Best Weight Loss Supplements of 2024: 11 Products That Work

Do you feel like you don’t eat much but still aren’t losing weight? Many reach weight loss plateaus, and it’s only natural to lose sight of your goals when you are down in motivation. That’s where one needs to turn to the best weight loss supplements that may help in shedding those stubborn extra pounds.

This guide aims to help you choose the best option for your needs, overviews top fat loss products like PhenQ and offers tips on what to look out for. Let’s get started!

Best Weight Loss Supplements

1. PhenQ - Best Weight Loss Supplement Overall

Pros

Capsimax promotes fat-burning

Offers multiple weight loss benefits

Innoslim helps reduce cravings

Caffeine boosts energy levels

Cons

Some ingredients are part of proprietary blends, which do not list the exact doses

Who Is PhenQ Best For?

PhenQ is one of the best weight loss supplements for people who need extra fat-burning support, since it has thermogenic effects and a multi-pronged approach. It may work as an appetite suppressant, elevate your energy levels, and burn body fat.

It contains ingredients such as a-Lacys Reset, Capsimax powder, caffeine, chromium picolinate, L-carnitine fumarate, and nopal. Capsimax increases thermogenesis and reduces fat accumulation. It may prevent weight gain during a high-fat diet [1].

Who Should Avoid PhenQ?

Caffeine-intolerant people may experience jitteriness and disrupted sleep patterns.

Dosage

1 capsule in the morning and 1 during lunchtime

Cost

1 bottle: $69.99

2 bottles + 1 free: $139.99

3 bottles + 2 free: $209.99

Summary

PhenQ is one of the best weight loss supplements with thermogenic ingredients that raise your body temperature and accelerate metabolism to enhance fat burning.

2. KetoCharge - Best for Keto Dieters

Pros

Promotes ketosis

May reduce the side effects of a keto diet

Calcium and magnesium may enhance bone and muscle health

Minimizes cravings

Cons

Does not contain potassium

No specific doses of each ingredient are listed

Who Is KetoCharge Best For?

KetoCharge is one of the best weight loss supplements for people who aim to enhance ketosis while following the keto diet.

Aside from improving your gut health, it also reduces or eliminates the “keto flu,” including symptoms such as muscle cramps and poor concentration due to a drop in electrolyte minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium [2].

Who Should Avoid KetoCharge?

People not on a keto diet may see fewer benefits from KetoCharge.

Dosage

2 capsules before breakfast

Cost

1-month supply: $59.99

2-month supply + 1 free: $119.99

3-month supply + 3 free: $179.99

Summary

KetoCharge is considered one of the best weight loss supplements for keto dieters, as it helps induce and maintain a state of ketosis and makes the diet more effective.

3. Phen24 - Best for Day-and-Night Support

Pros

Serotonin-boosting ingredients in the night formula

Guarana may boost energy in the day

Contains essential B vitamins for energy production

May help reduce cravings

Cons

Serotonin-boosting ingredients may react with antidepressants

Who Is Phen24 Best For?

Phen24 combines the best weight loss supplements for people who need energy during the day and reduced cravings at night.

The daytime capsules include caffeine, iodine, cayenne powder, l-phenylalanine, and guarana extract to boost metabolism and energy. The nighttime formula includes chromium, vitamin B6, Griffonia, green tea, choline, hops, and glucomannan.

Griffonia is a unique herbal extract in that it is rich in 5-HTP, the precursor to serotonin. The calming, mood-lifting effect of serotonin is often what you’re seeking when you crave sugary foods so you don’t feel the need to binge late at night [3].

Additionally, vitamins B1, B5, B6, and biotin are essential for producing energy from sugar. Vitamin C helps your body make carnitine, which promotes fat-burning for energy [4].

Who Should Avoid Phen24?

Individuals taking antidepressants should avoid taking these supplements or at least consult a healthcare professional before introducing Phen24.

Dosage

1 capsule of the day formula in the morning and 2 capsules of the night formula before bed.

Cost

1-month supply: $69.99

2-month supply + 1 free: $139.99

3-month supply + 2 free: $209.99

Summary

Phen24 is unique among the best weight loss supplements since the dual package supports your day and night metabolism. It’s a well-rounded solution and suits many different users.

