Best SARMs for Cutting in 2024: Shred the Fat Effectively

Serious about losing weight? You probably know that your body composition matters as much (or perhaps more) than the number on your scales. Or, maybe you’re an athlete wanting to lose excess fat without compromising your fitness.

This is where SARMs can come in. But with the side effects of pharmaceuticals, natural alternatives may be a better solution. To help you save time, we found the most effective natural alternatives to the best SARMs for cutting, with Brutal Force CUTSR9 as our overall winner.

Best SARMs for Cutting in 2024

What Are SARMs?

SARMs—or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators—aim to give you the body composition benefits of testosterone but with a lower risk of side effects. Believed to be relatively safer than your average steroid, these are made for oral use instead of injections.

SARMs are still not risk-free, however, and they are illegal performance-enhancing substances. This is why many prefer natural SARM alternatives: to avoid disqualification and long-term dangers.

How Do SARMs Work?

SARMs work by selectively turning up or down the activity of testosterone receptors. They are small molecule drugs, not hormones [1]. Most will increase muscle growth and improve bone maintenance, without affecting hair growth or skin.

Who Should Use Cutting SARMs Alternatives?

People who want to lose fat while building or maintaining muscles may benefit most from natural replacements to SARMs.

Individuals Struggling With Stubborn Fat

Do you want to lose weight but are worried about muscle loss caused by some popular weight loss drugs? Supplements inspired by SARMs may be a good alternative for you. For example, G. pentaphyllum can help remove stubborn visceral fat, especially in men [2].

People Hoping To Break Fat-Burning Plateaus

Natural SARM alternatives may address some aspects of your health that you’ve missed. Panax ginseng is one ingredient in SARMs-like supplements that can restore mitochondrial counts lost to aging, while B vitamins support their energy production functions [3] [4].

Recreational Lifters and Fitness Enthusiasts

Whether you work out for health or recreation, or both, losing strength is disheartening. Targeted supplement support that boosts energy production and promotes muscle growth can shift your body composition during weight loss, unlike bluntly restricting calories alone.

Bodybuilders and Fitness Competitors

Fitness competitions and sporting bodies ban conventional steroids and SARMs. However, natural alternatives can increase your muscle size and strength without causing a positive drug test.

Athletes in Weight-Class Sports

A few stubborn pounds can make or break your chances of winning, as being the heaviest in your weight class has advantages over being the lightest. Fortunately, choline is one ingredient shown to help athletes stay in lower weight classes [5].

Detailed Reviews of the Most Effective Alternatives to the Best SARMs for Cutting

We don’t want to suggest products without giving you the nitty gritty details on why we and users find them effective. So, let’s read the details!

1. Brutal Force CUTSR9 - Top Alternative to the Best SARMs for Cutting

Pros

Natural follistatin boosters to unleash your muscle-building power

Chromium can support blood sugar metabolism

Free shipping worldwide

Money-back guarantee if you don’t see results

Cons

Refund guarantee does not apply to single bottle orders

Ingredients

Chromium

Cocoa powder

Green tea

Evodiamine

Guggul gum resin extract

Dosage

Take two capsules every morning around 20 minutes before breakfast.

Cost

One bottle costs $59.99, or you can get three bottles for the price of two at $119.98. All orders come with free shipping.

User Reviews

CUTSR9 has an average rating on the official site of 4.7/5 stars from 177 responses. If you want to know what customers think of Brutal Force’s best SARMs for cutting, Reddit reviews are quite enlightening, too.

For instance, in r/suppsavings, a Redditor shared that the brand’s supplements helped his muscle gains become more pronounced [6]. He did remind others that you need to follow a proper diet and workout routine to see better results.

Who Should Try Brutal Force CUTSR9?

CUTSR9 is an excellent choice if you want a supplement that produces similar effects as the best SARMs for cutting and muscle growth. After all, it protects your tissues while assisting you in burning fat. It’s also ideal if you want a dairy- and soy-free approach to muscle building.

One ingredient is cocoa powder, a great source of protective antioxidants. It may help take the “brakes” off muscle growth by increasing follistatin, a protein studied by genetic researchers. What’s more, a trial found that cocoa could reduce body fat—including harmful visceral fat inside the abdomen—without affecting athletic performance [7].

A more unusual ingredient, evodiamine, can help prevent muscle loss and boost fat burning at the same time. This is important because heavy exercise may cause muscle damage, especially in contact sports [8].

Who Must Steer Clear of Brutal Force CUTSR9?

