For fitness enthusiasts in the quest for the ultimate pre-workout, XWERKS Ignite takes the shine. It’s a powerhouse that enhances strength, focus, and endurance. We’ve sifted through countless options, consulting in-house experts and fellow online gym buffs, to bring you this list of the best pre-workout.

Dive into our curated selection of supplements based on expert research and real users who’ve witnessed results to get the boost your workouts deserve.

Best Pre-Workout Supplements in 2024 at a Glance

1. XWERKS Ignite Pre-Workout - Best Overall

(credit: XWERKS)

Caffeine Per Dose: 150 mg

Cost Per Dosage: $1.63

Pros

Made with vegan-friendly ingredients

Available in appealing flavors such as orange, green apple, and blue raspberry

Includes nootropics to boost mental focus

Enhances work capacity and muscular endurance

Formulated using scientifically validated ingredients

Cons

Shipping times may be slower than expected

Key Features of XWERKS Ignite

XWERKS Ignite stands out as a top-tier pre-workout supplement. It’s designed to boost your overall performance. You’ll notice it doesn’t just give you a quick jolt of energy; it supports steady energy, better stamina, and sharper focus, all without the crash that often follows a tough workout.

Who Is XWERKS Ignite Best For?

If you’re into fitness or sports and want a pre-workout that has no adverse effects on your body, XWERKS Ignite may be your best pick. It’s perfect for those who want to boost their workout energy with as little downsides as possible.

Key Ingredients

Caffeine: May enhance power output and cardiovascular performance.

Beta-Alanine & L-Citrulline Malate: Increase muscular endurance and decrease fatigue. [1]

L-Tyrosine: May alleviate stress and mental fatigue, improving workout intensity.

Rhodiola Rosea & DMAE: May boost mental performance and cognitive function.

Vitamin B6 & B12: May assist in maintaining energy levels and supporting neurological activity.

Dosage

Take one serving 20-30 minutes before your workout.

Summary

XWERKS Ignite delivers a solid pre-workout experience. It’s designed to fuel athletes with the energy and focus they need for intense training sessions. What sets it apart is the absence of the usual crash associated with other pre-workouts.

2. Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train - Best for Energy and Focus

(credit: CrazyNutrition)

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Cost Per Dosage: $2.16

Pros

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Formulated with 13 potent ingredients

Available in 3 delicious flavors

Enhances your pump and drive

Provides intense energy and focus

Cons

Limited to 3 flavor choices

Key Features of Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train packs a punch with 13 potent ingredients. It’s designed to give athletes the boost they need for top-notch performance with virtually no side effects, such as jitters or stomach issues.

Who Is Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Best For?

It’s ideal for athletes of all fitness levels looking to step up their game. No matter your sport or training preference, Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train is the key to unlocking more energy and sharper focus.

Key Ingredients

Beta-Alanine: May reduce muscle fatigue during workouts.

Taurine: May support metabolism and overall energy levels.

Citrulline Malate: Enhances endurance and promotes improved blood flow. [2]

KSM-66® Ashwagandha: Increases stress resistance and provides an energy boost.

Caffeine: Boosts alertness and enhances focus.

EnXtra® and Piperine: May improve absorption and effectiveness of other ingredients.

Dosage

Take one scoop of Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train with 10-14 oz of water 30 minutes prior to your workout.

Summary

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train delivers a powerful performance boost. It’s designed to energize, sharpen focus, and enhance overall performance. The unique mix of natural ingredients promises a robust workout minus the common jitters or stomach issues.

3. Blackwolf Pre-Workout - Best for Muscle Recovery

(credit: Blackwolf)

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Cost Per Dosage: $1.66

Pros

Utilizes research-backed ingredients

Reduces oxidative stress

Includes free shipping

Enhances cognitive and neural performance

Offers a caffeine-free option for those sensitive to stimulants

Cons

Beta-alanine may cause tingling or itching sensations for some users

Key Features of Blackwolf Pre-Workout

Blackwolf Pre-Workout is engineered with precision. It elevates energy, sharpens focus, and bolsters performance, all while speeding up recovery times.

