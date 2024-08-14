Does Collagen Help You Lose Weight? Surprising Facts!

You’ve probably heard that collagen supplements can improve the health of your skin, hair, and nails. But does collagen help you lose weight as well? Or is it just another fast-fading fad?

In one trial, collagen was shown to slightly reduce body fat and prevent weight gain, so, today, we’ll break down the facts and myths surrounding collagen to uncover whether the popular supplement can assist you in shedding extra pounds.

We’ll also explore the best collagen supplements for weight loss starting with Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen.

What Is Collagen?

As the most common protein in your body, collagen is vital for keeping your skin, bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments in good shape. This protein makes these tissues strong, elastic, and resilient.

So, what’s the catch? Well, your body stops producing as much collagen as you grow older, leading to wrinkles, joint pain, and reduced muscle mass.

How Does Your Body Build Collagen?

Making collagen naturally is pretty complex and involves many nutrients and enzymes. The main ingredients? Amino acids like glycine, proline, hydroxyproline, vitamins, and minerals—elements you get from your diet or that your body produces on its own—start the process.

Eating protein-rich foods like meat, fish, eggs, and dairy will help your body get these essential ingredients. Once you have the materials, these vitamins and minerals jump into action.

First, vitamin C plays a big role by converting proline into hydroxyproline, an element that stabilizes collagen.

Then, vitamin B6 and minerals like copper and zinc get to work. Copper activates an enzyme that helps bind collagen fibers together, making them strong. Zinc is the supporting mineral, helping your body create the genetic blueprints (RNA and DNA) for new cells.

Finally, the enzymes—special proteins that speed up chemical reactions—make sure the amino acids link up to form procollagen, which is then transformed into collagen.

In the end, your body creates strong, flexible collagen fibers that keep your joints supple, skin firm, and tissues resilient.

What Is the Role of Collagen in Weight Loss Management?

How do collagen peptides help you lose weight? One study suggests that collagen supplements can help you manage your weight. In one trial, collagen was shown to slightly reduce body fat and prevent weight gain [1].

Research also suggests that proteins like collagen may actually help you feel fuller for longer periods of time [1]. The longer you feel full, the fewer calories you’re likely to consume.

Additionally, collagen supplements are used to relieve joint pain and repair muscle tissue [2]. While this doesn’t directly help with weight loss, it does mean that you can recover faster and get back to the gym more quickly.

Does Collagen Help You Lose Belly Fat?

For some folks who are interested in collagen, belly fat is their main problem. Curious if incorporating collagen can help you get rid of that stubborn belly fat and make your body more toned? Excessive abdominal fat (a.k.a. visceral fat) carries a higher risk for various health problems—like metabolic disorders, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Some research shows that taking collagen supplements might help reduce this pesky fat, but more studies need to be done. So, what’s the best collagen for belly fat? Well, one study reveals that a collagen peptide supplement helped people over the age of 50 greatly lower their body weight and reduce their visceral fat area [3].

Types of Collagen Supplements

There are different collagen supplements you can choose from, each with its own benefits and characteristics.

Undenatured Collagen

Undenatured collagen—sometimes called native or raw collagen—hasn’t gone through extensive processing or heat treatment. This type is thought to keep its natural structure and function better in the body.

Gelatin

Gelatin comes from partially breaking down sources of collagen, typically from animals like cows or pigs. While it’s not as concentrated as pure collagen supplements, gelatin can be a cheaper way to boost collagen intake through your diet.

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Hydrolyzed collagen (a.k.a. collagen peptides) has been broken down into smaller molecules, so your body can absorb it more easily. These supplements usually come in powders and capsules, making them pretty easy to consume.

Sources of Collagen

So, where do these supplement companies get their sources of collagen? Let’s look at the main sources.

Marine-Based

Marine-based collagen is taken from fish scales, skin and bones. Typically, this source of collagen has a high absorption rate—or bioavailability—making it a favorite among those hoping to improve skin elasticity and healthy joints.

Plant-Based

For vegans and vegetarians, researchers and scientists are finding more and more plant-based sources of collagen, especially in algae and certain fungi. Plus, some supplements support your body’s natural synthesis of collagen in the body.

