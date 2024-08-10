Best Menopause Supplements in 2024: 8 Top Products Reviewed

Suffering from hot flashes, tiredness, and mood swings? You might be facing menopause (a.k.a. the big M). Since your body starts to make less estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone as you grow older, you might experience many unpleasant symptoms.

If you prefer a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), the best menopause supplements like Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance can give relief to women like you. Let’s check them out!

Best Menopause Supplements in 2024

Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance - Best menopause supplements overall

Solaray DIM Supreme - Best menopause supplements for weight loss

New Chapter Estrotone - Best menopause supplements for hot flashes

Barlean's Brevail - Best menopause supplements for breast-pain relief

Now Foods Menopause Support - Best menopause supplements for reproductive health

Nature's Way AM/PM Peri Menopause - Best perimenopause supplements

Irwin Naturals EstroPause Menopause Support - Best menopause supplements for bone strength

Nested Naturals Menopause Supplement - Best menopause supplements for liver health

The best hormone balancing supplements for menopause contain scientifically-backed ingredients that boost your estrogen and testosterone levels. Plus, they help alleviate symptoms by supporting brain health and reducing inflammation. The best menopause supplements are also affordable enough for you to take on an ongoing basis.

1. Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance - Best Menopause Supplements Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Improves hormonal balance in several ways

Ashwagandha can boost estrogen

B vitamins for menopause fatigue

Capsule and powder options

Vegan-friendly, gluten-free formula

Cons

Only orders over $60 get free shipping

Why Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance Stands Out

Ladywell’s Daily Hormone Balance earns the #1 spot in our roundup since it combines some of the best natural supplements for menopause in the plant kingdom that keeps your hormones well-balanced. Furthermore, it has a holistic formula based on a fusion of ideas—merging both modern functional science and traditional Chinese medicine to enhance your health.

Ingredients

Ladywell contains ashwagandha, black cohosh, shatavari, wild yam, B vitamins, and other ingredients that may support women’s health.

Ashwagandha, for example, could help greatly lower menopause rating scale scores in ladies over 8 weeks. The study also suggests it may relieve mild to moderate symptoms during perimenopause [1].

Better yet, shatavari may boost muscle strength in postmenopausal women; it also shows signs of improving muscle growth. This is likely thanks to its phytoestrogen (plant estrogen) content [2].

Dosage

All you need to do is take 2 pills a day. In case you go for the powder, just stir 1 tablespoon into hot milk, a milk alternative, or your favorite smoothie.

Cost

You must shell out $38 for 1 bottle of Daily Hormone Balance by Ladywell, costing $1.26 per serving; each bottle comes with 60 capsules, which is good for a month’s supply. When you sign up for a subscription, you can save more since you only need to pay $30.40 (or just $1.01 for every serving).

User Reviews

A lot of customers have shared positive reviews about Daily Hormone Balance online. In the official Ladywell website, for instance, a verified buyer is happy that this supplement has helped her feel more balanced, less moody, and free from horrible cramps [3].

On the other hand, another customer claims that she encountered shipping issues, although she did say the company was very apologetic [3].

2. Solaray DIM Supreme - Best Menopause Supplements for Weight Loss

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Promotes estrogen balance

DIM may prevent changes in breast density

Only 1 capsule daily

Compatible with vegan diets

Very budget-friendly

Cons

Fewer ingredients than some supplements

Why Solaray DIM Supreme Stands Out

Hoping to shed extra pounds? DIM Supreme by Solaray is counted among the best supplements for menopause weight gain prevention. By balancing your estrogen levels, it could help you lose weight.

Ingredients

As the star ingredient of this Solaray supplement, 3,3-diindolylmethane (DIM) may improve your estrogen metabolism. This makes it ideal for perimenopausal women—whose hormone levels fluctuate wildly—and ladies on HRT.

A study on women with BRCA mutations shows that DIM could reduce dense breast tissue, estrogen, and testosterone. The three women on HRT showed no change in breast density, so the supplement may protect you against harmful changes [4].

