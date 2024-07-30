Best Protein Powder in 2024: Dosage, Cost, & User Reviews

In bodybuilding and fitness, the quest for the best protein powder is relentless. Having evaluated the cost, quality, and customer feedback of the best protein powders on the market, Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer stood out and is the #1 pick on our list.

Protein powder can be transformative depending on your goals—muscle gain, weight loss, or overall health. Not just for gym enthusiasts, natural protein powder is also beneficial to vegetarians, picky eaters, and busy professionals.

Dive into our comprehensive review to find the best clean protein powders.

Best Protein Powders in 2024: First Look

The best protein powders use protein from clean sources, helping your body utilize the blend without exposure to harmful substances. They may also support energy enhancement with ingredients that include vitamins and adaptogens. With a quality combo of protein and carbs, Mass Gainer by Crazy Nutrition is our overall winner.

1. Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer - Best Protein Powder Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

39 g of protein per serving

55 g of carbohydrates

Digestive enzymes for better absorption

Added vitamins B6 and B12

Cons

Not vegan

Brief Overview

With the inclusion of proteins, carbs, and other nutrients that can support muscle growth, Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer is the best protein powder on our list.

Why Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer Stands Out

Mass Gainer’s combination of protein and carbohydrates may give you greater benefits than just protein alone.

One online review noticed that muscle growth and maintenance were superior with the combination of the two nutrients when taken before and during exercise. This is likely because the extra energy from carbohydrates prevents muscle breakdown, as tissue proteins were not needed as an energy source [1].

One unique ingredient in Mass Gainer is DigeZyme, a combination of amylase, protease, cellulase, lactase, and lipase that help with nutrient absorption [2].

Dosage

The serving size is 125 g or 4 scoops. You can halve this if it’s too much. Each serving gives you 19.5 g of protein and just over 25 g of carbohydrates.

Cost

A single purchase costs $89.99 and can last a month, assuming you take the recommended dose and work out 4 times a week. A subscription costs $62.99, saving you 30%. You can change the timing of deliveries based on how much you use.

User Reviews

One customer on Reddit reported having used Mass Gainer alongside other Crazy Nutrition products for 8 weeks and said it’s the best for overall muscle gain thanks to its fast carbohydrate absorption without spiking blood sugar levels [3].

>>Check out the best prices for Mass Gainer at Crazy Nutrition

2. Crazy Nutrition 100% Tri-Protein - Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

24 g of protein per dose

Lower-calorie formulation

Keto-friendly

Popular milkshake flavors of vanilla, chocolate, banana, and strawberry

Cons

Unsuitable if you cannot have dairy or are vegan

Brief Overview

Thanks to slow-release protein types with a broad spread of amino acids, the 100% Tri-Protein is the best protein powder for weight loss, protecting your muscles during the process.

Why Crazy Nutrition 100% Tri-Protein Stands Out

100% Tri-Protein combines 4 different types of milk protein with different amino acid profiles and absorption rates. One protein type, micellar casein, does not show a sharp peak in blood amino acid levels. Instead, it provides more sustained support, helping you beat cravings [4].

What’s more, while whey protein has more threonine, tryptophan, and isoleucine, casein has more methionine, phenylalanine, and tyrosine. Their ability to complement each other may improve your results [5].

Dosage

Take 1 scoop of Tri-Protein daily, which you can mix with your favorite smoothie recipes.

Cost

A 1-month supply costs $69.99, but you can save with a subscription for just $48.99.

User Reviews

Reviews describe Tri-Protein as not only effective but also easily digestible. Customers love the salted caramel flavor. They suggest taking it with Almond milk [6].

>>Check out the best prices for Crazy Nutrition 100% Tri-Protein

3. Daily Shake by Ritual - Best Organic Protein Powder

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Certified organic pea protein

Flavored with sustainably-grown vanilla beans

Third-party tested for heavy metal contamination

Adds methionine to compensate for pea protein’s lower levels

Cons

Less suitable for weight loss on calorie-restricted diets

Brief Overview

With organic pea protein and natural, sustainable sweetener ingredients, the Daily Shake by Ritual is the best organic protein powder we found.

