Does Creatine Cause Hair Loss? Misconceptions vs. Evidence

If you are taking creatine or you’re thinking of starting it and wondering “Does creatine cause hair loss?” The quick answer is ‘no’. But why do some creatine users still claim that they experienced hair loss as a side effect?

To help clarify things and put them into perspective, we went through scientific evidence to investigate the validity of this rumor!

In the latter stages of this article, we’ll also take a look at some of the best creatine supplements on the market, starting with Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CR-5 Creatine.

What Is Creatine?

Creatine is a natural substance made in your liver and kidneys from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine.

Is creatine a steroid? No, it’s not. It may help boost muscle gains like synthetic steroids, but it’s a chemical naturally created by your body. However, creatine can also be found in numerous fitness supplements targeting muscle growth.

Your body produces creatine to support fast cellular energy production in your muscles during intense activity [1]. Although it isn’t an essential nutrient, you may still need to consume more by eating meat or taking supplements in some situations.

Creatine is one of the most popular and well-studied sports supplements. The International Society of Sports Nutrition has published reviews supporting its use; it is not on the list of prohibited performance-enhancing products.

Your typical requirements are around 1-3 grams of creatine daily, as some of it is degraded into creatinine. You usually get half of this from your diet, while the other half comes from your body’s natural creatine production. However, some athletes may need 5-10 grams, and people with certain health conditions could require between 10-30 grams [2].

What Is Creatine Used For?

The ISSN’s official statement on creatine is that it is one of the most effective natural performance boosters for enhancing stamina and increasing muscle mass [2]. As one of the best supplements for muscle growth, creatine is used for building muscle, preventing injury, relieving muscular fatigue, and providing more energy to your muscles for protein synthesis.

Research demonstrates that creatine supplementation can increase muscle mass and strength gains, work capacity during physical activity, speed during sprints, and speed up recovery. There is an average improvement of 10-20% in users’ performance during repetitive and high-intensity exercise [2].

Even better, creatine may reduce your risk of injuries and speed up recovery when injured. For example, one paper showed that creatine lowered the risks of muscle cramps, heat-related illness, muscle strains, muscle tightness, and total soft tissue injuries [2].

What about people who are already injured? A trial involving swimmers with tendon overuse injuries found that the creatine group only lost 5.6% of lean mass, compared with 8.9% in the placebo group.

After four weeks of rehab, the lean mass of those who took creatine rose by 5.5%, compared to just 3.8%. They even experienced faster pain relief, with scores dropping to almost 0 out of 10 by the recovery phase. The group who didn’t use creatine still had an average pain level of 2 out of 10 by the same point in time [3].

Additionally, research on women—who have lower creatine stores—demonstrates up to 30% improvement in exercise performance depending on the dose, duration of use, and performance measurement. For instance, one trial showed double the gains in strength among women taking creatine compared to the placebo group [4].

The benefits of creatine may even extend to rare disorders. Let’s take a case study of a woman with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome as an example. While she failed to see benefits from physical therapy alone, creatine monohydrate helped relieve her severe muscular fatigue [5].

After she started taking creatine, she could cook, clean dishes, plus wash and brush her hair without resting in between. Additionally, she doubled the length of time she could walk nonstop: from 10-15 minutes to 20-25 minutes [5]. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

How Does Creatine Work?

Creatine has several protective and anabolic effects that make it one of the most popular and researched sports supplements.

Perhaps the first benefit you might notice when taking creatine is a boost in energy. This is because creatine helps you produce ATP (the cells’ energy “currency”) and transports it throughout your cells. Better yet, creatine could protect against the oxidative stress naturally caused by energy production [2]. This could lead to less neuromuscular fatigue, too [4].

Another vital way creatine acts is reducing myostatin activity. Myostatin acts as a brake on muscle growth. That’s why genetic researchers are currently studying its opposing substance, follistatin, for anti-aging purposes. However, some trials show that creatine can reduce myostatin by up to 35% [6].

Creatine is also crucial for preventing muscle damage. One trial demonstrated an impressive 84% decrease in creatine kinase, a blood marker for muscle damage. This contributed to a 10-20% increase in strength compared to the placebo group [7].

Moreover, studies suggested that increasing the amount of creatine available in body tissues could lessen the severity of injuries by improving cellular metabolism.