Look for an alternative to CUTSR9 if you are allergic to green tea, cocoa, or any of the ingredients in the formula.

>>Check the best deals for Brutal Force CUTSR9 here

2. Brutal Force ANDALEAN - Substitute for the Best SARMs for Muscle Growth

Pros

Contains amino acids used for muscle energy production

Higher leucine content

It may improve energy generation throughout your body

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Contains soy and dairy protein

Ingredients

Soy protein isolate

Whey protein isolate

BCAAs 2:1:1 ratio of leucine, isoleucine, and valine

Wild yam extract

ElevATP (apple and peat extract)

Dosage

Take three capsules around 15 minutes after your workout or bodybuilding session.

Cost

Each month’s supply costs $59.99, or you can save with a three-for-two deal for $119.98. All Brutal Force products include free shipping.

User Reviews

ANDALEAN has a high rating on the official site, approximately 4.5/5 stars based on 197 reviews.

Additionally, one YouTube reviewer said ANDALEAN helped him gain some muscle even while he was only halfway through. The supplement also assisted him with recovery after performing strength workouts [9].

Who Should Try Brutal Force ANDALEAN?

With proteins and amino acids that support energy, ANDALEAN is a great alternative to the best SARMs for muscle growth if you want to enhance your energy levels in your muscle tissue.

ElevATP—made from apple and peat extracts—is a unique ingredient that can improve energy production. One trial found that this increased muscle thickness and cross-sectional area thanks to a boost in ATP, the cellular “energy currency.” Earlier studies showed that ElevATP raised muscle ATP by up to five times, while blood ATP rose by up to 40% [10].

Leucine is one of the branched-chain amino acids, which are included to amp up muscle energy. Most of leucine (or around 80%) is used in protein production. It increases the numbers of your mitochondria, which make almost all of your energy. It also stimulates the pathways that make tissue proteins [11].

Who Must Steer Clear of Brutal Force ANDALEAN?

ANDALEAN is not suitable if you are allergic or intolerant to soy or dairy products.

>>Check the best deals for Brutal Force ANDALEAN here

3. Brutal Force IBUTALEAN - Great for Post-Workout Recovery

Pros

May speed up recovery after workouts

Some ingredients may support cardiovascular health

Keeps you motivated by boosting dopamine

Antioxidants fight inflammation

Cons

Arginine may be unsuitable for people with low blood pressure

Ingredients

Maca root extract

Hawthorn berry extract

Mucuna

L-arginine

Dosage

Take one capsule around 20 minutes before you have breakfast.

Cost

Like most Brutal Force supplements, IBUTALEAN costs $59.99 per month and has a three-for-two deal priced at $119.98.

User Reviews

While there’s hardly any third-party reviews available online, IBUTALEAN has an average rating on the official site of 4.5/5 stars based on 71 customer reviews. This high score shows that many users are satisfied with the product.

Who Should Try Brutal Force IBUTALEAN?

IBUTALEAN’s combination of ingredients make it a viable alternative to the best SARMs for cutting fat if you wish to speed up your recovery time.

Arginine is popular among men for boosting circulation, but it may also help you recuperate faster. Studies show a boost in wound healing with arginine supplementation, including among older adults with chronic wounds [12]. This is because arginine’s roles in protein production and cell division are more important in injuries or other physical stress.

Who Must Steer Clear of Brutal Force IBUTALEAN?

Avoid IBUTALEAN if you have any allergies to the ingredients or have low blood pressure.

>>Check the best deals for Brutal Force IBUTALEAN here

4. Brutal Force RIPPED Cutting Stack - Best SARMs Stack for Cutting Alternatives

Pros

Stack includes four cutting supplements

Combines fat-burning with energy-boosting and muscle-building effects

Suitable for both men and women

Cost-effective package

Cons

Taking several supplements each day can be inconvenient

Included Supplements

CUTSR9

ANDALEAN

IBUTALEAN

CARDALEAN

Dosage

Follow the instructions for each Brutal Force supplement in the stack.

Cost

One month of the RIPPED Cutting Stack costs $199.99 for one month. It also comes with a three-for-two offer for $399.98 plus free shipping.

User Reviews

Brutal Force’s RIPPED Cutting Stack has an average score of 4.5/5 stars from 184 customer ratings on the product website. Even though third-party reviews for the entire stack is scarce, you can check out the reviews for every individual supplement above.

Who Should Try Brutal Force RIPPED Cutting Stack?

