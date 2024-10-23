Best Over-the-Counter Supplements for Osteoporosis in 2024

Your bones provide you with strength and protection, and they need you to give them the same support in return. It’s understandable to be worried about how your age, health history, and family history may affect them, but what are your options to take charge of your bone health?

We’ve spent hours researching the best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis so you don’t have to. Overall, our favorite is PrimeGENIX Bone Complex. Its ingredients offer direct structural support and key factors for building bone tissue. Keep reading to find the best option for your needs.

Best Over-the-Counter Supplements for Osteoporosis

7 Factors to Consider When Choosing Bone Supplements

When researching the best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis, here are a few things to look out for.

Ingredients

First and foremost, the ingredients must have evidence to back them up as effective osteoporosis supplements. They should form part of the bones’ structure, like calcium, act as cofactors for bone repair, or prevent harmful processes to bone health.

Third-Party Testing

Independent companies test ingredient quality, dosage, and purity to ensure that bone supplements contain what they claim.

Dosage and Recommended Daily Allowances (RDAs)

Next, check the dosage of each ingredient against the RDAs. This should help you meet each RDA without increasing your intake to toxic levels.

Absorption and Bioavailability

Every ingredient must be present in forms your body can absorb and use. Different supplemental forms of calcium, such as carbonate and citrate, have different absorption rates.

Supplement Form

The ideal form of the best supplements for bone health can vary between people. You may have trouble swallowing pills and prefer chewables, or you may find the taste of many chewables too unpleasant. On the other hand, you can find liquids that are easier to digest.

Quality and Purity

The best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis are free of contaminants and do not contain excessive amounts of fillers. A lack of pharmaceutical “guests” that may have overpowering effects on tissue repair, such as steroids, is necessary.

Potential Interactions and Side Effects

Check the over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis and other medications you take to see if they will clash with your new bone supplement. Some interactions may be positive, such as with hormone replacement therapy or contraception, but others may be harmful.

1. PrimeGENIX Bone Complex - Best Osteoporosis Supplements Overall

Pros

Boosts bone density and mineralization

Contains Vitamin C for collagen production

Contains Vitamin K to direct calcium use by the body

Offers a 67-day money-back guarantee

Contains natural ingredients

Cons

Contains a relatively high amount of copper

Who Is PrimeGENIX Bone Complex Best For?

PrimeGENIX Bone Complex beats all of the best bone health supplements to first place. We recommend it to everyone who wants comprehensive bone support.

(credit: YeliaBlink graphics team)

One ingredient in the product that stood out to us was vitamin C, which is a little more than the recommended daily amount (RDA). Vitamin C not only assists in the production of collagen for bone health, but it also controls key genetic switches that turn on bone formation. As a result, vitamin C may prevent bone loss by maintaining your natural repair processes [1].

Vitamin K is another ingredient that is critical for bone health. In the form of vitamin K2, it shuttles calcium out of your blood vessels and into your bones for structural support. Without vitamin K2, you may be at a higher risk of developing artery stiffening if you take calcium [2].

Form

PrimeGENIX Bone Complex is taken as a capsule, like most over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis.

Main Ingredients

900 mg Calcium: Supports bone density and strength, helping to prevent fractures and bone loss associated with osteoporosis [3].

407 mg Phosphorus: Works with calcium to build and maintain strong bones, enhancing overall skeletal health [4].

100 mg Vitamin C: Promotes collagen formation, which is essential for bone structure and repair [5].

120 mcg Vitamin K (MK-7 and MK-4): Helps regulate calcium and supports bone mineralization, reducing the risk of bone density loss [6].

Dosage

4 capsules daily

Pricing

1 Bottle: $59.95

3 Bottles: $159.85

6 Bottles: $299.70

Customer Reviews

Amazon users are eager to highlight the benefits of PrimeGENIX Bone Complex, praising it for delivering essential nutrients for bone health, its organic formulation, and its good taste. They also like that it does not cause any digestive issues [7] [8]. Some even use it as a preventative measure against bone deterioration [9]. However, a few find the price to be a drawback, and think it’s too pricey supplement [10].”

