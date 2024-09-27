10 Foods With High Thermic Effect That Fire up Your Metabolism

Imagine if you could eat some types of foods and actually burn calories while digesting them… Sounds impossible, right? Well, that’s exactly what happens when you enjoy foods with high thermic effects.

These foods aren’t only tasty, they also work wonders for your metabolism because your body uses more energy to process them.

Explore the top foods with high thermic effects, and find out how they work to help you lose weight!

What Are Thermic Foods?

Thermic foods—or thermogenic foods, as scientists often call it—make your body work a little harder to digest and metabolize them, at least compared to your usual meals.

So, why are foods with high thermic effects so important? Thanks to the extra effort your body goes through, you’ll be burning more energy simply by eating different foods… which could rev up your metabolism.

Together, the process of eating, breaking down the food, and speeding up your metabolism might help you shed a few pounds.

Top 10 Foods With a High Thermic Effect

Now that you understand what thermic foods are, let’s get down to the important part: the actual food. Check out our high thermic effect foods list, so you’ll know what you should eat. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Seafood Protein Foods

Think about adding fatty fish and other kinds of seafood into your diet. Not only are they loaded with omega-3s, but they also pack a serious punch in the protein department. So why is that vital? Well, your body actually has to work harder to digest and process the protein compared to other nutrients [1].

Lean Animal Proteins

When it comes to lean meats, poultry, and eggs, you’re not just getting a good dose of protein; your body actually burns more calories digesting these foods, compared to carbs and fats [1]. That extra energy expenditure gives your metabolism a slight edge.

Plant-Based Proteins

Even if you’re vegan or vegetarian, you still have options to boost your metabolism. For instance, legumes, beans, and other plant-based proteins have a similar effect to lean animal proteins. These also make your body work harder during digestion.

Foods Rich in Iron, Zinc, and Selenium

Iron, zinc, and selenium are key players when it comes to thyroid health—which is directly linked to your metabolism [3]. Want to keep things running smoothly? Make sure you’re getting enough of these minerals through foods like lean meats, beans, and nuts.

Foods With Capsaicin

Ever eat spicy meals and find yourself sweating harder than your last workout? Food that brings the heat, thanks to capsaicin, can actually rev up your metabolism [4]. The thermogenic effect means your body burns more energy after eating spicy stuff, especially if you’re not used to it.

Iodine-Rich Foods

Iodine might not be the most talked-about mineral. Yet, it’s another important element for your thyroid, as well as other crucial organ functions [5]. Seaweed, eggs, and milk products are fantastic sources of this nutrient.

High-Fiber Foods

Fiber-rich foods—think whole grains, fruits, and veggies—are your metabolism’s best friend. They take more energy to break down, meaning your body burns more calories in the process. Plus, they keep you feeling full longer [7].

Green Tea

Green tea is more than just a soothing drink; it’s packed with caffeine and catechins, too. Together, these nutrients have been shown to crank up your metabolism to help you burn fat more effectively [2]. Here’s a tip: sip on green tea throughout the day for a steady, gentle lift on your metabolic rate, just don’t confuse it with matcha green tea. While they both can help weight loss, they still have their differences.

Coffee

The go-to pick-me up for many folks can also give your metabolism a temporary kick. Caffeine helps your body cut through fat for energy. Of course, how much it helps can depend on things like your age and weight [6].

Water

Ever notice how drinking water (especially some cold H20!) makes you feel a bit more energized? That’s because your body has to work to warm the water to your internal temperature, a process that burns a few extra calories. It’s called water-induced thermogenesis, and every little bit helps.

How Can You Make the Most of the Thermic Effect of Food?

Do you want to benefit from foods with thermic effect for weight loss? It’s all about choosing the right foods and mixing them into your meals and snacks.

Start by making sure each meal has a good portion of lean protein—such as seafood, poultry, even legumes—because protein is the top contributor to the thermic effect [1].

But, don’t stop there. Pair these protein-packed portions with fiber-rich carbs like whole grains, fruits, and veggies. Why? They’ll help ramp up the thermic effect even more, and they’re just plain good for you.

And for the next tip, don’t skimp on hydration. Keep the water flowing, especially when you’re exercising and sweating a lot.

Finally, toss in a cup of green tea or spice up your dishes with a little heat to give your metabolism an extra bump.