The RIPPED Cutting Stack is probably the best SARM stack substitute for men and women who need heavy-duty support to reach their goals in a more limited timeframe.

The ingredients of all the supplements in the stack work together to enhance your energy levels, burn fat, and protect your muscle mass.

Who Must Steer Clear of Brutal Force RIPPED Cutting Stack?

The large number of total ingredients might make this stack more likely to interact with prescription drugs.

>>Check the best deals for the Brutal Force RIPPED Cutting Stack here

5. CrazyBulk C-Dine 501516 - Substitute for SARMs To Lose Belly Fat

Pros

Features vitamins and minerals

May improve energy metabolism

Promotes muscle definition

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Doses of iron and iodine may be unsuitable for some people

Ingredients

Vitamins A, B2, B6, and C

Iron

Iodine

Chromium

Choline

Gynostemma pentophyllum

Capsimax

Innoslim (panax notoginseng and astragalus membranaceus)

Dosage

Take four capsules every day, 20 minutes before breakfast time.

Cost

One month’s supply costs $69.99, but the three-for-two deal lets you save more at $139.98.

User Reviews

On average, C-Dine 501516 gained 5/5 stars out of eight reviews on the CrazyBulk official site. Furthermore, some folks expressed interest about it online. For instance, one Redditor hasn’t actually tried yet, but he asked others for input and feedback about this supplement on r/workout [13].

Who Should Try CrazyBulk C-Dine 501516?

C-Dine 501516 might be a fitting option if you want to trim down your waistline. It provides essential nutrients to help boost metabolism and burn belly fat.

One study tested gynostemma pentaphyllum in 117 overweight people, which caused a reduction in visceral fat among men. Women lost more fat around their hips and thighs. G. pentaphyllum may also increase energy production, mitochondrial counts, and insulin sensitivity [2].

Additionally, your body needs vitamins B2 and B6, alongside iron, to make more energy. Vitamin B6 and iron assist in red blood cell development, while vitamin C helps produce carnitine, which helps you burn fat [4].

Who Must Steer Clear of CrazyBulk C-Dine 501516?

People with hyperthyroidism may need to avoid supplements with iodine, while those with hemochromatosis should not take iron.

>>Check the best deals for CrazyBulk C-Dine 501516 here

6. CrazyBulk Stena 9009 - Ideal for Cardio

Pros

Helps burn fat as heat

Beetroot may improve circulation

Encourages energy production

Strengthens your stamina

Cons

Magnesium oxide might cause mild stomach issues

Ingredients

Vitamins B3 and C

Magnesium

Alpha-lipoic acid

L-carnitine and l-tartrate

L-citrulline

Beetroot extract

Capsimax

Dosage

Take four capsules between 30-45 minutes before your workout.

Cost

One month’s supply of Stena 9009 costs $69.99. You can save with the three-month deal, which is priced at $139.98.

User Reviews

Stena 9009 got a 5/5 score according to six reviews on the CrazyBulk site. What’s more, a Redditor shared on r/reviewad that this supplement could boost strength, stamina, and overall fitness performance [14]. Although it’s not the only product he recommended, he did count it as one of the effective SARMs alternatives.

Who Should Try CrazyBulk Stena 9009?

Stena 9009 could be a terrific option if you want your cardio system to work more efficiently. As an alternative to the best SARMs for cutting, Stena 9009 can improve cardio fitness, partly by raising your energy levels.

A trial on beetroot extract found that it improves oxygen supply and performance during a handgrip strength test. This is most likely thanks to its nitric oxide content, which widens the blood vessels and enhances oxygen delivery to your tissues [15].

What’s more, vitamin B3 and magnesium are essential for cellular energy production. L-carnitine, which is bound to tartrate in Stena 9009, helps out by shuttling fatty acids into the cells for energy production [4].

Who Must Steer Clear of CrazyBulk Stena 9009?

Avoid Stena 9009 if you are prone to diarrhea from taking magnesium oxide. This is one of the least-absorbed forms, which draws water into the colon.

>>Check the best deals for CrazyBulk Stena 9009 here

7. CrazyBulk Osta 2866 - Good for Blood Sugar Control

Pros

Magnesium and zinc may strengthen immunity

Helps your body create energy

Some ingredients might improve blood sugar metabolism

Supports testosterone levels

Cons

Magnesium oxide may lead to diarrhea

Ingredients

Magnesium oxide

Zinc

Salacia (S. reticulata)

Southern ginseng (G. pentophyllum)

Fennel

Cinnamon

Reishi mushroom extract

Dosage

Take four capsules between 30-45 minutes before strength training.