>>Check the best deals for PrimeGENIX Bone Complex

2. Liposomal Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 - Best for Supplementing Calcium

(credit: YeliaBlink graphics team)

Pros

Contains coenzyme Q10 for energy

Vitamin D3 for bone health, immune function, and more

Vitamin K2 can shuttle calcium to bones and away from the arteries

Cons

No calcium, magnesium, or other vital minerals

Who Is Liposomal Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 Best For?

If you’re already getting enough calcium, but your bone density scans aren’t showing positive results, this may be the product you didn’t know you needed.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a unique addition to Cymbiotika’s liposomal bone supplement. It is included as ubiquinol, the most bioavailable form; this ingredient was shown to increase bone formation in one study to counter the effects of heavy exercise. This benefit is due to CoQ10’s essential roles in cellular energy production, which declines with age and can reduce your response to other nutrients [11].

Form

Cymbiotika’s Liposomal Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 is an oral spray, perfect for those who don’t like taking osteoporosis supplements in pill form.

Main Ingredients

Vitamin D3: Enhances calcium absorption, supporting bone density and helping to prevent bone loss [12].

Vitamin K2 (MK-7 and MK-4): K2 vitamins for osteoporosis direct calcium to the bones and away from arteries, promoting bone mineralization and improving bone strength [6].

Coenzyme Q10 (as ubiquinol): Supports cellular energy production in bone cells, aiding in the maintenance of bone health and overall skeletal strength [13].

Dosage

A daily dose of 12 pumps

You can pump it directly into your mouth, on a spoon, or mix it into a drink

Pricing

One-Time Purchase: $77

You can save with a monthly subscription that gives you free shipping

Customer Reviews

Cymbiotika’s Liposomal Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 has attracted quite a following on Amazon, holding 4.3 out of 5 stars from 164 ratings. One happy customer loves its taste and appreciates how easy it is to swallow, while another calls it a “high-quality vitamin [14] [15].” A third noted the prompt shipping [16]. However, one user was disappointed to receive a bottle with a short expiration date [17].

>>Check the best deals for Liposomal Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10

3. Advanced Magnesium+ Formula - Best for Magnesium Supplementation

(credit: YeliaBlink graphics team)

Pros

Contains several forms of magnesium

High absorption rate compared to other supplements

Subscription options available

Cons

Does not feature other nutrients, unlike its competitors

Who Is Advanced Magnesium+ Formula Best For?

We recommend ADVANCED MAGNESIUM+ FORMULA if you’re looking for a highly bioavailable source of magnesium.

Calcium and magnesium are often featured together in the best over the counter supplements for osteoporosis. However, they can reduce each other's absorption rates [18], so it may be better to separate them. The effects of magnesium supplements on slowing bone breakdown and promoting repair, alongside soothing cramps so you can enjoy exercise, are indispensable.

Form

This supplement is sold as film-coated tablets.

Main Ingredients

Advanced Magnesium+ Formula includes 400 mg of magnesium from:

Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate: Supports bone mineralization by aiding calcium absorption, which is essential for maintaining strong bones [19].

Magnesium Citrate: Enhances bone density by improving magnesium levels, which is crucial for overall bone health and preventing osteoporosis [20].

Magnesium Bisglycinate: A highly absorbable form that helps maintain optimal bone density, supporting calcium utilization for stronger bones [21].

Dosage

1 tablet with water twice daily

Pricing

One-Time Purchase: $29.99 or just $25.49 for subscribers

Customer Review

One user is thrilled with the Advanced Magnesium+ Formula, calling it a "life changer" for boosting energy and clearing up brain fog! Another shared that it’s helped improve their sleep [22] [23]. Meanwhile, one user mentioned finding the pill a bit hard to swallow [24].

