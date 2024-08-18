Collagen for Men: 10 Best Supplements for Hair, Skin & Aging

Men, ever wondered why your hair is thinning or your skin isn't as firm as it used to be? It’s because of low levels of collagen.

Experts say collagen can help improve skin elasticity and hair density, offering a potential buffer against signs of aging. The best collagen for men with hair issues or skin aging, like Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens, shows promise in slowing them down.

Today, you’ll find out why collagen is your ticket to maintaining a youthful and vigorous appearance.

Best Collagen Supplements for Men

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens - Best collagen for men overall

Organifi Collagen - Best collagen for men’s hair growth

Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex - Best collagen for healthy joints

Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies - Best-tasting collagen supplement

Earth Echo Collagen - Best for digestive health

MindBodyGreen Collagen+ - Best anti-aging collagen

Ancient Nutrition - Best collagen for bone health

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides - Best for muscle recovery

Solaray Collagen Keratin - Best collagen for men with added benefits

Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides - Best collagen for bodybuilders

1. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens - Best Collagen for Men Overall

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

High-quality ingredients

Contains multiple collagen types

Well-rounded collagen benefits for men

Supports joint, skin, and gut health

Cons

A bit pricey

Why Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens Stands Out

What sets Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens apart is its broad-spectrum approach, which offers support for joints, skin, and gut health. This makes it particularly appealing for men looking for an all-in-one solution.

Dosage

Mix 1 level scoop into your drink of choice daily. Some users find it better to mix in warm liquids as it mixes more easily.

Cost

One-time Purchase:

$54.95 (1 bag)

$107.90 (2 bags)

$155.85 (3 bags)

$299.70 (6 bags)

Subscribe & Save:

$46.71 (1 bag)

15% Off + Free Shipping



Save $8.24 per bag

$91.72 (2 bags)

17% Off + Free Shipping



Save $9.09 per bag

$132.48 (3 bags)

20% Off + Free Shipping



Save $10.79 per bag

$254.76 (6 bags)

23% Off + Free Shipping



Save $12.49 per bag

User Reviews

Many users report positive experiences, particularly noting improvements in skin texture and gut health [1][2]. The lack of artificial ingredients seems to be a big hit, but some users find the smell bad, and others say the supplement’s efficacy is inconsistent [3].

2. Organifi Collagen - Best Collagen for Men's Hair Growth

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Promotes hair strength and growth

Contains biotin and silica

Supports overall skin and nail health

Mixes easily with drinks

Cons

Some users find it to have an unpleasant taste

Why Organifi Stands Out

The focus of the Organifi Collagen supplement on hair health sets it apart. Organifi combines collagen with biotin and silica and may be a good fit for men who notice their hair thinning.

Dosage

1 scoop daily mixed into a beverage of choice is the recommended serving. Consistency is key; it might take a few months to notice significant changes in the health and texture of your hair.

Cost

1-Bottle:

$54.95 One-time Purchase

$49.46 Subscribe & Save (10% off, delivered every 1 month)

3-Bottles:

$131.57: save 45%

6-Bottles:

$247.41: save 49%

User Reviews

Many users report positive changes in hair thickness and growth [4]. The mixability and lack of an aftertaste seem to be ideal for most [5]. However, some users don’t particularly enjoy the taste but still feel that it is drinkable [6].

3. Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex - Best Collagen for Joint Health

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Supports joint mobility and comfort

Contains multiple collagen types

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C

Free from artificial additives

Cons

Some users report collagen not dissolving completely in beverages

Why Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex Stands Out

The supplement's emphasis on healthy joints makes it appealing for athletes, older adults, or anyone looking to maintain joint flexibility and comfort. The transparent and non-filler ingredient list might be attractive to those wary of artificial additives.

Dosage

Premium Collagen Complex is a great choice if you don’t like powders, where you simply take 1 capsule daily.