Animal-Based

The most common sources of collagen are animal-based, mostly taken from bovine (cow), porcine (pig), and avian (chicken). These are turned into supplements and bone broth, which are packed with amino acids.

Forms of Collagen Supplements

If you’re interested in trying collagen for weight loss, here are the most common forms.

Powders

Looking for versatile and convenient ways to incorporate collagen supplements into your diet? Powders give you a wide variety of options—beverages, smoothies, baked goods, and even savory dishes—to include collagen in your lifestyle.

Liquid Forms

Though not as “mixable” as powders, liquid collagen supplements (like shots or tinctures) are designed for quick and easy absorption.

Collagen-Infused Foods and Drinks

There are more and more collagen-infused foods and beverages on the market every year. This makes it simple for you to incorporate the protein into your daily routine.

Capsules

If you prefer a more traditional supplement format, capsules or tablets are a straightforward and measured way to take this protein.

What Is the Best Collagen to Take for Weight Loss?

Wondering what the best collagen for weight loss is? Recent studies have shown that collagen peptide supplements may help you lose belly fat, but what about other options? When thinking about what collagen supplement to take, pay attention to the source, type, and quality of collagen used in the product.

Best Weight Loss Collagen Supplements

One major thing that affects the efficacy of a collagen supplement for weight loss is what kind of supplement you take. Here are some of the top collagen products you should consider, which have quality ingredients and are made by reputable manufacturers. If you’re curious to know which is the best collagen for weight loss, reviews from users could enlighten you as well.

1. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens is an award-winning supplement that includes five different types of collagen—including the best type 3 collagen for weight loss—from food sources, like fish, chicken, beef, and eggshell. Plus, the formula also packs extra vitamins and minerals.

The product takes a wide approach, targeting weight management, gut health, skin care, joint flexibility, and more.

Clean Sourced Collagens costs $54.95 if you purchase it once, but you only need to shell out $46.71 if you subscribe. In addition to this 15% discount, you’ll get free shipping.

Overall, customers have great things to say about this Organixx supplement. For instance, one Amazon buyer said she loved the way her skin looked after using it [13]. However, another Amazon reviewer wasn’t thrilled that the mixture didn’t dissolve well in liquids, but he shared that the supplement worked well to fix his gut issues [14].

2. Organifi Collagen

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Organifi’s Collagen supplement also includes five collagen types from four different sources. The powder has barely any taste, so you can easily mix it in with whatever you’re drinking, like your coffee, morning smoothie, or even yogurt shake. Plus, the product only uses real food ingredients—no extra chemicals or additives.

While it’s mainly marketed as a supplement meant for enhancing skin appearance and gut health, collagen is also known to support weight loss.

The price is $54.95 if you order a single bottle, yet it only costs $49.46 if you get a subscription with a 10% monthly discount.

Many customers give a virtual nod of approval to this Organifi product. As an example, a Trustpilot user recommended the brand to people searching for good quality drink powders with minimal sugar content [15]. On the other hand, a different Trustpilot reviewer expressed that they did not have a great experience with customer support [16].

3. Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Looking for a handy capsule that you can simply pop at the start of your day instead of mixing powders? Health Nutrition’s Premium Collagen Complex offers collagen capsules that are easy to include in your daily routine.

The company claims that the collagen supplement not only helps promote skin and healthy joints but also helps to boost your body’s fat-burning abilities.

You’ll be paying $24.99 if you purchase one bottle, but you can save 20% in case you decide to subscribe, bringing down the price to just $19.99.

At present, there are no customer reviews yet for this product. Nevertheless, the 100-day money-back guarantee makes it risk-free for you to try the supplement.

4. Health Nutrition Collagen Gummies

Health Nutrition’s Collagen Gummies are a delicious, convenient way to take collagen. If it’s hard for you to swallow pills (and if you have a sweet tooth!), this may be your best choice of collagen for weight loss.

While it markets itself primarily for joints and skin health, collagen generally plays a role in weight management as well.

The cost is $24.99 if you order it once, although you can enjoy 20% off at $19.99 if you get a subscription.

