Do Collagen Supplements Work for Aging, Hair & Skin?

If you are taking collagen supplements or thinking to start, you may often wonder ‘’Do collagen supplements work?”

The short answer is a conditional yes, but it’s more complicated than just drinking collagen smoothies and calling it a day.

This review goes down the rabbit hole of the science behind the best collagen supplements like Organixx, scrutinizing their effects on signs of aging.

From types of collagen to their specific benefits on skin elasticity, hair and nail growth, and even weight loss, this article covers everything you need to know.

Should You Take Collagen Supplements for Hair, Skin, & Joint Health?

Many people take collagen supplements, from professional athletes and models to the everyday Joe and Jane who just want to keep wrinkles at bay and retain beautiful, elastic skin. Then of course, we also have those who clinically need collagen, especially if they’re protein-deficient.

The big question is do collagen supplements actually work? Some indicate an 8% improvement in skin collagen after supplementation, which isn’t exactly matching what most brands claim [1].

We’ll do a deep dive on the potential benefits of collagen further down, but here’s a quick summary of collagen dosages that work according to research:

Skin aging and wrinkles: 1 g collagen daily for 3 months or 10 g daily for 56 days



Weight loss and muscle growth: 15 g collagen daily for 12 weeks

Hair benefits : 300 mg collagen daily paired with prescribed hair treatment for 12 weeks

Nail health & growth: 2.5 g collagen peptides for 24 weeks

Joint health : 40 mg undenatured collagen daily for 24 weeks

Do Collagen Supplements Actually Work?

Are there any proven benefits of collagen? Collagen supplements have gained popularity for their potential benefits, but their effectiveness can vary based on where and how you use them.

Do Collagen Supplements Work for Skin Aging or Wrinkles?

The most extensive application of collagen supplements seem to be on skincare and anti-aging.

A study in Japan indicated that women over 40 who took 10 g collagen daily for 56 days saw significant improvements in skin moisture compared to a placebo group [4].

Further research in Korea with 64 women found notable increases in skin hydration and reduced wrinkling after taking 1000 mg collagen daily for 3 months [4].

In a trial, women over 35 demonstrated a 17% increase in skin elasticity over 12 weeks , with significant improvements in skin density and hydration. These effects were even more pronounced in women over 45, who typically experience greater collagen loss [10].

Collagen’s anti-aging benefits extend to reducing advanced glycation end-products or AGEs, which contribute to biological aging. Research on Japanese adults showed that collagen peptides reduced AGEs in the skin by over 5%, offering a unique mechanism to slow aging that few other treatments can achieve [11].

So, do collagen supplements work for wrinkles? The evidence says it’s likely yes.

Do Collagen Supplements Work for Weight Loss?

A clinical trial evaluated the impact of collagen peptide supplementation on body fat in older adults. The results were compelling. Collagen intake (15 g/day) over 12 weeks led to notable reductions in body fat, especially around the abdomen, in participants over 50 who maintained daily physical activity [12].

A rigorous randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial confirmed this. Participants in the collagen group showed significant reductions in total body fat mass compared to the placebo group. So, do collagen supplements work for weight loss? The data suggests they might just be a game-changer [12].

Can You Grow Muscle with Collagen Supplements?

Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, like hydroxyprolyl-glycine, signal muscle cells to grow. A 2023 study found that women taking 15 g collagen daily experienced a 1.8% increase in fat-free mass and a 1.8% decrease in body fat, surpassing the results of exercise alone [12].

Do Collagen Supplements Work for Joint Health?

For joint health, particularly osteoarthritis, collagen supplements may offer relief. Hydrolyzed collagen has been shown to accumulate in cartilage, potentially aiding in its repair and reducing symptoms. Similarly, undenatured collagen can help maintain joint health through an immune-mediated mechanism, reducing inflammation and promoting joint comfort [4][5].

Do Collagen Supplements Work for Hair and Nails?