Who Is Blackwolf Pre-Workout Best For?

It’s the go-to choice for fitness buffs and athletes who want a full-spectrum supplement. According to the manufacturer, Blackwolf Pre-Workout boosts your workout, enhances performance, builds endurance, and hastens recovery, all without negative side effects.

Key Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate: Enhances strength and endurance during workouts. [3]

Betaine Anhydrous: May support muscle gains and performance.

L-Citrulline Malate: May enhance blood flow and increase nitric oxide levels.

Caffeine Anhydrous (in select flavors): May provide a boost in energy and focus.

Beta-Alanine: May reduce lactic acid build-up, supporting endurance.

Dosage

Take one scoop with water approximately 15 minutes before starting your workout.

Summary

Blackwolf Pre-Workout stands out with its science-backed formula. It is reputed to provide a significant boost in energy, concentration, and athletic performance. With a natural alternative to caffeine and professional athlete endorsements, it’s a top pick for serious fitness fans despite its high cost.

(credit: Transparent Labs)

Caffeine Per Dose: 0 mg

Cost Per Dosage: $1.66

Pros

Provides energy without causing jitters

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Includes nootropics for enhanced focus and mental clarity

Free from artificial sweeteners or colors

Stimulant-free

Cons

More expensive than other brands

Key Features of Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout

Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout is tailored for intense workouts without stimulants. It’s all about honesty, with a full reveal of its formula and doses of key ingredients.

Who Is Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout For?

Want all that buzz without the headaches? Good news! It’s perfect for anyone wanting to amp up their workout intensity without the side effects linked to caffeine or other stimulants.

Key Ingredients

L-Tyrosine: May improve focus and cognitive performance, especially when under stress.

Beta-Alanine: May delay fatigue and improve endurance during workouts.

Betaine Anhydrous: May support muscle growth and reduce fatigue.

Taurine: May assist in hydration and muscle function.

Citrulline Malate: May boost nitric oxide production, enhancing blood flow and muscle pumps.

Additional beneficial ingredients include Senactiv® for muscle recovery and BioPerine® for enhanced nutrient absorption. [4]

Dosage

For new users, take half a scoop mixed with 6-8 ounces of water 20-30 minutes before training. If desired, increase to a full scoop mixed with 12-16 ounces of water.

Summary

Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout is a strong contender for those who want to boost their performance naturally. With ingredients that are clinically dosed and a commitment to purity, it stands out as a solid choice for dedicated athletes and other fitness enthusiasts.

5. Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout - Best for Weight Loss

Caffeine Per Dose: 180 mg

Cost Per Dosage: $1.66

Pros

Formulated to enhance fat loss

Features a comprehensive ingredient profile

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Free from artificial sweeteners or coloring

Increases endurance

Cons

Beta-alanine may cause a harmless tingling sensation

People sensitive to caffeine may need to adjust their dosage accordingly

Key Features of Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout

Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout is made for those who want to burn fat while growing lean muscle. It’s loaded with strong ingredients that support muscle growth and boost stamina, concentration, and energy.

Who Is Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout Best For?

It’s the ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who aim to shed weight and maintain muscle. The comprehensive formula is designed to fuel intense workouts and help you sculpt a leaner body while keeping muscle endurance high.

Key Ingredients

Beta-Alanine: May elevate muscle carnosine levels, delaying fatigue.

Betaine Anhydrous: May promote muscle growth and help reduce fatigue.

Acetyl L-Carnitine: Assists in transporting fat into the mitochondria for energy production. [5]

Citrulline Malate: May boost nitric oxide production, enhancing strength and endurance.

PurCaf® Organic Caffeine: Delivers a natural energy boost without causing jitteriness.

Dosage

Take 1/2 scoop with 8-10 ounces of water to evaluate tolerance.

Take 1 full scoop 20-30 minutes before training for greater intensity. Do not exceed 2 scoops per day.

Summary

Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout is a top-notch pick for those focused on fat reduction and muscle preservation. Its carefully selected ingredients are said to enhance overall performance, making it a go-to supplement for dedicated fitness lovers.

