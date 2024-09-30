Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone Levels? A Guide

Are your T-levels dropping as you grow older? Like most men and women, you need a healthy amount of testosterone to boost your muscle growth, libido, and energy. However, taking testosterone directly can be risky.

That’s why it’s not surprising if you’re asking, “Does ashwagandha increase testosterone?” or “Is ashwagandha a natural steroid?”. Our guide will help you understand if this herbal extract can raise your testosterone levels, how it works, and over-the-counter testosterone boosters containing ashwagandha, like TestoPrime.

What Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha (a.k.a. withania somnifera) is a herbal remedy that originates from Ayurvedic medicine in India and southern Asia. Ayurvedic medicine classifies it as a “rasayana,” meaning a longevity-promoting herb. Its other names include winter cherry and Indian ginseng.

Ashwagandha is classified as an adaptogen in European systems of holistic medicine. Adaptogens are herbal remedies that support your body’s ability to deal with stress [1].

Over time, adaptogens may improve your physical and mental fitness by enhancing your body’s processes—ranging from immunity to muscle maintenance and hormone production.

Today, many people from both Asian and Western cultures use ashwagandha to boost their overall health and vitality. Although its Latin name comes from its popularity as a remedy for stress and poor sleep, that’s not all it can do.

How Does Ashwagandha Work?

Ashwagandha can help keep your body’s hormone production balanced, including stress hormones.

For example, a clinical study shows that ashwagandha can help relieve anxiety by causing a 23% drop in morning cortisol [2]. While you need some cortisol to stay awake, energized, and alive, too much of it can cause fatigue, poor immunity, and tissue damage.

What’s more, ashwagandha may have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immune-regulating, and relaxing effects. These may support your hormone production by protecting your body against chronic, low-grade tissue damage. It could also promote healthy thyroid function and stimulate your lungs for better cardio fitness [1].

Is Ashwagandha a Testosterone Booster?

Yes. When used alone, ashwagandha has been shown in several studies to boost testosterone in men.

A clinical study reveals that taking ashwagandha extract for at least eight weeks may uplift testosterone levels in men. If you’re asking, “How much does ashwagandha increase testosterone exactly?” it’s a small but significant amount. Their average T-levels rose by 14.7%, while DHEA-S surged up to 18%.

Although there weren’t big differences in energy levels, many of the men who participated in this study worked in mining and had to travel. Their more stressful, physically demanding lifestyles may have affected these results [3].

But does ashwagandha increase testosterone in males if their sperm count is low? Another trial tested ashwagandha on men with low sperm counts. Their average testosterone levels rose from 4.45 to 5.22 ng/mL over 90 days. Luteinizing hormone increased from 3.97 mIU/mL to 5.31 mIU/mL. Their sperm counts showed an even more dramatic upsurge, jumping from 9.59 million per mL to 25.61 million at day 90 [4].

Perhaps the most impressive results were the ones obtained in one study on young men. In this study, 300 mg of root extract twice a day led to a dramatic increase in strength. The men were able to bench press 46 kg, compared to just over 26.4 kg in the placebo group.

Additionally, their testosterone levels grew by 96.2 ng/dL, while the placebo group only had an increase of 18 ng/dL [1].

Ashwagandha’s advantages—such as its ability to boost testosterone—also led to more muscle growth. The men’s average arm size increased by 8.6 cm2, much higher than the placebo group at 5.3 cm2.

If slower post-workout recovery bothers you as you get older, ashwagandha may help you bounce back faster.

In the same study, the men’s increase in creatine kinase (a marker of muscle damage) only increased by 16.20 from the 24. This shows far greater muscle protection compared to the placebo group, which experienced a jump of 99 units [1].

Altogether, these benefits show that ashwagandha may help reverse the impact of aging on body composition, preventing muscle loss and fat accumulation.

How Does Ashwagandha Boost Testosterone?

Next is the question of “How does ashwagandha increase testosterone?” Ashwagandha appears to boost testosterone by working on the pituitary gland in your brain—the “master” of most hormonal pathways.

Research suggests that ashwagandha can increase levels of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicular stimulating hormone (FSH). These trigger the ovaries (in females) or testes (in males) to develop sex hormones.