Cost

Like most SARMs substitutes by CrazyBulk, Osta 2866 costs $69.99 for one month and $139.98 for five months.

User Reviews

Based on seven reviews, Osta received a 5/5 rating on CrazyBulk’s website. On the r/Ostarine subreddit, someone agreed that it’s a natural, safe, and legal OSTARINE MK-2866 alternative [16]. While another user is confused whether it’s an actual SARM or not, other Redditors on the same thread assure him that it’s SARM-free.

Who Should Try CrazyBulk Osta 2866?

Osta 2866 may be a handy alternative to the best SARMs for cutting fat if you also deal with poor blood sugar regulation. Osta 2866 could improve your blood sugar control by targeting insulin sensitivity and energy production.

One of its ingredients is cinnamon. More than a sweet spice, research shows that it can reduce fat absorption and act like insulin, shuttling sugar into your muscle cells. Cinnamon may lessen how much cells are damaged by unabsorbed sugar, too [17].

What’s more, G. pentaphyllum can help you lose visceral fat, increase energy production, raise your mitochondrial counts, and restore your insulin sensitivity [2].

Who Must Steer Clear of CrazyBulk Osta 2866?

Find another supplement aside from Osta 2866 if you are prone to diarrhea, since magnesium oxide might trigger it.

>>Check the best deals for CrazyBulk Osta 2866 here

8. CrazyBulk SARMS Cutting Stack - Alternatives To Best SARMs for Bulking and Cutting

Pros

Showcases four cutting supplements

May increase your long-term fat-burning ability

Some ingredients can boost energy production

Amino acids support protein synthesis

Cons

Magnesium oxide is included in some products

Included Supplements

Ibuta 677

C-Dine 501516

Ligan 4033

Stena 9009

Dosage

Take each product as directed, with the instructions for three in the reviews above. As for Ligan 4033, take four capsules around 20 minutes before breakfast.

Cost

One month’s supply costs $249.99. This is more budget-friendly than buying each supplement separately.

User Reviews

The SARM Cutting Stack got a 5/5 score according to three reviews. While it’s challenging to look for third-party reviews for the whole stack itself, you can read the reviews for most of the individual supplements above.

Who Should Try CrazyBulk SARMS Cutting Stack?

Looking for great substitutes for the best SARMs stack for cutting? CrazyBulk’s four-in-one package can help you build muscle and lose fat.

Its ingredients include the amino acids arginine and ornithine. Together, these may increase growth hormone and IGF-1, which are responsible for much of testosterone’s muscle-building properties [18].

Additionally, capsaicin (the main component of Capsimax) can boost fat burning as heat energy. Capsaicin can turn inactive “white” fat into “brown” fat, which produces heat energy and improves your body composition [19].

Who Must Steer Clear of CrazyBulk SARMS Cutting Stack?

CrazyBulk’s SARMs Cutting Stack might not be advisable if you don’t like taking several supplements each day or if you take multiple medications.

>>Check the best deals for CrazyBulk SARMs Cutting Stack here

How To Use SARMs for Cutting

When using natural substitutes for the best SARMs for fat loss and muscle gain, we recommend following the dosage instructions. Alternatively, you can start at a smaller amount if you have a lower body weight. For example, many of the products we’ve reviewed are made for daily use. You can use them as the best pre-workout or post-workout supplements as well.

You will probably need to use them for two or three months to see noticeable results. Afterward, you can cycle back on them every six to 12 months.

Potential Benefits of SARMs for Cutting

SARMs and supplements inspired by them can improve strength and performance while ramping up fat metabolism.

Minimal Side Effects

The selective actions of SARMs mean you may avoid hair loss, organ damage, and infertility, while minimizing a reduction in testosterone production. Natural SARM alternatives, however, can boost your own testosterone levels or increase insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). IGF-1 may be responsible for testosterone’s ability to build muscle [20].

Fat Metabolism

Many people take SARMs to lose belly fat (or at least their alternatives). Building muscle helps keep fat away by increasing your resting metabolism. The natural alternatives we found work like the best fat burners for men and women while supporting energy production, too.

Athletic Performance

The boost in athletic performance comes from a combination of more muscle, more energy, improved circulation, and faster recovery times. Some nutrients in natural alternatives are critical for your cells to generate energy.