Creatine may be especially beneficial for women for a few reasons. Women not only have 70-80% lower stores of creatine, but they also consume less creatine on average as a result of eating less meat and protein. A loss of estrogen during perimenopause, menopause, and some phases of the menstrual cycle also leads to lower creatine production [4].

This may be one reason why women experience a quick loss of physical strength during perimenopause and menopause unless they begin hormone replacement therapy.

One paper on the subject showed no difference in pound-for-pound muscle force between men and women in the adductor pollicis (a powerful muscle on one’s hand) before menopause when the body made sufficient estrogen [8].

Does Creatine Cause Hair Loss? The Origins of the Creatine and Hair Loss Myth

The creatine hair loss myth comes from a small 2009 study. In the study, 20 college-age rugby players had a 56% increase in dihydrotestosterone during the loading phase. This dropped to a 40% increase above their starting levels during the maintenance phase. Their DHT to testosterone ratio rose by 36%, and then it stayed at 22% above baseline [9].

There are a few issues with interpreting this research as proof that creatine causes hair loss. First, there were only 20 participants, and the study lasted just several weeks. They were also all in their late teens or early twenties, so they had higher testosterone levels than older men.

Additionally, there was no indication that their DHT levels would stay high or that they were enough to cause hair loss. As the creatine group’s DHT levels were 23% lower at the beginning of the study, it may have even indicated their DHT normalized [9].

What’s more, these creatine DHT results have not been replicated in recent research papers. Other studies have shown no increase in testosterone or even DHT. Research on creatine’s benefits does not report hair loss as a side effect either [10].

Is There a Link Between HMB and Hair Loss?

Beta-hydroxy-beta-methyl butyrate (HMB) is another popular supplement for muscle growth. A review of studies found that HMB may increase muscle mass and prevent damage from heavy exercise, with minimal to no side effects [11].

The HMB hair loss rumor is also unfounded. HMB does not appear to increase testosterone or DHT, making it safe for hair health.

Instead, it may directly act on the muscle cells to stimulate growth and increase insulin-like growth factor-1. Also called IGF-1, it plays a role in how growth hormone boosts protein production. HMB could also reduce inflammation and muscle damage [11].

Possible Creatine Side Effects

Does creatine have any side effects? Although creatine isn’t proven to cause hair loss, you may still experience some other side effects.

Thankfully, creatine does not cause dehydration, muscle cramps, or kidney damage, which are more serious issues. There is some indication of an increase in liver enzymes. However, it’s not enough to indicate damage at the recommended dose.

A review of studies on creatine supplementation in women found that 10 of 18 papers described no side effects at all. Nevertheless, eight studies did report mild digestive issues. These include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and reduced appetite. The irritable bowel syndrome symptoms might grow worse, too [12].

However, creatine did not greatly raise the risk of these symptoms when all studies were included. There were also similar rates of these effects in placebo groups. As long as you don’t exceed the recommended dose of creatine, you can expect minimal to no side effects. Research shows that daily use for five years or longer is generally safe for most people of all ages [2].

What Causes Hair Loss Then?

If the answer to “Does creatine cause hair loss?” is “No,” then you might be wondering what triggers this problem. Hair loss may actually be caused by [14]:

Excess testosterone —largely through its conversion to the more potent dihydrotestosterone (DHT)—can cause androgenic alopecia in men and women.

Autoimmune alopecia is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the hair. This has become treatable in recent years, thanks to JAK inhibitor medication.

Protein, iron, and zinc deficiencies may shorten the life of individual hairs, increasing the rate of hair loss.

Chronic, severe stress could result in temporary hair loss, but it takes months to resolve this issue, even after the trigger is removed.

Loss of estrogen after pregnancy or menopause might cause hair fall.

Some medications can lead to loss of hair , such as chemotherapy for cancer and anti-seizure or antidepressant drugs.

Thyroid disorders might affect cellular metabolism and make your hair thinner.

Best Creatine Supplements

The best creatine supplements we found are made by Crazy Nutrition, Kion, and Transparent Labs. All of them contain creatine monohydrate and virtually no unnecessary fillers.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

We picked Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CRN-5 as the best creatine supplement overall, based on our research. It may feel more like a refreshing sports drink than a heavy, chalky powder, thanks to its flavors and electrolytes.

Ultimate CRN-5 contains five grams of creatine monohydrate per dose, plus calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium.

