irritability and anxiety

Fatigue and inability to sleep

Sensitivity to light, sound, and a rapid heartbeat

Stomach pain, thirst, and shaking

How Long Does a Hangover Last?

How long your hangover lasts depends on your body’s condition, your reactive measures the next day, and what hangover pills you take.

The average hangover lasts around 24 hours, but it may last a bit longer for some. Resting, keeping yourself hydrated, eating nutritious meals, and using the best hangover supplements may shorten the duration.

Most Effective Ways to Prevent or Cure a Hangover

There are some ways to get over your hangover more quickly (or avoid them in the first place). Our list of the best hangover cures includes:

Load up on water during your drinking session: Drink a lot of water—or try the best hangover supplements in beverage form—to keep you hydrated all night long.

Eat food: Eat before, during, and after your drinking session. Go for foods rich in fats and protein, which slow down the alcohol absorption.

Drink moderately (and slowly): Pacing your drinking gives your body time to break down alcohol without overloading. Avoid dark liquor, too.

Taking vitamins B, vitamin C, and zinc: Restoring these nutrients using hangover supplements may reduce your hangover symptoms, as alcohol depletes them.

Ginger: Ginger may give you some relief from nausea. You can take it in the form of raw ginger, tea, or the best pills for hangover prevention.

Light workouts: Light exercise may rev up your metabolism, as well as remove toxins more quickly from your body.

Get some sleep. Sleep is one of the best hangover cures, so rest well before and after going out.

Take the best hangover prevention supplements. You can pop some anti-hangover pills or gummies (or drink the best cures for a hangover in liquid form) before and after your night out.

When Should You Take the Best Hangover Pills?

One of the best hangover prevention ideas is to take hangover pills before drinking. Yet, you can also use them before going to bed or waking up the morning after.

How We Chose the Best Hangover Cures

We chose the best hangover cures based on different factors, which can help you pick the right anti-hangover pills for you as well.

Best hangover cures brands: Choosing the right brand of the best hangover pills raises the chances that the best hangover supplements are safe and effective. We’ve taken into account brand history, paying special attention to companies that consistently receive positive feedback.

Ingredients: The best hangover supplements with vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts renowned for their medicinal properties are on our list. Ginger, milk thistle, and vitamin B complex are also known as some of the best hangover cures, improving your liver function and reducing your hangover symptoms.

Benefits, side effects and precautions: Weigh the advantages and possible side effects and choose the best hangover prevention supplements with the greatest benefits and lowest risks. Most of the products are generally safe, but even some of the best hangover pills may interact with medications or not be suitable for people with health conditions or allergies. Carefully read the ingredients list for possible allergens and talk to your doctor first.

Product variety and forms: The best hangover cures are usually available in different forms—like anti-hangover pills, drinks, and powders—to cater to various tastes and situations.

Consider the instructions for use: The best pills for hangover work in different ways so manufacturers may recommend taking them before drinking or the following morning.

Value for money: To ensure you reap the most benefits for your money, we’ve taken into account the best hangover supplements’ effectiveness and cost per dose. The best hangover cures that strike a solid balance between price and efficiency are on our list.

Customer reviews: We’ve evaluated customer feedback and assessed how the best hangover prevention products work in various drinking situations. Reading customer reviews will give you insight on the experiences of actual users with the best hangover cures.

FAQs About the Best Hangover Cures

Below, we answer popular questions about the best hangover cures.

What Are Some Effective Hangover Remedies?

The best hangover cures include staying hydrated, taking vitamins and electrolytes, eating nutritious foods, getting rest, and using the best hangover supplements.

What Is the Best Hangover Food?

Add food items that serve as the best cures for a hangover to your grocery list: eggs, toast, and fruit can help replenish your nutrients you lost. Bananas and avocados can restore potassium levels, while oats can provide gentle and sustained energy kicks.

How Can I Stop Throwing Up After Drinking?

Rest and avoid solid foods until the nausea subsides. Sip on water or clear liquids like broth. Ginger tea—or the best hangover prevention supplements with ginger extract—may also help settle your stomach and soothe nausea.

Conclusion: Best Hangover Cures

If you love to drink and party, the best cures for hangover symptoms can help you overcome its draining symptoms. We’ve shown you how the best hangover pills—such as our top pick Myrkl—make it easier for you to prevent or get over the nasty effects of drinking alcohol. Now, the ball is in your court: pick the best hangover cures that fit your needs.

References