Factors Affecting Thermic Effect of Food

Sure, TEF is a real thing, but it doesn’t work in a vacuum; there are a few factors that can dial its impact up or down.

Macronutrient Breakdown

Macronutrients—or the nutrients like carbs, fat, and proteins that you consume the most—are a big deal when it comes to TEF. We’ve established protein as the top TEF food, as it burns the most of itself. With that in mind, you’ll want tons of protein in your diet.

Carbs come in second, so high-sugar fruits, vegetables, and other high-fiber ingredients are also important. Fats come last, having the least amount of thermic effect. However, you can still include a bit of fat into your diet.

Meal Frequency

You’ve probably heard the idea that eating smaller, more frequent meals can keep your metabolism working hard all day, but it’s not that simple. Actually, some research has found that larger, less frequent meals may boost the thermic effect better [8].

Physical Activity and Metabolism

Physical activity does more than just keep you fit; it also plays a huge role in how your body processes food. When you’re moving, your muscles demand more energy, which means your body has to work harder to break down what you eat.

Ever notice how you feel extremely hungrier after a workout? That’s because your metabolism speeds up, and the thermic effect of food increases as your body tries to refuel and repair. The more active you are, the more calories you burn… even when you’re not doing anything!

However, you don’t have to work out like crazy to see these effects. Even small things—like taking the stairs or going for a walk—can boost your metabolism and, in turn, the thermic effect of what you eat.

Age and Genetics

Ever wonder why it was easier to stay in shape when you were younger? Age is a major factor in how your body burns calories—both through physical activity and through the thermic effect of food. As you grow older, your metabolism naturally slows down. That also means the energy your body needs to digest food decreases, too.

But age isn’t the only factor; there’s genetics too. Some people are just born with a faster metabolism, giving them a higher thermic effect of food right out of the gate.

But don’t worry: it’s not all bad news. While you can’t change your age or your genes, you can still make choices that boost your metabolism and increase TEF. Two of the easiest things you can do? Staying active and choosing the right foods with high thermic effects.

How To Incorporate High-TEF Foods Into Your Diet

Making the most of the thermic effect of food through your diet might be easier than you think; just mix in a variety of high-TEF foods throughout your day. Here are some suggestions:

Looking for breakfast foods with high thermic effects? Kick off your morning with a protein-dense breakfast. Think eggs, greek yogurt, or even a protein shake to get things started right.

For lunch and dinner, go for super lean meats. Poultry or seafood should be your main protein source. They’re not just filling; these main entrees will keep your metabolism humming, too.

Need an afternoon snack? Grab a handful of nuts, seeds, or some legumes. These tasty munchies are high-TEF.

Don’t forget your drinks. Sipping on green tea or coffee (in moderation) can also give your metabolism a gentle kick.

Spice things up by adding some chili peppers or cayenne to your meals or snacks.

Don’t overlook high-fiber foods, like fruit, veggies, and whole grains; they’re great additions to your meals and snacks.

Do Thermogenic Supplements Help With Weight Loss?

So, you’re already adding foods with high thermic effects to your meals. That’s great!

Now, you may be wondering about the next steps, like adding thermogenic supplements to the table. Can they really give you the extra edge in burning fat?

These supplements often pack a mix of ingredients—like caffeine, capsaicin, and green tea extract—all ingredients we’re already familiar with. So for a lot of folks, these supplements do give an uptick in metabolic rate.

Just make sure to choose supplements with natural ingredients that are scientifically supported by research to amp up your metabolism. Go for products that are backed by user reviews as well.

If you’re looking for an extra boost, ask your doctor first if it’s a good idea to incorporate your preferred supplement into your daily routine.

What Are the Best Thermogenic Weight Loss Supplements?

Interested in finding the best thermogenic weight loss supplements? Take a look at some of the top products you can take while eating foods with high thermic effects.

PhenQ

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

PhenQ reviews often highlight that it’s a natural weight management solution that tackles five key areas of metabolic health. On top of helping you burn fat, it also assists you by reining in those cravings, boosting your energy levels, reducing fat accumulation, and balancing your mood.

What’s in the supplement? A combination of metabolism-boosting natural ingredients—including the patented α-Lacys Reset—a compound that’s been shown to enhance weight loss efforts naturally through components like ALA [9].