>>Check the best deals for ADVANCED MAGNESIUM+ FORMULA here

Key Nutrients in the Best Bone Health Supplements

The best bone health supplements share common ingredients for structural support and vital metabolic processes in maintaining bone tissue.

Calcium

Calcium is a major component of bone tissue and is essential for bone strength and structure. Maintaining adequate calcium intake is important for bone health, especially during childhood and adolescence. Calcium supplements may reduce the risk of fractures, particularly when combined with vitamin D.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D aids in calcium absorption and regulates bone turnover. While the body can produce vitamin D through sunlight exposure, obtaining sufficient levels can be challenging during winter or for individuals with limited sun exposure. Taking a vitamin D supplement has been linked to a lower probability of osteoporosis in individuals with vitamin D deficiency.

While smaller doses of vitamin D may be more beneficial for long-term bone density, higher doses may be necessary for severe deficiency cases.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in over 300 bodily reactions and plays a vital role in bone health. 60% of magnesium is found in bone tissue. Individuals with osteoporosis or low bone density often have low circulating magnesium levels. Higher magnesium intake has been associated with better bone mass density.

Other Important Vitamins and Minerals

Vitamin K is crucial in maintaining bone strength and preventing bone breakdown. Low vitamin K levels have been associated with an increased risk of bone fractures and low bone density. Additionally, phosphorus and calcium are present in bone tissue, which may be why Calcium (MCHA) is among the most effective supplemental forms used in the best supplements for bone health.

>>Check the best deals for PrimeGENIX Bone Complex

Benefits of Taking the Best Osteoporosis Supplements

While maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for overall well-being, some may wonder if specific dietary bone supplements can aid in preventing and managing osteoporosis.

Improved Bone Density

If you’re wondering how to increase bone density naturally with supplements, the right combination of nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and vitamin K2 can play a crucial role.

Ingredients in the best osteoporosis supplements can provide small yet meaningful increases in bone density. For example, magnesium for bone density plays a vital role in bone health by aiding the conversion of vitamin D into its active form, which is essential for calcium absorption.

Reduced Risk of Osteoporosis

The best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis may counter the condition, a progressive disease that weakens bone density and strength. It is a concern for many individuals. The decreased bone strength associated with osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures and can significantly impact one's quality of life.

Support for Growing Children

Your children’s bone tissue grows significantly from pregnancy to adolescence, forming a template for their adult structure. The best supplements for bones and joints can help picky eaters get the nutrition they need.

Postmenopausal Health

Menopause is so strongly linked to osteoporosis that a rapid decline in bone density after its characteristic drop in estrogen is defined as “primary” osteoporosis. The best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis may relieve symptoms [25].

Maintenance of Muscular Function

Some ingredients in the best supplements for bones and joints, especially vitamin D3 and magnesium, have also been demonstrated to improve muscle strength. Vitamin D3 may boost overall physical performance and handgrip strength, reducing fall risk.

Support for Immune Health

Ingredients in vitamins for strong bones and joints support a balanced immune system. For example, vitamin K2’s anti-inflammatory effects may help reduce an overactive immune response. Vitamin C also has many roles in immune function.

>>Check the best deals for PrimeGENIX Bone Complex

Can Bone Density Be Restored?

Yes, bone density can be restored, although the process may vary depending on the individual's age, health status, and specific circumstances. The body continuously forms new bone tissue and breaks down old bone, a balance that can sometimes shift with age, leading to decreased bone density.

A combination of lifestyle changes is often recommended to restore or improve bone density, which includes engaging in regular weight-bearing and strength-training exercises. You should also ensure adequate calcium and vitamin D intake through diet or bone density supplements and avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Who May Benefit Most From Supplements for Bone Health?

People with weaker bones and nutrient deficiencies will most likely benefit from the best bone health supplements.

