Best Whey Protein: 7 Top Products for Muscle Growth in 2024

Let’s face it—you want to get the most out of your workouts, and adding whey protein can make all the difference. But with so many options on the market, which one really delivers the results it promises?

In this guide, we’ll take you through the best whey protein powders, starting with our top pick, Kion Clean Protein. Whether you’re bulking up, slimming down, or aiming to maintain your muscle mass, there’s a whey protein supplement out there for you.

Best Whey Protein Supplements in 2024 - Quick Overview

What Is Whey Protein?

Whey protein may sound like something out of a lab, but it’s actually a natural byproduct of dairy production—specifically when milk is turned into cheese. During this process, the milk separates into curds and liquid, with whey in the liquid portion.

So, what’s the hype all about? Well, it’s one of the best sources of high-quality protein available, full of essential amino acids your body may not produce on its own. That’s why it’s such a go-to for fitness enthusiasts and anyone looking to boost their protein intake.

But here’s the thing—whey protein doesn’t just build muscle. It’s easily absorbed by the body, which makes it great for recovery after workouts, maintaining muscle mass, or even adding a bit of extra protein to your daily diet. Plus, because it comes in powder form, it’s super versatile. You can throw it into smoothies, shakes, or even your morning oatmeal!

How Does Whey Protein Work?

Whey protein delivers a hefty dose of essential amino acids—the building blocks your body uses to create muscle, repair tissues, and support immune function. When you consume whey protein, it’s quickly digested and absorbed, making it perfect for those post-workout moments when your muscles are screaming for fuel.

Once it enters your bloodstream, the amino acids from whey protein go to work—repairing and growing your muscles. They patch up the tiny tears in your muscles that happen after exercise, making them stronger in the process.

There are other benefits to whey protein, such as regulating appetite, supporting your immune system, and even improving your body’s ability to produce hormones and enzymes.

Types of Whey Protein

There are many types of whey protein, each with unique properties that cater to different needs and goals. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular ones:

Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

WPC is the most commonly used form, offering a nice balance between protein content (typically 70 to 80%) as well as fats and carbohydrates. Because it isn’t super processed, you get a bit of everything that naturally comes with whey.

The best part? It’s affordable, effective, and has a smooth taste, making it a favorite for beginners or those looking for a more natural protein source.

Whey Protein Isolate (WIP)

WPI goes through more processing to strip away most of the fat and lactose, leaving you with a protein content of 90% or higher. If you’re lactose intolerant or just looking to cut back on carbs and fats, this is your go-to form of whey.

It’s fast-absorbing and lean—perfect for those focused on muscle building or trimming down. Additionally, it’s great if you’re strict about your macros and want something super clean in your shakes.

Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH)

WPH goes through a process called hydrolysis, which breaks down the protein into smaller peptides, making it super easy for your body to absorb. In short, it’s predigested for you.

Why would you go for it? Your body has to do a lot less work to digest this type of protein—ideal if you’re really pushing your body in intense workouts or competitions and need something that will get to work instantly. Also, WPH is gentle on your stomach, so if you struggle with digesting other proteins, WPH could be your best bet.

Native Whey Protein

Native whey protein is the purist’s choice; it’s extracted directly from milk rather than as a byproduct of cheese making. This kind of whey is as close to nature as you can get—it hasn’t been exposed to heat or chemical treatments.

What do you get out of native whey protein that makes it different? Because it’s less processed, it contains more intact amino acids. Plus, it can be slightly higher in leucine, which is the amino acid for muscle growth.

Grass-Fed Whey Protein

Care a lot about how natural and sustainable the food you consume is? Grass-fed whey comes from cows that graze on grass or forage rather than being fed grains. Besides being better for the cows, it also means the protein you’re getting is higher in nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

It’s also seen as a cleaner option since grass-fed cows are typically raised without hormones or antibiotics. If you’re all about clean eating and sustainable sourcing, grass-fed whey protein is the way to go.

Detailed Reviews of the Best Whey Protein Supplements in 2024

Now that you know all the informational facts to choose the right supplement, let’s take a look at each individual whey protein supplement in detail.