Collagen’s role in skin, nails, and hair health is widely researched, yet results can vary. The question is, how fast do collagen supplements work for visible changes?

Typically, users might start to notice improvements in hair elasticity within 4 to 12 weeks of taking marine collagen at 300 mg per day together with their prescribed hair treatment [14].

With 2.5 g collagen peptides for 24 weeks, research indicates a 42% reduction in broken nails and a 12% improvement in nail growth among those taking collagen supplements [15].

How Long Do Collagen Supplements Take to Work?

Some users report improvements in skin and joint health within 4-6 weeks, while others may take longer to notice changes.

Ingested collagen is broken down into its constituent amino acids during digestion. These amino acids are then used by the body wherever they are needed most, which might not directly translate to improved skin or joint health. Instead, they support overall protein synthesis, potentially benefiting ligaments, muscles, and other tissues.

So, how long do collagen supplements take to work? The timeline for seeing benefits from collagen supplements can vary widely.

What Role Does Collagen Play in the Body?

The one thing collagen is meant to do is provide structure and support to various tissues in our body. You can say it acts as a scaffold that gives skin its firmness and elasticity, supports the integrity of joints, and helps maintain the strength of bones.

How Does Your Body Build Collagen?

We also did a deep dive into how exactly the body synthesizes collagen in 7 key steps [7].

Step 1: Amino Acid Intake

Your body starts making collagen by breaking down proteins from your food into amino acids—think of them as the building blocks. Foods rich in glycine and proline like chicken, fish, eggs, and beans are your go-to for this task.

Step 2: Vitamin C's Role

Imagine vitamin C as the boss who makes sure everything in collagen production is ticking along nicely. If you’re lacking in vitamin C or you just don’t eat sources like citrus, tomatoes, and leafy greens, well your body’s not going to be producing collagen at all.

Step 3: Procollagen Formation

Inside your body’s collagen factories—known as fibroblasts—amino acids get stitched together to form procollagen. This is like the rough draft of collagen, starting to twist into its famous spiral or triple helix shape.

Step 4: Hydroxylation and Glycosylation

Back in the fibroblast workshop, this procollagen gets a few tweaks through processes called hydroxylation and glycosylation, needing a good dose of vitamin C and some sugars. This helps make the collagen stable and ready to dissolve where needed.

Step 5: Secretion into Extracellular Space

Once ready, procollagen steps out into the wider space outside cells, getting transformed by special enzymes that trim it into shape, turning it into fully mature collagen.

Step 6: Collagen Fibril Formation

This mature collagen then groups up into tough, stretchy strands called fibrils that crisscross each other in the spaces between cells, getting stronger and more structured as they go.

Step 7: Integration into Tissues

Finally, these collagen strands embed themselves in your skin, bones, and muscles, helping everything stay firm and flexible. It’s like the collagen is giving your body a tight hug from the inside!

Types of Collagen Supplements

Understanding the types and benefits of collagen can help you decide if these supplements are right for you. (credit: FitLiving design team)

Type I Collagen : This is the heavyweight champion, constituting 90% of your body's collagen. It's densely packed, providing structure to skin, bones, tendons, and ligaments. It's the go-to for those looking to enhance skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles [3].

Type II Collagen : Found primarily in elastic cartilage, this type supports joint health. It's essential for anyone dealing with joint pain or stiffness, providing the cushion and flexibility necessary for smooth movement [3].

Type III Collagen : Often working alongside Type I, this collagen type supports muscles, arteries, and organs. It’s crucial for skin firmness and vascular health, making it a staple in comprehensive health supplements [3].

Type IV Collagen : This type forms the basement membrane, critical for skin layers and various tissues. It's less common in supplements but vital for structural integrity in layers beneath the skin's surface [3].

Type V Collagen : Present in the cornea, some skin layers, hair, and tissue of the placenta, Type V collagen supports the finer details of skin and connective tissues. It’s often included in advanced formulations aimed at holistic skin and hair health [3].

