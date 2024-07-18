Best Vitamin D Supplement in 2024: 9 Top Brands Reviewed

Vitamin D—a.k.a. the “sunshine” vitamin—can bolster your immune system, bone strength, and heart health.

Although your body makes it when you’re exposed to the sun, supplements are more dependable sources of this nutrient.

But, which ones really work? Explore the best vitamin D supplement brands with their pros and cons, ingredients, dosage, cost and user reviews. Our favorite overall is Akasha Naturals, thanks to its high dose of vitamin D and softgel capsules but you’ll find more in our list suitable for every need.

Best Vitamin D Supplements in 2024

Akasha Naturals Vitamin D - Best vitamin D supplement overall

Natural Stacks Coconut Vitamin D3 - Most bioavailable supplement

Mindbodygreen Vitamin D3 Potency+ - Best organic formula

Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients Vitamin D - Best vitamin D supplement for women

Human Beanz Vitamin D3 Jelly Beans - Best vitamin D supplement for kids at heart

New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 - Best vitamin D supplement for inflammation

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3 - Best vitamin D supplement for men

Life Extension Liquid Vitamin D3 - Most affordable supplement

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Vitamin D3 - Most innovative vitamin D supplement

The best vitamin D supplements contain strong doses of vitamin D3 to fight deficiency, yet they should have no unnecessary, artificial, or harmful ingredients.

1. Akasha Naturals Vitamin D - Best Vitamin D Supplement Overall

Pros

A large dose of 5,000 IU

Softgel capsules may be easier to break down

Costs only around $0.27 per dose

Cons

Contains gelatin

Overview

We picked Akasha Naturals’ as the #1 best vitamin D supplement because it packs a generous dose of this nutrient while having no harmful fillers.

Key Ingredients

Akasha Naturals’ vitamin D supplement contains nothing but vitamin D3 in a softgel capsule.

Research shows that this dose per capsule may improve your health. For example, one paper showed that taekwondo athletes with low vitamin D levels had much lower respiratory tract infection symptoms after supplementing with 5,000 IU for one month [1].

Vitamin D3 may also enhance your cognitive function. A paper on vitamin D3 in Alzheimer’s disease shows that, over one year, participants’ vocabulary, math skills, IQ, and other areas improved a lot [2].

Dosage

Take a single capsule a day. Each serving contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D (or 125 mcg).

Pricing

While a one-time purchase costs $33.25, a subscription allows you to save 15%, at just $28.26. One bottle has 120 doses (or enough for almost four months).

User Reviews

While it’s challenging to find reviews for this product on Reddit or Trustpilot, many customers praise the health benefits of Akasha Naturals—like immune support, weight loss, and greater energy—on its official website.

>>Check the best prices for Akasha Naturals’ Vitamin D here

2. Natural Stacks Coconut Vitamin D3 - Most Bioavailable Supplement

Pros

Includes organic coconut oil to boost absorption

Fantastic value for money at less than $10 per month

100% money-back guarantee

Cons

May not be fitting if you’re allergic to tree nuts

Overview

Natural Stacks’ Coconut Vitamin D3 could be the best vitamin D supplement when it comes to bioavailability—meaning your body can easily absorb and use it. Plus, it only costs around $0.33 cents per dose.

Key Ingredients

Natural Stacks combines vitamin D3 with coconut oil to make it more absorbable, which potentially leads to better results.

A clinical study comparing vitamin D3 in olive oil, coconut oil, and a plain supplement found that only the coconut oil increased the body’s absorption [3].

Dosage

Take one capsule every day, preferably with food.

Pricing

You’ll only be paying $9.95 for a one-time purchase of a single bottle. Even better, the price will be lowered to just $7.96 for one month’s supply when you sign up for a subscription.

User Reviews

Natural Stacks got many positive feedback from customers, including a Trustpilot reviewer who thinks that the company’s products rock while the support is spot on. On the other hand, a few Trustpilot users are not that happy with the customer service.

>>Check the best prices for Natural Stacks Coconut Vitamin D3 here

3. Mindbodygreen Vitamin D3 Potency+ - Best Organic Formula

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

USDA certified organic

Combines vitamin D3 with three plant-based oils

If you’re eligible, you can pay using FSA and HSA funds

Cons

Not a good match for vegans

Overview

Mindbodygreen is the best vitamin D supplement with organic ingredients— starting from the algal oil up to the three organic oils that fight inflammation.

