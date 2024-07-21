Free Psychic Reading in 2024: 7 Platforms With Free Deals

In these troubling times of economic inflation, we can all do with a free psychic reading.

You might be saying to yourself, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch!” But, after doing our research, we’ve discovered that free psychic readings online do exist, and there are quite a number of them.

If you’re looking for some psychic insight, maybe this review of some of the best psychic websites offering free deals will help you discover some good things about your future.

Our #1 pick is Kasamba but you’ll find more on our list each specializing in a different area.

Where to Get a Free Psychic Reading in 2024?

Kasamba - Free love psychic reading (3 free mins + $20 free credit) Psychic Source - Free psychic reading by mediums (3 free mins) AskNow - Best free psychic reading via email (5 free mins) Everclear - Best for personalized psychic guidance (3 free mins) Oranum - Free live chat room ($9.99 free credit) PsychicOz - Best platform for beginners (3 free mins) Mysticsense - Best free psychic readings for LGBTQ+ questions (5 free mins)

Trying to find legitimate free psychic readings online can be a pretty daunting task, requiring deep research that could take a lot of your time. Luckily, we did the research for you, tested the following sites, and noted down all the details attesting to their legitimacy and accuracy.

1. Kasamba - Free Love Psychic Reading

(credit: Aura Psychics graphics design team)

Pros

Over 20 years of experience

3 free chat minutes

A variety of readings offered

Experts in all types of love readings

$20 free credit

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours for a response

If you’re looking for a free psychic love reading to help sort out difficulty or emotional pain in your heart, you’ll be glad to know the love psychics at Kasamba are well-trained in dealing with Cupid’s mischief.

They’ve been providing accurate psychic readings online for over 20 years, and they’ve seen and heard it all, from readings on new love and soul mates to breakups and divorces.

Kasamba’s Psychic Network

In addition to the usual favorites like tarot and astrology readings, Kasamba also offers love psychics who specialize in aura readings, dream analysis, past life readings, runes, and remote viewing.

Once you’ve decided on the type of reading you want, all the psychics listed in that category have informative profiles that contain their primary and secondary specialties, experience, qualifications, and customer reviews.

Best Features

If you’re not satisfied with your session for any reason, Kasamba will refund you up to $50 on your first reading.

To supplement your psychic reading, Kasamba also has a huge “articles section” covering an array of spiritual and psychic topics.

Kasamba also features several secure and private ways to connect with your online psychic, including phone psychic readings, online chat, and email readings.

However, keep in mind that email readings usually take up to 24 hours and longer before you can get a response.

How to Get a Free Reading

Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee gives you 3 free minutes of online chat with each new psychic reader you try.

That way, you can get a feel for the reader you engage with before committing to a paid session. You also get a $20 free credit on your first reading.

Customer Reviews

Kasamba has rave reviews on Trustpilot, with many praising it for its accurate love readings, seamless interface, and reliable customer service. However, some are disappointed that they have to wait 24 hours to get a response via email.

2. Psychic Source - Free Psychic Reading by Mediums

(credit: Aura Psychics graphics design team)

Pros

Most experienced online psychic reading service

10, 20, and 30-minute packages for $1 per minute

Experienced psychic mediums

3 free minutes off your first reading

A useful “All About Psychic Readings” section

Cons

Free minutes deal for new customers only

With over 30 years of experience providing psychic readings online, many consider Psychic Source the elder statesman when it comes to spiritual readings and dependable psychic mediums.

If you’re looking to connect with the spirit of a loved one, you should have no trouble finding an expert psychic medium at Psychic Source to be your Bluetooth connection to the other side.

Psychic Source’s Psychic Network

Because they’ve been online for so long, you’d expect Psychic Source to have a vast network of psychic readers. They do.

And with their easy-to-use “Find a Psychic” feature, connecting with a reader on Psychic Source is surprisingly simple. Just answer a few basic questions about yourself and what you’re looking for, and you’ll be paired with a psychic in no time.

