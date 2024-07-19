Best Joint Supplement in 2024: 9 Picks for Different Purposes

One inescapable reality of life is the wear and tear on our bodies. A particularly vulnerable area is your joints, the connective sockets where 2 or more bones meet to allow for movement.

The older or more active you are, the more wear and tear on these crucial pressure points.

If you’ve been feeling joint pain or soreness and are looking for the best joint supplement to provide some relief, we may have some suggestions, like GenF20 Red Algae Calcium.

Top Picks

GenF20 Icelandic Red Algae Calcium – Overall best joint supplement Organixx Joint & Muscle Care – Best turmeric supplement for joint pain Health Nutrition Joint Care Gummies – Best joint health supplement for fitness Kion Flex – Best supplement for inflammation and joint pain Health Nutrition Ultra Joint Flex – Best knee joint supplement Oweli Move – Best supplement for joint health Akasha Naturals Joint Ease – Best joint supplement for vegetarians Ancient Nutrition Joint + Mobility – Best joint supplement with collagen Dr. Emil Joint Support – Best joint supplement for arthritis

There are a lot of causes of joint pain. Arthritis from aging is the most common, yet even pro athletes can experience inflamed joints from continuous wear and tear. If you’re looking to help regain some of your lost movement, let’s explore what the best supplement for joint pain is for your needs.

1. GenF20 Icelandic Red Algae Calcium – Overall Best Joint Supplement

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Money-Back Guarantee: 67 days

Return Policy: 67 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2.00

Pros

Organic vegan blend

Clinically studied doses

Superior absorption

Beats glucosamine in clinical trials

67-day return guarantee

Cons

Possible shipping delays

Product Overview

GenF20’s Icelandic Red Algae Calcium is formulated to support bone health and reduce joint pain for more flexibility. Recent clinical tests have shown that Aquamin, one of the key ingredients in GenF20 Icelandic Red Algae, significantly outperforms other calcium supplements in head-to-head trials. In fact, after only 14 days, the mineral not only reduced pain in test subjects but also increased their range of motion.

Ingredients

1000 mg Calcium (from Aquamin Icelandic Red Algae): Strengthens bones and supports overall joint health by maintaining bone density [1].

85 mg Vitamin K2: Directs calcium to bones and away from arteries, improving bone mineralization and joint function [2].

96 mg Magnesium: Relaxes muscles and reduces joint stiffness, enhancing overall joint mobility and comfort [3].

500 mg Citrus Bioflavonoids: Provides antioxidant support, reducing inflammation and protecting joint tissues from oxidative stress [4].

20 mcg Vitamin D3: Enhances calcium absorption and supports bone health, which is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy joints [5].

Dosage

3 tablets daily

Pricing

1 Month: $59.95

3 Months: $159.95

6 Months: $299.95

User Reviews

Finding specific reviews for GenF20 Red Algae Calcium can be tricky since they aren’t listed on the official website or Amazon. However, its manufacturer, Leading Edge Health, holds a strong reputation on Trustpilot with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from 1,002 customers. This reflected well on their products and customer service.

That said, some customers express dissatisfaction with the perceived value and difficulties in claiming the money-back guarantee.

2. Organixx Joint & Muscle Care – Best Turmeric Supplement for Joint Pain

Money-Back Guarantee: 1 year

Return Policy: 1 year

Cost Per Dosage: $1.83

Pros

Helps reduce joint pain and decrease inflammation

No fillers, binders, or excipients

Vegan capsules

1 year money back guarantee

Cons

Discounts only for subscribers

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Product Overview

Organixx Joint & Muscle Care is a 100% all-natural plant-based product. It contains only organic turmeric, frankincense, and myrrh, 3 scientifically proven inflammation fighters in one formula.

Besides promoting a healthy inflammation response, Organixx supports healthy circulation, heart function, and digestion. It also supports boosting energy and improving emotional balance.

Ingredients

Fermented Organic Turmeric: Enhances absorption and increases anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce joint pain and improve mobility [6].

Frankincense Extract: Contains boswellic acids that help manage inflammation, improve mobility, and alleviate chronic pain in joints [7].

Myrrh: Traditionally used for its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, it aids in relieving joint pain and swelling [8].