Electrolytes are essential for fluid balance, nervous system function, muscle contraction, and cellular health. Better yet, these may also enhance creatine absorption. A trial testing creatine and electrolytes combined showed that the supplement increased peak power when cycling by 4% and mean power by 5% [16].

Another advantage that sent Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CRN-5 to the top position is that it’s vegan-friendly. As dietary creatine is often found in meat, it can help people on plant-based diets enjoy the benefits without compromising their health or diet choices.

Without supplementation, vegetarians have an average of 90-110 mmol per kilogram of dry muscle, compared to creatine stores of 120 mmol/kg in meat eaters [2]. If you notice a drop in your performance after going vegan or vegetarian, this may be the reason why.

We also like Ultimate CR-5’s creative flavor options: lemon-lime and orange-mango. You can add the powder to water alone or make it part of a juice or smoothie with flavor-compatible ingredients.

Cost

A packet of 30 doses is $44.99 (or $1.49 per dose) as a one-time purchase. If you want to save, the subscription costs just $31.49 or $1.05 per dose every four weeks to six months, depending on how often you work out. You can cancel your subscription at any time, as no commitment is needed.

User Reviews

Many customers appreciate the fitness perks of Ultimate CRN-5 from Crazy Nutrition. For example, a Reddit user commented on r/gainit that he uses this creatine supplement before working out because it's part of his routine, and it fires him up to exercise more [17].

While other Redditors on the same thread have different views on the ideal time to take such products, they all like using creatine supplements [17].

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Kion’s creatine supplement is the most affordable product on our list. With no fillers or other unnecessary ingredients, it’s a simple yet potent supplement. The company also shows the supplement is backed by research by including links to several papers on the product page.

Each one-scoop dose contains nothing but Creapure creatine monohydrate. Creapure is meant to have a 95% absorption rate, giving you more bang for your buck in a smaller dose. One paper describes Creapure as the “gold standard” of creatine supplements, as it has been used in hundreds of scientific studies to test creatine’s benefits [15].

What’s more, Kion’s creatine supplement has no flavor. You can add it to any juice, smoothie, or shake you want without changing the taste.

Cost

A one-off purchase of Kion’s creatine costs $17.99, yet a subscription brings down the price a little to $15.99. These are $0.60 and $0.53 per daily dose, respectively. You can pause or change your subscription at any time and set deliveries to one, two, or three months, depending on how often you take creatine. If it doesn’t work, there is a 60-day money-back guarantee, too.

User Reviews

Many users have a good opinion of this Kion supplement. In r/Biohackers, for instance, one Redditor recommended it as one of the best creatine brands [18].

While other folks also mention other brands in the same thread, that’s understandable since it all boils down to personal preference [18].

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Transparent Labs’ Creatine HMB supplement contains exactly what it says on the tin: creatine monohydrate and HMB. Vitamin D3 and BioPerine, a natural absorption booster, are also included in the formula.

HMB is another popular and well-researched ingredient that may improve strength and physical performance. Its main benefits are to enhance the integrity of your muscle cell membranes, prevent protein breakdown inside muscle cells, increase protein production, and boost satellite cell counts.

Clinical studies have found a 13% increase in strength with the same dose of HMB used in Transparent Labs’ product. Additionally, a study on male and female athletes found reduced markers of muscle damage even after a 20-kilometer running test [11].

Vitamin D3 may have benefits for muscle strength. Research shows that it can increase strength anywhere from 1.37% to 18.75%. It works by turning up cell-signaling pathways that support muscle growth and cell division. Vitamin D2 from plant sources has no effect, making vitamin D3 vital for vegetarians and vegans during winter [19].

Transparent Labs’ Creatine HMB has no gluten, GMOs, artificial colors, or sweeteners. What’s more, you can choose from 12 flavor types: blue raspberry, strawberry lemonade, peach mango, tropical punch, watermelon, fruit punch, Hawaiian splash, orange, sour grape, peach rings, blackberry, and unflavored.

Cost

A single purchase of Transparent Labs’ Creatine HMB costs $49.99, which contains enough for 30 doses at $1.66 per dose. You can save $5 with a subscription while getting free shipping. This lowers the price to $44.99 or $1.50 per dose.

User Reviews

Some customers have great things to say about Creatine HMB from Transparent Labs. To illustrate, a Reddit reviewer wrote on r/suppreview that combining creatine with HMB takes things up a notch. He noticed how it speeds up recovery times while providing a little extra strength [20].