Another trial reveals that DIM targets fatty tissue, which means it has the potential to prevent or treat obesity [5]. This makes DIM a good ingredient in the best supplements for menopause belly fat.

Dosage

Take 1 capsule every day with food and a glass of water.

Cost

Solaray’s DIM Supreme will only cost you $24.62 for 60 capsules. Because every bottle can last up to 2 months, that means you’ll just pay $0.41 per serving.

User Reviews

Many users have good things to say about DIM Supreme by Solaray. To illustrate, an Amazon verified purchaser relays that it helped level out her hormones and lose 20 pounds while alleviating PMS symptoms [6].

A different Amazon reviewer says that the supplement works great, but it makes her period come too often if she takes too much. That’s why she now only takes 1 pill a day, which is actually the recommended dosage in the first place [7].

3. New Chapter Estrotone - Best Menopause Supplements for Hot Flashes

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Reduces hot flashes and night sweating

Evening primrose oil may support mental health

Antioxidant ingredients protect your cells

You can use it before or after menopause

Affordable daily doses

Cons

No subscriptions or bulk buy deals

Why New Chapter Estrotone 30 Vege Capsules Stands Out

If you’re bothered by hot flashes or too much sweating at night, Estrotone by New Chapter can help you fight these common signs as one of the best supplements for post menopause or pre menopause.

Ingredients

Estrotone contains evening primrose oil, schisandra, ginger, black cohosh, chaste tree, and rosemary extracts; these herbs work together to combat menopausal symptoms.

For example, evening primrose oil was shown to dramatically reduce psychological symptoms. The participants’ scores in one study fell from 11 to three in just four weeks, with the depressed mood score dropping to zero [8].

Another trial shows that both black cohosh and evening primrose oil can help limit the severity of hot flashes. Plus, black cohosh is also effective at bringing down the number of hot flashes as well [9].

Dosage

Just pop 1 capsule every day, together with some food.

Cost

Each bottle of 30 capsules costs only $18.99, which is worth a single month’s supply. That boils down to just $0.63 for each serving.

User Reviews

New Chapter’s Estrotone has more than its fair share of great feedback on the internet. As an example, an Amazon verified buyer is impressed because her hot flashes are completely gone after she began taking this supplement daily [10].

Another Amazon customer claims the product box arrived squished and banged up. Still, they give the supplement a fairly high rating anyway [10].

4. Barlean's Brevail - Best Menopause Supplements for Breast Health

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Flax lignans may balance estrogen function to protect your breast tissue

Vitamin D3 for bone and immune health

Alleviates menopause and PMS symptoms

Only 1 pill a day

Low price

Cons

No bulk deals or subscription offers

Why Barlean's Brevail Stands Out

Barlean’s Brevail could help to improve your estrogen metabolism to keep your breast tissue healthy even as you experience menopause. It features flaxseed lignans, which may shift estrogen levels to more beneficial, less harmful forms of the hormone.

This could help reduce the side effects of interventions that raise estrogen levels without dramatically lowering them. Better yet, lignans are known to cut down the risk of breast cancer [11].

Dosage

Take 1 capsule every day with water.

Cost

At just $16.99 for a bottle with 30 capsules, you’re getting a great deal at $0.56 per serving.

User Reviews

Brevail by Barlean got a good amount of positive feedback on the cloud. For example, one Amazon verified buyer who is going through menopause says that it makes her feel like a new woman—with calmer nerves and less irritability [12].

Another verified purchaser on Amazon says the last order took a long time to arrive, but he does say that his wife loves the product [13].

5. Now Foods Menopause Support - Best Menopause Supplements for Reproductive Health

Pros

Supports women’s reproductive system

Balances female hormones

Combines herbal extracts

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly

Relieves menopause symptoms

Cons

Soy is a potential allergen

Why Now Foods Menopause Support Stands Out

If you want to keep your reproductive system healthy as you go through this life stage, Menopause Support from Now Foods may be an excellent choice.

This supplement features soy isoflavones, which boosts your estrogen metabolism as you begin entering menopause [14]. Additionally, there’s also wild yam extract which has antioxidant effects; it also helps maintain your hormone balance [15].