Cost

One-Time Purchase:

$24.99 (Tax included, Shipping calculated at checkout)

Subscribe & Save:

$19.99 (20% Off)

Includes 3 free gifts worth $49.99 in your first year

Benefits:

20% Off on all recurring orders



Free Shipping



Cancel anytime

User Reviews

While user reviews on other Health Nutrition products are easy to find on Amazon, we could not find reviews on Premium Collagen Complex, so it may be a good idea to ask around before using it.

4. Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies - Best-Tasting Collagen Supplement

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Pros

Delicious

Convenient gummy form

Supports skin, hair, and nail health

Contains added vitamins

Cons

Contains sugar

Why Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies Stands Out

Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies offer a tasty alternative to traditional collagen powders, so it may be your perfect fit if you find powders inconvenient or unpalatable. Its form (gummies) sets this supplement apart, making it more appealing and certainly tastier than many alternatives.

Dosage

The recommended serving is 2 gummies per day. Some users might prefer to take them as a midday snack or before bed.

Cost

A single bottle of Collagen Gummies is priced at $24.99 for a one-time purchase. You can subscribe and save 20% on all purchases, getting a bottle with 60 gummies for $19.99.

User Reviews

There are no real user experiences we could find online, and the official website does not allow rating products either.

5. Earth Echo Collagen - Best Collagen for Digestive Health

Pros

Supports gut health and digestion

Contains collagen types I and III

Enhanced with additional digestive enzymes

Mixes well in beverages

Cons

Some reports of inconsistency in product texture

Why Earth Echo Collagen Stands Out

The addition of digestive enzymes sets Earth Echo Collagen apart from many other collagen products, so it may be particularly beneficial if you’re experiencing digestive issues.

Dosage

Mix 1 scoop into a drink of your choice once daily.

Cost

One-Time Purchase:

1 Pouch (26 Servings):

Regular price: $79.99



Sale price: $59.99 (save 25%)

3 Pouches (78 Servings):

Regular price: $224.99



Sale price: $164.99 (save 27%)

5 Pouches (130 Servings):

Regular price: $374.99



Sale price: $249.99 (save 33%)

Subscription (Every 30 Days):

1 Pouch (26 Servings):

$49.99 + Free Shipping

3 Pouches (78 Servings):

$137.49 + Free Shipping

5 Pouches (130 Servings):

Regular price: $374.99



Sale price: $208.32 + Free Shipping

Additional Details:

Free Shipping on orders above $97

4 interest-free payments of $15.00 available

Every order has a 60-day money-back guarantee

User Reviews

Users report improvements with consistent use [7], with some enjoying healthier hair and nails [8]. Few users reported that the product was pricey earlier this year, with less product in the pouches for the same price [9].

6. MindBodyGreen Collagen+ - Best Collagen for Anti-Aging

Pros

Promotes youthful skin and reduces wrinkles

Contains collagen types I, II, and III

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C

Supports joint health

Cons

Pricey

Why MindBodyGreen Collagen+ Stands Out

MindBodyGreen Collagen+’s focus on multiple aspects of anti-aging, from skin elasticity to joint health, sets it apart in a saturated market.

Dosage

Take 1 scoop daily mixed into the beverage of your choice.

Cost

One-Time Purchase:

$70 (Delivers once)

Subscriptions:

Bi-monthly Subscription (Best Value):

$149 (3 bags shipped every 60 days)



$50/bag (Save 28%)



Free Shipping in the US



Cancel anytime

20 Day Subscription (Most Popular):

$59 (1 bag shipped every 20 days)



Save 15%

User Reviews

Many users report faster hair and nail growth [10], but positive feedback also revolves around good taste [11]. Negative reviews mostly mention taste, rating it as being too sweet [12].

7. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein - Best Collagen for Bone Health

Pros

Supports bone density and strength

Contains multiple types of collagen

Enriched with calcium and magnesium

Cons

Some users have reported a gritty texture when mixed with liquids

Why Ancient Nutrition Stands Out

Ancient Nutrition has one of the best collagen supplements for men, focusing on bone health through multiple collagen types as well as vitamins. This focus on bone strength could make it an attractive option for men concerned about maintaining bone density as they age.

Dosage

Mix 1 scoop into 8 ounces of the drink of your choice. Some users find taking it alongside vitamin D helpful for optimal bone support.

Cost

Unflavored

One-Time Purchase:

$49.95

Subscribe & Save 15%:

$42.46



Free Shipping



Pause and Cancel Anytime

Flavored

One-Time Purchase:

$52.95

Subscribe & Save 15%:

$45.01



Free Shipping



Pause and Cancel Anytime

User Reviews

Many users rate Multi Collagen Protein highly, with some reports focusing on stronger nails [13] and others claiming hair and bone health improvements [14]. Negative feedback focuses on taste; many say it is “unflavored” and the texture is less than ideal [15].

8. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides - Best Collagen for Muscle Recovery

Pros

Supports muscle recovery and growth

Contains collagen types I and III

Enriched with amino acids

Easily mixes into beverages

Cons

Occasional reports of digestive discomfort in sensitive users

Why Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides Stands Out

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Collagen Peptides targets muscle recovery. The emphasis on muscle recovery, apart from other benefits of collagen peptides for men, sets this supplement apart, providing extra support for growth and repair.

Dosage

1 scoop mixed into a beverage daily. Some users find it beneficial to take post-workout for optimal muscle recovery support.

Cost

1 bottle: $43.95, or 4 interest-free payments of $10.99 with Sezzle

2 bottles: 10% off each

3 bottles: 15% off each

User Reviews

One user on Reddit shared that he was of the opinion that the supplement is legit but felt that it was a bit pricey [16].

9. Solaray Collagen Keratin - Best Collagen with Added Benefits

Pros

Contains collagen and keratin

Supports hair, skin, and nail health

Enriched with vitamins and minerals

Cons

Capsules are sometimes hard to swallow for some

Why Solaray Collagen Keratin Stands Out

The combination of collagen and keratin sets Solaray Collagen Keratin apart, as it comes with skin, hair, and nail benefits.

Dosage

Take 1 capsule a day, preferably at the same time each day.

Cost

1 bottle: $33.12, or 4 interest-free payments of $8.28 with Sezzle

2 bottles: $28.15 each

User Reviews

Many users report improvements, where some claim better hair [17] while others praise it for healthier nails [18]. A few mention the pills are too big to swallow [19].

10. Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides - Best Collagen for Bodybuilders

Pros

Supports muscle growth and recovery

Contains collagen types I and III

Enriched with amino acids and protein

Cons

A slightly bitter aftertaste

Why Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides Stands Out

Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides combines collagen types I and III with amino acids and protein and could be the best pick for bodybuilders. It focuses on muscle support as a valuable addition to any regimen.

Dosage

Mix 1 scoop into any beverage at any point in the day.

Cost

1 bottle: $44.99, or 4 interest-free payments of $11.25 with Sezzle

2 bottles: $42.74 each

3 bottles: $40.49 each

User Reviews

Many users are happy with Blackstone Labs Collagen Peptides, some reporting amazing results [20] and others happy with the company’s quick delivery [21]. Some users do report their orders being late, though, which goes to show two sides of the same coin [22].

What Is Collagen?

Collagen is like the glue that holds everything together in your body. It makes up about a third of the protein in your system. Collagen is found in skin, bones, muscles, and tendons, giving tissues their elastic qualities [25].

Benefits of Collagen for Men

Let’s discuss some of the potential benefits men can expect with collagen supplementation.

Improved Bone Density

As men age, maintaining strong bones becomes crucial. Collagen acts as a framework for our bones, helping to keep them strong and dense. Some studies suggest that collagen supplements might slow down the bone breakdown that comes with age [27].