People With Osteopenia or Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis and osteopenia are synonymous with a decline in bone mineral density and protein integrity [25]. Ingredients in the best osteoporosis supplements can push one’s metabolism to a more restorative state and replace lost tissue.

Older Adults

Many risk factors for osteoporosis are associated with aging, including poorer digestion and reduced hormone production. Bone health supplements for seniors or the best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis may partially compensate for these and positively affect gene expression.

People With Malabsorptive Disorders

Disorders such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and ulcerative colitis typically lead to poorer nutrient absorption. Supplementation can compensate, as 50% of a total calcium intake of 900mg is better than 50% of 400mg.

Post-Menopausal Women

The best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis may partially offset the decline in bone strength triggered by menopause. Combinations like calcium, vitamin D3, and vitamin K2 may be best.

People With a Known Nutrient Deficiency

People who struggle to reach the recommended amounts of calcium and other nutrients can benefit from over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis. There is no substitute for calcium’s efficacy in structural support or the vitamins’ effects on metabolic “switches” for bone maintenance.

People Who Eat a Limited Diet

Those who are very picky eaters or busy may miss out on essential nutrients. Compensating by taking the best bone health supplements can save a lot of time and stress.

>>Check the best deals for PrimeGENIX Bone Complex

Who May Not Benefit From Supplements for Bone Health?

Unfortunately, not everyone can benefit from over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis.

People Who Get Enough Nutrients Through Food

Going well past the RDA is unlikely to benefit you if you already eat enough essential nutrients for bone health. You are also more likely to experience toxicity from high doses of bone health supplements or other natural remedies for osteoporosis. If your bone density is still poor despite this, there may be other issues, such as low hormone levels.

People Taking Certain Medications

Medications such as glucocorticoids may impair bone tissue. If you are taking any medication and are worried about your bone health or want to take joint and bone supplements, speak with your doctor.

Precautions on the Use of Bone Health Supplements

Natural supplements for osteoporosis are generally well-tolerated, but there are a few precautions to watch out for. You must ensure high doses of calcium are accompanied by vitamin K2 to prevent artery calcification, for example. Excess doses of calcium may also contribute to kidney stone formation, so watch out for your daily intake.

How to Determine the Right Dosage?

The right dosages for natural supplements for osteoporosis can support your ability to meet nutrient RDAs or surpass them in more severe cases of bone loss. For example, calcium and magnesium may be present in half the recommended amount.

Vitamins such as D3, K2, and vitamin C are often used in high doses, particularly the 45mg of K2 seen in some formulations.

Lifestyle Factors That Support Bone Health

Even the best osteoporosis supplements or vitamins for bones cannot do all the heavy lifting. Exercise, diet, and other lifestyle factors are also essential.

Emphasize the Role of Exercise in Bone Strength

Weight training can stimulate the production of new bone tissue. Running and weightlifting exercises may partially counteract the effects of aging and osteoporosis [25].

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Bone Health

While the best supplements for bone health can be beneficial in certain situations, it is important to remember that a balanced diet is the preferred way to obtain essential nutrients for bone health. Incorporating foods rich in vitamin D, magnesium, boron, vitamin K, and soy isoflavones can support bone health naturally.

Avoiding Bone-Damaging Habits

Additionally, smoking and excessive alcohol intake can worsen bone health. Alcohol may reduce calcium absorption, while cigarettes raise oxidative stress. If you have diabetes or metabolic syndrome, high blood sugar may also damage bone tissue by forming advanced glycation end-products (AGEs).

FAQs on Osteoporosis Supplements

Here is what customers are asking about the best bone health supplements for seniors and everyone else potentially dealing with osteoporosis.

What Are the Best Supplements to Strengthen Bones?

Based on our reviews, PrimeGENIX Bone Complex is our most recommended option. Other top over-the-counter treatments for osteoporosis include Liposomal Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 and Advanced Magnesium+ Formula, as discussed earlier.