If you feel a deep connection to someone who has passed, perhaps one of the talented mediums at Psychic Source can help you open that symbolic door to the other side.

Best Features

Psychic Source will refund you up to 20 minutes of the time you paid for if you’re unhappy with your last paid reading. Psychic Source also offers video psychic readings in addition to the usual phone, chat, and email readings.

Furthermore, even though some of the sites we're reviewing here have great “Article sections,” none can compare to Psychic Source’s Articles and Media sections.

With tutorials on various occult practices, as well as features on loss, grieving, health, wellness, destiny, and life readings, Psychic Source has amassed an impressive online library for everything psychic and spiritual.

How to Get a Free Reading

With 10, 20, and 30-minute packages for only $1 per minute, Psychic Source offers a great way to try out several psychics at a low cost until you eventually find the right online psychic for your needs.

In addition, you also get the first 3 minutes of your initial psychic reading for free.

Customer Reviews

Psychic Source is a favorite among many psychic reading enthusiasts on online forums like Reddit. Many say they’ve used the platform for years and never been disappointed. However, the fact that not all readers offer video readings is a disappointment for some.

3. AskNow - Best Free Psychic Readings by Email

(credit: Aura Psychics graphics design team)

Pros

18+ years of experience

Top-notch tarot readings

5 *free Master Minutes ($70 value)

10, 20, and 30-minute, $1 a minute deals

Easy-to-use search filter

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds up to 5 minutes of site credit

Although they’re not one of the older psychic websites featured in this article, AskNow is a major player in online psychic readings.

For the last 18 years, their expert and accurate tarot card readings have set AskNow apart and given them a reputation for excellence.

Whether you want to explore a career, spirituality, or love, one of the psychic tarot readers at AskNow should be able to help you figure out how to manifest your best life.

AskNow’s Psychic Network

With hundreds of the best psychics to choose from, matching up with someone on AskNow is not something you need to sweat about.

The simple-to-use search filter allows you to choose either phone or chat psychics based on the type of reading you’d like, the way you want to talk, and your price point.

First, there are the Top Rated Advisors. These are talented, accurate readers whose prices range from $5.99 to $9.99 per minute.

Next are the Elite Advisors. These highly skilled experts specialize in particular tools or types of readings and charge between $10 and $11 per minute.

The best psychic readers on AskNow are the Master Advisors. They are the crème de la crème and cost anywhere from $12 to $13.99 per minute and up.

Best Features

When you sign up for one of AskNow’s $1 per minute introductory packages, you get the previously mentioned 5 Master minutes and 1 free email question with a live psychic that gives you answers to your questions within 24 hours.

If you’re new to the world of online psychic readings, AskNow also has a selection of brief videos on various subjects, such as “How to get a great psychic reading,” designed to help you make the most out of your experience.

How to Get a Free Reading

With 20 and 30-minute packages costing only $1 per minute, AskNow’s new customer deals are just as competitive as any other site promoting free psychic readings.

However, what sets them apart are the 5 free Master minutes they add as a bonus to their free psychic reading deals.

Master minutes refer to their Master Advisors, the best psychics they have. They charge anywhere from $12 to $14 per minute and up. Five free minutes with one of these advisors can cost between $60 and $70.

Customer Reviews

AskNow says it has the most rigorously vetted psychics and its users confirm this, with many confirming the accuracy of their readings on platforms like Trustpilot and Shopper Approved. However, some users are not pleased that they have to pay a premium price to access Elite Psychics.

4. Everclear - Best for Personalized Psychic Guidance

(credit: Aura Psychics graphics design team)

Pros

Personalized signup process

3 free minutes

Curated list of experienced psychics

User-friendly platform

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

No video readings

Everclear was created by industry veterans keen on developing a modern and ethical approach to psychic guidance. Therefore, you can rest assured that you’re dealing with legitimate psychics. Whether you're seeking insights into your future, relationship advice, or spiritual clarity, Everclear's psychics are adept at delivering profound and accurate readings.