Key Ingredients

MindBodyGreen’s vitamin D3 supplement contains algal-derived vitamin D3, which is carried by the flax oil, olive oil, and avocado oil.

A lab study found that vitamin D3 and olive oil greatly improved bone density while reducing inflammation and oxidative stress [4].

Dosage

Each daily dose (or one gelcap) contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3.

Pricing

While a one-time purchase costs $30 for the month, a 30-day subscription is just priced at $25, and a 180-day subscription works out at $17 a month.

User Reviews

Mindbodygreen gained a lot of positive feedback from customers. For example, a Reddit user on r/betabattle likes the vitamin supplements since they help her maintain her well-being in her 30s. Nevertheless, she also says that these products come at a higher price point.

>>Check the best prices for Mindbodygreen Vitamin D3 Potency+ here

4. Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients Vitamin D - Best Vitamin D Supplement for Women

Pros

Probiotic-fermented vitamin D3

Added vitamin K2 for better bone and cardiovascular health

Adaptogens for improved energy and fitness

Cons

It contains beef, so vegetarians can’t take it

Overview

Since it’s formulated to strengthen your bones, Ancient Nutrition’s offering can be counted as the best vitamin D supplement for women.

Key Ingredients

Ancient Nutrients’s vitamin D combines vitamin D3 and K2, which may support your bone health (especially if you’re a woman). A study on postmenopausal ladies with osteoporosis reveals that this combination was more effective in improving bone mineral density than calcium supplements or either vitamin D3 or K2 alone [5].

It also contains the Ancient Nutrients TCM Blend, which includes beef liver, bone broth, organic lion’s mane, organic schisandra, and organic reishi extracts.

Dosage

Take one pill every day; each bottle contains 60 capsules.

Pricing

A one-time purchase costs $29.95. On the other hand, a subscription gives you the chance to save 20% on your first month, then 15% in the following months. So, you only have to pay $23.96 on your first order.

User Reviews

One buyer says that her vitamin D levels used to be low, but after using Ancient Nutrition’s vitamin D supplement, it increased to the normal range. Another user shares that the product made a big difference in her energy, while her skin is brighter. In contrast, a few Trustpilot reviewers aren’t impressed by the company’s customer service.

>>Check the best prices for Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients Vitamin D here

5. Human Beanz Vitamin D3 Jelly Beans - Best Vitamin D Supplement for Kids at Heart

Pros

Convenient candy form with a natural strawberry flavor

It’s one of the best vegan vitamin D supplements that’s also gluten-free and nut-free

2000 IU of vitamin D3 makes customizing your dose easier

Cons

Contains sugar

Overview

Human Beanz showcases these vitamin D supplements in the form of an easy-to-take and enjoyable candy, if you’re nostalgic about the gummies you popped when you were young, these could be the best vitamin D supplement for kids at heart like you. In addition, the product itself states that the supplement might be safe for children over the age of 2.

Key Ingredients

Human Beanz’s Vitamin D3 Jelly Bean Gummies come with 2,000 IU per serving of four gummies (or 500IU per bean).

The Endocrine Society recommends a vitamin D intake of 600 IU for people under 70 years old and 800 IU for anyone older [6].

Dosage

You can chew four jelly bean gummies every day; you can eat them all at once or split your dose throughout the day.

Pricing

Each jar costs $13.99 for 30 doses or one month’s supply.

User Reviews

Some customers think that Human Beanz’ gummies taste really good, which makes them a lot easier to remember to take. However, a few Amazon reviewers feel the gummies are too sweet.

>>Check the best prices for Human Beanz Vitamin D3 Jelly Beans here

6. New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 - Best Vitamin D Supplement for Inflammation

Pros

Turmeric may bring down swelling

Reishi can strengthen your immunity

Organic ingredients

Cons

Contains soy, which some folks might be allergic to

Overview

If your joints or gut are inflamed, New Chapter’s fermented formula might be the best vitamin D supplement for you.

Key Ingredients

New Chapter’s key ingredients are vitamin D3 at a dose of 2,000 IU, plus turmeric and reishi.

Turmeric could reduce pain and swelling caused by arthritis, so you can move around better [7].

As for reishi, this medicinal mushroom may bring down inflammation in your colon. It encourages your body to create more fatty acids by gut bacteria and strengthens the gut barrier as well [8].

Dosage

Take one tablet of this supplement every day.