Common Collagen Supplements Forms

Apart from having different types, collagen can also come in different forms, each one with different benefits and features.

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Hydrolyzed collagen, sometimes called collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptides, is the most prevalent form of collagen supplement.

Derived from animal sources like bovine, poultry, or marine life, this type has undergone a process that breaks down the protein into smaller, easily absorbable peptides. These peptides can potentially benefit skin elasticity, bone density, and hair strength.

Daily doses ranging from 2.5 g to 15 g might improve skin hydration and reduce wrinkles over time [4].

But, how do collagen supplements work exactly? The hydrolysis process helps these peptides be rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, potentially stimulating the body's own collagen production.

Undenatured Collagen

Unlike hydrolyzed collagen, undenatured collagen retains its natural structure. This form is typically sourced from chicken cartilage and is primarily used for joint health.

Studies suggest that a daily intake of 10 mg to 40 mg can support joint flexibility and reduce inflammation by modulating the immune response [5].

It's important to note that the benefits of undenatured collagen might not be as noticeable on skin or hair as its hydrolyzed counterpart.

Gelatin

Gelatin, or cooked collagen, is another form commonly found in culinary uses. Derived through prolonged heating, it’s less processed than hydrolyzed collagen but still beneficial. You can incorporate it into your diet through soups, desserts, or smoothies. Though not as potent as hydrolyzed collagen for quick absorption, gelatin still supports overall collagen intake.

Commercially Available Collagen Supplements

The choice of form can influence how soon you'll see results. Powders can be mixed into drinks, offering a versatile and convenient way to consume your daily dose. Pills and gummies provide a simple choice if you want a set dosage without the hassle of measuring.

Liquid Collagen

Imagine collagen in a bottle, ready to sip. Liquid collagen is hydrolyzed, broken down into tiny, easily absorbable pieces. It's often flavored, making it a tasty way to get your collagen fix. This form's high bioavailability means the body absorbs it more quickly, potentially offering faster results.

If you prefer a refreshing drink that benefits your skin, hair, and joints, this might be your go-to. But remember, potency varies, and many liquid products contain less than 10 g collagen per serving, so check the labels if you're aiming for a higher intake.

Collagen Powders

If you want flexibility and versatility, collagen powders would be your best bet. You can mix collagen powder into smoothies, coffee, yogurt, or even baking recipes. It's odorless and tasteless, ensuring it won't alter your favorite flavors. However, it requires mixing (or vigorous shaking), which some might find inconvenient.

On the upside, powders often pack a higher collagen content per serving than liquids, making them an efficient choice for those looking to boost their collagen intake significantly.

Collagen-Infused Foods and Drinks

Collagen-packed gummies, yogurts, and juices offer a delicious way to integrate collagen into your diet. These treats not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also deliver skin, hair, and joint benefits. However, they may come with extra sugars and additives.

Collagen Capsules

Collagen capsules are the classic form, providing an easy-to-swallow option for those on the go. There's no need for mixing or measuring, just a quick gulp and you’re done. However, they might take longer to digest compared to liquid or powder forms, and the dosage can be lower so you’ll need a lot of capsules or pills to get the working doses.

If you prefer a straightforward, fuss-free method, capsules might be the one of the best collagen supplements for you.

Collagen Injections and Creams: Targeted Approaches

Collagen injections can deliver instant results, targeting wrinkles and signs of aging directly.

Yet, they involve invasive procedures and potential side effects of collagen supplements like redness and bruising. Collagen creams, often infused with additional skin-friendly ingredients like Vitamin C, offer a topical approach.

While they support skin hydration, their effectiveness in stimulating collagen production is debated, as collagen molecules are typically too large to penetrate deeply into the skin [6].