Ashwagandha starts the process by increasing gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a calming neurotransmitter that relieves anxiety. Then, GABA boosts gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) in your brain, which leads to higher levels of FSH and LH. It may also protect your cells through an antioxidant effect so they can continue working in a more youthful way [5].

The components of ashwagandha that are likely responsible are the withanolides. These are steroid-like substances in the same category as hormones, such as testosterone. Two patented ashwagandha extracts (KSM-66 and Shoden beads) are standardized to include 5% and 35% withanolides, respectively.

Additionally, Withaferin A—another major compound in ashwagandha—was shown to improve testosterone and estrogen levels in one lab study. This was demonstrated in diabetic rats, with Withaferin A providing benefits partly thanks to its antioxidant effects [6].

How Do You Use Ashwagandha?

You can take ashwagandha as a powder, tablet, capsule, gummy, or liquid extract. It is most likely best used as a daily supplement taken over a long period.

Ashwagandha should be taken as a complement, not a substitute, for regular exercise and an overall healthy diet and lifestyle. You are likely to get better results from supplements that stimulate your testosterone production by using them together with resistance (strength) training.

Additionally, as ashwagandha contains alkaloids, it’s a good idea to keep it separate from anything with tannins in it (such as black tea). This is because large tannin molecules may bind to the small alkaloids, possibly making both less effective [7].

What Are the Common Uses of Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is usually taken by both men and women to improve energy, resistance to stress, physical fitness, and immunity and fight early signs of aging.

Stress Management

One of the most popular uses of ashwagandha is to improve stress management. A clinical trial involving people with chronic stress tested 300 mg of a strong ashwagandha extract and found it provided much relief.

The perceived stress scores of the volunteers who took ashwagandha fell by 44 over the two-month study period, while the placebo group’s score only dropped by 5.5 during the same time. Their anxiety and insomnia scores dropped from mild to virtually none.

As for hormone levels, their cortisol became lower by 27.9, in contrast to the placebo group, which experienced only a 7.9 drop [8]. This may contribute to how ashwagandha increases testosterone; after all, these two hormones share a precursor that could be diverted to cortisol [9].

Immune Strengthening

Immune health is another common reason why people take ashwagandha. Another study demonstrated big increases in antibody production and immune cell counts. These included antibodies and cells involved in tissue protection and fighting infection [10].

Menopause Relief

Ashwagandha may also reduce the symptoms of menopause. One study on perimenopausal women found that their menopause rating scale scores greatly fell over eight weeks. Better yet, blood levels of estradiol also increased among these ladies [11].

Menopause goes beyond hot flashes, with bone loss being one of the more devastating effects. A lab study demonstrated that ashwagandha protected bone tissue in a comparable way to hormone replacement therapy.

It restored some measurements to normal and reduced the activity of the bone-breaking cells. However, as this was a lab study, it may not have the same success level in humans [12].

Pros and Cons of Ashwagandha as a Testosterone Booster

The benefits and side effects of ashwagandha are often discussed on Reddit. We’ve seen it spur a discussion quite often in r/Supplements, so here is what we highlighted:

Benefits of Ashwagandha

There are several key benefits of taking ashwagandha over illegal steroids to boost testosterone levels in your body. (credit: FitLiving design team)

Natural and Non-Addictive

First, ashwagandha is not habit-forming as it does not directly replace your testosterone. Instead, it kicks off the very beginning of your natural hormonal pathways through a mechanism that also reduces stress.

Health Benefits

This herbal extract appears to have many positive effects on health and fitness, such as the potential to improve immunity, support sleep, and calm anxiety. You can use ashwagandha as you see fit unless you have a more severe medical issue that requires direct replacement.

Convenient and Accessible

Perhaps best of all, ashwagandha’s safety profile means it’s available without a prescription. You can easily order over-the-counter supplements that include ashwagandha online.

Potential Side Effects of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is considered generally safe for most healthy adults. Many studies indicate that ashwagandha supplementation is not likely to cause major side effects [1]. It has a lower risk of causing acne or other problems linked to steroid use.

However, there are a few cases of high doses causing liver damage. We must emphasize that these do involve excessive doses and often other problems—such as alcohol abuse—which harm the liver. Do not take more than the recommended dose of any supplement. Always talk to your doctor if you have a chronic condition that affects your liver or kidneys.

As with all herbal products, there is a small risk of allergies. Be cautious if you are allergic to other solanaceae family plants, including eggplant, tomato, potatoes, and chili.

