Best Metabolism Booster: Reviews of Top Supplements in 2024

There are different ways to lose weight, and boosting your metabolism is among the most efficient as it allows you to achieve that calorie deficit quickly.

So, if you’re considering adding a metabolism booster to your routine, we’ve helped you narrow down the top 6 brands this year, starting with the #1 pick on our list, PhenGold. Keep reading to learn more about each option and why it may suit your needs.

Best Metabolism Booster Supplements in 2024

PhenGold - Best overall metabolism booster PrimeShred - Best metabolism booster for men Trimtone - Best metabolism booster for women PhenQ - Multi-pronged metabolism booster Instant Knockout - Best for athletes and bodybuilders Zotrim - Best for natural fat-burning

We analyzed the best metabolism booster supplements this year, ultimately selecting PhenGold as our number one choice. We also included an in-depth analysis of their outstanding features, ingredient profiles, safety, and effectiveness. We’ve also reviewed 5 other metabolism boosters giving PhenGold a run for their money.

1. PhenGold - Overall Best Metabolism Booster

(credit: PhenGold)

Pros

May enhance energy and focus

Green tea and L-theanine promote weight loss and cognitive benefits

Cayenne boosts thermogenesis

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not for people sensitive to caffeine

Who Is PhenGold Best For?

PhenGold is the best metabolism booster if you are looking for a supplement that also enhances energy boost. It's also helpful for those who struggle to maintain their diet, as it promotes focus. This may help you stick to your weight loss routine.

Ingredients

500 mg Green Tea: Known to boost metabolism and increase fat burning [1].

250 mg L-Theanine: An amino acid that may promote relaxation without drowsiness, reducing stress and improving focus [2].

250 mg Rhodiola Rosea: Known for its potential to enhance exercise performance and reduce mental fatigue [3].

User Reviews

One user shared that after buying PhenGold directly from the website, they felt it was the best investment ever, especially after other diets like keto didn't work for them. They love that just 3 pills in the morning curb their appetite before breakfast, and they believe the glowing reviews are well-deserved [4]. Conversely, another user mentioned having a slight energy boost but was disappointed after gaining 4 pounds, feeling like the supplement wasn't helping at all [5].

2. PrimeShred - Best Metabolism Booster for Men

Pros

Specifically formulated for men

May promote fat loss and enhance mental focus

Contains no harmful additives or fillers

Green tea extract may help boost metabolism

Cons

Charges $15 for returns

Who Is PrimeShred Best For?

(credit: PrimeShred)

If you’re a man looking for a comprehensive approach to weight loss, PrimeShred is the right option. It is one of the best metabolism-boosting supplements for losing fat while maintaining lean muscle mass.

Ingredients

500 mg Green Tea Extract: Known for its fat-burning properties and ability to boost metabolism [1].

300 mg L-Tyrosine: Enhances focus and alertness, particularly during workouts [6].

250 mg Rhodiola Rosea Root: Helps the body handle stress and boosts energy levels [3].

User Reviews

One user on the official PrimeShred page shared that the supplement has been of great help in boosting energy, curbing appetite, and supporting their weight loss journey. They noted that the appetite suppressant effect made them feel full, which helped them eat less [7]. On the flip side, another user on Amazon wished the formula was condensed into just one pill instead of three and mentioned that they didn’t experience any appetite suppression at all [8].

3. Trimtone - Best Metabolism Booster for Women

(credit: Trimtone)

Pros

Requires only 1 capsule per day

Naturally helps you burn more calories

May help curb cravings

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Ideal for women

Cons

Not for those who are caffeine-sensitive

Who Is Trimtone Best For?

Trimtone is for those who hate taking many capsules, as it only needs 1 pill a day to work. It's also suitable for vegans and vegetarians. It’s also formulated with caffeine (120 mg; over 1 cup), but just enough to wake you up and not give you that jittery feeling.

Ingredients

100 mg Green Tea: One of the best fat burners on the market, thanks to its antioxidants [1].

40 mg Grains of Paradise: A herb from the ginger family that can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent cravings [9].

100 mg Glucomannan: A dietary fiber that may help control appetite [10].

User Reviews

A user on the official Trimtone page shared that as a busy mom of a 2-year-old, Trimtone has been a perfect match for their hectic life, and they’d recommend it to anyone looking for a wellness boost [11]. However, another user on Amazon had mixed feelings—they appreciated the appetite-suppressing effects of the supplement and better meal control, but they felt jittery and nervous after taking the recommended dose for about 2 weeks [12].

4. PhenQ - Multi-Pronged Metabolism Booster

(credit: PhenQ)

Pros

Designed to tackle weight loss from multiple angles

1 convenient pill for various benefits

Ideal for vegans and vegetarians

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Available on the official website only

Who Is PhenQ Best For?

PhenQ attacks weight loss from multiple angles. It is one of the best weight management pills for consumers who need more than one way to shed pounds from a single formula.

Ingredients

25 mg a-Lacys Reset: Clinically proven to aid in weight loss and body recomposition [13].