PhenQ costs $69.99 per bottle, but you can save money and get freebies by ordering more.

Outside of PhenQ’s website, there is plenty of love thrown its way on third-party platforms. For example, one customer wrote on Trustpilot that after a couple of weeks, he’s seeing those scales and measurements going down while also feeling more energetic [10].

While a Redditor likes a different supplement due to its 24/7 support, he also praises PhenQ on r/weightlossdiets as a great all-in-one solution for weight loss [11].

Capsiplex BURN

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Capsiplex BURN is packed with thermogenic ingredients and extracts of food types we discussed in this article.

It combines capsicum fruit extract, black pepper, caffeine, and other ingredients to crank up your metabolic rate [4] [6]. The possible end result? A steady level of high energy and more fat-burning throughout the day.

You’ll be paying $64.99 for one bottle, though bulk discounts are available, too.

Capsiplex BURN is getting some good buzz online. In the r/comandoreviews Reddit thread, one reviewer counts it as one of the best fat burners in town [12].

Another Redditor hasn’t tried it yet, but she’s game to listen to real user experiences about it on r/HealthTrendz [13].

Hunter Burn

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Hunter Burn is designed to support your fat-burning goals through its natural ingredients. It combines extracts of cayenne pepper, green tea, and white kidney beans—all known for their potential to boost your metabolism [2] [4] [14].

You must invest $90 if you’re buying a single bottle, but you can lower your expenses by ordering several bottles.

Many folks have noteworthy things to say about Hunter Burn. Here’s an example on the r/fatburningsupplements subreddit: a reviewer describes it as a premium fat burner that offers well-rounded support for appetite control, fat burning, and energy enhancement [15].

While someone else is currently using a different supplement, she’s willing to listen to feedback about Hunter Burn and another brand from fellow Redditors on r/PCOSloseit [16].

PrimeShred

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

PrimeShred is made for those who are always on the go. With ingredients like green coffee [6], green tea, and other brain and energy boosters, it’s tailored to meet the high energy demands of your busy lifestyle [2].

One tub of PrimeShred is priced at $59.99, yet you can sign up for a subscription to cut the cost.

One user on Trustpilot was happy with PrimeShred, saying he enjoyed consistent energy and mental focus. He was pleased by how it suppressed his appetite, too [17].

On the other hand, he and some other Trustpilot commenters also mentioned that the shipping times were slow.

CalmLean

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Looking for a stimulant-free way to support your weight management? CalmLean may be ideal for you.

Instead of being loaded with caffeine, it instead uses bioperine, cayenne pepper, forslean, and chromium polynicotinate to give you a gentle approach to weight loss support [4] [18] [19].

The price of one bottle is $59.95. And the more you purchase, the more you’ll save.

CalmLean’s got a decent amount of solid feedback on the web. There’s a reviewer on

the r/weightlossdiets subreddit, for instance, who recommends it as an excellent choice for those looking for a natural, stimulant-free fat burner [20].

While someone else realistically says on r/lifeCapsules not to expect overnight results, this Reddit user still recommends CalmLean as a weight loss supplement since it’s easy to take [21].

Other Alternatives

In addition to these options, you can also try Phen24 if you need round-the-clock metabolic support. Most Phen24 reviews emphasize how it comes with two supplements: one for daytime use and another for nighttime use.

Just in case you’re searching for a multipurpose supplement, PhenGold reviews usually talk about how it targets fat loss in several ways—by jumpstarting your metabolism, curbing your appetite, and blasting fat.

FAQs on Foods With High Thermic Effect

Have a few more questions about foods with a high thermic effect? We’ve collected the most frequent questions below.

What Is the Thermic Effect of Food (TEF)?

At a basic level, TEF is the extra energy your body uses to digest food. We’re not talking about the calories you burn from hitting the gym or lounging around; this is all about what happens when your body processes food.

Here’s the cool part: TEF isn’t a one-size-fits-all deal. It changes depending on what’s on your plate!

For example, protein-packed foods are the rockstars of thermic foods. They use between 20% to 30% of their own calories to get digested. Carbs? They’re more middle-of-the-road—burning around 5% to 10% of their calories. Fats are foods with low thermic effects, taking 0% to 3% of their calories [1].

How Does the Thermic Effect of Food Work?

