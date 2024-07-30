Best Magnesium Supplement in 2024: Reviewed & Compared

Magnesium plays an important role in many bodily functions, from muscle relaxation to energy production and more. If you want to supplement with magnesium, you’ll find a great variety of products available, and many of them promise different benefits.

This guide closely examines some of the best magnesium supplements like BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough, carefully evaluating their strengths, ingredients, and suitability for specific health concerns.

We’ll also cover some important considerations and questions you may have, but let’s get started with our top picks!

Best Magnesium Supplements in 2024: A Quick Look

BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough - Best magnesium supplement overall

Organixx Magnesium 7 - Best magnesium supplement for women

Organifi Essential Magnesium - Best magnesium supplement for constipation

Performance Lab Magnesium - Best for athletic performance

Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate - Best magnesium supplement for men

Natural Stacks MagTech - Best magnesium supplement for weight loss

Ancient Nutrition’s Ancient Nutrients Magnesium - Best magnesium supplement for pregnancy

Nature's Way Krebs Magnesium Potassium Complex - Best for kids

Nested Naturals Magnesium - Best for quality sleep

Country Life Magnesium Caps - Best magnesium supplement for menopause

Whether you're seeking support for better sleep, muscle health, or overall well-being, choosing the right magnesium supplement can make a big difference in the results you get. Check out our curated list of magnesium products and see what they can offer.

1. BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough - Best Magnesium Supplement Overall

Money-Back Guarantee: 365 days

Return Policy: 365 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.67

Pros

Comprehensive formula with 7 different forms of magnesium

Improves sleep quality and reduces stress

Gentle on the digestive system and has no laxative effect

High absorption rate for maximum benefits

Cons

Higher price point compared to other magnesium supplements

Why BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Stands Out

For those seeking a quality magnesium supplement with a wide range of benefits, BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough may have it all! The blend is great if you want to improve sleep patterns or reduce stress while maintaining overall wellness. It has eight kinds of easily absorbable magnesium ingredients and no artificial additives.

Pricing

You can subscribe to BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough and get a 12% discount on any of the following options:

1 Bottle: $35.20

3 Bottles: $87.60

5 Bottles: $136

User Reviews

Users on Amazon are satisfied with BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough, which promotes better sleep and reduced stress levels [1]. Many report much-improved sleep quality alongside noticeable drops in their stress levels [2]. However, some point out that this supplement is more expensive than others [3].

>>Get a 12% discount for BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

2. Organixx Magnesium 7 - Best for Women

Money-Back Guarantee: 1 year

Return Policy: 1 year

Cost Per Dosage: $1.33

Pros

Includes 7 different types of magnesium for comprehensive benefits

Supports hormonal balance and women’s health

Easy to digest with no stomach upset

Positive impact on mood and energy levels

Cons

Some users report a strong, unpleasant taste

Why Organixx Magnesium 7 Stands Out

Women looking to boost their health will find Organixx Magnesium 7 beneficial, as it combines different magnesium types for superior results. Those struggling with persistent tiredness may benefit greatly from the comprehensive formula.

Pricing

1 Bottle: $39.95

2 Bottles: $77.90

3 Bottles: $110.85

6 Bottles: $209.70

User Reviews

Organixx Magnesium 7 is praised on r/Supplements as the best magnesium complex supplement enhancing general well-being, and users report feeling well [4]. Women often cite experiencing better moods and increased energy on the official website, while the primary drawback seems to be its flavor—some describe it as overly potent [5].

>>Get the best price for Organixx Magnesium 7 here

3. Organifi Essential Magnesium - Best Magnesium Supplement for Constipation

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Return Policy: 60 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.5

Pros

Contains highly absorbable magnesium citrate

Effective for relieving constipation

Made with natural ingredients

Easy to mix and take daily

Cons

Some users find the flavor unpleasant

Why Organifi Essential Magnesium Stands Out

Organifi Essential Magnesium is made from purely natural components and is free of synthetic fillers. It often receives praise for constipation relief. Its highly absorbable magnesium citrate formulation and dissolvable powdered blend make it a strong contender in the market!

Pricing

1 Bottle: $30

3 Bottles: $71.85

6 bottles: $135.12

User Reviews

Users on the official website commonly praise Organifi Essential Magnesium as the best magnesium citrate supplement on the market, promoting digestive health and better sleep [6]. However, a few users find the taste off-putting, which may put you off when using this product daily.

>>Find the best prices for Organifi Essential Magnesium here

4. Performance Lab Magnesium - Best for Athletic Performance

Pros

Contains high-quality magnesium bis-glycinate and magnesium taurate

Highly bioavailable and easily absorbed

Supports muscle function and recovery

Vegan-friendly and non-GMO

Cons

Requires taking multiple capsules daily for the full dosage

Some users may experience mild digestive upset

Why Performance Lab Magnesium Stands Out

Performance Lab Magnesium features NutriGenesis® and L-threonate and it is an excellent choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It aims to support energy, bone, and muscle health. It may be your perfect pick if you enjoy high-intensity workouts and require efficient magnesium absorption to maintain optimal muscle function.