Collagen from Food: Natural Sources

Bone broth and chicken skin are among the richest natural sources of collagen. Incorporating these into your diet can boost your collagen intake, along with essential nutrients like B vitamins and calcium. However, the collagen concentration in foods may not match that of supplements.

For those targeting specific skin or joint health goals, supplements might provide a more potent and convenient solution.

Sources of Collagen

Collagen is like the body's natural building block, keeping our skin, hair, nails, and joints happy and healthy. It's found in different forms, depending on where it comes from.

Land Animals

The primary sources of collagen in supplements are derived from beef byproducts, which include bones, tendons, and other connective tissues. These sources are popular due to their high compatibility with the human body.

Beef collagen (sometimes referred to as bovine collagen ) is extensively used because of its availability and efficacy in promoting skin elasticity and joint health.

Pork collagen is often used for its structural similarity to human collagen [8]. However, cultural and religious dietary restrictions can limit its usage for some individuals.

Marine Animals

Marine collagen, sourced from fish scales, sea sponges, and jellyfish, is gaining popularity due to its high bioavailability. Studies suggest that marine collagen is absorbed up to 1.5 times more efficiently than bovine or porcine collagen, making it an excellent option for enhancing skin hydration and reducing wrinkles [9].

Plant-Based Alternatives

True collagen cannot be sourced from plants since it is an animal protein. However, plant-based supplements can include the amino acids that constitute collagen, such as proline, glycine, and hydroxyproline. These can support the body’s natural collagen production [7].

Best Collagen Supplements in 2024

We gathered the best collagen supplements in the market in 2024.

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Clean Sourced Collagens by Organixx is an award-winning collagen supplement designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while supporting healthy joints, hair, and nails. This product is formulated with five types of collagen (I, II, III, V, X) and enhanced with vitamins and minerals for better absorption and effectiveness.

Price

1 bag (30 servings): $54.95 (One-time purchase), $46.71 (Subscribe & Save)

2 bags: $107.90 (One-time purchase), $91.72 (Subscribe & Save)

3 bags: $155.85 (One-time purchase), $132.48 (Subscribe & Save)

6 bags: $299.70 (One-time purchase), $254.76 (Subscribe & Save)

What Real Customers Say About Organixx

Users on Amazon and Reddit are generally happy with Organixx collagen [16][17]. They praised it for significantly improving the texture of their hair and the strength of their nails. However, some were turned off by its slight smell, which contradicts the odorless claim.

2. Organifi Collagen

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Organifi Multi Collagen features a blend of five collagen types from four unique sources, making it a powerhouse for skin, hair, and joint health. Each source is carefully selected to ensure maximum benefits, like reducing fine lines, promoting nail growth, and supporting strong skin health.

Price

1 bottle: $54.95 (one-time purchase) or $49.46 (monthly subscription)

3 bottles: $131.57

6 bottles: $247.41

What Real Customers Say About Organifi Multi Collagen

Matthew & Morgan Sorg rave about its clean formulation on Amazon, especially its glyphosate-free label and easy dissolution in coffee [18]. However, another user criticized the product for its misleading container size, finding it half-empty and overpriced despite its effectiveness.

3. Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Unleash vibrant skin and joint resilience with this collagen powerhouse. Do collagen supplements work? This formula's rich amino acids likely boost elasticity and support overall health.

Price

One-Time Purchase: $24.99

Subscribe & Save: $19.99 (20% off + 3 free gifts worth $49.99)

What Real Customers Say About Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex

While concrete reviews are scarce, users can expect similar benefits to top collagen supplements. The ingredients suggest potential improvements in skin elasticity and joint support.

Potential Side Effects of Collagen Supplements

What is the downside of taking collagen? While generally considered safe, collagen supplements can cause:

Digestive discomfort, especially if taken in large doses

Allergic reactions

Heartburn

Bad aftertaste

The benefits are also not universally guaranteed.

As an example, without adequate vitamin C, even the best collagen supplements can't fulfill their potential, as vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis.