Pricing

Each bottle costs $32.99 for 90 tablets (or almost three months’ supply).

User Reviews

According to some customers’ feedback about New Chapter’s vitamin D supplement, they noticed their energy levels and mood improved after using it daily. Yet in r/Supplements, one Reddit user thinks that the brand is no longer as dedicated to its mission as it used to be.

>>Check the best prices for New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 here

7. Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3 - Best Vitamin D Supplement for Men

Pros

Raw, organic fruit and vegetable blend

Digestive enzymes

Just $0.22 per daily dose

Cons

Doses of fruit and vegetable extracts are likely too low to have a big impact

Overview

Are you a guy who doesn’t eat much veggies or fruits? The antioxidant-packed Garden of Life may be the best vitamin D supplement for men like you.

Key Ingredients

Each Garden of Life capsule contains 2,000 IU of vitamin D3, which may be a better dose than 5,000 IU for people with smaller body sizes.

It also packs 22 organic fruit and vegetable extracts. These are rich in polyphenols—plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects [9].

This supplement could come in handy for men, as guys usually eat less fruit and vegetables [10].

Dosage

Take one pill every day with meals, or you can empty the capsule into raw juice or water.

Pricing

One bottle of 120 capsules—or almost four months’ supply—costs $27.29.

User Reviews

In a customer review, a user shares that Garden of Life’s vitamin D supplement helped elevate his vitamin D deficiency to regular. Nonetheless, another Reddit participant on r/Supplements is already looking for other alternatives to this brand.

>>Check the best prices for Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3 here

8. Life Extension Liquid Vitamin D3 - Most Affordable Supplement

Pros

Just $0.02 per serving

Carried in medium-chain triglyceride oil (from coconuts) for better absorption

Supports your brain and bone health

Cons

Not all folks like the texture of oil-based liquid supplements

Overview

Among the best vitamin D supplements in our roundup, the Liquid Vitamin D3 by Life Extension is hands-down the most budget-friendly of the bunch. It’s only $0.02 per serving!

Key Ingredients

Life Extension’s supplement is made from vitamin D3 in MCT oil from coconuts. In the coconut oil vs. olive oil face-off, coconut oil may boost the absorption of vitamin D better [3]. Additionally, liquid supplements can be absorbed faster than tablets or capsules.

Dosage

Take one drop once or twice daily.

Pricing

For just $21, you’ll receive a bottle with around 850 doses. This is enough for over two years, or just over one year if you need to double the dose.

User Reviews

One buyer relays how this supplement from Life Extension assisted her in raising her vitamin D levels from 19 to almost 50, while energizing her too. On the other end of the spectrum, a few Trustpilot reviewers aren’t less than thrilled about the company’s customer support.

>>Check the best prices for Life Extension Liquid Vitamin D3 here

9. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Vitamin D3 - Most Innovative Vitamin D Supplement

Pros

Includes phospholipids to enhance absorption

100 dosages in just one bottle

Discounts on larger orders

Cons

Some folks find it hard to swallow tablets

Overview

If you’re an avant garde user, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals’ offering is the best vitamin D supplement that features cutting-edge Cyclosome technology for enhanced bioavailability.

Key Ingredients

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals showcases phospholipids: the same type of fatty acid that makes up your cell membranes. Studies show that phosphatidylcholine can boost the absorption of vitamin D more than coconut or olive oil alone [11].

Dosage

Take one tablet a day, or two if you’re very deficient in this nutrient.

Pricing

One bottle of 100 tablets costs $19.95. If you buy two or three bottles, these will give you a 10% or 15% discount, respectively.

User Reviews

Customers are impressed with Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals’ unique formulation for better absorption; one even writes that he purchased this product because it uses cyclosome delivery and is easy to adjust to 2000 IU. Still, one Reddit user is dubious if the company’s supplements are legit, but gives it the benefit of the doubt by asking around on r/Supplements.

>>Check the best deals for Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Vitamin D3 here

What Are Vitamin D Supplements?

Vitamin D—also known as calciferol—is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a big role in your body. Unlike other vitamins, vitamin D works like a hormone, and every cell in your body has a receptor for it.

Forms of Vitamin D Supplements

There are several ways to get vitamin D as a supplement, such as:

Tablets

Capsules

Gummies

Liquid form

Spray form

Natural Sources of Vitamin D

There are other sources of vitamin D that you can tap in your everyday lifestyle, including:

Sunlight Exposure

Your body naturally produces vitamin D3 during sun exposure. However, it’s currently not recommended to spend much time in the sun because of the thinned ozone layer [12].

