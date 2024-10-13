Can You Take Collagen While Pregnant? Benefits & Risksa

Many questions arise about what is "safe" and "beneficial" for both the mother and the baby during pregnancy. A common one is, “Can you take collagen while pregnant?”

The short answer is ‘yes’ but you need to know precisely why and whether everyone can take it. In this article, we’ll explore collagen and its origins, the potential benefits of taking this supplement during pregnancy, the types, the dosage and more.

We’ll also examine the risks and considerations for pregnant women, from protein levels to types of food allergies to FDA regulations. With some guidance from professionals and insights into current scientific findings, you will be well-informed to decide if collagen intake during pregnancy is right for you.

Understanding Collagen's Function in the Body

We’ll analyze how collagen is synthesized, whether it works, and its role in pregnancy.

What Is Collagen?

Collagen forms the majority of all proteins in our human body (some 30%). It is the primary element of various tissues, including skin, muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments, and organs. This protein is characterized by its distinctive triple helix, which comprises the amino acids proline, glycine, and hydroxyproline [1].

How the Body Produces Collagen

Collagen is produced in the body through complex intracellular and extracellular synthesis [2]. To synthesize collagen, the body needs certain amino acids, specifically glycine and proline, along with essential cofactors such as Vitamin C (ascorbate), zinc, copper, and manganese [1] [3]. These components form a collagen molecule with a defined triple helix structure.

Collagen production reduces naturally over time as people age, and the existing collagen is broken down much faster. This decline is most evident in females after age 60, with a dramatic fall in collagen production starting after menopause [1].

The Role of Collagen During Pregnancy

Collagen is essential for both maternal and fetal health during pregnancy. It has an impact on several aspects of pregnancy:

Uterine Preparation: Collagen can help the uterus be prepared to conceive and hold an embryo [4].

Fetal Development: It plays a crucial role in the fetus's growth and maturation [4].

Skin Elasticity: Collagen helps the skin stay elastic as it stretches to grow with the baby for fewer stretch marks.

Support for Joints and Ligaments: Pregnancy stresses the body, especially our bones, and nutrient absorption, so collagen helps create more robust bones and ligaments.

Protein Requirements: Collagen helps with the increased protein requirements during pregnancy, which is essential to ensure enough blood supply and reduce common pregnancy issues.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team) Understanding the various functions of collagen in the body—particularly during pregnancy—is essential as it can impact overall health and well-being for both the mother and the child.

Can You Take Collagen While Pregnant?

As the most abundant protein in the human body, collagen is essential during pregnancy. These findings lend to its traditional use for maternal and fetal health issues. So, the answer to the question ‘Can you take collagen while pregnant?’ is yes, but this needs to be first recommended by a physician.

Why Can’t You Take Marine Collagen While Pregnant?

Marine collagen can also be a favorite choice; however, pregnant women should generally avoid it. The potential caution here is that marine collagen usually combines fish (skin, scales, or bones)—known allergens and heavy metals, including mercury, may also affect the fiber analysis results [10].

Alternatively, bovine collagen, derived from cows, is another option that may provide similar benefits without the risks associated with marine sources.

Types of Collagen Supplements

There are many collagen supplements these days, and with all these choices, there is a lot of hype associated with them. Collagen proteins come from various animal sources, such as cows, pigs, and fish [6]. They are routinely consumed in the hydrolyzed or collagen peptide form.

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Hydrolyzed collagen (HC) is a group of peptides with low molecular weight (3–6 kDa) taken by an enzymatic process [7]. This collagen type is easily digestible and absorbed into the bloodstream [6].

As a genuine " anti-aging" supplement, HC has been pitched to consumers as a remedy for wrinkles and useful for joint health while touting claims that it contributes to bone density improvement and weight loss [6].

Collagen Peptides

Collagen peptides, like hydrolyzed collagen, are broken down into smaller pieces, meaning they can be absorbed more easily. Collagen peptides are a group of peptides with low molecular weight (3–6 kDa) taken by enzymatic processes [7]. This collagen type is easily digestible and absorbed into the bloodstream [6].

The amino-acid-rich filet contains unique peptides that, when added to food or drink, can help increase protein levels for pregnant women. This has the potential to reduce stretch marks and relieve joint pain during pregnancy [8].Why You Should Take Collagen During Pregnancy

The best collagen to take while pregnant will depend on your needs, such as:

Skin Elasticity : As women stretch their abdominal skin by carrying a baby to term, collagen may help support this simply because it is found in one's connective tissue [9].

Joint Support: Due to the pressure of pregnancy on tendons and ligaments, collagen helps repair cartilage and offers pain relief [8].

Protein Supplementation: Collagen has the potential to meet more protein demands throughour pregnancy [9].

Benefits of Collagen During Pregnancy

Below are a few benefits to expect from collagen supplements during. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

1. Skin Health and Elasticity

Women's skin elasticity is significantly reduced during pregnancy. Collagen supplementation, like biotin, may help support skin health during this period. Research indicates that certain manufacturers say hydrolyzed collagen won't lose bioavailability, so it should reduce skin aging by improving wrinkles and dryness.

One study showed that women who took collagen supplements had a massive rise in skin elasticity and healthy skin overall [5]. That effect could be beneficial in the early stages of pregnancy—before your belly gets to max stretch mode. Skin elasticity is believed to help a developing baby stay somewhat protected and homey.

2. Joint Support

One is expected to feel some joint pain while pregnant due to hormonal changes and the extra weight your body is carrying. Collagen supplementation partially alleviates some of this discomfort.