Everclear’s Psychic Network

Everclear excels in offering deeply personalized psychic readings. The platform is designed to cater to your unique needs, ensuring that every session is tailored to your questions and concerns.

And if you’re concerned about losing your hard-earned money on a mediocre reading, don’t be. Everclear psychics are vetted twice across 7 criteria to ensure they offer accurate readings.

With its advanced filtering options, Navigating Everclear's extensive network of psychics is a breeze. You can sort psychics by newest first, top available, and highest rated.

Everclear psychics are versatile and can provide insights across various subjects, making it easy to find exactly what you're looking for, no matter your spiritual needs or questions.

Best Features

One of Everclear’s stand-out features is the signup questionnaire. You’ll be required to answer a few questions, after which you’ll be matched with the psychic who matches your needs. However, if you prefer to browse through the list of psychics, the site gives you that option, too.

And if, for any reason, you’re not satisfied with your reading, Everclear credits your account with the amount of your purchase.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading

Getting started with a free psychic reading on Everclear is straightforward. First-time users receive 3 free minutes with their initial reading. This way, you can test the waters without any financial commitment.

If you find that the psychic isn’t the right fit, you can end the session before the 3 minutes are up at no cost.

Customer Reviews

Everclear receives praise on forums like Reddit for its customized signup process, which many say removes the hassle of finding the perfect psychic. However, some users wish the platform had more choices in terms of reading types.

5. Oranum - Free Live Chat Room

Pros

Free live chat room to try multiple psychics for free

Easy to use Psychic Match feature

$9.99 in “Coins” awarded to first-time customers

Top-notch video readings

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

Compared to the other websites reviewed in this article, Oranum is a younger psychic website and offers a considerably more playful atmosphere.

Focusing on a live video chat format that features colorful settings for each of their psychic readers, Oranum is all about the visuals.

However, this is not to say they don’t also have excellent readers and free psychic reading deals.

Oranum’s Psychic Network

For those who want to get straight to the point, the interactive “Psychic Match” feature allows you to immediately connect with an advisor based on the area of your life you want to improve, the type of tool you prefer, and whether you want a phone, video, or live chat reading.

If you’re not in a rush and prefer to browse, you‘re in for a treat. All you need to do is hit the search icon, and the picture of every psychic reader on Oranum will appear on the page.

The idea is to scroll down and click on any psychic that interests you and is labeled “live.” At that point, the free live chat room will be activated.

You’ll then get to type out one free question, which the “live” advisor in front of you will answer on video, in real-time, for free.

You can keep asking advisors different questions until you decide on the one that’s right for you.

Best Features

Without a doubt, Oranum's defining feature is the free live chat room we’ve just described. Live chat is a brilliant idea from an entertainment perspective and provides a customer-friendly atmosphere.

Not to mention, it allows you to try out multiple psychics on an unlimited basis, free of charge, until you find your perfect match.

How to Get Free Readings

Once you find the right online psychic in the free live chat room, you’ll be required to register an account and deposit some funds.

After that, Oranum will give you the equivalent of $9.99 before you pay, which gives you access to more free time. After that, readings on Oranum start as low as $1.99 per minute.

Customer Reviews

As expected, Oranum’s free live chat room is a hit for many Trustpilot reviewers. The only issue many users have is that the payment system is a bit confusing.

6. PsychicOz - Best Platform for Beginners

Pros

30+ years of experience

3 free minutes

First minute is always free

Verified psychics

Readings available 24/7

Cheap readings (as low as $0.99/min)

Cons

Outdated website design

If you’re going to get a free psychic reading, it’s best to get one from a trusted psychic platform with years of experience in the business. Psychic Oz has been in business for more than 30 years, proving its commitment to providing quality psychic reading online services.

PsychicOz’s Psychic Network

Finding cheap psychics that match your requirements is as easy as a, b, c on Psychic Oz. Here, you have three options.

You can search for a psychic through their handy search bar on the homepage or browse the psychic profiles to see which matches your requirements. Alternatively, you can use their filtering system to find psychics by skills, tools, or subjects they specialize in.