Dosage

2 capsules daily with either water or food

Pricing

1 Month: $54.95

Subscribers get 15% off and free shipping

User Reviews

Organixx Joint & Muscle Care has garnered positive feedback on Amazon, holding a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from 208 global ratings. Many users praise its high quality and effectiveness in alleviating arthritis symptoms.

However, some express disappointment, noting no significant change in their pain levels despite its higher price.

3. Health Nutrition Joint Care Gummies – Best Joint Health Supplement for Fitness

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Return Policy: 14 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.83

Pros

Made in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities

100 day money back guarantee

Free personalized diet and exercise plans

Always live, human customer service

Cons

No free shipping without subscribing

Product Overview

Health Nutrition is both an online health store and an interactive health community. It is about providing not only great supplements but also a supportive environment for finding your health goals.

The company’s Joint Care Gummies are a perfect example if you’re looking for the best joint supplement for women and men who are into athletics, health, and keeping fit.

Ingredients

160 mg Glucosamine: Aids in the development of cartilage, providing a foundation for joint health and functionality [12].

Dosage

2 pieces daily

Pricing

1 Bottle (60 gummies): $24.99

Subscribers save 20%

User Reviews

Health Nutrition Joint Care Gummies currently don't have any reviews on their official website, and they aren't available on Amazon either. If you're considering these gummies, it might be a good idea to ask friends or family if they've tried them or search for independent online reviews.

4. Kion Flex – Best Supplement for Inflammation and Joint Pain

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Return Policy: 60 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.50

Pros

Clinically studied ingredients

Turmerosaccharides for inflammation

Ayuflex haritaki fruit extract for joint health

Subscribers get 10% off

Cons

Contains maltodextrin

Product Overview

Fast-acting Kion Flex is designed to counteract joint pain that results from exercise related activities. Containing all-natural plant-based ingredients, it features the first ever water-soluble form of turmeric root known turmerosaaccharides, specifically for combating inflammation.

Ingredients

1000 mg Turmeric Root Extract: Contains curcumin, which reduces joint pain and stiffness through its anti-inflammatory properties [6].

500 mg Terminalia Chebula Fruit Extract: Enhances joint mobility and reduces inflammation with its antioxidant effects [9].

30 mg Serrapeptase: Decreases inflammation and pain by breaking down damaged tissues, aiding recovery [10].

30 mg Protease Enzyme Blend: Supports joint health by improving protein digestion and reducing inflammation [11].

Dosage

3 capsules daily on empty stomach

Pricing

1 Month: $44.96 or $39.96 for subscribers

User Reviews

Kion Flex has received favorable reviews on Amazon, scoring 4.4 out of 5 stars from 172 global ratings. Many users have praised the supplement for its quality and effectiveness, particularly noting its benefits for sore joints and improved recovery times. However, some users report little to no improvement in their mobility or reduction in joint discomfort despite regular use.

5. Health Nutrition Ultra Joint Flex – Best Joint Supplement for Knees

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Return Policy: 14 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.83

Pros

100-day money-back guarantee

Free personalized diet and exercise plans

Made in FDA registered, GMP certified facilities

Supports cartilage for comfortable movement

Cons

No free shipping without subscribing

Product Overview

Health Nutrition is about providing not only great supplements, but a supportive environment to find your health goals. As a result, they are as much a health community as an online store.

Whether you’re looking for the best joint supplement for women and men who are into athletics, health, and keeping fit, or another form of nutritional support, Health Nutrition has it all.

Ingredients

1500 mg Glucosamine Sulfate: Supports the health and strength of cartilage, helping to maintain joint comfort and mobility [12].

200 mg Boswellia Extract: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, Boswellia extract helps reduce joint pain and improve function [13].

150 mg Turmeric: Contains curcumin, which is recognized for its anti-inflammatory effects and potential to alleviate joint pain [6].

Dosage

Regular Use: 3 capsules daily before a meal

Faster Relief: 6 capsules daily for the first 2 weeks

Pricing

1 Bottle: $24.99

Subscribers save 20%

User Reviews

Since the Health Nutrition Ultra Joint Flex also lacks reviews on the official website and isn't available on Amazon, it's tough to find direct user feedback about this product. Like with the Joint Care Gummies, if you're considering trying Ultra Joint Flex, reaching out to friends or family who might have experience with it could be helpful.