How Long Does It Take for Ashwagandha to Boost T-Levels?

If you’re wondering how long it takes for ashwagandha to increase testosterone, expect a minimum of four weeks before you notice results.

Research on middle- to older-aged adults typically shows gradual improvements in energy over time, with small yet vital increases in testosterone. In general, clinical studies usually last three to four months.

If you add another supplement with ingredients such as d-aspartic acid, you might notice some benefits within two weeks. On the other hand, if you do not see any noticeable benefits with ashwagandha use after three to six months, we recommend consulting your doctor. Do not let a serious issue that prevents you from making your own testosterone go untreated.

Factors That Influence How Ashwagandha Boosts Your T-Levels

Not all ashwagandha supplements are created equal. Always look at the dosage, freshness, and overall quality, and remember that results are generally gradual. (credit: FitLiving design team)

Dosage and Formulation

You must take ashwagandha at an effective dose to see noticeable changes. The best clinical research often uses doses of 600 mg, but doses from 200 mg upwards may lead to some noticeable benefits as well.

Freshness

If you leave your supplements exposed to air or light for long periods or take out-of-date products, you are far less likely to see any advantages. Natural chemical reactions like oxidation will degrade the herb’s quality over time.

Length of Use

Clinical studies generally have trial periods of eight to twelve weeks to give ashwagandha a chance to take full effect. For example, a study showing that it combats menopausal symptoms found that its effects grew from week four to week eight [11]. Use the ashwagandha testosterone bodybuilding supplement consistently to see noticeable results.

Quality of the Herb

The quality of your chosen supplement is an essential factor. Do your best to prioritize popular brands with a great reputation, plus those that perform third-party testing if possible. Avoid those with a reputation for including less active ingredients than their label claims or those sourcing ingredients from polluted sources.

Your Current Health and Well-Being

How healthy you are naturally encourages your body to make more testosterone, which will have an impact on how well ashwagandha will work for you.

The best results of ashwagandha in boosting testosterone mostly appear to be in young men. Most of them also regularly do strength training, which may prime them to larger increases in testosterone when stimulated.

Just remember that fat tissue produces aromatase, the enzyme that turns testosterone into estrogen [13]. This may be why the studies on overweight and obese volunteers showed a smaller effect on testosterone levels.

Form of Supplementation

Finally, the form of supplementation matters when it comes to improving the efficacy of ashwagandha use. Standardized extracts—including KSM-66 and Shoden beads—are ideal as they have standard levels of withanolides. Additionally, if you have poor digestion, we recommend choosing liquids or capsules with easily digestible forms over tablets.

Unfortunately, the answer to the question of “Does ashwagandha increase testosterone in women?” is likely no, at least not when used alone. You may need to take other herbal remedies that inhibit aromatase to see an increase in testosterone levels.

A study on an herbal supplement found that damiana (or turnera diffusa) was necessary for the combination to increase testosterone from 0.41 to 0.50 pg/mL [14]. Damiana works by reducing aromatase, which turns testosterone into estrogen.

Another herb, fenugreek (a.k.a. trigonella foenum-graecum) can reduce sex hormone-binding globulin, which binds testosterone.

How Much Ashwagandha Should I Take to Boost Testosterone?

Most research demonstrates that there is a significant increase in testosterone levels with ashwagandha doses ranging from 200 mg to 600 mg. If you choose a higher dose of 600 mg, you can split it into two.

How much ashwagandha you need depends on your body weight and goals. If you have a poor

nutrient digestion and absorption, a larger body weight, or if you are older, you may need a higher dose.

We recommend that women take supplemental formulas with a range of ingredients that can boost testosterone in women, especially if they reduce aromatase. Some good examples are zinc and damiana.

Best Testosterone Supplements That Contain Ashwagandha

The most popular OTC testosterone supplements do not contain ashwagandha alone. Instead, they use a blend of herbs and nutrients with a wide range of benefits.

1. TestoPrime

(credit: FitLiving design team)

TestoPrime contains 12 ingredients—including ashwagandha, zinc, d-aspartic acid, and panax ginseng (Korean ginseng).

D-aspartic acid works alongside ashwagandha to increase LH, indirectly boosting testosterone. These benefits can take a few weeks to manifest. While LH and testosterone only somewhat increased after six days, they are much higher after 12 days [15].