Currently, there aren’t any user reviews for this supplement. At least the 100-day guarantee makes it possible for you to try the product without any worries.

5. Earth Echo Multi-Collagen Peptides

This Multi-Collagen Peptides supplement from Earth Echo combines five kinds of collagen from food-based sources. The keto-friendly formula is free from potential allergens, such as dairy, soy, and gluten. And since the powder is unflavored, you can add it to your favorite drinks and meals.

If you’re bothered by the dimples and lumps on your skin caused by body fat, it may be the best collagen for weight loss and cellulite since it helps make these blemishes look less noticeable.

Earth Echo offers this product for $59.99 if you’re a one-time purchaser, although you can get it at a discounted price of $49.99 if you become a subscriber.

This supplement has more than its fair share of positive feedback online. To illustrate, an Amazon reviewer is happy with multi-collagen peptides, which she said gave her skin a healthy glow [17]. While another Amazon buyer thinks it’s a little pricey, he does love using the product anyway and thinks it’s worth it [18].

How Long Do Collagen Supplements Take to Work?

How long it takes for collagen supplements to work depends on several factors: the products used, your body’s composition, your goals, and sometimes your genetics. For skin, hair, and joint health, you’re generally likely to see improvement from 8 to 12 weeks if you take the supplements consistently.

Weight loss and body composition, though, is a different story. You’ll probably have to wait at least 12 to 16 weeks to observe any changes.

How Effective Are Collagen Supplements?

It depends. Each supplement’s effectiveness will be based on the same factors as other weight loss supplements, such as the supplement’s ingredients and dosage and your health and lifestyle.

Collagen supplements are known to improve skin, hair, joint, and muscle health and growth. While its effectiveness in weight loss is still being studied, some research shows it has the potential to help you shed some pounds [1][5].

What Is the Recommended Collagen Dosage?

There’s no one-size-fits-all dosage for collagen supplements. Each supplement maker’s dosage instructions—as well as your age, body weight, and health goals—will all determine how much the optimal dosage is for your unique needs.

In general, most experts suggest starting with a dose of 2.5 to 10 grams of collagen peptides or hydrolyzed collagen. Some people, though, may need to increase their dosage to up to 20 grams a day for more targeted benefits.

What Are the Symptoms of Too Much Collagen?

While collagen supplements are considered generally safe for healthy adult users, there are possible side effects if you take too much collagen, such as:

Digestive issues

Bloating

Constipation

Diarrhea

Unpleasant aftertaste

Heartburn

Allergic reactions

What Other Benefits Does Collagen Provide?

On top of its potential for weight loss management, here are some of the most common advantages that collagen can provide. (credit: FitLiving design team)

Recovery of Lost Cartilage Tissue

Collagen is the secret weapon for your joints, essential for keeping cartilage—the cushiony tissue between your bones—healthy and strong. If you’re dealing with joint pain or conditions like osteoarthritis, collagen may help rebuild cartilage that’s been worn down so you can move more comfortably and with less pain [6].

Bone Loss Prevention

As you get older, there is a bigger chance that you’ll suffer from fractures and other bone-related issues. Studies suggest that taking collagen supplements might help keep bone density at healthy levels, especially in people who are at a higher risk of osteoporosis [7].

Increased Bone Mineral Density in Postmenopausal Women

Speaking of bones, postmenopausal females may often face a drop in bone mineral density, making them more prone to breaks and fractures. Collagen can help give their skeletal system much-needed support [7]. That means your bones are less likely to crack (literally!) under pressure.

Anti-Aging Support

Who wouldn’t want to turn back the clock on their wrinkling skin? Well, collagen is popular for its anti-aging benefits. It helps keep your skin elastic or stretchy, so your face won’t have as many fine lines [8].

Plus, collagen is also well-known for helping you produce healthier hair and nails. So, if you’re aiming for a more youthful glow, collagen may just be the beauty boost you’re looking for.

Protection for the Heart and Cardiovascular System

Another surprising benefit of collagen is its potential to improve your heart health. In an evaluation of recent studies, researchers found that collagen has the potential to treat and prevent chronic diseases—including cardiovascular complications and heart failure [9].