6. Oweli Move – Best Supplement for Joint Health

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Return Policy: 100 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.79

Pros

Long-term joint protection for any age

Helps lubricate joints

Quantity discounts up to 44%

Includes science-backed ingredients

Cons

$6.95 shipping for orders under $75

Product Overview

Oweli Move is a complex formula of different extracts designed to help promote long-term joint health, regardless of age. Its glucosamine sulfate-based recipe helps restore and maintain joint flexibility, lubricates and protects joint tissue and cartilage, and helps to reduce inflammation.

Ingredients

1500 mg Glucosamine Sulfate: Supports the repair and maintenance of healthy cartilage, reducing joint pain and stiffness [12].

200 mg Boswellia Extract: Acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory, helping to reduce swelling and improve joint mobility [13].

150 mg Turmeric: Contains curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, reducing joint pain and promoting joint health [6].

150 mg Chondroitin Sulfate: Enhances the shock-absorbing properties of joint cartilage and helps prevent its breakdown, supporting joint flexibility and comfort [14].

25 mg Quercetin: Provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, reducing joint inflammation and protecting against oxidative stress [15].

Dosage

3 capsules daily

Pricing

1 Month: $53.99

3 Months: $131.97

6 Months: $179.94

User Reviews

Oweli Move boasts a stellar reputation on its official website, with all reviews giving it 5 stars and praising its effectiveness in enhancing exercise performance and reducing knee creaking. However, it's wise to seek additional perspectives to get a more balanced view of the product.

7. Akasha Naturals Joint Ease – Best Joint Supplement for Vegetarians

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.03

Pros

Formulated by Board Certified M.D.’s

All-natural ingredients

Subscribers save 15%

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly supplement

Cons

Proprietary blend does not disclose individual ingredient amounts

Product Overview

If you’re looking for the best joint supplement that’s all-natural and plant-based, look no further than Akasha Naturals Joint Ease.

Formulated by a team of board-certified naturopathic and Chinese doctors, nutritionists, and nurses, this product is energetically and scientifically sound.

Ingredients

Akasha Naturals Joint Ease contains a 350 mg blend of:

Tetrase™: Reduces joint inflammation and improves mobility by inhibiting enzymes that degrade cartilage [16].

Oleanolic Acid: Provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, supporting joint health and reducing pain [17].

Rosemary Leaf Extract : Enhances circulation and reduces joint stiffness and pain through its anti-inflammatory properties [18].

Dosage

1 soft gel daily with food

Pricing

1 Bottle (20 servings): $31 or $26.35 for subscribers

User Reviews

At present, there are no customer reviews for this product.

8. Ancient Nutrition Joint + Mobility – Best Joint Supplement With Collagen

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.77

Pros

Multi-collagen complex formula

Clinically, peer reviewed studied ingredients

Reduces joint discomfort from exercise

Gluten, dairy, soy, nut, antibiotic, and hormone-free

Cons

Not vegan or vegetarian

Product Overview

This Joint+ Mobility formula contains 4 different collagen sources to reduce joint tenderness and elicit a healthy inflammation response. It is supported by proven research and peer review studies.

It also contains an added joint and mobility blend from plant sources and roots to support joint function and range of motion.

Ingredients

Multi Collagen Complex (1.7g)

Hydrolyzed Bovine Hide Collagen Peptides: Supports joint health and improves flexibility by promoting collagen production and repair [19].

Chicken Bone Broth Protein Concentrate: Provides essential nutrients and amino acids that support joint cushioning and mobility [20].

Eggshell Membrane Collagen: Enhances joint comfort and flexibility by providing naturally occurring joint-supporting compounds like glucosamine and chondroitin [21].

Hydrolyzed Fish Collagen Peptides: Promotes joint health by supplying bioavailable collagen, aiding in cartilage maintenance and repair [22].

Joint & Mobility Blend (354mg)

Ginger Root: Reduces inflammation and joint pain due to its natural anti-inflammatory properties [23].