4. PrimeShred - Best for Men

Pros

Coffee and green tea extracts for fat-burning

B vitamins for cellular energy production

Cayenne pepper boosts thermogenesis

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

May enhance focus

Cons

May interact with dopamine-boosting medication

Who Is PrimeShred Best For?

PrimeShred is the best weight loss supplement for men who need a product that can burn fat, preserve muscles, and provide extra motivation and energy. It includes green tea extract, caffeine, vitamin B complex, rhodiola rosea root, and L-tyrosine.

These may boost metabolism, suppress appetite, and increase energy levels, where a combination of caffeine and rhodiola effectively enhances dopamine to boost motivation and neuromuscular function.

Caffeine also raises adrenaline, while rhodiola boosts red blood cells and energy production to improve strength [5].

Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?

Individuals who take ADHD or other prescription medications to increase dopamine should avoid PrimeShred.

Dosage

3 capsules before breakfast

Cost

1 bottle: $59.99

2 bottles + 1 free: $119.98

3 bottles + 2 free: $179.97

Summary

PrimeShred is one of the best weight loss supplements for men aiming to boost fat loss while preserving muscle mass.

5. CalmLean - Best Stimulant-Free Option

Pros

No caffeine or other stimulants

Capsaicin promotes thermogenesis

Boosts metabolism

Reduces cravings

Cons

May not offer multiple weight loss benefits

Overview

CalmLean is PrimeGENIX’s natural fat burner and a gentler alternative to the best weight loss supplements with stimulants.

Who Is CalmLean Best For?

CalmLean is considered one of the best weight loss supplements for those who can’t stand stimulants such as caffeine. The formula still promotes thermogenesis to facilitate weight loss but relies on ForsLean to help reduce insulin, which promotes fat accumulation.

Not only does it help you burn fat, but C. forskohlii can also protect lean mass and reduce waist circumference [6].

Who Should Avoid CalmLean?

Those looking for caffeine’s performance-boosting benefits

Dosage

2 capsules daily

Cost

1 bottle: $59.95

3 bottles: $169.95

6 bottles: $319.95

Summary

CalmLean presents a stimulant-free formula for those aiming to lose weight without the typical jittery feelings or other side effects associated with stimulant-based weight loss supplements.

6. Brutal Force ACUT - Best Anavar Alternative

Pros

Promotes thermogenesis

Boosts lean muscle growth and energy levels

Suppresses appetite with konjac root

Gluten and soy-free formula

Legal Anavar alternative

Cons

Contains soy and dairy products

Who Is Brutal Force ACUT Best For?

We recommend Brutal Force ACUT for individuals aiming to shed excess fat while retaining muscle mass, especially during bodybuilding or cutting cycles. It has similar effects to the anabolic steroid Anavar.

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) may prevent muscle loss during a low-calorie diet [7], while whey protein powder can be high in cysteine, an amino acid that your body uses to make its own antioxidants to protect your muscles during intense exercise [8].

Who Should Avoid Brutal Force ACUT?

People with dairy allergies should avoid ACUT.

Dosage

3 capsules after workouts

Cost

1-month supply: $59.99

3-month supply: $119.98

Summary

Brutal Force ACUT emerges as a viable choice among weight loss supplements. It encourages fat loss, muscle retention, and enhanced workout performance. It is a low-risk and legal alternative to the steroid Anavar.

7. Brutal Force WINCUT - Best Winstrol Alternative

Pros

Designed for cutting and achieving a lean appearance

Boosts cellular energy production and metabolism

Low-risk Winstrol alternative

No caffeine

Cons

Fewer active ingredients than many competitors

Who Is Brutal Force WINCUT Best For?

Brutal Force WINCUT is particularly suited for assisting athletes and bodybuilders in their cutting cycles. It can help shed body fat, retain lean muscle, and improve their overall physique.

It is a legal and low-risk alternative to the steroid Winstrol (Stanozolol) with acetyl-l-carnitine as one of its major ingredients, which can boost fat burning for energy to increase your exercise performance [9].

Who Should Avoid Brutal Force WINCUT?

Those with liver issues should avoid it.