Why Daily Shake by Ritual Stands Out

Ritual’s Daily Shake is a clean pea protein powder made with natural ingredients, down to the flavor. With added methionine to make up for the low levels found in pea protein, it offers a complete formulation.

In one study, pea protein powder was found to be similar to whey when it comes to muscle growth. The maximum level of gains, however, was higher with pea protein. What’s more, this trial involved older men, who usually have a harder time growing and maintaining muscle tissue [7].

Dosage

Take a 30 g scoop every day. Its vanilla flavor makes it compatible with many smoothie recipes.

Cost

One pack containing 15 servings costs $44, but they offer 20% off the first purchase, bringing it down to $35.20

User Reviews

Reviews describe Ritual’s Protein Daily Shake as easily digestible and effective. They say it is the only protein powder that doesn’t upset their stomach. They like the taste, and the subscription service is ideal for them [8].

>>Check out the best prices for Daily Shake by Ritual

4. Naked Nutrition’s Naked Protein - Best Protein Powder for Muscle Gain and Strength

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

3 highly-effective protein types

Lists the exact amino acid content per dose

Iron and calcium from the protein sources

No flavor, so it is compatible with all smoothie recipes

Cons

Unsuitable for people with dairy and egg allergies

Brief Overview

With 4 ingredients and a precise breakdown of the amino acids, Naked Protein is the best unflavored protein powder and the best for muscle strength.

Why Naked Nutrition Naked Protein Stands Out

Naked Nutrition’s Naked Protein lists the dose of each amino acid that you can expect to get per serving.

This is especially important if you want to improve your performance or lose weight because branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are critical for muscle energy production. These amino acids, leucine, isoleucine, and valine, assist in repair after workouts and may prevent muscle loss on low-calorie diets [9].

What’s more, Naked Protein contains egg white proteins.

A study involving women over 60 with low muscle mass found that egg white protein significantly improved their handgrip strength and the number of arm curls they could perform [10]. Without the hormonal support from estrogen and testosterone, muscle growth can be hard after menopause.

Dosage

Take 2 scoops daily for a total dose of 29 g in your favorite smoothie. It has no taste, which makes it compatible with everything.

Cost

While a one-off purchase costs $26.99/lb or $69.99 for 3 lbs., you can save 20% with a subscription, which results in a cost of $21.59 and $55.99, respectively.

User Reviews

Customer reviews show that users really like that it's very clean and has a minimalist formulation. They go on to note that, unlike Naked Protein, many protein powders have a lot of “extra crapola” in them [11].

>>Check out the best prices for Naked Nutrition’s Naked Protein

5. Plant-Based Protein by Four Sigmatic - Best Plant-Based Protein Powder

Pros

Sweet vanilla, creamy cacao, peanut butter, and unflavored versions

Organic, best plant-based protein powder

Herbal adaptogens for added muscle support

Cons

Only has a short money-back guarantee of 7 days

Brief Overview

With several delicious flavors and an unflavored option for fruity smoothies, Four Sigmatic offers the best plant-based protein powder and has a few bonuses up its sleeve.

Why Four Sigmatic’s Plant-Based Protein Stands Out

Four Sigmatic combines the best plant protein powder with herbal adaptogens that may boost muscle growth during exercise.

One of these is ashwagandha. Found in many premium workout supplements, research shows that ashwagandha can significantly improve arm muscle growth, with one research demonstrating an increase of 8.6 cm2 compared to 5.3 cm2 in the placebo group. They also found gains in performance on the bench press exercise of 46 kg, compared to 24 kg [12].

Dosage

Take a 40-g scoop every day. Each jar contains 15 servings, which gives you 24 g of protein.

Cost

A one-time purchase costs $50, while a monthly subscription saves you 20% for just $40. You can save a little more with a 2-pack delivered every 60 days for $76.