50 mg Capsimax Powder: Capsimax powder is a mix of capsicum, piperine, caffeine, and niacin (vitamin B3) that can help burn fat [14].

80 mcg Chromium Picolinate: May support healthy blood sugar levels and reduce cravings [15].

User Reviews

A user on the official PhenQ page shared their excitement about dropping 3 dress sizes in 12 weeks, calling it the happiest they've been in years [16]. On the flip side, another user on Trustpilot wasn’t as thrilled—they took PhenQ twice a day for several months but ultimately felt it didn’t make any difference to their appetite or cravings [17].

5. Instant Knockout - Best for Athletes and Bodybuilders

(credit: Instant Knockout)

Pros

Formulated for athletes and bodybuilders

Many users have reported reduced cravings

Green tea extract and caffeine may help boost energy

Vegan friendly

Cons

Includes lots of caffeine

Who Is Instant Knockout Best For?

If you’re looking for top metabolism-boosting supplements to support your intense workout routines and help manage your diet, Instant Knockout is your best option. It’s also the best metabolism booster if you’re looking for a formula that gets you up and awake in 1 serving, thanks to its 300 mg caffeine content (over 3 cups of coffee).

Ingredients

500 mg Green Tea Extract: Known for its fat-burning properties and ability to boost metabolism [1].

100 mg Cayenne Pepper Seeds: Boosts metabolism and helps burn calories [18].

1800 mg Glucomannan: Can help reduce cravings by making you feel full for longer [10].

User Reviews

One user on Trustpilot praised Instant Knockout, saying it’s a good product with even better customer service, and they’re planning on buying it again [19]. However, another user on the same platform had a completely different experience, feeling that it did nothing for them and was too expensive [20].

6. Zotrim - Best for Natural Fat-Burning

(credit: Zotrim)

Pros

Contains potent appetite-suppressing ingredients

May provide a natural energy boost

Suitable for those following a vegan or vegetarian diet

Ideal for both men and women

Cons

Requires multiple doses

Who Is Zotrim Best For?

Zotrim is an excellent choice for individuals who struggle with portion control or frequent snacking. It's also suitable for vegans and vegetarians. It’s also best if you want a more focused formula instead of a brand trying to do everything simultaneously.

Ingredients

112 mg Yerba Mate Leaf Extract: Known to reduce hunger and fatigue, it has been linked to increased energy expenditure [21].

95 mg Guarana Seed Extract: A natural source of caffeine, it helps boost energy levels [22].

36 mg Damiana Leaf Extract: Traditionally used for mood enhancement [23].

User Reviews

A user on the official Zotrim page shared that they’ve always struggled with weight loss due to their love for snacking, but Zotrim helped them kick those cravings to the curb, making those extra pounds melt away [24]. On the other hand, another user on Amazon didn’t have the same success, simply stating that it didn’t work well for them [25].

What Is Metabolism?

Metabolism is the princess by which our bodies convert food into energy and building blocks for growth and repair. It’s a set of life-sustaining chemical reactions that occur in our bodies and involves processes that break down nutrients to produce energy (catabolism) and processes that use energy to build complex molecules (anabolism).

How Does Metabolism Impact Weight Loss?

Your metabolism can influence your weight in the following ways:

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). This is the number of calories your body needs to perform essential functions like breathing and circulation. People with a higher BMR burn more calories at rest and are likely to lose weight more quickly.

Thermogenesis: This is the process of heat production in organisms. It includes energy burned during physical activity and the energy used to process food, also known as the thermic effect of food.

Hormonal Factors: Hormones regulate your metabolism. Imbalances can affect how efficiently your body burns calories and stores fat, impacting weight loss.

Muscle Mass: Muscle tissue burns more calories even when resting. So, the more muscle mass you have, the more calories you burn throughout the day, helping with weight loss.

How Do Metabolism Boosters Work?

The best natural metabolism boosters are designed to enhance the body's metabolic rate, leading to increased calorie burning, elevated energy levels, and appetite suppression. They often contain a combination of natural ingredients that produce these effects. Let's explore how natural metabolism boosters work to achieve these benefits:

Burning Fat

The best supplements for boosting metabolism often contain green tea extract or caffeine that stimulates the body's fat-burning processes. They increase the rate at which your body burns calories, even at rest, leading to more fat loss.

Increasing Energy

Many metabolism supplements contain stimulants that increase energy levels. This helps you feel more active and alert and helps you exercise more effectively, further contributing to weight loss.

Suppressing Appetite

Some metabolism boosters work by suppressing appetite. They make you feel fuller for longer, reducing your food intake. This helps create a calorie deficit, which is essential for weight loss.

Common Ingredients of Metabolism Boosters

Here’s the low down on some of the most common ingredients in the best metabolism booster pills for weight loss.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that can increase your metabolic rate, helping your body burn more calories. It also boosts energy, enhancing physical performance during exercise [26].

Capsaicin

Capsaicin, found in chili peppers, can boost your metabolism by increasing the body's heat, leading to more calories burned. It may also help suppress appetite [18].