Dosage

Just take 3 capsules every day.

Cost

A single bottle with 90 pills costs $12.68, which is very affordable at only $0.42 per dose.

User Reviews

On r/Menopause, a Redditor considers Now Foods a good supplement brand [16]. On the other hand, a different Reddit user in this same thread is leaning towards another brand [16].

6. Nature's Way AM/PM Peri Menopause - Best Perimenopause Supplements

Pros

Combats perimenopause symptoms

Day pill boosts energy levels

Night capsule improves your sleep

Compatible with vegan or vegetarian diets

No gluten or synthetic hormones

Cons

Some folks are sensitive to caffeine

Why Nature's Way AM/PM Peri Menopause Stands Out

Does your body need support as you transition to menopause? Nature's Way AM/PM Peri Menopause showcases two of the best menopause supplements—one for daytime use and another for nighttime use.

One of the ingredients in the AM capsule is green tea extract, which energizes you during the day while maintaining your heart health [17].

As for the PM pill, it includes hops extract that reduces your anxiety and stress, making it easier for you to sleep better at night [18].

Dosage

You’re supposed to take the AM capsule in the morning and the PM pill between 30 to 45 minutes before you go to bed.

Cost

At $17.25 per bottle with 60 tablets, Nature's Way AM/PM Peri Menopause is priced at just $0.57 for each dose.

User Reviews

One Amazon reviewer confirms that Nature's Way AM/PM Peri Menopause relieves the effects of perimenopause in her case [19]. While a different Amazon buyer says the shipping took a long time, she does mention that it helps with mood control [20].

7. Irwin Naturals Estropause Menopause Support - Best Menopause Supplements for Bone Strength

Pros

Enhances bone density

Supports female hormone balance

Stabilizes your mood

Fights signs of menopause

User-friendly soft gels

Cons

Some people might be allergic to soy

Why Irwin Naturals Estropause Menopause Support Stands Out

Are you concerned about weakening bones as you grow older? Irwin Naturals Estropause Menopause Support focuses on keeping your bones strong and healthy. It includes calcium and magnesium to support your bones, nerves, and muscles as you go through menopause [21][22].

This supplement also comes with chasteberry, which is known to promote hormone balance in ladies [23].

Dosage

The suggested dosage is 4 soft gels daily with meals. These can be taken all at once or throughout the day.

Cost

The price of one bottle with 80 liquid gels is $16.99; this amounts to $0.66 per serving.

User Reviews

An Amazon customer shares that Irwin Naturals Estropause Menopause Support makes a huge difference when it comes to dropping hot flashes [24]. Even though another Amazon buyer doesn’t like how big the soft gels are, she does appreciate how the product works well for her [25].

8. Nested Naturals Menopause Supplement - Best Menopause Supplements for Liver Health

Pros

Helps your liver work better

Reduces hot flashes

Promotes hormonal balance

Improves sleep quality

Low price

Cons

Limited ingredients

Why Nested Naturals Menopause Supplement Stands Out

Nested Naturals Menopause Supplement is one of the best menopause supplements to boost your liver function; this allows your liver to support your hormone metabolism and elimination during this period.

The supplement includes milk thistle seed extract that safeguards your liver health, encouraging it to work properly [26].

It also features dong quai, a popular herbal extract in traditional Chinese medicine that keeps ladies’ hormones more balanced [27].

Dosage

Just pop a single pill every day.

Cost

Every bottle containing 60 capsules costs $21.95, so that’s a real steal at only $0.36 per serving.

User Reviews

In the Nested Naturals official website, a customer relays that this Menopause Supplement helps prevent mood swings and hot flashes. While a different buyer on the same site mentions that she still encounters hot flashes, she does say she’s no longer as sweaty now.

What Is Menopause?

Menopause is the natural end to a woman’s childbearing years. It is usually defined as going for one year or more without menstruation—with irregular and sputtering cycles described as perimenopause.