If you want to take it every day, the 4-pack deal delivered every 60 days costs $144.

User Reviews

Positive reviews say this is by far the best protein powder they have tried. They love that the taste is delicious, it keeps them full, and that it is low sugar [13].

>>Check out the best prices for Plant-Based Protein by Four Sigmatic

What Is Protein Powder?

Protein powder is a supplementary food that gives you additional dietary protein in an easily absorbed formulation. You can find flavored and unflavored products to add to smoothies, milk, or plain water.

The best pea protein powder blend often includes whey, casein, pea, egg, and hemp. Plant sources, such as pea protein, may have additional amino acids to create a complete protein blend, where you are getting enough of all the amino acids. This promotes optimal absorption and benefits.

How Do Protein Powders Work?

Protein powder works by giving your body a rapidly accessible source of amino acids to protect and build muscle and connective tissue. Some of these amino acids, such as the BCAAs, play other critical roles like energy production in muscle tissue.

What’s more, other research shows that taking some of the best protein powders can enhance growth factors such as IGF-1. This led to improvements in lean muscle mass and possibly some early signs of bone mass protection [14].

If you are looking for the best protein powder for muscle gain to slow down the aging process, you will still benefit even if you only source protein from food. When older men added protein powder to their usual diet, they still saw improved muscle mass despite consuming the recommended amount sourced from food [7].

If you want to maximize the benefits of protein, you must combine it with regular exercise and a healthy diet. Create a body-specific fitness plan, such as V-Shred fitness programs, that aligns with your goals and lifestyle.

How To Use the Best Protein Powder To Build Muscle and Lose Fat

For protein powder to be effective, you need to take the therapeutic dose when it is most needed.

How Much Protein Should I Take?

In general, a dose of at least 20 g is ideal for it to be effective. The recommended amount of dietary protein for adults is 0.8 g/kg of body weight or around 0.4 g/lb. Some say that this should be increased to 1 g/kg if you are trying to build more muscle [15].

When Should I Take Protein Powder?

You can take protein powder either every day or when you exercise. We recommend daily use if you have a physically demanding profession or if you’re looking for the best protein powder for weight gain.

Although you can take protein powder before or after a workout, it’s generally suggested to take a pre-workout supplement before exercising, and the protein powder after.

If you want to lose fat by taking more protein, the best protein powder for weight loss may be more suited for daily use if it is low in calories and high in BCAAs or after exercise if it’s higher in calories.

Health Benefits of Protein Powders

The best protein powders on the market may help support muscle growth, fat loss, and even improve immune support.

Muscle-Building and Recovery

Choosing the best protein powder to build muscle can help you reach your goals and recover faster. The right supplement can provide essential building blocks for your tissues, boost energy availability, and enhance growth factors such as IGF-1.

Better yet, you may notice a return to more youthful, short recovery times. Whey protein has been demonstrated to speed up muscle repair, leading to a faster return to normal muscle contraction [16].

Another supplement you can take to help build muscle is creatine, as it can boost your workout capacity. Creatine is similar to steroids but without the risks and side effects.

Immune System Support

You may not think of protein powders as antioxidant sources, but their amino acids contribute to the production of our bodies’ own antioxidants. These are essential for protecting our immune cells, which are exposed to tremendous amounts of oxidative stress when fighting infections and fixing up injuries.

Fortunately, the high cysteine content of whey protein can boost your body’s production of glutathione. This “master” antioxidant can be a powerful force of protection for your cells [17].

Weight Management

Protein powders are satisfying in ways that simple carbohydrates and sugars are not. Moreover, the best vanilla protein powders can make your favorite smoothie more appealing than cheap fast-food milkshakes.

In fact, one paper showed that a milk protein powder significantly improved insulin sensitivity, waist circumference, BMI, and reduced fat mass. This may be because of milk protein’s slow-release, sustainable energy and its ability to dampen cravings for high-calorie, simple, carb-rich foods [18].

