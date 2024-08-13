Best Supplements for Hair Growth and Thickness: 2024 Reviews

If you wish your hair was fuller and healthier, you’re not alone; many men and women experience serious hair loss in their lifetime.

Many people are turning to supplements to help them regrow thick hair. But which ones work?

We explore the 6 best supplements for hair growth and thickness everyone may benefit from—starting with our top pick, Hims.

Best Supplements for Hair Growth and Thickness in 2024

Hims - Best supplements for hair growth and thickness overall Happy Head - Best for personalized hair growth supplements MangoRX - Best-tasting hair growth supplement Nutrafol - Best supplements for hair growth and thickness for men and women Profollica - Best dual approach to hair loss Keeps - Widest range of price points

1. Hims - Overall Best Supplements for Hair Growth and Thickness

Pros

May help you regrow your hair as quickly as 3 to 6 months

Completely online process (no in-person doctor visit necessary)

Hybrid hair growth supplement options: like sprays, chews, or serums

Easy “intake” form lets you get the right products for your needs

Cons

Potential side effects, such as loss of sex drive

Overview

Hims offers two unique services for men: telehealth and subscription prescriptions. Once you sign up for the service, you’ll meet with a doctor digitally. Then, you’ll get a personalized treatment plan for whatever issues you’re having—whether it be hair loss, erectile dysfunction, weight loss, and more.

Why Hims Stands Out

Hims provides the best supplements for hair growth and thickness for men, thanks to a series of hair loss treatments that will meet your needs and preferences. You can choose from hair foam, spray, shampoos, and even consumables (like chews or gummies).

How To Use Hims

To get started, complete the intake form on the Hims website. Afterward, you’ll have a virtual consultation with your doctor. Because Hims offers different products to fit the lifestyles of each customer, just follow the directions on the label of whichever supplement you choose.

Key Ingredients

Whatever product you decide to try from Hims, these two are usually the main ingredients:

Minoxidil

Finasteride

User Reviews

If you’re curious to know what others have to say about Hims’ best supplements for hair growth and thickness, Reddit users often talk about the hair improvements they experienced.

For example, a Reddit reviewer on r/HIMS wrote that, though the results took some time, he was happy he took a chance on it. After all, the hair he now has is looking healthier than it did before he started [1].

Other Redditors on the same thread claimed that there were some side effects when they first started—like low sex drive and hair shedding. But for most, these side effects quickly faded, and their hair thickened up eventually [1].

>>Find the best deals at Hims today

2. Happy Head - Best for Personalized Hair Growth Supplements

Pros

Offers prescription-grade, customized hair growth products

Simple questionnaire process

Monthly subscription service with no contract (you can cancel it anytime!)

Ongoing support from doctors and dermatologists

Cons

Virtual consultations aren’t face-to-face

Overview

Happy Head was founded by doctors specializing in hair restoration and transplant surgery. Together with other experts in health and technology, they will optimize and tailor the treatment for your hair problems.

Why Happy Head Stands Out

Happy Head has an edge because of its personalized approach to hair care routines. It doesn’t just offer a single product; the company also provides the best supplements for hair growth and thickness—from dual-action combinations and women’s hair care products to oral capsules and topicals.

How To Use Happy Head

First, fill out the company’s questionnaire and upload a photo of your hairline. Next, a dermatologist will look over the information and prescribe you a solution. Then, follow the directions of your specific subscription.

Key Ingredients

Finasteride

Minoxidil

Dutasteride

Retinoic acid

Hydrocortisone

Vitamin D3

User Reviews

According to a Reddit reviewer on r/tressless, he was happy with the results of the topical finasteride from Happy Head after 7 weeks. He said he got into a routine of applying the liquid dropper solution to where his head was thinning, which eventually showed some hair growth [2].

However, he did mention he isn’t using it twice a day like the directions suggested because the topical product makes his hair look oily [2].

>>Find the best deals at Happy Head today

3. MangoRX - Best-Tasting Hair Growth Supplement

Pros

Combines 4 scientifically supported ingredients

Easy-to-eat mint-flavored chewable

You might experience hair regrowth within 3 to 6 months

Helps boost circulation to your hair follicles

Cons

Requires a prescription by a licensed physician (not offered on this platform)

Overview

MangoRX’s Grow is a chewable tablet packed with four powerful ingredients. The product is designed to fuel your follicles—one of the root causes of hair loss—to stop shedding and grow fuller hair.