Pricing

There are several pricing options with Performance Lab Magnesium, including:

1 Month at $52 or $46.80 with a subscription

4 Months at $208 or $141.44 with a subscription

User Reviews

Performance Lab gets heaps of praise on Trustpilot for its customer service, which some users rate as best in class [7]. There are very few reviews of its Magnesium supplement, but users do review a variety of the company’s products and rate them as effective, with clean formulas that work [8].

>>Find the best price for Performance Lab Magnesium here

5. Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate - Best for Men

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.29

Pros

Highly absorbable magnesium glycinate

Supports muscle function and recovery

Gentle on the stomach

Helps reduce muscle cramps and soreness

Cons

No bulk order deals

Why Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate Stands Out

Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate is an excellent pick for active men needing muscle and recovery support. Its high absorption rate makes it an excellent pick if you hit the gym often. It’s known for being gentle on the stomach and won't leave you running to the bathroom all day.

Pricing

1 Month: $38.75 or $32.94 if you subscribe

User Reviews

As seen on the official website, many people say that Akasha Naturals has the best magnesium glycinate supplement on the market. Users report that it helps boost energy levels and helps them feel better [9]. On the downside, some have trouble swallowing the large capsules [10].

>>Check the best price for Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate here

6. Natural Stacks MagTech - Best Magnesium Supplement for Weight Loss

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.23

Pros

Supports cognitive function and brain health

Contains magnesium l-threonate for improved absorption

Promotes relaxation and reduces stress

Cons

Requires taking multiple capsules per day

Why Natural Stacks MagTech Stands Out

Natural Stacks MagTech is among the best magnesium supplements for weight loss. It's also an excellent choice for maintaining cognitive health, so if you have very high stress levels, this supplement is right up your alley.

Pricing

1 Pack: $36.95

3 Packs: $99.77

6 Packs: $188.45

User Reviews

As reported on r/Supplements, many users have raved about Natural Stacks MagTech's ability to help them relax and improve cognitive function. Many comments also mention improved focus and help with nervousness [11]. On the other hand, there are a few complaints on Trustpilot about customer support [12].

>>Find the best price for MagTech here

7. Ancient Nutrition’s Ancient Nutrients Magnesium - Best Magnesium Supplement for Pregnancy

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.00

Pros

Supports overall health and wellness during pregnancy

Contains high-quality, natural ingredients

Causes no digestive discomfort

Cons

Some report a chalky taste, which may be an issue with sensitive taste buds when pregnant

Why Ancient Nutrition’s Ancient Nutrients Magnesium Stands Out

Ancient Nutrients Magnesium is beneficial for pregnant women looking to add a premium magnesium supplement to their diet. It supports health and well-being throughout pregnancy, ensuring both mom and baby receive vital nutrients.

Pricing

Ancient Nutrients Magnesium has several pricing options on the official website, including:

1 Bottle: $29.95

3 Bottles: $80.87

6 Bottles: $152.75

User Reviews

Women generally report experiencing increased energy and rate it as the best magnesium supplement for leg cramps [13] [14]. While Amazon reviews are mainly favorable, some people report side effects like lightheadedness and stomach upset [15].

>>Find the best price for Ancient Nutrients Magnesium here

8. Nature's Way Krebs Magnesium Potassium Complex - Best for Kids

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.24

Pros

Contains easily absorbable forms of magnesium

Has no laxative effect

Made with natural ingredients only

Supports overall health and development

Cons

Some kids may not like the taste

Why Nature's Way Krebs Magnesium Stands Out

Nature's Way Krebs Magnesium is ideal for kids who need more magnesium to help maintain good health and growth. This supplement has forms of magnesium that can be absorbed quickly, which makes it a great choice for those who have trouble getting these vital minerals from other sources.

Pricing

1 Month: $14.39

User Reviews

Nature's Way Krebs Magnesium is rated as one of the best organic magnesium supplements. It does a good job of supporting kids' health and development, and many parents report it’s great value for money [16]. Some customers argue that Nature’s Way products don't taste the best, so you might have trouble getting your little ones to take them.

>>Find the best price for Nature's Way Krebs Magnesium here

9. Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate - Best for Quality Sleep

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.37

Pros

Promotes relaxation

Improves sleep quality

Non-GMO and free from artificial additives

High absorption rate for maximum benefits

Cons

May cause mild digestive discomfort

Why Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate Stands Out

Nested Naturals Magnesium is our best magnesium supplement for sleep quality, ideal for those who experience difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. The high absorption rate ensures that the body receives maximum benefits, packed with non-GMO ingredients and free from artificial additives.

Pricing

1 Month: $21.95

User Reviews

Reviewers often praise Nested Naturals Magnesium for its good ingredient profile and lack of fillers. It is rated positively on r/Supplements [17]. Some users say they get better quality sleep and generally feel more relaxed [18]. On the other hand, a few Amazon customers have complained about its large pill size, which makes it hard to swallow [19].