Muscle Retention

Finally, both SARMs and their alternatives can protect your muscle mass and help you increase it. For example, RAD-140 may act on muscles at a much lower dose compared to the effective amount of testosterone for the reproductive system [21].

Potential Side Effects of SARMs for Cutting

Conventional SARMs can still cause side effects despite their better safety profile compared to traditional steroids.

For example, some research shows that long-term SARM use could raise your cholesterol levels and increase your risk of atherosclerosis. Reduced testosterone is also possible, as SARMs can give your body the message that your testosterone is sufficient. Even rarer is liver toxicity, a risk with all medications and supplements in people with pre-existing liver issues [21].

SARMs vs. Traditional Anabolic Steroids

While SARMs selectively target certain testosterone receptors and may inhibit others, testosterone-like traditional steroids do not differentiate between them. This means a higher risk of liver and heart damage.

Plus, there’s a greater potential dependence as your own T-levels are cut down. What’s more, high doses of testosterone can lead to hair loss, acne, infertility, and insulin resistance.

How To Use the Alternatives to the Best SARM Stack for Cutting

Supplement substitutes for the best SARMs for cutting fat work best if you start low and go slow, gradually building up to the full dose.

Cutting SARMS Stack for Beginners

Natural alternatives to the best SARMs stack for beginners usually contain two or three products. If you have a lower body weight or are sensitive to supplement side effects, you may benefit from a lower dose or a single product.

SARMS Stack Intermediate

Intermediate users can take several SARMs or their alternatives at the recommended doses. This is a potential option if your needs are more intensive. However, some people advise against having a longer “on” cycle.

Best SARMS Stack for Advanced Users

Advanced users can tolerate higher doses or a combination of potent supplements, such as Crazy Bulk or Brutal Force SARMs alternatives. These may be better if you want to recover from an injury faster.

How We Ranked the Best SARMs For Cutting Alternatives

Several factors influenced how we chose the top natural replacements for the best SARMs for cutting:

Ingredients: Each product had to feature evidence-backed ingredients that help you build or maintain muscle safely. They must also have minimal fillers only.

Range of benefits: The top SARMs alternatives contain ingredients that work on multiple pathways. For example, some may boost IGF-1, increase cellular energy production, or improve insulin sensitivity.

Value for money: A SARMs cycle for bulking and cutting can last several months. So, we preferred supplements for sale that cost $2-3 per day or stacks for those who need multiple products.

Brand quality: The companies producing these supplements had to have a clear reputation and many positive customer reviews.

Best Cutting SARMs Alternatives FAQs

Here are some of the top questions people ask when looking for substitutes for the best cutting SARMs.

Are SARMs Legal?

SARMs are not legal for use as performance-enhancing substances. They are also banned by anti-doping agencies. The FDA does not recommend SARMs for teenagers and young adults as well.

What Are the Best SARMs for Athletes?

The best SARMs for athletes are dietary supplements with similar effects as conventional SARMs but are made from natural, permitted ingredients.

Does Cardarine Burn Fat?

Yes, cardarine can help you burn fat. However, the risk of cancer and other issues makes it not worthwhile.

Do I Need To Use Cutting SARMs in Cycles?

Many SARMs require you to use them in cutting cycles to prevent desensitization and side effects.

Which SARM Is Best for Cutting?

The top alternative to the best SARMs for cutting is Brutal Force’s CUTSR9, thanks to its muscle-building and metabolic-enhancing ingredients.

Is Ostarine or RAD 140 Better for Cutting?

RAD 140 appears better for cutting. Yet, both of these are illegal performance enhancers with dangerous side effects.

Is RAD 140 Good for Bulking or Cutting?

RAD 140 tries to provide comparable benefits as testosterone on muscle growth, so it is ideal for bulking.

What Is a Safe Alternative to Cardarine?

Brutal Force’s CARDALEAN is a relatively safer natural replacement for Cardarine. This dietary supplement is aimed at people who want to lose weight.

Best SARMs for Cutting: Final Note

Noteworthy alternatives to the best SARMs for cutting and muscle growth contain natural ingredients that allow it to provide similar benefits as traditional SARMs. These supplements can support protein production, cellular energy generation, insulin sensitivity, and fat burning with fewer risks.

Overall, we found that the best SARM alternative for cutting is Brutal Force CUTSR9. With gentle follistatin boosters and muscle protectors, it can help you reach your fat loss goals without losing lean mass. Of course, the final choice depends on you!

>>Start cutting with Brutal Force CUTSR9 now

References