Food Sources Rich in Vitamin D

Natural sources of vitamin D include fatty fish (like trout, salmon, and mackerel), fish liver oils. beef liver, cheese, and egg yolks, and some mushrooms [13].

Fortified Foods

Most of the vitamin D in American diets comes from fortified foods such as milk, cereals, yogurt, and margarine [13]. Another alternative is the best calcium and vitamin D supplements.

Vitamin D in Animal Products

Almost all natural sources of vitamin D are animal products including fish. This is why we included one of the best vegan vitamin D supplements in our review.

Factors To Consider When Choosing Vitamin D Supplements

Keep these things in mind when picking the best vitamin D supplement for you.

Dosage requirements: The dosages of the active ingredients must be high enough to be potentially effective, based on clinical research.

Bioavailability and absorption: The supplement should come in a form that allows your body to easily absorb and use the vitamin D.

Ingredients and additives: Go for brands that contain active ingredients which are scientifically supported to bolster your health; the supplements ought to have zero or minimal additives, too.

Allergens and dietary restrictions: Check the label first! Make sure you’re not sensitive to any of the ingredients in the formula to avoid allergic reactions.

Price and value for money: Don’t just look for the cheapest products; be sure that you’re getting bang for your buck—whether in terms of dosages and health benefits.

Potential Benefits of Vitamin D Supplements

The best vitamin D supplements may support bone, immune, brain, heart, and muscle health.

Bone Health and Osteoporosis Prevention: You need vitamin D for your gut to absorb calcium, which keeps your bones healthy and fights osteoporosis.

Immune System Support: Vitamin D improves your body’s immune responses, reducing inflammatory signals to lower your risk of diseases such as multiple sclerosis [14].

Mood and Mental Health: Vitamin D3 can support mental health in both adults and children. For example, it may alleviate emotional problems and improve self-regulation in children with ADHD [15].

Heart Health: Sufficient vitamin D levels could also help prevent cardiovascular problems—such angina, coronary artery disease, and heart attack [16].

Muscle Function: What’s more, vitamin D3 can improve muscle growth and maintenance. Athletes taking vitamin D3 (but not vitamin D2) may notice greater strength by up to 18% [17].

>>Try Akasha Naturals Vitamin D now

Potential Side Effects and Precautions

Vitamin D supplements are generally for most healthy users, like the best weight loss supplements.

Still, there’s a small possibility it might cause signs of side effects in some users, such as:

Hypercalcemia (or too much calcium in your blood [18]

Digestive issues [18]

Kidney stones

Interactions with medications

Allergic reactions

FAQs on the Best Vitamin D Supplements

Check out the top questions customers ask about the best vitamin D supplement.

Which Vitamin D Supplement Is Most Effective?

The most effective vitamin D supplement for each user may vary, based on their individual needs and body chemistry.

Which Vitamin D Should I Take Daily?

While the recommended daily intake is around 400-500 IU, you may require the 5,000 IU doses seen in some products we’ve reviewed to combat winter deficiencies.

What Is the Best Form of Vitamin D Supplement To Take?

It really depends on what form of vitamin D supplement you prefer: whether it be a capsule, liquid, or gummy.

How Long Does It Take for Vitamin D Supplements to Work?

Usually, you might notice the benefits of vitamin D in less than one month, but the time frame may be different for every user.

When Is the Best Time to Take Vitamin D Supplement?

As vitamin D is fat soluble, we recommend taking it during meal times (especially if you eat fatty foods) to boost absorption.

When Is the Best Vitamin D Supplement for Men?

The best vitamin D supplement for men we found is the antioxidant-rich Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3.

When Is the Best Vitamin D Supplement for Women?

The best vitamin D supplement for women on our list is Ancient Nutrients Vitamin D by Ancient Nutrition, as it combines vitamin D3 with K2.

Final Word on the Best Vitamin D Supplement

In a nutshell, you need vitamin D to keep your heart, muscles, bones, and immune system healthy. Taking a supplement can ensure you get sufficient amounts that your body needs.

Overall, we had to pick Akasha Naturals as the best vitamin D supplement, yet you can pick any of the brands in our list since they have their own health benefits.

>>Try Akasha Naturals Vitamin D now