1. Kion Clean Protein - Best Whey Protein Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Summary

Flavors: Smooth Vanilla, Rich Chocolate, Purely Unflavored

Protein Source: Grass-fed whey protein isolate

Protein Per Serving: 20 grams

Nutritional profile (per serving): 80 calories, 0g added sugars, 20g protein

Price: $47.96

Sweeteners: Stevia

Third-party Testing: Yes, tested for mold, heavy metals, and other contaminants

Pros

Made from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows for nutrient-dense protein source

20 grams of high-quality whey protein isolate per serving

Free from antibiotics and growth hormones and made from non-GMO ingredients

Third-party testing for purity and safety

Cons

Some complaints of overly sweet flavor

Why Kion’s Clean Protein Stands Out

Kion’s Clean Protein is our top pick because it keeps things as natural and high-quality as possible. The whey comes straight from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, which means you’re getting clean protein and a solid dose of essential nutrients. Plus, the ingredients are all-natural and high-quality, making it one of the best organic protein powders on the market.

Worried about lactose? The product is virtually lactose-free, according to the official website, which makes it one of the best whey protein powders for lactose intolerant (though you’ll want to get the okay from your doctor first). And it’s free from the stuff you don’t want in your body: no antibiotics, hormones, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

User Reviews

Kion Clean Protein has solid ratings on the company’s website and third-party platforms. It earned a 4.3 out of 200 ratings on Amazon, with many people enjoying the high-quality ingredients and easy mixability.

One user on Reddit wrote that they loved Kion Clean Protein because they enjoy the taste and they’re also happy with the ingredients list not having a ton of fillers [1]. However, some complained that the powder had a strange smell.

2. Transparent Labs Whey Protein Isolate - Best Whey Isolate Protein Powder

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Summary

Flavors: 13+, including milk chocolate, french vanilla, chocolate peanut butter, and more

Protein Source: Grass-fed whey protein isolate

Protein Per Serving: 28 g

Nutritional profile (per serving): 120 calories, 1 g carbs, fat, and sugar

Price: $59.99

Sweeteners: Stevia

Third-party Testing: Yes, Informed Choice certified

Pros

28 grams of protein per serving and a 88% protein-by-weight ratio

Sourced from grass-fed, hormone-free American cows

Only 1 gram of fat and sugar per serving

13+ delicious flavors to choose from

Cons

No international shipping

Why Transparent Labs Whey Protein Isolate Stands Out

With 28 g of protein per serving and no artificial ingredients, Transparent Labs Whey Protein is one of the cleanest options out there. The powder is great for those looking for supplements that support muscle growth, recovery, and overall health.

Sourced from grass-fed American cows and free from hormones, it offers a nutrient-dense, easily digestible option for fitness enthusiasts. Its “live testing” efforts also provide up-to-date test results certified by third-party labs.

User Reviews

Scoring 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 600 ratings on Amazon, people seem to be genuinely impressed with Transparent Labs’ Whey Protein. One user wrote that they loved the vanilla peanut butter flavor and enjoyed the fact that the product is “clean and not too heavy.” However, they admit that it is relatively pricey [2].

3. Mindbodygreen Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate+ - Best Whey Protein for Women

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Summary

Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate

Protein Source: Grass-fed whey protein isolate

Protein Per Serving: 25 grams

Nutritional profile (per serving): 120 calories, 1 g fat, 3 g carbs

Price: $69.00 for the one-time purchase option

Sweeteners: Monk fruit

Third-party Testing: Yes

Pros

Promotes muscle growth and recovery with optimal levels of leucine

25 grams per serving of clean protein from grass-fed cows

Includes organic ingredients for flavor

Designed to be easily digestible for those with a sensitive stomach

Cons

On the pricey side

Why Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate+ Stands Out

Though Mindbodygreen's protein powder is a favorite among women, the supplement isn’t only for women. The wife-and-husband duo behind the Company established the company with their young daughters in mind. This protein powder is designed for both men and women and is made with high-quality, clean ingredients sourced from grass-fed cows raised without antibiotics or hormones.

Its 25 g of protein per serving includes a bioavailable blend of amino acids, perfect for muscle growth and recovery. It’s also tailored for anyone with sensitive stomachs. The product has a lower lactose content while providing delicious flavor through natural sweeteners like monk fruit.