>>Check out the best prices for Mass Gainer at Crazy Nutrition

What to Look for in the Best Protein Powder

The ingredients used and brand integrity are some important factors when choosing the best protein powder for your needs. Below are the most crucial factors to consider when buying a protein powder:

Brand Reputation

First, brand reputation matters. We did not review any products with a history of FDA warnings or spiking with dangerous performance-enhancing substances.

Type of Protein

Not all types of protein are equal in their absorption and usability rates. In general, whey and casein are the most effective as animal proteins are “complete,” and they have high levels of muscle-boosting BCAAs. If you are looking for the best vegan protein powder, pea protein performs like dairy-based powders.

Protein Content per Serving

All of the protein powders we reviewed contain at least 20 g/serving. The general rule is 0.8-1 g/kg of body weight, with people trying to build muscle advised to consume protein content that matches their goal.

Source of Ingredients

We recommend choosing organic ingredients where possible and ingredients manufactured from high-quality facilities.

Dietary Preferences (e.g., Vegan, Gluten-Free)

All protein powders should disclose whether they are safe for people with certain allergies or intolerances and whether they are vegan-friendly. If there is no clear “gluten-free” sign, for example, look for sneaky sources of gluten, such as barley malt.

Certification and Quality Testing

Certification from third-party labs provides a neutral review of whether your protein powder’s content matches the label’s claims. Independent reviews from Informed Choice and NSF International look for dangerous contaminants and illegal performance enhancers.

Additives and Fillers

The best clean protein powder has minimal fillers and only beneficial additives. Our favorite protein powders use natural sweeteners and vanilla, for example.

What To Avoid in Protein Powders: 10 Ingredients To Watch Out For

When selecting the best protein powder, it’s essential to know what ingredients to avoid. Here’s a list of the ones to keep an eye on:

Casein and Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) : These can cause bloating and gastrointestinal distress due to their high lactose content [19]. Gluten : Can elevate inflammation and cause various health problems [20]. Dextrins/Maltodextrin : Often derived from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and can contribute to fat storage [21]. Artificial Sweeteners : Linked to headaches, gastric distress, and weight gain [22]. Skim Milk Powders/Milk Solids : High in lactose and may cause digestive issues [23]. Soy Protein : Often GMO and can disrupt hormones [24]. Vegetable Oils and Fats : Usually contain harmful trans fats [25]. Thickeners and Gums : Can cause digestive discomfort [26]. Fillers : Added to bulk up the product but can lead to gastric issues [27]. Added Fibers : Often cause bloating and constipation [28].

Choosing the best unflavored protein powder or the best-tasting protein powder often means sifting through additives and contaminants.

How To Know If Your Protein Powder Is Clean

Examining the purity of the product is crucial in your quest to find the best protein powder. The Clean Label Project sheds light on an industry often clouded by hidden ingredients and contaminants. This nonprofit's rigorous testing has unveiled startling truths about many popular protein powders on the market today.

Understanding The Clean Label Project

The Clean Label Project is dedicated to ensuring transparency in consumer products, specifically focusing on contaminants. Their recent study tested 134 top-selling protein powders, revealing high levels of heavy metals, Bisphenol-A (BPA), and other harmful substances in many products [29].

Lead, BPA, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic were prevalent in over 75% of plant-based protein powders. Shockingly, some products contained more than 25 times the allowed regulatory limit of BPA in just one serving. These contaminants can cause severe health issues, including cancer, reproductive harm, and brain damage.

Key Findings

Plant-based protein powders : Approximately 75% had measurable levels of lead, with several exceeding health-based guidelines for mercury, cadmium, and arsenic. Whey-based protein powders : Around 10% contained lead above the recommended amount as per health guidelines, but none of the egg-based protein powders did. Certified organic products : Surprisingly, these averaged twice the amount of heavy metals compared to non-organic ones.