Why MangoRX Stands Out

If you want to keep things simple, MangoRX is a straightforward choice that you can smoothly incorporate into your daily routine. It’s an all-in-one product, so you won’t feel overwhelmed by too many options. Plus, the refreshing minty flavor and formula is meant to go easy on your system.

How To Use MangoRX

Just chew the mint-flavored tablet whenever it’s convenient for you. Your doctor will give you specific dosage instructions when you receive the prescription for this supplement.

Key Ingredients

Minoxidil

Finasteride

Biotin

Vitamin D3

User Reviews

Most reviewers on the company’s website are happy with the results they’ve gotten from MangoRX’s Grow. The most common theme in their reviews? Confidence. After dealing with thinning hair and feeling self-conscious, the visible results made them feel reassured [3].

However, some reviewers didn’t like that they had to get a prescription outside of MangoRX’s website. Plus, the company is vague about the details of the daily dosage [3].

>>Find the best deals for MangoRX Grow today

4. Nutrafol - Best Supplements for Hair Growth and Thickness for Men and Women

Pros

Specialized hair growth products based on gender and life stages

Made with natural ingredients

Formulated by a team of scientists and doctors

May thicken and strengthen hair in a span of 3 to 6 months

Cons

Some might find it challenging to take 4 capsules a day

Overview

Nutrafol offers over-the-counter hair products for growth and thickness with products designed for certain stages of life or particular issues guys or ladies are facing. All of the company’s products are created from natural ingredients—such as vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts—instead of chemicals made in a lab.

Why Nutrafol Stands Out

Nutrafol provides hair growth supplements females and males alike can use. For example, there are women-centric products for post-partum and post-menopausal stages (but not for the prenatal stage). And good news for new moms: the post-partum version is safe for breastfeeding!

For the guys out there, there’s also a male-friendly formula designed just for you.

How To Use Nutrafol

For the company’s capsule products, you’ll need to take 4 pills per day.

Key Ingredients

Synergen complex (a proprietary mix of bioactive ingredients)

Vitamins and minerals

Amino acids

Biotin

User Reviews

In r/HairlossResearch, a Reddit user shared that she started losing hair after she stopped breastfeeding. After trying Nutrafol with little expectations, she was surprised to see a ton of new growth everywhere [4].

On the other hand, another Redditor on r/Sephora commented that she stopped taking Nutrafol after one month since she lost some hair at first. A few weeks later though, new “tiny hairs” started to pop out, so she went back to taking the supplement because of this hair growth [5].

>>Find the best deals at Nutrafol today

5. Profollica - Best Dual Approach to Hair Loss

Pros

2-step system to target hair loss

Natural, non-prescription supplement

Aims to prevent DHT-related hair loss

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

More work involved compared to single supplements

Overview

Profollica’s hair growth system is built to address DHT (short for “dihydrotestosterone”), a hormone that commonly causes hair loss. The formulas only include natural ingredients, so you won’t need a prescription to try these best supplements for hair growth and thickness.

Why Profollica Stands Out

Profollica takes a two-step approach to hair loss—which combats high levels of DHT from both inside and outside. First, you need to take a daily dose of Profollica Plus to help block DHT from forming in the first place. Next, you should use the Profollica Activator Gel to stimulate the growth of new hair.

How To Use Profollica

For Profollica Plus, take 2 capsules a day with meals. Afterward, massage the Profollica Activator Gel into your damp hair and scalp after you’re done shampooing.

Key Ingredients

Millet extract

L-cysteine

Biotin

Maidenhair fern

User Reviews

In r/lifeCapsules, a Reddit reviewer said he was really happy with the results so far after using Profollica [6].

Nevertheless, he also clarified that it took some time to see results. He started noticing new baby hairs growing around his hairline after three months. And after six months of consistent use, his hair felt thicker overall, while the thinning spots became much less noticeable [6].

>>Find the best deals for Profollica today

6. Keeps - Widest Range of Price Points

Pros

1 year of unlimited messaging with a medical provider

Mix-and-match products and subscription length

Offers deals like one month free with a 3-month plan

Also provides hair grafting surgery

Cons

Products are only for males

Overview

Keeps offers a well-rounded approach to hair loss because it goes beyond providing the best supplements for hair growth and thickness. Articles about Keeps usually mention that the company also features an online wellness service, including consultations with doctors. Plus, it gives you the option to get a Follicular Unit Extraction (a.k.a. FUE) hair transplant.