User Reviews

A user on the Mindbodygreen website expressed excitement about finding a protein supplement that not only tastes good but also avoids unnecessary additives [3]. At the time of writing, reviews are virtually nonexistent online, although that may change in the future.

4. Ancient Nutrition Whey Protein - Best Grass-Fed Whey Protein

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Summary

Flavors: Vanilla Bean, Milk Chocolate

Protein Source: Grass-fed whey protein concentrate and A2/A2 nonfat milk

Protein Per Serving: 23 g

Nutritional profile (per serving): 120 calories, 2 g fat and sugar, 3 g carbs

Price: $54.95

Sweeteners: Stevia leaf extract

Third-party Testing: Yes

Pros

Combination of whey protein concentrate and A2/A2 milk protein

Great for maintaining high muscle mass, especially as you age

Includes eggshell membrane collagen

No antibiotics, synthetic hormones, and GMOs

Cons

Comparatively high cholesterol

Why Ancient Nutrition Whey Protein Stands Out

Ancient Nutrition’s Whey Protein combines grass-fed whey protein concentrate with A2/A2 nonfat milk and eggshell collagen. Together, the ingredients offer a holistic approach to wellness, supporting lean muscle mass and recovery after exercise, joint mobility, and skin and hair health.

User Reviews

Overall, people have good things to say about Ancient Nutrition’s Whey Protein—on Amazon, it’s earned a 4.4-star rating. A reviewer on Amazon mentioned that the combination of whey, milk protein, and eggshell collagen was gentle on their stomach, which they appreciated. However, the user wasn’t a fan of the product’s smell or taste [4].

5. NOW Foods Whey Protein Isolate - Best Whey Protein Powder for Muscle Gain

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Summary

Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Unflavored

Protein Source: Whey protein isolate

Protein Per Serving: 25 g

Nutritional profile (per serving): 110/120 calories (unflavored/flavored), 0.5 g fat, 2 g carbs

Price: $83.06 for 5 lbs (81 servings per container)

Sweeteners: Xylitol, Stevia

Third-party Testing: Yes, Informed-Sport certified

Pros

Naturally occurring BCAAs support muscle repair and endurance

25 grams of high-quality protein

Easy to digest with added glutamine for better recovery

The unflavored version only has 2 ingredients: whey protein isolate and sunflower lecithin

Cons

Some complaints about the flavors

Why NOW Foods Whey Protein Isolate Stands Out

For those serious about muscle gain, NOW Foods Whey Protein Isolate takes a simple yet effective approach to fueling muscle growth and recovery. Each serving has 25 grams of protein, which includes essential BCAAs. Glutamine is the standout amino acid, supporting faster post-workout recovery and boosting performance.

User Reviews

NOW Foods Whey Protein Isolate is most popular for its unflavored version. Why? It only has 2 ingredients: whey protein isolate and a tiny dose of sunflower lecithin. One user on Reddit noted that they love it for the quality ingredients and because it’s a fantastic price point [5].

6. Naked Nutrition Grape Whey Protein Isolate - Best Tasting Whey Protein

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Summary

Flavors: Grape, Fruit Punch, Lemonade

Protein Source: Whey protein isolate

Protein Per Serving: 20 g

Nutritional profile (per serving): 100 calories, 0 g fat, 3 g carbs

Price: $44.99

Sweeteners: Fermented cane syrup

Third-party Testing: Yes

Pros

Only 100 calories per serving with zero added sugar

20 g of lactose-free protein per serving

Unique, delicious flavors similar to sports drinks

Lactose-free

Cons

Slight foaming when mixing

Why Naked Nutrition Grape Whey Protein Isolate Stands Out

Naked Nutrition Grape Whey Protein Isolate offers a light, fruity option if you’re after the best-tasting whey protein powder with a refreshing twist. It’s perfect for athletes looking for a protein boost but prefer sports drinks to shakes.

Even though it’s lactose-free (perfect for those with lactose intolerance), the powder still delivers 20 g of protein. It's also low in calories and is sugar-free, with added natural flavors from fruit and vegetables.