Turmeric Root: Contains curcumin, which helps reduce joint inflammation and pain while supporting overall joint function [6].

Organic Fermented Skullcap Aerial Parts: Provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that support joint health and reduce discomfort [24].

Apple Cider Vinegar: Helps maintain a healthy pH balance and supports detoxification, potentially reducing joint pain and inflammation [25].

Dosage

3 capsules daily

Pricing

1 Month: $52.95

3 Months: $142.97

6 Months: $270.05

User Reviews

Ancient Nutrition Joint + Mobility has received largely positive reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from 3,979 global ratings. Customers appreciate the quality, and many have experienced benefits such as pain relief and improvements in skin, nails, and hair growth. However, opinions vary on whether it offers good value for money.

9. Dr. Emil Joint Support – Best Joint Supplement for Arthritis

Money-Back Guarantee: 90 days

Return Policy: 60 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.83

Pros

20% off your first order when you sign up

100% hormone, dairy, gluten, and GMO-free

Free shipping over $30

Cons

No free shipping for international orders

Product Review

Dr. Emil’s formula boasts glucosamine for pain and stiffness, chondroitin for preserving cartilage, and turmeric for inflammation. It features the big trio of joint health. This supplement can also help to increase your range of motion, help you recover from injuries, and help you deal with the nagging pains of arthritis.

Ingredients

1 g Glucosamine HCI: Supports the maintenance and repair of cartilage, promoting joint flexibility and comfort [12].

600 mg Chondroitin Sulfate: Helps reduce joint pain and inflammation by enhancing the shock-absorbing properties of collagen in joints [14].

200 mg Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM): Reduces inflammation and supports the formation of collagen and connective tissues, improving joint mobility and reducing pain [26].

100 mg Borage Oil Powder: Contains gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) which helps reduce joint inflammation and stiffness [27].

100 mg Boswellia Serrata Extract: Alleviates joint pain and inflammation by inhibiting inflammatory enzymes, promoting improved joint function [13].

100 mg Turmeric Root: Provides anti-inflammatory benefits and helps reduce joint pain due to its active compound, curcumin [6].

Dosage

3 capsules daily

Pricing

1 Bottle: $24.95 or $18.71 for subscribers

User Reviews

The review for the Joint Support supplement on the official website is positive, with a single 5-star rating. The user reports significant improvements in arthritis symptoms. They noted that lumps on the joints of their hands have almost disappeared, and pain has been alleviated after a couple of months of use.

However, since this is the only review available on the website, it's advisable to seek out independent reviews online for a more balanced perspective.

What Are Joint Supplements?

Joint supplements are dietary additives that can help treat the symptoms and pain associated with arthritis and strenuous physical activity. There is no clear best joint supplement for men or women, but some effective ones are glucosamine, chondroitin, vitamin D, and methylsulfonylmethane (MSM).

Key Ingredients to Look For in Joint Supplements

When choosing joint supplements, it’s essential to look for ingredients that have been scientifically shown to support joint health. Here are some key ingredients to consider:

Glucosamine

Glucosamine is a natural compound found in bone cartilage, the tough tissue that cushions joints. It may help reduce joint pain and improve joint function in individuals with osteoarthritis.

Chondroitin

Chondroitin is a molecule found in the human body and is part of the cartilage that helps cushion our joints. Often used in combination with glucosamine, it may reduce pain and inflammation and slow the progression of osteoarthritis.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane)

MSM is a naturally occurring chemical in the human body, some plants, and animals, including cats and dogs. It is commonly used for the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a flowering plant in the ginger family. Medically, it is believed to lessen various inflammatory conditions in the body.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

These polyunsaturated fats are important nutrients that the human body cannot produce on its own. Fish, some nuts and seeds, and certain plant oils are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Forms of Joint Supplements

Let’s look at some common forms of joint supplements:

Tablets and Capsules

These are usually gelatin or vegetarian capsules filled with powdered or oil-based supplements. GenF20 Icelandic Red Algae Calcium and Organixx Joint & Muscle Care are some joint supplements that come in tablets and capsules.