To understand TEF, we should take a step back. So, what happens when you eat? Your body has to put in some work to break down that food, move nutrients around, and decide whether to store or use the energy. This TEF process actually burns calories.

It all starts with the first steps of food metabolism—like when your body uses energy to kick things off. You can actually measure the energy spent during this early stage! Afterward, compare it to how much energy your body cranked out after your body has processed everything.

Why TEF Matters for Metabolism and Weight Loss?

TEF isn’t just some nerdy science term; it can actually play a part in your metabolism and weight loss journey. Eating foods with a high thermic effect might give your metabolic rate a tiny nudge, helping you burn a few more calories throughout the day.

Now, let’s be real: TEF’s impact on weight loss isn’t going to be a magic spell that lets you lose a ton of weight on its own. When you mix it with a balanced diet and regular exercise, though, it could be that little extra push you need. By working more thermic foods into your meals, you might create a small calorie deficit over time.

Which Food Has the Highest Thermic Effect?

Curious to know what foods have the highest thermal? Protein-packed foods that we mentioned earlier—lean meats, seafood, and eggs—take the top spot. About 30% of the calories you get from protein are burned simply by your body’s digestive processes [1].

What Foods Are Thermogenic?

Some of the best thermogenic (or heat-generating) foods include lean proteins, seafood, green tea, spicy treats with capsaicin, coffee, and high-fiber foods, like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

What Foods Heat Up the Metabolism?

Hoping to crank up your metabolism? Reach for protein-rich foods, caffeinated drinks, and anything spicy to get that internal engine running.

Do Bananas Have a High Thermic Effect?

While they’re nutritious, bananas don’t pack much of a punch when it comes to the thermic effect. This fruit is not in the same league as protein-rich or spicy foods in this department.

Can Eating High-TEF Foods Help With Weight Loss?

Yes, adding high-TEF foods can give your weight loss efforts a bit of a boost, but the effect is modest. Incorporating these foods should be part of a balanced, calorie-controlled diet, along with an exercise routine.

How Often Should I Eat High-TEF Foods To See Results?

There’s no magic method for how often you should eat high-TEF foods. Some studies suggest you should eat three large meals a day and incorporate small snacks in between [8]. But, the ultimate goal is to include them in a variety of meals and snacks.

Final Thoughts on Foods With High Thermic Effect

Tapping into the power of thermic foods can be a helpful tool in your weight management and overall health routine. Now that you understand how these foods work, you can add them to your diet, and hopefully, boost your weight loss or maintenance goals.

Just keep in mind that thermic foods aren’t an insanely quick fix. You’ll have to combine a diet rich in these foods with proper hydration, regular exercise, a calorie-controlled approach, and thermogenic weight loss supplements—like PhenQ and other science-backed products.

Happy eating!

References:

Ravn, A.-M., Gregersen, N. T., Christensen, R., Rasmussen, L. G., Hels, O., Belza, A., Raben, A., Larsen, T. M., Toubro, S., & Astrup, A. (2013). Thermic effect of a meal and appetite in adults: an individual participant data meta-analysis of meal-test trials. Food & Nutrition Research, 57. https://doi.org/10.3402/fnr.v57i0.19676 Mousavi A, Vafa M, Neyestani T, Khamseh M, Hoseini F. The effects of green tea consumption on metabolic and anthropometric indices in patients with Type 2 diabetes. J Res Med Sci. 2013 Dec;18(12):1080-6. PMID: 24523800; PMCID: PMC3908530. Zavros A, Andreou E, Aphamis G, Bogdanis GC, Sakkas GK, Roupa Z, Giannaki CD. The Effects of Zinc and Selenium Co-Supplementation on Resting Metabolic Rate, Thyroid Function, Physical Fitness, and Functional Capacity in Overweight and Obese People under a Hypocaloric Diet: A Randomized, Double-Blind, and Placebo-Controlled Trial. Nutrients. 2023 Jul 13;15(14):3133. doi: 10.3390/nu15143133. PMID: 37513551; PMCID: PMC10386647. Irandoost P, Lotfi Yagin N, Namazi N, Keshtkar A, Farsi F, Mesri Alamdari N, Vafa M. The effect of Capsaicinoids or Capsinoids in red pepper on thermogenesis in healthy adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Phytother Res. 2021 Mar;35(3):1358-1377. doi: 10.1002/ptr.6897. Epub 2020 Oct 15. PMID: 33063385. Zhang L, Shang F, Liu C, Zhai X. The correlation between iodine and metabolism: a review. Front Nutr. 2024 Mar 19;11:1346452. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2024.1346452. PMID: 38567251; PMCID: PMC10985161. Acheson KJ, Zahorska-Markiewicz B, Pittet P, Anantharaman K, Jéquier E. Caffeine and coffee: their influence on metabolic rate and substrate utilization in normal weight and obese individuals. Am J Clin Nutr. 1980 May;33(5):989-97. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/33.5.989. PMID: 7369170. Raben, A., Christensen, N. J., Madsen, J., Holst, J. J., & Astrup, A. (1994). Decreased postprandial thermogenesis and fat oxidation but increased fullness after a high-fiber meal compared with a low-fiber meal. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 59(6), 1386–1394. https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/59.6.1386. Calcagno M, Kahleova H, Alwarith J, Burgess NN, Flores RA, Busta ML, Barnard ND. The Thermic Effect of Food: A Review. J Am Coll Nutr. 2019 Aug;38(6):547-551. doi: 10.1080/07315724.2018.1552544. Epub 2019 Apr 25. PMID: 31021710. Kucukgoncu, S., Zhou, E., Lucas, K. B., & Tek, C. (2017). Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) as a supplementation for weight loss: results from a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Obesity Reviews, 18(5), 594–601. https://doi.org/10.1111/obr.12528. Customer gave PhenQ 5 stars. Check out the full review... (2024, April 24). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/6628e881111bb849776204ba. R/weightlossdiets on Reddit: PhenQ vs Phen24 Which One Should i Buy?, www.reddit.com/r/weightlossdiets/comments/1dr6fnq/phenq_vs_phen24_which_one_should_i_buy/. ‌R/comandoreviews on Reddit: Top 11 Fat Burners of 2024: A Comprehensive Comparison of the Best Dietary Supplements, https://www.reddit.com/r/comandoreviews/comments/1ewkzj9/top_11_fat_burners_of_2024_a_comprehensive/. R/HealthTrendz on Reddii: Does Capsiplex work? Has anyone tried their Burn or Trim? Any real reviews, https://www.reddit.com/r/HealthTrendz/comments/1eoaqhg/does_capsiplex_work_has_anyone_tried_their_burn/. Nolan, R., Shannon, O. M., Robinson, N., Joel, A., Houghton, D., & Malcomson, F. C. (2020). It’s No Has Bean: A Review of the Effects of White Kidney Bean Extract on Body Composition and Metabolic Health. Nutrients, 12(5), 1398. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12051398 R/fatburningsupplements on Reddit: Hunter Burn: Detailed Product Review, https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YjrJu6aHYHPeN1L4N8Kp2ssf_AEF4qg6d-yPY-qoyyA/edit. ‌ R/PCOSloseit on Reddit: Anyone tried Hourglass Fit or Hunter Burn? Reviews?, https://www.reddit.com/r/PCOSloseit/comments/1cbd8h9/anyone_tried_hourglass_fit_or_hunter_burn_reviews/. Kevin gave primeshred.com 5 stars. Check out the full review... (2023, May 26). Trustpilot; Trustpilot. https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/6470f9da6c05d9a0ef99d9d2. Loftus, H., Astell, K., Mathai, M., & Su, X. (2015). Coleus forskohlii Extract Supplementation in Conjunction with a Hypocaloric Diet Reduces the Risk Factors of Metabolic Syndrome in Overweight and Obese Subjects: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients, 7(11), 9508–9522. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu7115483. Tian, H., Guo, X., Wang, X., He, Z., Sun, R., Ge, S., & Zhang, Z. (2013). Chromium picolinate supplementation for overweight or obese adults. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.cd010063.pub2. R/weightlossdiets on Reddit: CalmLean review : The Natural Fat Burner Without Stimulants, https://www.reddit.com/r/weightlossdiets/comments/1dryegw/calmlean_review_the_natural_fat_burner_without/. ‌R/lifeCapsules on Reddit: My Experience with Calmlean Weight Loss Supplements (Honest Review), https://www.reddit.com/r/lifeCapsules/comments/1d1lk3e/my_experience_with_calmlean_weight_loss/.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.