These findings are a wake-up call for anyone serious about their health. The quest for the best clean protein powder is now more critical than ever.

A Closer Look at Protein Sources

You must double-check the source and processing methods when aiming for the best protein powder type. Pure whey protein, whether concentrate or the best whey isolate protein powder, is a staple for many bodybuilders.

Organic options might seem safer, but the Clean Label Project’s findings suggest otherwise. Certified organic products can still harbor significant levels of heavy metals, often due to the soil where ingredients are grown. Always look for third-party testing certifications to ensure product purity.

Going organic is way better if you don’t have many options, if only to avoid exposure to pesticide residue.

A study trying to determine why glyphosate, a common pesticide, reduces muscle strength found that it promotes insulin resistance in muscle tissue. Your muscles depend on insulin to let sugars in, so organic products that reduce your exposure may benefit you [30].

FAQs About the Best Protein Powders

Here are common questions you may have whether you’re searching for the best protein powder for men or the best protein powder for weight loss female users like.

Which Whey Protein Is Most Effective?

Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer and their 100% Tri-Protein were the best whey protein powder formulas we found in our research. While Mass Gainer has the edge when it comes to carbs and additional ingredients like vitamin B6, Tri-Protein has 4 dairy protein types that complement each other.

What Is the Best Protein Powder?

We found that the best protein powder is Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer. Its combination of protein and carbs can provide energy and muscle protection alongside improved growth. The best protein powder in terms of minimal fillers and protein quality is the 4-ingredient Naked Protein by Naked Nutrition. Ritual’s Daily Shake is a clean, organic product that makes for one of the best vegan protein powders.

Is Clean Whey Protein Good for You?

If you are able to eat dairy products, a clean whey protein is the most effective type of protein powder and is highly beneficial.

Which Protein Powder Is Best for Weight Gain for Female Users?

The combination of protein, carbohydrates, and testosterone-boosting zinc makes Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer the best protein powder for women looking to gain weight. However, you may want to stick to a slightly lower dose than the recommended amount.

What Is the Best-Tasting Protein Powder?

Four Sigmatic offers the best-tasting protein powder with sweet vanilla, peanut butter, and creamy cacao flavors.

What Is the #1 Rated Protein Shake?

The best protein powder we found for use in shake recipes is 100% Tri-Protein. It requires a smaller dose than Mass Gainer, so you can add other ingredients of your choice.

What Is the Best Protein Powder for Muscle Gain?

Mass Gainer by Crazy Nutrition and Naked Protein by Naked Nutrition are the best protein powders for muscle gain. Naked Protein contains amino acids, including BCAAs, while Mass Gainer has added carbohydrates.

Which Protein Powder Is Best for Me?

The best protein powder for you is likely a high-quality whey or pea-based formula. Depending on your needs, you may benefit from added carbs or certain vitamins, minerals, or adaptogens.

What Is the Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss?

Crazy Nutrition’s 100% Tri-Protein is the best protein powder for weight loss. It is a low-calorie powder and is likely to keep you feeling satisfied for longer with its slow-release micellar casein.

Best Protein Powder: Final Thoughts

The best protein powder we found was Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer. With 39 g of protein per serving, and added ingredients like carbs and vitamin B6, it may enhance muscle growth and repair support. It’s also great value for money, with subscriptions timed to how much you use.

Remember: The best protein powder for you depends on various individual factors, but there are more essential ones. They should be made from clean milk or pea sources, and be organic if possible. Their fillers should be minimal, flavors should be natural, and additives must have a purpose such as vitamin B6 or carbohydrates.