6. Naked Nutrition’s Naked Energy Pre-Workout - Best for Vegans

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Cost Per Dosage: $1.49

Pros

Ingredients are third-party tested

Suitable for vegans

Free from additives or artificial sweeteners

Made with non-GMO ingredients

Formulated to enhance energy, strength, and power

Cons

Pricey

Few flavor options available

Key Features of Naked Nutrition’s Naked Energy Pre-Workout Supplement

Naked Nutrition Pre-Workout Supplement shines with its vegan formula. According to the manufacturer, it includes only top-tier, non-GMO compounds to enhance your workout energy, strength, and power without the negative side effects.

Who Is Naked Nutrition’s Naked Energy Pre-Workout Supplement Best For?

It’s tailored for those who value a vegan, potent pre-workout lift. Vegans and anyone who chooses products without additives will find it especially fitting.

Key Ingredients

The key ingredients include:

Caffeine: For increased energy

Creatine monohydrate: For improved strength and power

L-arginine and Beta-alanine: May support endurance and recovery

Dosage

Take one scoop of the supplement with water 20-30 minutes before your workout.

Summary

Naked Nutrition’s Naked Energy Pre-Workout Supplement is a solid choice for gym-goers aiming to boost their performance. It stands out for the quality and efficacy of its fitness supplements.

Do Pre-Workouts Work?

Pre-workouts work based on your metabolism and blood circulation. You can have all the best ingredients like creatine, caffeine, and beta-alanine, but they’re all useless if your body is unable to metabolize them efficiently, which means they won’t enter your bloodstream easily. Poor absorption and circulation means an ineffective pre-workout formula.

That is why the brands on our list of the best pre-workouts have ingredients that are reputed to be easily and efficiently absorbed or have a specific ingredient designed to enhance absorption, like BioPerine.

How to Pick a Pre-Workout

Choosing the best pre-workout can be daunting with so many options out there. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research for you and gathered real reviews from people who use pre-workouts.

Ingredients and Dosage

Check the label for key workout support ingredients like citrulline malate, beta-alanine, caffeine, and creatine. Make sure they’re present in effective amounts.

Pricing

Pre-workout prices vary widely. More expensive ones often have better ingredients and dosages, but with keen research, you can also find more affordable, effective ones.

Stimulant Content

If you’re sensitive to stimulants, look for a pre-workout without caffeine or other stimulants.

Third-Party Testing

When choosing a pre-workout supplement, look for products that have undergone third-party testing. A third party tester is unbiased when it comes to quality and safety.

User Reviews

Look at what others are saying, especially real users of the product. Reviews on sites like Amazon, Reddit, or even the brand's website can shed light on a pre-workout effectiveness and potential side effects.

>>Check out XWERKS Ignite

What Are the Benefits of Pre-Workouts?

What can you actually expect from taking the best pre-workouts? Here are some of them:

Improved Focus: Many pre-workouts contain ingredients that enhance mental focus , keeping you focused during training sessions.

Faster Recovery: Certain pre-workout ingredients can aid in quicker recovery after exercise, reducing muscle soreness and facilitating a faster return to the gym.

Increased Energy: Pre-workouts often include caffeine to boost energy in your workout.

Better Pump: Some pre-workouts include ingredients that increase nitric oxide production, improve muscle blood flow, and support a better pump during exercise.

Enhanced Endurance: Ingredients like beta-alanine and citrulline malate may reduce muscle fatigue, allowing for more intense workouts for longer.

Possible Side Effects of Using Pre-Workouts

To the surprise of no one, pre-workouts aren’t all rainbows and butterflies. Although pre-workout supplements are generally safe for healthy adults, they can cause side effects in certain people. These may include:

Digestive Issues: Some people may experience stomach upset, diarrhea, or other types of digestive discomfort after taking pre-workouts.

Sleep Disturbances: Taking a pre-workout too close to bedtime, particularly if it contains caffeine, can disrupt sleep patterns.