Many users share positive reviews about TestoPrime online. For example, one Reddit reviewer on r/askfitness believes that the supplement is favorite among his gym friends because it’s made with natural ingredients [16].

While another Reddit user on r/truefitpower doesn’t think it’s a miracle cure, he still acknowledges it has certainly helped him feel like a better version of himself [17].

2. D-Bal MAX

(credit: FitLiving design team)

D-Bal MAX showcases the standardized extract of ashwagandha (a.k.a. KSM-66) alongside ten other ingredients. These include the amino acids lysine and arginine, caffeine, Panax ginseng, and zinc.

Caffeine is one of the most popular stimulants. Research demonstrates that caffeine can boost reaction times and attention span. You need this to improve your performance and prevent injuries when you play competitive sports or enjoy extreme outdoor activities [18].

Many customers have good things to say about D-Bal MAX. One Reddit reviewer on r/truefitpower, for instance, says that his gains are now more pronounced than they’ve been in years after using D-Bal MAX, together with his hard work and discipline at the gym [19].

Another Reddit user on r/bodyweightfitness asks for confirmation that D-Bal MAX is not an actual steroid. Thankfully, fellow Redditors assure him that it’s a dietary supplement, not an anabolic steroid [20].

3. Prime Male

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Prime Male capsules use a highly concentrated 4:1 extract of ashwagandha. This ashwagandha testosterone booster also contains nettle root, zinc, and d-aspartic acid.

Nettle root may complement the benefits of ashwagandha. Researchers have known for years that it could take up testosterone’s space in sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), which prevents testosterone from working properly [21].

A study on postmenopausal women found that zinc greatly increased testosterone levels at a high dose. While a very high 110 mg is used in this study, the zinc included in Prime Male is at a reasonable dose of 30 mcg [22].

There are few online reviews about Prime Male on Reddit or Trustpilot. One Trustpilot user, though, relays that, after using this testosterone booster, he saw amazing results on his body shape. Nevertheless, he did clarify that it took a few weeks for this to happen [23].

FAQs on Ashwagandha and Testosterone

Here are common questions people have when researching whether ashwagandha raises testosterone levels.

Does Ashwagandha Increase Muscle Growth?

Clinical research shows that ashwagandha can help increase muscle growth alongside regular strength training [1].

Is Ashwagandha a Natural Steroid?

Not entirely. Ashwagandha is not an anabolic steroid, but it does contain plant steroids known as withanolides. Instead of directly providing hormone replacement, ashwagandha acts on the beginning of your testosterone production pathways.

Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone in Young Males?

Yes, ashwagandha has a good chance of boosting testosterone levels in young, healthy males as long as they combine it with strength training. However, it is unlikely to work if you have a medical condition that prevents you from making your own testosterone.

Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone in Women?

Ashwagandha alone may not be enough to increase testosterone in women. A study on perimenopausal women suggests it could lead to a rise in estrogen levels but not testosterone [11]. However, other herbs—such as damiana—may work alongside T-boosting herbs in women [14].

Does Ashwagandha Increase Estrogen?

Ashwagandha may aid in boosting estrogen levels (as estradiol) in perimenopausal women [11]. There is no research on the herb for postmenopausal women, however, who no longer have an ovarian reserve for LH to work on.

What Is the Best Time to Take Ashwagandha for Testosterone?

There doesn’t seem to be one “best” time of day to take ashwagandha for testosterone, as its benefits are not rapid-acting. You can split larger doses in half and take them twice daily for a more sustained effect. We recommend taking it regularly for better results.

Does Ashwagandha Increase Muscle Mass?

Research shows that ashwagandha can dramatically increase muscle growth by both boosting testosterone and reducing muscle-breaking cortisol [2, 1]. Part of this is due to much less muscle damage after workouts.

Final Thoughts: Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone?

Research is promising for the herb as a natural T-booster in men. By reducing stress hormones and increasing FSH and LH, ashwagandha seems to have a good impact on the beginning of your hormone pathways. This may lead to improvements in muscle growth, strength, and fertility.

We recommend that both men and women use supplements that combine ashwagandha with other natural ingredients that support its benefits. These include TestoPrime and other testosterone boosters that contain ashwagandha and more well-researched ingredients.