Studies have also found that collagen supplements effectively reduce joint pain and possibly inflammation [5].

In one study involving 147 athletes, athletes taking collagen supplements reported 37% less pain than those without them [5]. Collagen supplements are great for pregnant women with round ligament pain, sciatica, or muscle aches.

3. Protein Supplementation

You need a certain amount of protein when you are pregnant. The best thing to do for pregnant women is to reduce sugar intake and start consuming at least 75-100 grams of protein (per the American Pregnancy Association) [5].

Many expecting mothers also choose collagen peptides to get protein because of morning sickness [5]. However, the key to introducing collagen here is that it should be considered a complementary element to other quality-sourced proteins in your diet.

Risks and Considerations of Collagen Use for Pregnant Women

It's crucial to be aware of the risk of collagen supplementation during pregnancy, so look out for the following:

1. Lack of FDA Regulation

Remember, collagen supplements and other dietary supplements aren't regulated by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) controls for well-being before they hit the market [11]. Without this regulation, the safety and efficacy of these supplements are not guaranteed during pregnancy [2]. So, should you and can you take collagen supplements while pregnant? Yes, if recommended by a physician.

2. Allergic Reactions

Collagen supplements can be made from allergens, like eggs or seafood (fish/shellfish) [2]. If you are allergic to any of the sources listed above, choose collagen from other sources because by using these animal sources, collagen use during pregnancy may cause an autoimmune reaction.

3. Collagen Supplements May Trigger Abdominal Discomfort

Although collagen supplements are generally well-tolerated, side effects may include an unpleasant taste in the mouth, fullness, or heartburn [2]. These symptoms could add to the gastrointestinal discomfort many people experience while pregnant.

How Much Collagen Should I Be Getting per Day?

Can you take collagen while pregnant? Yes, you can. However, the amount of collagen you should take should be taken into consideration. Some doses used in trials include;

Joint Pain: 5–10 g daily

Healthy Skin : 2.5–10 g daily

Body Composition: 15 g daily

Please Note: These recommendations are not final for every pregnancy. If you are considering taking any vitamins during pregnancy, consult your healthcare provider first.

How Should You Take Collagen?

There are many options for taking your collagen supplement because they can be added to anything. Some popular methods include:

Adding a scoop to a smoothie, coffee or tea

Adding to oatmeal or food

Drinking bone broth, hot or cool—high in collagen [9]

The form is also important. For instance, collagen powder can be easily added to various foods, offering flexibility in your daily routine. But can you take collagen powder while pregnant? Well, yes, but only do this after your doctor’s approval. And if you prefer the convenience of liquid collagen, it can still be a good option. However, it can get spoiled quickly if not refrigerated and consumed within the recommended time frame.

Other Ways to Get Collagen

There are some natural food sources that can help support collagen production, such as:

Fish

Tough cuts of meat

Eggs, dairy, legumes, and soy foods

Bone broth (bovine collagen)

Nuts, seeds, and whole grains

Fresh fruits and vegetables

These foods provide the amino acids and nutrients required for collagen synthesis in the body.

FAQs About Collagen Use During Pregnancy

As we’ve discussed, you can take collagen while pregnant, but you should keep a few things in mind. Let’s answer similar questions people are asking.

Is It Safe to Take Collagen While Pregnant?

Similar to the response of those asking, ‘Can you take collagen peptides while pregnant?’ the answer is yes, but the recommended daily dosage should not be exceeded. Pregnant women should talk to their healthcare provider about collagen (or any supplement) before they start using it. However, natural dietary sources of collagen are the way to go for pregnant mothers.

Which Brand of Collagen Is Safe for Pregnancy?

No brand of collagen has been incontrovertibly certified as safe for pregnancy. That said, pregnant women must consult with their healthcare provider before deciding on collagen supplementation. This consultation helps ensure the product is free from harmful additives and appropriate for their health needs. Always check for third-party testing and quality assurance marks on supplements.

Does Collagen Affect Fertility?

Some studies have suggested that collagen may be involved in hormone production related to fertility, but more research is needed to confirm this [12].

Is Absolute Collagen Safe During Pregnancy?

The safety level of Absolute Collagen use during pregnancy is not conclusively proven. Pregnant individuals need to seek advice from their healthcare provider before they start using Absolute Collagen or any supplement. Additionally, verifying the absence of potentially harmful additives or ingredients is recommended.

Can You Take Collagen While Breastfeeding?

Lactating mothers must consult their lactation consultant or healthcare provider before taking any supplements, including collagen. Like in most cases, natural collagen sources are always preferable.

Can Collagen Cause Miscarriage?

There is no definitive evidence to suggest that collagen supplements can cause miscarriage.

Can I Take Collagen and Folic Acid Together?

Yes, both are vital nutrients, and there's no known interaction between them that would prevent you from taking them simultaneously.

Can You Take Collagen While Pregnant? Final Thoughts

Whether you should take collagen supplements during pregnancy is not an easy question to answer. Collagen, while promising excellent skin elasticity and joint support, as well as high protein supplementation, is not regulated by the FDA, which means you could be taking a big risk.

The question ‘Can you take collagen while pregnant?’ is a common one expectant mothers ask. While the short answer is yes, you should still weigh the potential benefits against the risks and discuss any supplement use with your healthcare provider.

Focusing on a well-rounded, nutrient-dense diet that supports optimal collagen production in your body may be the safer bet for promoting healthy collagen during pregnancy.