User Reviews

Reviews show that Naked Nutrition Grape Whey Protein Isolate is one of the best clear whey protein powders on the market. One user on Reddit was thrilled to discover Naked Nutrition’s clear protein powder, praising the lemonade flavor as delicious [6]. However, some Users aren’t big fans of the flavor, so it may depend on your tastebuds.

7. Sculpt Nation Protein - Best Whey Protein Powder for Weight Loss

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Summary

Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate

Protein Source: Whey protein isolate

Protein Per Serving: 25 g

Nutritional profile (per serving): 120 calories, 1 g fat, 2 g carbs

Price: $47.00

Sweeteners: Artificial

Third-party Testing: No information found on the product website

Pros

Great for packing on lean muscle and fat loss

25 g of protein with 3 g of leucine per serving

High-bioavailability makes it easy to absorb

Lifetime, 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Uses artificial flavoring

Why Sculpt Nation Protein Stands Out

Sculpt Nation could be the best protein powder to help you burn off that stubborn fat while keeping lean muscle. At 120 calories with a low sugar and carb content, it may be the best whey protein for muscle gain and weight loss. It does all this while delivering the high-quality protein your body needs for muscle repair.

Plus, its smooth, rich flavor makes sticking to your fitness plan and diet much easier and more enjoyable, which is why it is the best whey protein for weight loss.

User Reviews

On Amazon, users have had a positive experience with Sculpt Nation Protein, giving it a 4.6-star rating out of 5. The Sculpt Nation protein powder gets high praise from users for its smooth blending and rich chocolate flavor, but some find it a bit too sweet for their liking. If you're a fan of sweeter protein shakes, it might be perfect for you [7].

How to Choose the Best Whey Protein

Here are some of the most important factors to consider when choosing the best whey protein products:

Calorie Amount

Calories matter—whether you’re bulking up or slimming down, the amount of calories in your protein powder can impact your results. If you’re looking to gain muscle mass, you might not mind a few extra calories per serving. But if weight loss is your goal, choose a protein powder with a lower calorie count to avoid sneaking any unnecessary energy that can slow you down.

Protein Content

This is a no-brainer—the higher the protein content per serving, the more your muscles will thank you. Ideally, look for a whey protein powder that offers at least 20 grams of protein per serving, with the higher-end options packing 25 grams or more.

Carbs and Fat Content

Most of the best whey protein isolate supplements have few carbs and fats, which is great for anyone following a low-carb or low-fat diet. But if you’re using protein powder as a meal replacement, a few grams of healthy fats and carbs might be exactly what you need for a more balanced option.

Protein Type

Look through our protein type breakdown above to choose which protein best suits your dietary needs.

Taste and Flavor

Even the best whey protein won’t do much for you if you can’t stand the taste. Protein powders come in various flavors—from classics like vanilla and chocolate to fruity blends and more. The more your taste buds like it, the more consistent you’ll be in using it.

Price

Higher cost doesn’t always mean higher quality. Compare the price per serving rather than just looking at the total tub cost. Some premium options might be worth the investment for their purity and added benefits, while more budget-friendly, simpler options can still offer great results if you’re mindful of the ingredients.

How to Use Whey Protein Powders

Using whey protein powder is simple, and the best part is that there’s no one “right” way to do it. It’s all about finding what works best for your lifestyle and fitness goals.

Most people start by mixing a scoop of whey protein powder with water or milk for a simple post-workout shake. It’s quick, effective, and gets the job done. But why stop there? You can also blend it into smoothies with fruits, greens, and nut butter for a more filling option that’s packed with nutrients.

Whey protein powder is so versatile that you can get creative with it. You can add it to your morning oatmeal, pancakes, or even homemade protein bars. It’s an easy way to sneak in extra protein without overthinking it.

4 Key Benefits of Whey Protein Powder

Whey protein powder has many benefits. It’s not just for bodybuilders but anyone looking to improve their nutrition.

1. Muscle Building

First, let’s talk about muscle building. Whey protein is loaded with essential amino acids, especially leucine, which plays a big role in muscle growth and repair [8]. So, if you’re hitting the gym hard or are just trying to maintain lean muscle as you age, whey protein makes the process much easier.