>>Get the best price for Nested Naturals Magnesium here

10. Country Life Magnesium Caps - Best Magnesium Supplement for Menopause

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.1

Pros

Supports hormonal balance during menopause

Contains magnesium oxide and citrate for better absorption

Non-GMO and free from artificial additives

Gentle on the digestive system

Improves mood and reduces menopausal symptoms

Cons

Some users report a slight aftertaste

Why Country Life Magnesium Caps Stand Out

Country Life Magnesium Caps are excellent for women who want support with their menopausal symptoms, helping with hot flashes and mood swings. With a combination of both magnesium oxide and citrate, they are ideal for those looking for a quick fix from a high-efficacy supplement.

Pricing

120-Capsule Bottle: $12.99

User Reviews

Many Amazon users report feeling more energetic with Country Life Magnesium Caps but also dislike the size of the pills [20].

>>Find the best price for Country Life Magnesium Caps

What Is Magnesium?

Magnesium is an essential mineral responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. These include muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control, protein synthesis, and more.

What Does Magnesium Do for the Body?

Magnesium helps maintain normal muscle and nerve function, keeps the immune system healthy, and helps keep bones strong [21]. It is necessary for immune system health, aids in heart rhythm regulation for proper cardiovascular performance, and maintains a steady level of glucose in the blood, which allows cells to create energy.

Signs of Magnesium Deficiency

Lack of magnesium can lead to various symptoms, including muscle cramps, fatigue, irritability, or irregular heartbeats [22]. A severe deficiency could even result in numbness or tingling as well as more serious issues such as seizures and abnormal cardiac rhythms.

>>Get the best price on BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

FAQs About the Best Magnesium Supplements

Below, we address some commonly asked questions about the best magnesium supplements and their use.

Is It Better to Take Magnesium Citrate or Magnesium Glycinate?

They are both highly bioavailable forms of magnesium but may have different effects. Magnesium citrate acts as a laxative in high enough doses, especially if your diet already has plenty of fiber. You'd be better off with Glycinate if you’re looking for high bioavailability with regular use, with benefits like bone health, improved sleep, and anxiety relief.

What Is the Healthiest Type of Magnesium to Take?

It can differ depending on your needs and what you're trying to achieve. However, magnesium glycinate stands out because it has a higher absorption rate and fewer potential digestive issues than other types.

Which Is the Best Form of Magnesium to Take?

The best form of magnesium to take depends on your specific health needs. Magnesium glycinate is excellent for sleep and anxiety, magnesium citrate is effective for constipation relief, and magnesium malate may be the best magnesium supplement for muscles. A combination of different forms might provide the most comprehensive benefits.

Can Magnesium Deficiency Cause Weight Gain?

Though magnesium deficiency doesn't cause weight gain, low levels are associated with insulin resistance and higher blood sugar levels. These problems can promote fat storage in the body and lead to eventual weight gain. Magnesium can help you move around more without feeling run down from a lack of energy, which consequently improves metabolism.

Which Magnesium Is Best for Menopause?

Magnesium citrate and magnesium glycinate are both beneficial for menopause. Magnesium citrate helps with constipation relief, which can be an issue during menopause, while magnesium glycinate supports relaxation and reduces anxiety.

Which Magnesium Is Best for Sleep and Anxiety?

Magnesium glycinate is widely regarded as the best magnesium supplement for anxiety. Its calming effect on the nervous system helps promote relaxation and better sleep quality. Magnesium taurate is another good option, combining magnesium with taurine, an amino acid supporting a calm mind.

Does Magnesium Help You Lose Belly Fat?

While not a cure for belly fat, magnesium is definitely beneficial for losing the bulge. This essential mineral may help your weight loss efforts by boosting metabolic health, reducing inflammation, and improving sleep quality.

Is It Okay to Take a Magnesium Supplement Every Day?

Yes, taking a magnesium supplement daily is generally safe, especially if you're deficient or need more of it. Talk with your doctor to determine the dosage, regimen, and best time to take magnesium supplements.

What Is the Best Magnesium Tablet To Take?

It’s difficult to answer as your choice will depend on preferences and health goals. Many people choose magnesium glycinate tablets because they’re highly absorbable and gentle on the stomach, but others prefer other solutions.

Does Magnesium Help With Weight Loss?

Though not specifically a weight loss supplement, proper magnesium intake is still important in various processes that involve fat loss. These include energy metabolism and muscle activity, which can help manage one's body weight better.

Best Magnesium Supplement: Final Thoughts

Choosing the best magnesium supplement for your health can make all the difference. This guide provided an in-depth look at quality products like BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough and key considerations when choosing one for yourself.

We highlighted unique benefits and potential drawbacks, showing what these supplements are best for. However, you should consult a healthcare provider to ensure your chosen product meets your health requirements.

>>Get the best price on BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