Despite menopause being natural, it has a wide range of harmful consequences for your quality of life and long-term physical health. Irregular bleeding, hot flashes, insomnia, and mood disturbances are some examples of common symptoms. Long-term effects often center around tissue deterioration, with the most noticeable being genitourinary problems [28].

Do Menopause Supplements Actually Work?

Most of the best menopause supplements do contain ingredients that have been shown to increase estrogen levels and reduce the effects of menopause.

However, be aware that not all supplements come with effective ingredients. If you cannot take or access hormone replacement therapy (or simply choose to not use it), you must find a supplement alternative with scientifically supported ingredients.

Key Nutrients and Ingredients in Menopause Supplements

The best menopause supplements typically include ingredients backed by clinical research or history of use. These include adaptogenic herbs and certain vitamins.

Phytoestrogens

Phytoestrogens are estrogen-like substances that have milder effects on your hormone receptors than the real thing. Many women find they hit a “sweet spot” where they reduce menopausal symptoms without causing adverse side effects.

For instance, shatavari may enhance muscle growth and strength [2]. Another example is red clover, which has been shown to cut the frequency of hot flashes in half and their severity by around 85%. It can also give your estrogen levels a small but significant boost while decreasing sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) [29].

Adaptogens

Adaptogens—including ashwagandha—are herbal remedies that can improve your resilience to stress. For example, ashwagandha works by increasing calming neurotransmitters and reducing stress hormones, which assists your body in creating more estrogen and testosterone [1]. Adaptogens can be handy ingredients in the best supplements for menopause brain fog.

Vitamins and Minerals

Many menopause supplements include essential vitamins and minerals for neurotransmitter and energy production. These, including B vitamins, may help to offset fatigue and boost levels of serotonin and dopamine [30]. Other ladies’ supplements also supply your body with the nutrients you need, including minerals like magnesium and zinc.

Protein

You need protein to maintain your muscle mass as you age, especially if you are always busy and don’t eat enough food rich in protein.

Fiber

Fiber makes it easier to detoxify your body from metabolic wastes and environmental pollutants. What’s more, it can help feed beneficial, anti-inflammatory bacteria. Plus, fiber can curb your hunger pangs and lower your calorie intake, which is why natural appetite suppressants usually include it.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids not only fight inflammation but may also protect your muscle mass. A study on women following a low-fat diet shows that omega-3 fats may increase IGF-1, which boosts muscle growth and repair while preserving your bone mass [31].

Probiotics

Probiotics may help lower your risk of UTIs that keep coming back. As the drop in estrogen leads to dry, damaged tissue, UTIs are actually a common symptom of menopause. Probiotics may help by crowding out harmful species and providing tissue protection.

One paper reveals that women taking lactobacillus probiotics had only a 9.1% chance of getting recurrent UTIs, compared to 33.3% of women in the control group. Lactobacillus may also have anti-inflammatory and displacing effects [32].

Who Shouldn’t Take Menopause Supplements?

If you have a history of estrogen-positive breast cancer, you may need to avoid certain menopause supplements or use them under a doctor’s supervision.

On the other hand, you may need hormone replacement therapy if even the best menopause supplements aren’t giving you satisfactory results. The risks of a continually falling bone density, for example, can be too serious to let slide.

Potential Side Effects of Menopause Supplements

The best menopause supplements typically have few side effects, but there’s a possibility you might experience digestive discomfort and headaches.

Digestive Issues

The concentrated doses of supplements and some components of herbal remedies may cause mild stomach issues, such as abdominal pain, bloating, and nausea [1].

Headaches

Headaches could be a potential effect of higher estrogen levels, but the potency of adaptogens and phytoestrogens is usually too low to bring about this symptom.

Medication Interactions

Some supplements can have additive effects with other medications or reduce their benefits. For example, serotonin-boosting ingredients might not be advisable alongside antidepressants that also have the same effect. DIM can reduce estrogen levels, which could reduce the efficacy of very low-dose HRT or protect you against its side effects.

How Do I Get the Best From My Supplements?

Here are some simple ways to help your body absorb the ingredients of the best natural supplements for menopause.