2. Weight Loss

But it’s not all about bulking up. Whey protein can also help with weight management. It’s super filling, which means it can help curb those afternoon snack cravings or late-night munchies. Plus, it’s low in calories but high in protein, so it can keep you feeling full longer without derailing your diet goals.

3. Immune System Support

Another perk? Whey protein supports your immune system. It contains immunoglobulins, which are proteins that help strengthen your body’s defense mechanisms [9]. While you’re feeding your muscles, you’re also giving your immune system a little boost.

4. Heart Health Support

Finally, whey protein can even support heart health. Some studies suggest it may help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol, thanks to its bioactive peptides [10].

Potential Side Effects of Whey Protein Powder

Though generally effective for most, whey protein powder can cause some side effects—especially if you overdo it or have certain sensitivities.

Digestive Issues

The most common complaint? Digestive issues. If you’re lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy, you might experience bloating and gas buildup or an upset stomach after taking whey protein. For those with lactose problems, you could try any of the best whey protein isolate products (one that has less lactose) or even a lactose-free version.

Dehydration and Kidney Strain

Another thing to remember is that too much protein without balancing it with other nutrients might lead to kidney strain or dehydration. Make sure you drink enough water throughout the day—and remember that moderation is key.

Allergic Reactions Like Itching

Some people also may have mild allergic reactions, though these are rare. If you notice any symptoms like itching or swelling, it’s best to stop using whey protein and consult with a healthcare professional.

What to Avoid in Whey Protein Supplements

Now that we know what to look for, it’s just as important to know what not to put into your body. Let’s look at some red flags you should watch out for before hitting the “add to cart” button.

Artificial and Harmful Ingredients

Nobody wants a protein powder that reads like a chemistry experiment, right? Steer clear of products packed with artificial sweeteners, colors, and preservatives. While these ingredients may improve taste or shelf life, they could cause unwanted side effects like digestive discomfort or headaches. Instead, pick products with simple and natural ingredients.

Excess Carbs and Fat

While minimal amounts of carbs and fats are fine—especially if you’re using the shake as a meal replacement—too much can turn your post-workout shake into a calorie bomb. Be sure to check the label and aim for protein powders with minimal carbs and fats unless you’re deliberately bulking or following specific diet plans.

Untested Supplements and Proprietary Blends

Transparency matters. Avoid whey protein that includes untested or undisclosed ingredients, often hidden behind the term “proprietary blend.” These blends can be a gamble since you don’t know exactly what you’re putting into your body. Reputable brands will be upfront about what’s in their products, including third-party testing results for safety and purity.

FAQs on the Best Whey Protein

Here are some of the most common questions about whey protein.

What Is the Best Form of Whey Protein?

That depends on your goals. The best whey protein isolate is great for those who want a high protein content with minimal fat and carbs. Hydrolyzed whey is a top pick if you need faster absorption for recovery, while concentrate offers a more budget-friendly option with a balanced nutrient profile.

What Is the Top Rated Whey Protein?

Wondering, “What is the best whey protein on the market?” Kion Clean Protein is our best whey protein for men and women overall and is rated highly by users.

Which Is the Best Protein Powder Brand?

Our most trusted brand is Kion Products, but all of the brands on our list provide reputable fitness and wellness supplements.

Which Type of Whey Protein Is Best for Muscle Gain?

Whey protein isolate is your best bet for muscle gain. It’s packed with protein, low in fat and carbs, and easily absorbed by the body, making it perfect for post-workout recovery and muscle repair.

When Is the Best Time to Take Protein Powder?

The best time is up to you, really. Post-workout is one of the best times because your muscles are hungry for repair. But you can also take it in the morning or as a snack to boost your daily protein intake.

Is Whey Protein Powder Better Than Vegan Protein Powders?

It depends on your goals and dietary preferences. The best non-whey protein powder for vegans can simulate the effects of whey protein. However, whey protein tends to be more bioavailable and faster-acting.

Final Thoughts on Whey Protein

Finding the best whey protein is all about knowing what works for your body and goals. With so many options out there, Kion Clean Protein stands out as a top pick, offering clean, grass-fed protein that’s easy to digest and great for muscle recovery. But all of the products on our list have their own unique qualities that may suit your needs better, so the choice is yours.