Better Heart Health

Your heart is a muscle, and like all muscles, it contains collagen. Research indicates collagen might help keep your arteries strong and flexible [28].

Improved Gut Health

Collagen may help support the lining of your digestive tract. Think of it as a protective layer for your gut, potentially helping with gut-related problems [29].

Reduced Male Pattern Baldness

If you’re wondering “what does collagen do for men,” researchers say it might help with keeping your hair healthy. While collagen isn't a miracle cure for baldness, it might help keep your hair healthy and thick. Many users report positive results after a few months of use [30].

Muscle Mass and Strength

For men hitting the gym regularly, collagen could be a useful ally. Some studies suggest that taking collagen alongside strength training could lead to greater increases in muscle mass and strength compared to just working out alone [31].

Firmer Skin

While often marketed to women, men can benefit from collagen's skin-boosting properties too. It might help keep your skin hydrated and elastic, potentially reducing the appearance of wrinkles [32][33].

Healthier Joints

If you're feeling those aches and pains, especially after exercise, collagen might help. It's a key component of cartilage, the cushion between your joints. Some studies suggest it could help reduce joint pain and improve mobility [34].

How to Choose the Best Collagen for Yourself

Here’s what to look out for when choosing the best product for your unique needs:

Ingredient Quality

Look for products that use high-quality, bioavailable collagen. Hydrolyzed collagen is often easier for your body to use. It's like choosing premium fuel for your car; better quality often means better performance.

Cost

Collagen supplements can vary widely in price. More expensive doesn't always mean better. Consider your budget and look for a product that offers good value.

Taste

As for taste, some powders are flavored, others are unflavored. It's a personal preference, but remember that taste shouldn't come at the expense of quality.

Third-Party Testing

Look for products that have been tested by independent labs. This can give you more confidence in what you're putting into your body.

Collagen Source

Collagen can come from various animals, like bovine collagen. Other sources include chicken and fish. Choose a source that aligns with your dietary preferences and one that does not trigger any allergies you might have.

Collagen Form

Powders, capsules, gummies, liquids; collagen comes in many forms. Choose one that fits easily into your lifestyle. If you're always on the go, capsules might be more convenient. If you like smoothies, a powder might be your best bet.

>>Get the best collagen for men from Organixx

Are There Any Side Effects to Taking Collagen Supplements?

Generally, collagen supplements are considered safe for most people. However, like any supplement, there are some side effects of collagen for men taking the supplement regularly.

Some might experience mild digestive issues or a bad taste in their mouth. Additionally, if you have allergies, especially to fish or eggs, be cautious, as some collagen is sourced from there.

A few side effects arise from taking too much collagen, so always stick to what the manufacturer or your doctor recommends.

FAQs About Collagen Supplements for Men

Below, we address some of the most commonly asked questions about collagen for men.

Is Collagen Good for Males?

While often marketed as most useful for women, collagen can be beneficial for men too. It supports joint health, muscle growth, and skin elasticity, all things that men can benefit from.

Does Collagen Affect Testosterone?

There's no strong evidence to suggest that collagen directly affects testosterone levels. Its benefits are more about supporting the structures in your body.

What Is the Downside of Taking Collagen?

The main downsides are potential digestive discomfort for some people and the high cost of high-quality blends. Also, if you have allergies, you need to be careful about the source of the collagen you use.

What Foods Are High in Collagen?

Bone broth is probably the most well-known collagen-rich food. Other good sources include chicken skin, fish, and foods high in vitamin C.

How Long Does It Take to See Results From Collagen Supplements?

This can vary from one person to another. Some people report seeing changes in skin or joint comfort within 4-6 weeks, while it might take a few months for others. Consistency is key!

Is Collagen Safe for the Liver and Kidneys?