Pop Your Pills in the Morning

Taking your supplements in the morning can maximize the benefits you feel from ingredients that have shorter-term benefits, such as B vitamins.

Take Them With Food

As many ingredients are fat-soluble, taking the best menopause supplements with food could make it easier and faster for your body to absorb them.

Avoid Washing Them Down With Coffee

Coffee and tea contain tannins, which bind to substances such as proteins and minerals. This can reduce the absorption of food, supplements, and even medications in your intestinal tract. So, you should stop taking these drinks close to your dosage time.

Recommended Lifestyle Changes During Menopause

Many women start paying more attention to their health when they face menopause. After all, this is the perfect time to improve your stress management, exercise habits, and sleep patterns.

Reduce and Manage Stress

Menopause generally leads to a greater or disrupted stress response, as there is less estrogen to offer a protective effect. Postmenopausal women have sharper rises in stress hormones during situations like exposure to cold, and their working memory is more affected [33].

Get Regular Exercise

Regular exercise—strength training, in particular —is more important than ever during and after menopause. Lower estrogen levels lead to impaired muscle growth and repair, but strength training can at least partially offset this and allow you to build more strength [34].

Other research shows that regular physical activity may help protect your muscle and bone mass while reducing not-so-good changes to your metabolic health [35].

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is vital for your metabolic health, mental health, and overall well-being. A study on younger women who agreed to temporary, induced “menopause” found that both poor sleep and low estrogen disrupted their normal stress hormone rhythms. Although too much cortisol is harmful, you need some produced in a healthy rhythm to stay awake and alert [36].

Use Essential Oils for Managing Menopause Symptoms

Some essential oils could lift your mood and soothe stress by supporting the production of some neurotransmitters. Limonene, for example, can help relieve a depressed mood, while pinene may be anti-inflammatory [37].

Turn to Social Support and Relationships

Social support is a crucial part of healthy stress management. Even people with very stressful lifestyles—such as caregivers—have lower stress hormone levels after seeking out social connection [38].

FAQs About Supplements for Menopause

Here are some of the first questions you may have when looking for the best supplements for menopause.

What Is the Best Supplement to Help With Menopause?

So, which menopause supplements are best? Ladywell’s Daily Hormone Balance is our top pick among the best natural menopause supplements; it supports your hormonal balance through a wide range of natural ingredients, each one reducing the symptoms of menopause in their own way.

Do Menopause Supplements Really Work?

Some ingredients—such as ashwagandha and zinc—make it possible for the best natural menopause supplements to make a good impact on your hormone levels to reduce the effects of menopause.

What Are the Best Hormone Pills for Menopause?

We cannot recommend particular hormone pills, as they are prescription-only in many countries. However, Daily Hormone Balance from Ladywell has several ingredients that may improve estrogen production.

What Is the Most Effective Treatment for Menopause?

The most effective menopause treatment is hormone replacement therapy, but certain supplements can also be considered natural menopause treatments that really work.

How Do I Get Rid of My Meno Belly?

It’s best to combine strength training with a healthy anti-inflammatory diet and estrogen-boosting supplements to get rid of your menopause belly. Look for the best menopause supplements for belly fat—such as Solaray DIM Supreme that helps you shed excess pounds. Additionally, you can try taking the best weight loss supplements to burn more body fat.

Can Herbs Help Reduce Menopause Symptoms?

Some herbs may reduce the symptoms of menopause. For example, ashwagandha can provide relief for mild to moderate effects [1]. Isoflavones (a component of red clover extract) may improve connective tissue health when combined with hyaluronic acid [39]. Plus, the calming neurotransmitter GABA can make the menopausal transition smoother [40].

Final Thoughts on the Best Menopause Supplements

The best menopause supplements for you depends on your needs and goals, but a few stand out above the rest. They often contain scientifically backed phytoestrogenic herbs and adaptogens that may lift estrogen. Others simply support estrogen metabolism, while others provide vital symptomatic relief.

Overall, our winner is Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance, but all the supplements in our roundup have their own unique benefits, too. Now, it’s up to you to decide which of these pre or post menopause supplements fits you best.