High Blood Pressure: Certain ingredients in pre-workout supplements can elevate blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, consult your doctor before using a pre-workout supplement.

Jitters or Restlessness: Often caused by the caffeine content in many pre-workouts.

How We Ranked the Best Pre-Workout Supplements

We’re committed to finding the best pre-workout supplements for you. We examine not only what’s inside each product but also the science behind its effectiveness.

Efficacy

Here’s how we figure out if a pre-workout is the real deal. We check the ingredients, sure, but we also look at what research says about them. If science gives a thumbs up, so do we.

Value for Money

You want your money’s worth, right? So, we compare the cost with the number of workouts you’ll get from it. More workouts per buck spent means a better deal.

Customer Experience

We listen to what people say about each pre-workout. Did it give them a boost? Was there a weird aftertaste? We take all that into account to help you choose.

Safety and Side Effects

Your safety always comes first. We investigate the side effects, and if there’s a red flag regarding the post-use effects, we’ll find it.

FAQs About the Best Pre-Workout Supplements

We’ve got the scoop (pun intended) on the most burning questions about pre-workouts. Here’s the lowdown for folks like you looking for the straight facts.

Can I Take a Pre-Workout Every Day?

It’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. Your body’s reaction to stimulants and your workout goals play a big part. The best way to go is to follow the instructions on the label and consult with your doctor when in doubt.

Just remember, taking a break from a pre-workout every now and then (referred to as cycling) is key to breaking dependence.

What Makes You Tingle When Taking a Pre-Workout?

The tingling sensation is called paresthesia, and the primary ingredient that causes it is called beta-alanine. Beta-alanine, especially if you don’t get the micronized version, is molecularly larger than most ingredients ingested into the bloodstream.

Because of its size, it tends to “trigger” nerve endings (then specific neurons), which makes you feel itchy or tingly, especially in the face, hips, or arms. The good news is the effects don’t last longer than a few hours, and you won’t really feel them once you get to lifting.

How Much Caffeine Can a Typical Pre-Workout Have?

Pre-workouts may contain 150 to 300 mg of caffeine, which is like a turbocharge for your training session. The question is, can or should you take that much?

There is such a thing as caffeine dependence. It’s not addictive, but it will make you feel sluggish without it if you’re used to getting upwards of 300 mg per workout.

Does a Pre-Workout Actually Make You Stronger?

Coming from someone who routinely works out with just a few shots of espresso, pre-workouts can make you feel like you can lift the world. Sure, there are ingredients that may increase blood circulation and give you a better pump, but at the end of the day, a pre-workout is just there to get your body ready to do hard work.

Which Is the Best Pre-Workout for Beginners?

New to the pre-workout game? Look for something that won’t make you bounce off the walls. A stim-free option like Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre Workout is a good place to start.

Is Pre-Workout Safe for Women?

Contrary to popular belief, the top pre-workout formulas for men can also be used by women. Some pre-workouts are even specifically formulated for women. Just read the label and ease into it.

What Is Dry Scooping Pre-Workout?

Dry scooping is like taking a shortcut by swallowing the powder dry. But it’s not the best idea—it could be a choking hazard or upset your stomach. Not to mention, you run the risk of overloading your system with ingredients designed to be diluted first.

Is DMAA Banned in Pre-Workouts?

DMAA, written as 1,3-dimethylamylamine in full, is a no-go according to the FDA. So, you won’t find it in pre-workouts sold legally in the States.

Is Black Coffee Before a Workout Good?

Yes and no. Yes, if you like being stimulated and you like the warm and sweaty feeling it gives you. It’s also nice if you’re taking a stim-free formula to complement it. No, if you’re also going to take a pre-workout with caffeine included because there is such a thing as overstimulation.

Our Verdict on the Best Pre Workout

The best pre-workout boosts your exercise routine and aids in recovery. You won’t believe the difference they make until you try them.

Look into XWERKS Ignite Pre-Workout and Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train, which are some of the best options on the market. They’re packed with ingredients that’ll help you push past your limits. Tired of feeling like you’re dragging yourself to the gym? These pre-workouts will change that.