On top of that, over-reliance on the without addressing overall diet and lifestyle may not yield the desired results.

What Are the Symptoms of Too Much Collagen?

Taking too much collagen can lead to bloating, gas, and constipation.

Who Should Avoid Collagen Supplements?

People with allergies to the source of the collagen (such as fish or beef) should avoid these supplements. Additionally, those with certain medical conditions or who are pregnant or breastfeeding should consult a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

To avoid these side effects, it's essential to research how much collagen you should take before starting.

FAQs About Collagen Supplements

In writing this guide to answering “do collagen supplements work,” we stumbled across many, many questions users like you have asked online. We decided to answer the most popular ones.

What Is Collagen?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, making up about 30% of our body's total protein content. This fibrous protein makes up much of our skin, tendons, ligaments, and bones, giving strength and structure [2].

The word collagen is derived from the Greek word "kolla," meaning glue, highlighting its role in holding the body together.

As we age, the natural production of collagen decreases, leading to signs of aging like wrinkles and joint pain.

Collagen supplements, often in the form of powders or drinks, have become popular as a means to counteract these effects. But the question remains: Do collagen supplements really work?

How Much Collagen Should I Take Daily?

Literature suggests 2.5-15 g daily for noticeable benefits. Tablets fall short; 3 tablets equal maybe up to 3 g collagen.

Hydrolyzed collagen peptides in powder form are optimal since you control the dosagel. Typically, 10 g to 15 g per day, dissolvable in hot drinks, maximizes efficacy [12][15]. Some users, aiming for 20 g daily, report significant improvements in hair and nails over years.

What Is the Best Form of Collagen To Take?

Liquid collagen offers quick absorption and convenience, powders provide versatility and higher dosages, while capsules ensure ease of use. For a tasty treat, collagen-infused foods and drinks can be delightful options. However, for targeted, immediate effects, injections or creams might be worth considering, despite their drawbacks.

When Should I Take Collagen, Morning or Night?

You can take collagen either in the morning or at night, depending on what works best for your routine. Some people prefer taking it in the morning mixed into their coffee or smoothie, while others find taking it at night beneficial, especially if it helps them relax before bed. The key is consistency, so choose a time that you’ll remember to take it daily.

When Do Collagen Supplements Start to Work for Skin and Joints?

For skin improvements, you might start noticing changes in about 4 to 8 weeks. Joint pain relief and other benefits could take longer, around 3 to 6 months. Patience and consistency are key when taking collagen supplements.

Are There Any Vegan Collagen Options?

The science suggests vegan options don't contain collagen itself but rather promote its natural production. For vegans, eating a variety of high-quality plant proteins like beans can stimulate collagen synthesis. However, vegan collagen boosters might not yield significant visible results. Applying sunscreen, not smoking, and good sleep can further support collagen maintenance.

Do Collagen Supplements Cause Cancer?

Collagen supplements have gained traction for aging, hair, and skin benefits. However, many users are asking: do collagen supplements cause cancer? The science is a mixed bag.

Collagen can promote cancer cell proliferation, migration, and metastasis under certain conditions. However, preclinical studies suggest collagen may also slow cancer development in some contexts [13].

When it comes to therapy, combining collagen with chemotherapy drugs has shown promise. Losartan nanoparticles reduce collagen content, enhancing tumor penetration. This has been effective in breast cancer models, improving survival rates and therapy efficiency [13].

Do Collagen Supplements Work? Final Verdict

Collagen supplements, especially the best collagen supplements, hold promise for aging skin, hair, and joint health. Yet, the efficacy varies.

Do collagen supplements work? The prevailing evidence indicates benefits like improved skin elasticity and joint support, though results depend on how much you take and how your body responds.

Balancing supplements like Organixx with a healthy diet and lifestyle remains crucial. Do collagen supplements work for everyone? It's a nuanced answer—benefits are there, but they are not a one-size-fits-all solution.

References

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.

The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.