Powders

Chondroitin sulfate comes in powdered form to help reduce inflammation. MSM aids in softening joint tissue and promoting healthy tendons and ligaments.

Liquid Supplements

Many feel that glucosamine is better absorbed in liquid form and comes in various flavors.

Gummies

Both glucosamine and chondroitin can be taken as flavored gummies. This is an easy-to-take form of supplement that is popular with many customers and for many purposes from CBD gummies to weight loss gummies.

>>Try GenF20 Red Algae Calcium now

How to Choose the Best Joint Supplement

Here’s a guide to help you make an informed decision:

Check for Quality and Purity

Make sure that the best joint supplement for your needs is made from all-natural ingredients, is 3rd party tested, and has no harmful additives or GMOs.

Look for Clinical Evidence

Always follow the science when you’re searching for the best joint supplement. Look for products that have been tested in clinical trials and contain 3rd party-tested ingredients.

Consider Dietary Restrictions and Allergies

If you have any dietary restrictions or allergies, carefully examine the ingredients before determining what the best joint supplement is for you. For example, glucosamine supplements often contain shellfish, which could be problematic if you have a shellfish allergy.

Compare Dosages and Forms

Before deciding on the best joint supplement for you, it would be a good idea to consult with a doctor to determine the best form and dosage to take.

>>Try GenF20 Red Algae Calcium now

Benefits of Joint Supplements

We explore some of the key benefits of joint supplements:

Pain Relief

Joint supplements help with pain by reducing inflammation. Perhaps the best joint supplement for pain is vitamin D, as research has found it lacking in those suffering with rheumatoid arthritis.

Improved Mobility

Joint supplements can sometimes help rebuild cartilage which can increase the flexibility of joints.

Reduced Inflammation

An ingredient like glucosamine can serve to prevent cartilage deterioration, which in turn helps prevent inflammation when bones rub together.

Enhanced Cartilage Health

Joint supplements can support cartilage health by reducing inflammation and providing the nutrients that help rebuild damaged cartilage.

Potential Side Effects of Joint Supplements

While joint supplements can provide significant benefits, they can also have potential side effects, like:

Allergic Reactions

If you are someone with allergies, it would be best to consult with your doctor before deciding on the best joint supplement for you. Certain substances like nuts or shellfish that are in some joint supplements can cause serious allergic reactions that could lead to hospitalization.

Gastrointestinal Issues

Joint supplements like glucosamine and chondroitin sometimes cause certain types of gastrointestinal distress, nausea, and vomiting.

Interactions With Medications

If you’re taking any type of prescription or over-the-counter medication, it’s important to first consult with your doctor before determining what’s the best joint supplement for you.

FAQs About Joint Supplements

Let’s review common questions people ask about the best joint supplements.

How Long Does It Take to See Results?

Results vary among patients, but even the best joint pain supplement can take anywhere from 3 to 8 weeks to experience a noticeable improvement.

Can I Take Joint Supplements With Other Medications?

Before taking any supplement for joint pain, you should always consult with your doctor first if you are already taking any over-the-counter or prescription medications.

Are Joint Supplements Safe for Long Term Use?

Aside from some mild side effects like bloating, nausea, and constipation, a joint supplement like glucosamine hydrochloride can be taken for as long as 2 years. Other forms, like N-acetyl glucosamine, can be taken for as long as 6 months, but you should always consult your doctor first.

Do I Need a Prescription for Joint Supplements?

No, a prescription is not necessary to buy joint supplements. However, it would be prudent to consult with your doctor before trying any, as some may cause harmful side effects.

Can Joint Supplements Prevent Arthritis?

Some joint supplements can help with arthritis symptoms like inflammation and joint stiffness, but there’s currently no scientific proof that any supplement can cure arthritis.

Conclusion on the Best Joint Supplement

There’s no scientific cure for arthritis, but there are options available to alleviate some of the pain and symptoms.

Whether you’re looking for the best joint supplement for runners or the best joint supplement for seniors, hopefully, we’ve given you some safe and effective choices, like GenF20 Red Algae Calcium, to help.

Just remember, before deciding on the best OTC supplement for joint pain, be sure to first consult with your doctor to make sure it is safe for you.

>>Try GenF20 Red Algae Calcium now