Dosage

2 capsules before exercise

Cost

1-month supply: $59.99

3-month supply: $119.98

Summary

Brutal Force WINCUT shines as a low-risk alternative to the steroid Winstrol, offering many of its benefits through a fully natural ingredient profile.

8. Trimtone - Best Metabolism Booster

Pros

Speeds up metabolic rate

Contains glucomannan to tame cravings

Caffeine boosts energy levels and thermogenesis

Simple dosage

Cons

It may reduce medication and nutrient absorption

Who Is Trimtone Best For?

Trimtone is ideal for women who plan to accelerate their weight loss journey by boosting their metabolism. These top weight loss supplements can help curb their appetite, burn fat, and provide extra energy

Grains of paradise can enhance thermogenesis, the energy production as heat, by increasing your body’s proportion of brown fat. This type of fat generates energy, while white fat does not [10].

Additionally, green tea may assist weight loss in women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a condition that features stubborn excess body fat. In one study, women lost an average of 2.8 kilograms thanks to green tea extract, reducing their risk of developing metabolic syndrome [11].

Who Should Avoid Trimtone?

People taking prescription medications should avoid it or consult a healthcare professional.

Dosage

1 capsule before breakfast

Cost

1 bottle: $49.99

2 bottles + 1 free: $99.99

3 bottles + 2 free: $149.99

Summary

Trimtone may help you lose unwanted weight by revving up your metabolism and protecting your health long-term.

9. Instant Knockout Cut - Best for Active People

Pros

Vitamin D supports bone health

Cayenne and green tea promote fat loss

Vitamins B6 and B12 encourage red blood cell production

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly

Cons

Glucomannan may interfere with medication absorption

Who Is Instant Knockout Cut Best For?

Instant Knockout Cut is one of the best weight loss supplements for active users aiming to cut weight and get in shape swiftly. The formula may heighten metabolism and energy levels.

Cayenne pepper and black pepper extracts have been studied for their metabolic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects. Additionally, pepper extracts may have thermogenic, insulin-regulating, and cholesterol-lowering effects, especially alongside caffeine and green tea extract [12].

Who Should Avoid Instant Knockout Cut?

People taking narrow therapeutic index (NTI) medications should avoid it.

Dosage

1 capsule four times a day

Cost

1 bottle: $65

2 bottles: $130

3 bottles + 1 free: $195

Summary

Instant Knockout Cut is one of the best weight loss supplements for physically active men and women. It helps burn fat and protect lean mass during vigorous exercise.

10. Zotrim - Best for Appetite Suppression

Pros

Natural herbal ingredients

Reduces appetite and calorie intake

May help you be full for longer

Boosts energy and metabolism

Cons

May cause mild digestive discomfort in some users

Who Is Zotrim Best For?

Zotrim is ideal for people who struggle with overeating and need help controlling their appetite. Its natural formula is particularly suited for those who prefer herbal supplements.

Who Should Avoid Zotrim?

People sensitive to caffeine should exercise caution, as Zotrim contains yerba mate.

Dosage

Take two to three tablets with water before each main meal.

Cost

A one-month supply in a one-time purchase costs $59.99. You can get a 20% iscount on your first order, 30% on your second, and 40% on all recurring orders if you subscribe for a delivery every 30 days. Subscribers also get three gifts during the first year.

Summary

Zotrim stands out among weight loss supplements for its focus on appetite suppression. It features herbal ingredients with a reputation for controlling cravings. It may help users reduce calorie intake and stay on track with their diet.

11. Transparent Labs Body Recomp - Best Body Recomposition Support

Pros

Supports both fat loss and muscle gain

Transparent labeling with exact doses

Stimulant-free formula

Cons

Pricier than many competitors in the long run

Who Is Transparent Labs Body Recomp Best For?

Transparent Labs Body Recomp is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and athletes looking to lose fat and gain muscle simultaneously. It's particularly suited for those engaged in resistance training.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Body Recomp?

You should avoid Body Recomp if you have liver and kidney problems, heart and blood pressure conditions, hormonal imbalances, and bleeding disorders. Some of the ingredients may put additional stress on the kidneys, affect heart rate, and/or influence hormone levels, so at least consult a healthcare professional before use.

Dosage

Take two capsules two times a day, preferably with food.