References

Bird, Stephen P et al. “Supplementation Strategies for Strength and Power Athletes: Carbohydrate, Protein, and Amino Acid Ingestion.” Nutrients vol. 16,12 1886. 14 Jun. 2024, doi:10.3390/nu16121886 Singh, M. P., Agrawal, N. R., Saurabh, S., Krishna, E., & Singh, J. M. (2024). Exploring Therapeutic Digestive Enzyme Landscape in India: Current Evidence, Profit Motives, Regulations, and Future Perspectives. Cureus, 16(1), e52891. https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.52891 R/fitfrek on Reddit: Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer: A Honest Review, new.reddit.com/r/fitfrek/comments/18qn8ie/crazy_nutrition_mass_gainer_a_honest_review/ van Dam, Lotte et al. “Postprandial amino acid response after the ingestion of pea protein, milk protein, casein and a casein-pea blend, in healthy older adults.” International journal of food sciences and nutrition vol. 75,1 (2024): 70-80. doi:10.1080/09637486.2023.2276667 Liu, Jue et al. “Amino Acid Availability of a Dairy and Vegetable Protein Blend Compared to Single Casein, Whey, Soy, and Pea Proteins: A Double-Blind, Cross-Over Trial.” Nutrients vol. 11,11 2613. 1 Nov. 2019, doi:10.3390/nu11112613 “Tyraan Gave Crazy Nutrition 4 Stars. Check out the Full Review...” Trustpilot , 22 Aug. 2022, www.trustpilot.com/reviews/630351baab7eb0e73ef5397e. McKendry, James et al. “The effects of whey, pea, and collagen protein supplementation beyond the recommended dietary allowance on integrated myofibrillar protein synthetic rates in older males: a randomized controlled trial.” The American journal of clinical nutrition, S0002-9165(24)00472-6. 16 May. 2024, doi:10.1016/j.ajcnut.2024.05.009 “Protein Daily Shake 18+.” Ritual , ritual.com/products/essential-protein-daily-shake-18. Dudgeon, Wesley David et al. “In a single-blind, matched group design: branched-chain amino acid supplementation and resistance training maintains lean body mass during a caloric restricted diet.” Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition vol. 13 1. 5 Jan. 2016, doi:10.1186/s12970-015-0112-9 Ullevig, Sarah L et al. “Egg protein supplementation improved upper body muscle strength and protein intake in community-dwelling older adult females who attended congregate meal sites or adult learning centers: A pilot randomized controlled trial.” Nutrition and health vol. 28,4 (2022): 611-620. doi:10.1177/02601060211051592 Check out This Amazon Review of www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00NF09IP0? , www.amazon.com/review/RBWD9FT31TCYO. Wankhede, Sachin et al. “Examining the effect of Withania somnifera supplementation on muscle strength and recovery: a randomized controlled trial.” Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition vol. 12 43. 25 Nov. 2015, doi:10.1186/s12970-015-0104-9 Amazon.Com: Four Sigmatic Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder Unflavored Protein with Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Cordyceps and More | Clean Vegan Protein Elevated for Brain Function and Immune Support | 16.9 Oz : Health & Household , www.amazon.com/Sigmatic-Superfood-Plant-Based-Ashwagandha-Unflavored/dp/B07WV444M9. Kerstetter, Jane E et al. “The Effect of a Whey Protein Supplement on Bone Mass in Older Caucasian Adults.” The Journal of clinical endocrinology and metabolism vol. 100,6 (2015): 2214-22. doi:10.1210/jc.2014-3792 Chernoff, Ronni. “Protein and older adults.” Journal of the American College of Nutrition vol. 23,6 Suppl (2004): 627S-630S. doi:10.1080/07315724.2004.10719434 Davies, Robert W et al. “The Effect of Whey Protein Supplementation on the Temporal Recovery of Muscle Function Following Resistance Training: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.” Nutrients vol. 10,2 221. 