Even if he reminded others that Transparent Labs supplements are not magic pills, he admitted that they do have the potential to be effective when hard work and consistency are included [20].

Creatine Forms and Dosage

There are many supplemental forms of creatine on the market. However, creatine monohydrate is the most well-researched. Creatine magnesium chelate, pyruvate, citrate, and hydrochloride have some studies to back them up [15].

It’s a good idea to choose creatine monohydrate or one of the lesser-researched forms if necessary. An analysis of commercially available products found that only one-third of supplements contained an evidence-backed form of creatine. Just 8% of these were third-party verified for quality, another essential factor [15].

Some researchers suggest taking a loading dose of creatine monohydrate of around 20 grams for one week, followed by three to five grams per day. This allows your muscles time to accumulate it [2].

On the other hand, a review of studies found that a loading dose might be unnecessary. You can take 3-5 grams of creatine from the beginning and still see positive results [10].

It’s important to avoid going too low, however, as one-gram doses are insufficient. We recommend choosing a more affordable yet quality product if you are using tiny doses to stretch your creatine further.

Although it takes several weeks to build up your muscle creatine stores, it takes another several weeks for them to return to pre-supplement levels. This means you can take a vacation without needing to worry about bringing your creatine supplement along [2].

FAQs on Creatine and Hair Loss

Here are some questions people usually ask when wanting to find answers about the rumors surrounding creatine and hair loss.

Do Creatine and Finasteride Interact?

Finasteride is a popular medication for male-pattern hair loss. It works by reducing how much testosterone is converted to DHT. This means that, assuming creatine does not increase DHT in the long-term, finasteride may protect against hair loss [13].

As they work on different pathways, the two substances are not likely to interact. If you’re planning to use both, you can ask your doctor for advice about it.

Does Creatine Cause Weight Gain?

Yes, but the creatine weight gain connection is all about muscle growth. Some of it is caused by increased water retention inside your muscle tissues [1]. This stimulates muscle growth, but you may notice more definition before your strength improves as a result.

On the other hand, other papers demonstrate that creatine does not always cause water retention. It also does not cause fat gain, so it could come in handy during a cutting cycle [10].

Does Creatine Cause Acne?

The theoretical increase in DHT could indicate a creatine acne link, but minimal research points to a rise in DHT levels. It also does not boost total or free testosterone [10]. In general, clinical trials don’t suggest that creatine causes acne as a side effect.

How Fast Does Creatine Cause Hair Loss?

Most research papers suggest that creatine is not likely to cause hair loss, despite one paper suggesting a rise in DHT [9]. That’s why the question “Is creatine hair loss reversible?” is virtually irrelevant in this context.

Does Creatine Monohydrate Cause Hair Loss?

Although creatine monohydrate is a more concentrated source of creatine, it has not been shown to cause either permanent or temporary hair loss across hundreds of studies.

Does Creatine Cause Hair Loss in Females?

Studies on women found a few possible side effects of creatine [12]; creatine baldness was not one of them.

Does Creatine Increase DHT?

One study suggests that creatine can increase DHT, but its effects are smaller on the maintenance dose and may fall over time [9]. The creatine-DHT connection hasn’t been replicated, and creatine does not boost testosterone.

Is Creatine Good or Bad for Your Hair?

Creatine is not likely to have any effect on your hair growth. However, it’s a good idea to only use it in combination with a nutritionally balanced diet to deal with the greater demands for protein and minerals when building muscle.

Does Creatine Cause Hair Loss? Conclusion

While there are a few side effects of creatine, hair loss is not one of them. Although one trial suggested an increase in DHT, it may have been misinterpreted, as these findings have not been seen again in other clinical research. Studies usually show nothing more than mild digestive discomfort, if anything at all.

Instead, creatine can effectively boost muscle growth and workout performance. Clinical trials suggest that it may improve energy and protein production.

Now that you’ve learned that creatine does not cause hair loss, you’re probably ready to find the best creatine supplements for your fitness goals. We recommend choosing one with creatine monohydrate, adhering to an effective dose of 3-5 grams, and choosing a creatine supplement that has gone through third-party testing. Supporting ingredients such as HMB or electrolytes can be helpful, too.

Our favorite creatine supplement overall is Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine, thanks to its potent vegan-friendly formulation and electrolytes for cellular function and hydration. But, of course, the final choice is yours!

>>Check the best prices for Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine here