How Do Supplements Improve Bone Health?

Supplements like PrimeGENIX Bone Complex improve bone health by providing essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and vitamin K. They can support bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health.

Can Supplements Help Treat Osteoporosis?

Yes, ingredients like calcium and vitamin D are common ingredients in natural supplements for osteoporosis. They work by improving bone density but are typically used alongside other treatments.

Should Calcium and Magnesium Be Taken Together or Separately?

Calcium and magnesium can compete for absorption, but there are significant benefits to taking them together. To avoid this competition, separate osteoporosis supplement options are available.

Are Over-The-Counter Supplements Effective for Osteoporosis?

The best calcium supplements for osteoporosis and vitamin D can support bone health. However, they are not sufficient to treat osteoporosis effectively. The best calcium supplements for bone health work best as part of a broader treatment plan.

What Vitamins Are Best for Osteoporosis?

The best vitamins for osteoporosis are vitamin D, which helps with calcium absorption, and vitamin K, which supports bone mineralization. Vitamin D for osteoporosis helps the body absorb calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones.

Takeaway: Is Taking Supplements for Bone Health Worth It?

Overall, taking the best over-the-counter supplements for osteoporosis is worthwhile for many people. If you were less active, consumed less calcium as a child, have been injured, are older, or are postmenopausal, you may enjoy significant benefits. As aging leads to poor skeletal health, it is important to start caring for your bones early.

Out of the three natural supplements for osteoporosis on our list, our top choice is PrimeGENIX Bone Complex. With vitamin C for collagen formation and calcium for its hardening properties, PrimeGENIX covers all the major bases.