16 Feb. 2018, doi:10.3390/nu10020221 Veskoukis, Aristidis S et al. “Whey protein boosts the antioxidant profile of rats by enhancing the activities of crucial antioxidant enzymes in a tissue-specific manner.” Food and chemical toxicology : an international journal published for the British Industrial Biological Research Association vol. 142 (2020): 111508. doi:10.1016/j.fct.2020.111508 Elahikhah, Mahsa et al. “Milk protein concentrate supplementation improved appetite, metabolic parameters, adipocytokines, and body composition in dieting women with obesity: a randomized controlled trial.” BMC nutrition vol. 10,1 80. 3 Jun. 2024, doi:10.1186/s40795-024-00879-1 Al-Beltagi, M., Saeed, N. K., Bediwy, A. S., & Elbeltagi, R. (2022). Cow's milk-induced gastrointestinal disorders: From infancy to adulthood. World journal of clinical pediatrics, 11(6), 437–454. https://doi.org/10.5409/wjcp.v11.i6.437 Philip, A., & White, N. D. (2022). Gluten, Inflammation, and Neurodegeneration. American journal of lifestyle medicine, 16(1), 32–35. https://doi.org/10.1177/15598276211049345 Chu, H. F., Pan, M. H., Ho, C. T., Tseng, Y. H., Wang, W. W., & Chau, C. F. (2014). Variations in the efficacy of resistant maltodextrin on body fat reduction in rats fed different high-fat models. Journal of agricultural and food chemistry, 62(1), 192–197. https://doi.org/10.1021/jf404809v Ghusn, W., Naik, R., & Yibirin, M. (2023). The Impact of Artificial Sweeteners on Human Health and Cancer Association: A Comprehensive Clinical Review. Cureus, 15(12), e51299. https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.51299 Li, A., Zheng, J., Han, X., Yang, S., Cheng, S., Zhao, J., Zhou, W., & Lu, Y. (2023). Advances in Low-Lactose/Lactose-Free Dairy Products and Their Production. Foods (Basel, Switzerland), 12(13), 2553. https://doi.org/10.3390/foods12132553 Reed, K. E., Camargo, J., Hamilton-Reeves, J., Kurzer, M., & Messina, M. (2021). Neither soy nor isoflavone intake affects male reproductive hormones: An expanded and updated meta-analysis of clinical studies. Reproductive toxicology (Elmsford, N.Y.), 100, 60–67. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.reprotox.2020.12.019 Song, J., Park, J., Jung, J., Lee, C., Gim, S. Y., Ka, H., Yi, B., Kim, M. J., Kim, C. I., & Lee, J. (2015). Analysis of Trans Fat in Edible Oils with Cooking Process. Toxicological research, 31(3), 307–312. https://doi.org/10.5487/TR.2015.31.3.307 Jarmakiewicz-Czaja, S., Piątek, D., & Filip, R. (2021). The impact of selected food additives on the gastrointestinal tract in the example of nonspecific inflammatory bowel diseases. Archives of medical science : AMS, 18(5), 1286–1296. https://doi.org/10.5114/aoms/125001 Jarmakiewicz-Czaja, S., Piątek, D., & Filip, R. (2021). The impact of selected food additives on the gastrointestinal tract in the example of nonspecific inflammatory bowel diseases. Archives of medical science : AMS, 18(5), 1286–1296. https://doi.org/10.5114/aoms/125001 Bliss, D. Z., Savik, K., Jung, H. J., Whitebird, R., & Lowry, A. (2011). Symptoms associated with dietary fiber supplementation over time in individuals with fecal incontinence. Nursing research, 60(3 Suppl), S58–S67. https://doi.org/10.1097/NNR.0b013e3182186d8c New study of protein powders from clean label project finds elevated levels of heavy metals and BPA in 53 leading brands. (2020, December 7). Clean Label Project. https://cleanlabelproject.org/blog-post/new-study-of-protein-powders-from-clean-label-project-finds-elevated-levels-of-heavy-metals-and-bpa-in-53-leading-brands/ Jayaraman, Selvaraj et al. “Glyphosate potentiates insulin resistance in skeletal muscle through the modulation of IRS-1/PI3K/Akt mediated mechanisms: An in vivo and in silico analysis.” International journal of biological macromolecules vol. 242,Pt 2 (2023): 124917. doi:10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2023.124917

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.