If you’re healthy, collagen supplements are generally safe for both liver and kidneys, especially if you stick to the recommended collagen dosages. Those with pre-existing conditions should consult a healthcare provider prior to using collagen.

Collagen for Men: Final Thoughts

Collagen supplements, like Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens, promise substantial benefits in joint support, muscle recovery, skin enhancement, and hair growth, akin to their benefits for women.

While they aren't cure-alls, integrating them into a well-rounded diet aligned with your health objectives proves beneficial. But before trying new supplements, seeking advice from a healthcare professional is imperative.

>>Get the best collagen for men from Organixx

References

“MY SKIN LOOKS AMAZING!!” by Avid Skin Care, Supplement and Self Care Lover!!, Amazon, 4 July 2024, https://amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3SXEDWZ9G9MLZ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07JQ6CDTQ “Pretty good results…” by mountaingoat, Amazon, 4 December 2022, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1J5PGRS54680Z/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07JQ6CDTQ “ Smells funny and icky” by CYNTHIA, Amazon, 5 July 2024, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3FIKKN6TIEMWU/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07JQ6CDTQ “Best collagen yet” by Sarah A, OrganifiShop, 7 August 2023, https://www.organifishop.com/products/collagen?_pos=1&_sid=84938db8e&_ss=r “No aftertaste” by Katie G., OrganifiShop, 21 June 2023, https://www.organifishop.com/products/collagen?_pos=1&_sid=84938db8e&_ss=r “It’s ok, I am not wowed!” by nina s., OrganifiShop, 4 May 2023, https://www.organifishop.com/products/collagen?_pos=1&_sid=84938db8e&_ss=r “Multi Collagen may work but” by Tash S., EarthEchoFoods.com, 17 July 2024, https://earthechofoods.com/products/multicollagen-peptides?variant=42111066243119&selling_plan=1122304047 “Collagen Peptides” by Wendy C., EarthEchoFoods.com, 13 July 2024, https://earthechofoods.com/products/multicollagen-peptides?variant=42111066243119&selling_plan=1122304047 “Very disappointed with new multi collagen peptides” by Cheri G., EarthEchoFoods.com, 20 June 2024, https://earthechofoods.com/products/multicollagen-peptides?variant=42111066243119&selling_plan=1122304047 “Improved Hair And Nails” by Linda S, MindBodyGreen.com, https://shop.mindbodygreen.com/products/collagen?utm_source=RevOffers&offer_id=260&publisher_id=6598&transaction_id=1021d93d66efffe8b79ce7b25df6db “The BEST Collagen!” by Gina H, MindBodyGreen.com, https://shop.mindbodygreen.com/products/collagen?utm_source=RevOffers&offer_id=260&publisher_id=6598&transaction_id=1021d93d66efffe8b79ce7b25df6db “Way Too Sweet” by Julie S, MindBodyGreen.com, https://shop.mindbodygreen.com/products/collagen?utm_source=RevOffers&offer_id=260&publisher_id=6598&transaction_id=1021d93d66efffe8b79ce7b25df6db “Calmer nerves and stronger nails!” by Oakley, Amazon, 14 June 2024, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R20CL9JTD69X78/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B01LXADO9Z “Hair, Nails and bones health. We need collagen” by judith franz, Amazon, 10 May 2024, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1FZULHNZUUWE8/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B01LXADO9Z “It's gritty and "unflavored" IS NASTY” by Mikewasoski, Amazon, 25 May 2024, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RLKFPNIRT6SF6/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B01LXADO9Z R/supplements on reddit: Best collagen peptides?. https://www.reddit.com/r/Supplements/comments/15m5hgl/comment/jvfkbii/ “It works” by fran vincent, Amazon, 18 May 2024, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3344PN23WGOY1/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B005F7KX9Q “+ for nails” by Linda