>>Get the best deal on PrimeGENIX Bone Complex

References

Thaler, Roman et al. “Vitamin C epigenetically controls osteogenesis and bone mineralization.” Nature communications vol. 13,1 5883. 6 Oct. 2022, doi:10.1038/s41467-022-32915-8 Maresz, Katarzyna. “Proper Calcium Use: Vitamin K2 as a Promoter of Bone and Cardiovascular Health.” Integrative medicine (Encinitas, Calif.) vol. 14,1 (2015): 34-9. Chiodini, Iacopo, and Mark J. Bolland. “Calcium Supplementation in Osteoporosis: Useful or Harmful?” European Journal of Endocrinology, vol. 178, no. 4, 2018, pp. D13–D25, doi:10.1530/EJE-18-0113. Heaney, Robert P. “Phosphorus Nutrition and the Treatment of Osteoporosis.” Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Mayo Clinic, vol. 79, no. 1, 2004, pp. 91–97, doi:10.4065/79.1.91. Barrios-Garay, K., et al. “Clinical Effect of Vitamin C Supplementation on Bone Healing: A Systematic Review.” Medicina Oral, Patologia Oral y Cirugia Bucal, vol. 27, no. 3, 2022, pp. e205–e215, doi:10.4317/medoral.24944. Elshaikh, Abeer O., et al. “Influence of Vitamin K on Bone Mineral Density and Osteoporosis.” Cureus, vol. 12, no. 10, 2020, p. e10816, doi:10.7759/cureus.10816. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX Bone Complex.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0CKGVRQ2K/R1VYB74IRC046?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0CKGVRQ2K. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX Bone Complex.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0CKGVRQ2K/R6V4INJ8V2ED4?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0CKGVRQ2K. Accessed 10 Oct. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX Bone Complex.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0CKGVRQ2K/R130HFMAOARASZ?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0CKGVRQ2K. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX Bone Complex.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0CKGVRQ2K/R142UM6MJ9AO9S?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0CKGVRQ2K. Diaz-Castro, Javier et al. “Ubiquinol supplementation modulates energy metabolism and bone turnover during high intensity exercise.” Food & function vol. 11,9 (2020): 7523-7531. doi:10.1039/d0fo01147a Kazemian, Elham, et al. “Effect of Supplemental Vitamin D3 on Bone Mineral Density: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.” Nutrition Reviews, vol. 81, no. 5, 2023, pp. 511–530, doi:10.1093/nutrit/nuac068. Zheng, Delu, et al. “Coenzyme Q10 Promotes Osteoblast Proliferation and Differentiation and Protects against Ovariectomy-Induced Osteoporosis.” Molecular Medicine Reports, vol. 17, no. 1, 2018, pp. 400–407, doi:10.3892/mmr.2017.7907. “Check out This Amazon Review of CYMBIOTIKA Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 Liquid, Vitamin D Supplement for Immune Support, Heart Health & Bone Health, Energy Booster, Liposomal Delivery, Vegan, Keto Ingredients, Tangerine Flavor.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B085K1Y4CD/R3VYWC8GA4ULGL?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B085K1Y4CD. “Check out This Amazon Review of CYMBIOTIKA Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 Liquid, Vitamin D Supplement for Immune Support, Heart Health & Bone Health, Energy Booster, Liposomal Delivery, Vegan, Keto Ingredients, Tangerine Flavor.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B085K1Y4CD/R3QDB739WE4PWN?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B085K1Y4CD. “Check out This Amazon Review of CYMBIOTIKA Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 Liquid, Vitamin D Supplement for Immune Support, Heart Health & Bone Health, Energy Booster, Liposomal Delivery, Vegan, Keto Ingredients, Tangerine Flavor.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B085K1Y4CD/R2ADC76P9XBFGX?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B085K1Y4CD. “Check out This Amazon Review of CYMBIOTIKA Vitamin D3 + K2 + CoQ10 Liquid, Vitamin D Supplement for Immune Support, Heart Health & Bone Health, Energy Booster, Liposomal Delivery, Vegan, Keto Ingredients, Tangerine Flavor.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B085K1Y4CD/R2IJOI6WBUZBL2?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B085K1Y4CD. Institute of Medicine (US) Committee to Review Dietary Reference Intakes for Vitamin D and Calcium; Ross AC, Taylor CL, Yaktine AL, et al., editors. Dietary Reference Intakes for Calcium and Vitamin D. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2011. 2, overview of Calcium. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK56060/ Fiorentini, Diana, et al. “Magnesium: Biochemistry, Nutrition, Detection, and Social Impact of Diseases Linked to Its Deficiency.” Nutrients, vol. 13, no. 4, 2021, p. 1136, doi:10.3390/nu13041136. Lindberg, J. S., et al. “Magnesium Bioavailability from Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Oxide.” Journal of the American College of Nutrition, vol. 9, no. 1, 1990, pp. 48–55, doi:10.1080/07315724.1990.10720349. Schuette, S. A., et al. “Bioavailability of Magnesium Diglycinate vs Magnesium Oxide in Patients with Ileal Resection.” JPEN. Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, vol. 18, no. 5, 1994, pp. 430–435, doi:10.1177/0148607194018005430. “Check out This Amazon Review of JSHealth Vitamins Advanced Magnesium Supplements with Magnesium Glycinate & Citrate for Muscle Relaxation (60 Tablets).” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0D2PRP292/R1HYI6CYF5P2UF?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0D2PRP292. Accessed 10 Oct. 2024. “Check out This Amazon Review of JSHealth Vitamins Advanced Magnesium Supplements with Magnesium Glycinate & Citrate for Muscle Relaxation (60 Tablets).” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0D2PRP292/R24A11SFTKF4RP?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0D2PRP292. “Check out This Amazon Review of JSHealth Vitamins Advanced Magnesium Supplements with Magnesium Glycinate & Citrate for Muscle Relaxation (60 Tablets).” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0D2PRP292/RH2N6BTC426WI?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0D2PRP292. Ganesan K, Jandu JS, Anastasopoulou C, et al. Secondary Osteoporosis. [Updated 2023 Mar 2]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK470166/

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.