Cost

In a one-time purchase, a bottle costs $54.99. If you choose to use it in the long run and subscribe for regular deliveries, you can save 10% and get the bottle for $49.49 with free shipping.

Summary

Transparent Labs Body Recomp offers a unique approach among the best weight loss supplements by supporting body recomposition, the process of losing fat while gaining muscle. Its transparent formula and well-known ingredients make it a solid choice for many enthusiasts.

What Are Weight Loss Supplements?

Weight loss supplements are products, often in capsule form, that help reduce body weight by suppressing appetite, improving metabolism, or blocking fat absorption. They contain a mix of vitamins for burning belly fat, as well as minerals, herbs, or other natural ingredients.

Types of Weight Loss Supplements

We discuss different types of supplements and how they work in more detail below.

Fat Burners (Thermogenics)

The best fat burners can increase metabolism and thermogenesis to enhance calorie and fat loss. For example, green coffee bean extract can improve fatty acid transport and energy-burning rate [16].

Appetite Suppressants (Anorectics)

The best appetite suppressants work by curbing hunger signals in the brain to reduce caloric intake.

Carb Blockers

Carb blocker supplements help prevent the breakdown and absorption of carbohydrates to reduce calorie intake.

Prescription Weight Loss Drugs

Some people find that the best weight loss pills that actually work for their individual needs are prescription meds:

Orlistat

Xenical

Contrave

Phentermine

Belviq

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Weight Loss Supplements

Keep these factors in mind when comparing the best weight loss supplements:

Natural and scientifically-backed active ingredients

Manageable dosage

Preferred supplement form

Product cost

Ingredients Found in Over-the-Counter Dietary Supplements for Weight Loss

Here are some common ingredients in the best weight loss supplements:

Glucomannan: Expands in water, takes up space in the stomach, and makes you more satisfied with smaller meals

Green Tea Extract: L inked to improved appetite suppression and fat burning. Its caffeine content boosts metabolism and thermogenesis by slowing noradrenaline breakdown

Chromium or Chromium Picolinate: A mineral that improves blood glucose levels, aids in weight loss, and provides metabolic benefits [16]

Cayenne Pepper: A thermogenic ingredient and antioxidant

L-Carnitine: An amino acid that helps transport fatty acids into the mitochondria

Green Coffee Extract: C ontains chlorogenic acid that may lower blood pressure, prevent aging, and burn fat. Its caffeine content curbs appetite and burns fat

Caffeine Anhydrous: A stimulant that boosts metabolism, increases fat burning, suppresses appetite, increases energy levels, and improves focus

Forskolin: The main active component of Coleus forskohlii that aids in the release of fatty acids from stored fat [16]

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA): May increase fat metabolism and reduce body fat while preserving muscle mass

Potential Side Effects of Weight Loss Supplements

Like any dietary supplement, weight loss supplements may have potential side effects. Consult a healthcare professional if you experience any adverse effects.

Where to Buy the Best Weight Loss Supplements

It’s best to purchase the best weight loss supplements from the official product website instead of third-party sellers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Weight Loss Supplements

Still have questions about weight loss supplements? We address common queries and concerns about the best weight loss supplements below.

Are Natural Diet Supplements Effective for Weight Management?

Some dietary supplements are effective for short—or long-term weight management because they contain evidence-backed ingredients. However, individual responses vary, and you should contrast potential benefits with your needs.

What Is the Most Effective Weight Loss Supplement Available?

As mentioned above, the effectiveness of weight loss supplements can vary with each user. Look for supplements that have high doses of active ingredients for increased potential to get the actual benefits promised, with PhenQ and Phen24 often praised for exactly that.

Can Weight Loss Supplements Work Without a Healthy Diet and Exercise?

The answer is not as straightforward as the question, but it’s important to note that a balanced diet and regular exercise are necessary to achieve sustainable weight loss, with or without supplements.

Best Weight Loss Supplements: Final Note

Finding a product that actually works for you takes time and effort as you explore top weight loss supplements in the market, like PhenQ. You want products with scientifically backed ingredients that work toward the promised goal, from boosted energy to fat burning, so do your due diligence and choose a supplement that ticks all the boxes!

References