Improved Skin Elasticity

It’s worth mentioning again that collagen helps your skin stay hydrated and stretchy. As you age, your skin tends to lose its bounce, which may lead to sagging, dryness, and wrinkles. Thankfully, collagen helps your skin stay moisturized and elastic, making you look fresher and more vibrant [8].

Increased Muscle Mass

Collagen doesn’t just help your skin and bones; it’s great for muscles, too. The protein has amino acids like glycine and arginine, which can help your body produce creatine. Studies have found that the supplement, along with resistance training, has helped even elderly men build muscle [10].

Wound Healing

Got a cut or recovering from surgery? Collagen may help speed up the repair of damaged tissues, making it easier for you to recover faster from those wounds [11].

Healthier Nails and Hair

If you struggle with brittle nails or hair that won’t grow, collagen might be a possible solution. It supports the structure of your nails and hair, making them stronger and healthier [12].

FAQs on Collagen and Weight Loss

Do you still have questions about the impact of collagen on weight loss? Let’s take a look at the most common queries below.

Has Anyone Lost Weight With Collagen?

Aside from the scientific research linking collagen to weight loss [1], some people also report noticeable results after incorporating collagen supplements into their weight management routines.

For example, one Redditor, r/AggretsuKelly, wrote that she was “surprised” how full collagen made her feel [4]. Another Reddit user, r/Unlucky-Grape2673, said he started taking collagen supplements and went from 215 down to 180 lbs in six months. However, he didn’t explain how it worked for him [4].

Does Collagen Speed Up Metabolism?

One way collagen could help with weight loss is by kicking your metabolism into higher gear. Some studies found that collagen peptide helped mice keep off fat despite feeding them a high-fat diet [5]. Why does collagen help you lose weight? The scientist attributed this to the likelihood that the collagen supplement improved the mice’s fat metabolism.

However, the link between collagen and metabolism improvement in humans has not been studied thoroughly enough for scientists to make a clear connection.

Are There Any Vegan Collagen Options?

Yes, more new extraction methods and sources of collagen are being discovered over time. Algae and certain types of fungi are sometimes used as vegan-friendly collagen supplements.

Does Collagen Make You Gain Water Weight?

Collagen doesn’t normally cause water weight gain. Yes, it’s great for hydration, but it doesn’t lead to excess water retention.

Is 20 Grams of Collagen a Day Too Much?

A higher dosage of collagen—in this case, 20 grams—may be effective for people under certain circumstances. But it’s a safer bet to start with a lower dose and increase it as needed. For example, the recommended dosage for Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens is 8.5 grams.

When Should I Take Collagen, Morning or Night?

Wondering when the best time to take collagen is? Since collagen isn’t a stimulant, you can take the supplements at any time. Most people find it convenient to incorporate it into their morning routines by adding it to their coffee or smoothie, but just one can follow whatever routine works for them.

What Is the Best Form of Collagen to Take?

The best form of collagen is based on your personal preferences; all we can do is tell you the perks of the most popular forms. Hydrolyzed and undenatured collagen are considered the most bioavailable, meaning that your body can absorb them easily. But other forms—like gelatin, infused foods and drinks, or capsules and gummies—may be easier to add to your daily routine.

Is 1000 mg of Collagen a Day Enough?

The recommended daily dosage of collagen is 2.5 to ten grams (2,500 to 10,000 mg) for overall health and wellness benefits. While 1,000 mg (1 gram) may be a good starting point, most people need higher amounts, especially if they’re targeting a specific benefit.

Does Collagen Help You Lose Weight: Final Thoughts

In this guide, we’ve tackled the question of how collagen powder helps you lose weight. Protein supplements have the potential to support weight loss by cutting body fat, encouraging muscle growth, and keeping you feeling fuller longer.

Just keep in mind: it’s not a super magic solution. Pair collagen supplements with a balanced diet and regular exercise, and you may get the results you’re looking for.

Now that you know how collagen supports weight loss efforts, you’re informed enough to decide what the best weight loss collagen is for you—whether Organixx Clean Sourced Collagen or another high-quality supplement such as the 4 alternatives we’ve reviewed.

References