Merrifield, Amazon, 25 December 2023, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2BLBIXFJYNVWQ/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B005F7KX9Q “Two Stars” by Amazon Customer, Amazon, 7 December 2015, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1AQF1M8YW0LJP/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B005F7KX9Q “Best place to get all your Supplements” by Seth Myers, Trustpilot, 24 December 2022, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/63a71ae32338b6d417a638a6 “Good product” by Mo, Trustpilot, 4 April 2023, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/642c3825734f97e68f978675 “Super Late” by Julian Perez, Trustpilot, 16 February 2024, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/65cee84a76205ac4e2b5c919 “Makes a difference” by susan, Amazon, 11 June 2024, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1DEHJT0I4FLAN/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0C6N96Z5Z “Smells like fish.” by Danyell M, Amazon, 18 May 2024, https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3JA9J7IORY0C4/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0C6N96Z5Z Holwerda AM, van Loon LJC. The impact of collagen protein ingestion on musculoskeletal connective tissue remodeling: a narrative review. Nutr Rev. 2022 May 9;80(6):1497-1514. doi: 10.1093/nutrit/nuab083. PMID: 34605901; PMCID: PMC9086765. Martínez-Puig D, Costa-Larrión E, Rubio-Rodríguez N, Gálvez-Martín P. Collagen Supplementation for Joint Health: The Link between Composition and Scientific Knowledge. Nutrients. 2023 Mar 8;15(6):1332. doi: 10.3390/nu15061332. PMID: 36986062; PMCID: PMC10058045. Guillerminet F, Beaupied H, Fabien-Soulé V, Tomé D, Benhamou CL, Roux C, Blais A. Hydrolyzed collagen improves bone metabolism and biomechanical parameters in ovariectomized mice: an in vitro and in vivo study. Bone. 2010 Mar;46(3):827-34. doi: 10.1016/j.bone.2009.10.035. Epub 2009 Nov 4. PMID: 19895915. Horn, M. A., & Trafford, A. W. (2016). Aging and the cardiac collagen matrix: Novel mediators of fibrotic remodelling. Journal of molecular and cellular cardiology, 93, 175–185. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.yjmcc.2015.11.005 Abrahams, M., O'Grady, R., & Prawitt, J. (2022). Effect of a Daily Collagen Peptide Supplement on Digestive Symptoms in Healthy Women: 2-Phase Mixed Methods Study. JMIR formative research, 6(5), e36339. https://doi.org/10.2196/36339 Hwang, S. B., Park, H. J., & Lee, B. H. (2022). Hair-Growth-Promoting Effects of the Fish Collagen Peptide in Human Dermal Papilla Cells and C57BL/6 Mice Modulating Wnt/β-Catenin and BMP Signaling Pathways. International journal of molecular sciences, 23(19), 11904. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms231911904 Holwerda, A. M., & van Loon, L. J. C. (2022). The impact of collagen protein ingestion on musculoskeletal connective tissue remodeling: a narrative review. Nutrition reviews, 80(6), 1497–1514. https://doi.org/10.1093/nutrit/nuab083 Cao C, Xiao Z, Tong H, Liu Y, Wu Y, Ge C. Oral Intake of Chicken Bone Collagen Peptides Anti-Skin Aging in Mice by Regulating Collagen Degradation and Synthesis, Inhibiting Inflammation and Activating Lysosomes. Nutrients. 2022 Apr 13;14(8):1622. doi: 10.3390/nu14081622. PMID: 35458184; PMCID: PMC9032939. Al-Atif H. (2022). Collagen Supplements for Aging and Wrinkles: A Paradigm Shift in the Fields of Dermatology and Cosmetics. Dermatology practical & conceptual, 12(1), e2022018. https://doi.org/10.5826/dpc.1201a18 Martínez-Puig, D., Costa-Larrión, E., Rubio-Rodríguez, N., & Gálvez-Martín, P. (2023). Collagen Supplementation for Joint Health: The Link between Composition and Scientific Knowledge. Nutrients, 15(6), 1332. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu15061332

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.

The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.