L-Carnitine (Amino Acid)

L-carnitine is an amino acid that helps transport fatty acids into cells to be burned for energy. This can improve exercise performance and increase fat burning [27].

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is a mineral that may enhance the action of insulin, helping your body regulate blood sugar levels. It may also help you eat less. [15]

Green Tea

Green tea is an excellent choice among the best metabolism booster ingredients. It contains catechins, antioxidants that speed up your metabolism and help you burn more fat, primarily when you work out. It also has a little caffeine, which makes it even more effective [1].

Vitamins B and D, Plus Other Minerals

Metabolism-boosting vitamins like the B-complex can help your body turn food into fuel and torch unwanted fat. Vitamin D also allows you to shed pounds by aiding in the absorption of other vital nutrients. And let's not forget those superstar minerals like zinc, magnesium, selenium, and iodine! They keep your thyroid running smoothly, which is the master controller of your metabolism.

Lifestyle Changes That Boost Your Metabolism Naturally

Your metabolism is like the engine that keeps your body running smoothly, significantly managing your weight and overall health. Luckily, there are plenty of simple lifestyle tweaks you can make to give it a boost naturally. Here are a few tips to help you burn calories more efficiently and feel more energized:

Drink Lots of Water

Staying hydrated is critical to a speedy metabolism. In fact, cold drinks or water can be especially effective—your body burns extra calories just by warming itself up to its internal temperature.

Consume More Protein

Eating protein-packed meals or sipping on a good protein shake can boost your metabolism for a few hours. It's all thanks to the thermic effect of food, where your body burns more calories just digesting your meal. Plus, protein is among the foods that help you feel full the fastest, so you're less likely to snack throughout the day.

Eat Spicy Foods

Some of the best metabolism booster foods, like those packed with capsaicin, have a kick. They can give your metabolism a little nudge and help you burn more fat. But it's not a miracle solution; the effects might be minor and don't last long.

Do HIIT Exercises

HIIT is like a turbocharged workout. Short bursts of all-out effort followed by quick recovery periods. It's a fantastic way to torch a ton of calories in a short amount of time, and the best part is that your metabolism stays revved up for hours afterward, like an afterburner on a jet engine [28].

Avoid Sitting for Too Long

Staying glued to your chair for too long can pack on the pounds and cause health problems. So, make it a point to stand up or take a stroll. You can even start with some light activities whenever you get a break. It'll keep your metabolism humming and your body feeling good.

Stick to a Sleep Schedule

Believe it or not, skimping on sleep can complicate your metabolism and make losing weight challenging. Aim for a solid 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night, and keep a consistent sleep schedule. Your body will thank you for it by running more efficiently and helping you achieve your desired weight quickly.

Best Metabolism Booster FAQs

Finding metabolism supplements overwhelming? Check out our short answers to common questions about metabolism-boosting supplements and learn more.

What Is the Best Supplement to Boost Metabolism?

Based on our review, PhenGold is our number-one pick for the best metabolism booster. But the best one for you will depend on what you need. Zotrim is the best option if you struggle with cravings, while Instant Knockout is suitable for athletes, bodybuilders, or anyone serious about exercise performance. But if you need supplements to increase metabolism after 40, try PhenQ.

Do Metabolism Boosters Actually Work?

Some ingredients in these supplements, like green tea extract or caffeine, might give your metabolism a slight nudge. But don't expect miracles. If you're serious about boosting your metabolism, focus on combining supplements with the tried-and-true methods: regular exercise, a balanced diet packed with vegetables and fruits, and quality sleep. These lifestyle changes have a much more significant and longer-lasting impact than taking only the pill.

How Can I Speed Up My Metabolism?

Get moving with regular exercise, pump some iron with strength training, drink plenty of water, and nosh on metabolism-boosting foods, such as protein-packed options. And don't forget to get enough sleep—a well-rested body is a happy, efficient one. It's all about creating a symphony of the healthiest habits; those fast metabolism boosters will sing along in no time.

Are Metabolism Booster Pills Approved by the FDA?

Most metabolism booster pills fall into the "dietary supplement" category, not "drug," meaning they don't need the FDA's green light before they land on store shelves. However, the FDA can intervene if these pills prove unsafe or make misleading claims.

What Is the Best Metabolism Booster for Women?

While there's no single "best" metabolism booster for women, look for options with ingredients like B vitamins, iron, and green tea extract. And if you’re curious about what foods speed up female metabolism, remember that women, particularly those of reproductive age, often have higher iron needs due to menstruation, making iron-rich foods especially crucial.

Final Thoughts on Metabolism Boosters

If you’re wondering how to boost metabolism naturally, supplements like PhenGold are formulated to help your body use more energy all day to help maintain a caloric deficit for effective weight loss. Some of them even include stimulants to help support your exercise performance.

But they work best as part of a rounded routine, which should include regular exercise and a balanced diet, including foods that increase metabolism and burn fat. Also, consult your doctor before adding any new supplement to your routine.