Why Keeps Stands Out

Losing hair but don’t have a crazy budget? With Keeps, you can mix and match your purchases and subscription length based on what you can afford. Some hair care products—like shampoos and conditioners—are budget-friendly at below or above $20. The minoxidil solution starts at $20+ and finasteride pills at $50+ while the finasteride and minoxidil gel can go up to $120.

How To Use Keeps

Follow the directions for each product to see the best results.

Key Ingredients

Though Keeps offers a wide range of products, most incorporate these two ingredients:

Finasteride

Minoxidil

User Reviews

A Redditor on r/tressless said that the results have been amazing after using a variety of Keeps products—starting with finasteride, and then adding others—for almost two years [7].

On the other hand, another Reddit user on the same thread thought that Keeps products are too pricey compared to a different source [7].

>>Find the best deals at Keeps today

What Are Hair Growth Supplements?

Hair growth supplements are products packed with ingredients that are known to help your hair grow healthier, thicker, and stronger. You’ll often find a mix of vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids, and plant extracts in these supplements—all aimed at tackling the reasons behind hair loss or thinning.

But, here's the kicker: there's no one-size-fits-all definition for "hair growth supplement." It's a broad term that covers a wide variety of products claiming to boost hair health and support hair structure. Plus, these formulas and how well they work can differ a lot from one product to another.

Types and Varieties of Hair Growth Supplements

There are all kinds of different hair growth supplements—each designed to tackle different issues. Let’s look at some of the most popular types.

Vitamins and Minerals

Did you know certain multivitamins and minerals are crucial for keeping your hair healthy and growing? Supplements in this group usually combine vitamins (like A, B, C, D, and E) together with minerals (such as iron, selenium, and zinc).

Why are these nutrients important? They support your hair follicles, prevent deficiencies that could cause hair loss, and boost overall hair health [8].

Proteins and Amino Acids

Amino acids are considered the building blocks of proteins; they are essential for supporting the structure and growth of your hair [9]. Some hair growth supplements are loaded with specific amino acids (like l-cystine, l-lysine, and l-methionine). Plus, others are enriched with collagen peptides, like those found in the best collagen supplements, to aid in thickening hair.

Herbs and Botanicals

Hair loss can happen for many reasons, and some of the often-overlooked causes are stress, inflammation, and poor blood flow. Herbs and botanicals—such as curcumin, ashwagandha, saw palmetto, and many more—are often incorporated into hair growth supplements to fight these effects.

>>Find the best deals at Hims today

What Deficiency Causes Hair Loss?

Did you know that nutrient deficiencies can actually cause hair loss? Let’s look at some key players.

Biotin (Vitamin B7)

Biotin is a big-name vitamin in the hair health game; the vitamin boosts the production of keratin (a major protein in your hair) [10]. Being short on this vitamin has been directly linked to hair loss.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that your body usually produces naturally to help fight oxidative stress [11]. Without enough of the vitamin, you may experience “aging” of your hair—graying or loss of hair.

Zinc

Aside from bolstering your immune system, zinc is also a vital nutrient for your hair health. A zinc deficiency can result in a condition called alopecia, which leads to hair loss or thinning [12].

Vitamin D

Not getting enough sunshine? This could lead to a vitamin D deficiency… and hair loss! Aside from being the star ingredient of the best vitamin D supplement products, it has also been added to many other supplements to manage hair growth [13].

Are Hair Growth Supplements Safe?

The general consensus around hair growth supplements is pretty positive, but there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Research shows that some hair supplements (including Nutrafol and Viviscal) may have potential benefits [14]. It also suggests that other supplements with ingredients like capsaicin, isoflavones, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids oil also seemed to help with hair growth.

The good news is that side effects were rare and usually mild. So, when used as directed, many hair growth supplements are considered safe for most healthy adults.

But remember, not all supplements are created with the same care and testing as the ones on our list. Always check the nutritional facts and reviews, and, most importantly, talk to your doctor before choosing a product.

How Long Do Hair Growth Vitamins Take to Work?

Generally, experts say it can take from 3 to 6 months to see noticeable improvements in hair growth and health. For some, though, it may even take up to a year.

How long your treatment will take may vary based on these factors:

Underlying cause: If you’re losing your hair because of a specific medical condition or nutrient deficiency, you may see quicker results vs. if you’re just experiencing the usual hair thinning.

Individual physiology: Everyone will react differently to supplements; some may notice changes faster than others, while others might not react to them at all.

Supplement formulation: Ingredients, dosages, and how well your body absorbs the supplement will also affect how swiftly your body will react to it.

Consistency: Are you following the dosage directions closely? Consistency is key to getting results as soon as possible.

What Helps Hair Grow Faster Naturally?

Looking for natural ways to boost hair growth? Here are some tips you can try:

Scalp massage: Enjoying a gentle scalp massage may increase blood flow to your hair follicles.

Minimize heat damage: Are you using curling irons, straighteners, or hair dryers every single day? This could cause damage or breakage to your hair.

Nutrient-rich diet: Eat a balanced diet with plenty of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and healthy fats to support your hair health.

Reduce Stress: Surprised to hear stress can disrupt your hair growth cycle? You can practice calming exercises (like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing) or relaxation rituals to manage your stress levels.

Gentle hair care and products: Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditions; avoid tight hairstyles that can cause breakage.

What Nutrients Promote Hair Growth?

We’ve talked about the nutrient deficiencies that can cause hair loss, but let’s switch to the positive side. Aside from adding folic acid, biotin, and zinc to your diet, here are other nutrients and ingredients that can help you grow thicker hair.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

You’ve probably heard that omega-3 (or fish oil) helps reduce inflammation and improve skin health. Better yet, the nutrient may also provide proteins and nutrients that support your hair follicles and scalp health.

Selenium

If you take the right amount, selenium—a mineral found in many foods—may help stimulate hair growth [8]. However, keep in mind that too much (that is, over 55 micrograms) or too little of selenium may cause hair loss, too.

Finasteride and Minoxidil

Two other popular ingredients that promote hair growth are finasteride and minoxidil. After a 2-year clinical study using oral finasteride, the men noticed that their hair stopped shedding and started growing back [15]. Another study reveals that, for 62% of minoxidil topical solution users, their bald patches grew smaller [16].

What Are the Side Effects of Hair Growth Vitamins?

Worried about the potential side effects of these supplements? There have been some minor but rare issues:

Gastrointestinal problems

Allergic reactions

Medication interaction

ED

Hair loss

FAQs: Best Supplements for Hair Growth and Thickness

Still have questions about hair growth supplements and products? Let’s look at some of the most common questions and how we answered them.

Do Hair Supplements Actually Work?

Yes, many people have experienced improved hair growth and thickness after using supplements, but this isn't the case for everyone. So, manage your expectations and remember that hair health is multifaceted; supplements are just one part of the equation.

What Supplement Makes Hair Grow Thicker?

The top supplement in our roundup is Hims—a health and wellness platform that matches you with the best supplements for hair growth and thickness that fits your needs. Nevertheless, each supplement on our list can help you grow thicker hair in its own unique way.

What Is the Best Thing To Take for Hair Growth and Thickness?

We suggest looking for supplements which contain ingredients that are clinically backed to promote hair health: finasteride, minoxidil, biotin, vitamins, and other minerals, to name a few.

Which Are the Best Supplements for Hair Growth and Thickness for African American Hair?

Happy Head may help you find the right solution for your hair loss, as this platform takes a personalized approach to adjust the treatment to your hair issues and hair type—whether you have African American, Caucasian, or Asian hair.

What Pill Makes Your Hair Thicker?

Hims’ Finasteride capsules are great for addressing receding hairlines or general hair thinning. This product is meant to be taken once a day to help your body block DHT.

Which Supplement Is Best for Hair Growth?

Hims provides plenty of great options among the best supplements for hair growth and thickness. This grants you the opportunity to pick the one that suits your goals based on your hair health profile.

Can Supplements Strengthen Your Hair?

While most hair supplements focus on preventing hair loss, some products can also help strengthen the existing hair you still have. For instance, supplements that include amino acids may support your hair’s structure, in addition to encouraging its growth [9].

Final Verdict on the Best Supplements for Hair Growth and Thickness

Low on confidence because of hair loss? Finding the best supplements for hair growth and thickness can make a big difference.

Hims takes the crown in this roundup for its effectiveness and for its wide range of options—including sprays, shampoos, and chewables. Still, all the supplements we reviewed have the potential to help men and women avoid hair loss and treat the cause of their hair problems.

Now, it’s time to pick the right hair growth supplement to make your hair thicker, fuller, and stronger.

>>Find the best deals at Hims today

References