Psychic Oz also stands out due to its extensive collection of psychic reading services. Whether you need assistance navigating your career or help managing your relationship, there’s a psychic on this platform to help.

Best of all, the platform filters by subject, tools, and abilities, making it easier to find exactly what you need.

Best Features

Psychic Oz’s best features are the “Customer Favorites” and “Staff Picks”. These features allow you to know which psychics are highly recommended by clients and the staff at Psychic Oz, respectively. This way, you don’t have to browse the platform for hours to find the best psychic.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading

Psychic Oz has a 3-minute free psychic reading offer for its clients. However, to take advantage of this offer, you must purchase one of three introductory packages: 15 minutes for $14.99, 10 minutes for $9.99, or an email reading for $4.99

However, note that you can only ask one question per email reading.

Customer Reviews

Psychic Oz fans on Reddit rave about its services, mentioning that it’s an ideal site for beginners. They also love that there are many opportunities to test the site for free. However, there have been complaints about the site design, with some saying it’s outdated.

7. Mysticsense - Best Free Psychic Reading for LGBTQ+ Questions

Pros

5 free minutes

Psychics available 24/7

LGBTQ+-friendly readings

Numerous psychic reading services

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Cons

Not all psychics offer video readings

Mysticsense is a platform you won’t regret trying out if you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community. This platform has a dedicated category for LGBTQ+ relationships, ensuring you get answers from people with experience.

Mysticsense’s Psychic Network

It can be challenging to browse through all of Mysticsense’s 700+ psychics to find what you’re looking for. Luckily, the site has handy search filters that allow you to sort by status, badge, specialties, reading styles, or tools.

It’s also commendable that Mysticsense has detailed psychic profiles showing their specialty, customer reviews, and communication methods. These details make it easier to spot who aligns with what you need.

Best Features

Mysticsense’s standout feature is its blog. Although most psychic platforms offer a blog, Mysticsense goes a step further by ensuring you can filter the articles based on the topic you’re interested in.

This simple feature ensures you don’t waste time browsing through countless articles to find what you need.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading

Mysticsense offers new customers 5 free minutes. However, to take advantage of this offer, you must create an account, make a minimum deposit of $10, and pick a psychic to arrange a session.

Customer Reviews

Mysticsense gets high ratings on Trustpilot for being inclusive, user-friendly, and accurate. However, their limited number of video readers seems to be an issue for some of its customers.

How We Chose the Best Websites With a Free Psychic Reading

You can’t be too careful when selecting the right psychic reading platform. With this in mind, we’d like to be as transparent as possible and share some of the criteria we used to compose our list of the best free psychic reading sites.

Psychic Screening Process

Every site we’ve included rigorously tests its readers so you can be sure of getting the most reliable psychic readings.

Site Reputation

Like anything else, not all online psychic reading platforms are the same. We’ve found that the best psychic services tend to be from platforms that have been around the longest. Each psychic site we’ve reviewed has been around for at least ten years.

Price Per Minute

All the online psychic reading sites included in this article typically feature price points for every budget. More importantly, they also offer competitive and ongoing free psychic reading deals.

Types of Psychic Readings Offered

Each of the psychic reading sites we’ve featured not only has a specialist available for just about any question you can ask, but they also have several different ways to deliver a reading.

Whether you’re looking for phone psychics, chat psychic readings, email, or video sessions, all the listed sites have several different formats to choose from.

Site Confidentiality

With the proliferation of identity theft online nowadays, any psychic reading platform you engage with must have the proper security measures in place to ensure your privacy.

Each site we’ve listed presents its confidentiality settings in writing in the customer service section.

What Are the Benefits of Free Psychic Reading Online?

Whether it’s your first psychic reading session or you’ve had an online psychic reading session before, there are many valuable insights to gain from consulting with a psychic online.

Self-Awareness and Self-Discovery

The insights of the best online psychics can often affect us like the magic mirror in Snow White, making you feel as if you’re finally seeing your true self for the first time through the guise of online psychic reading.

Confidence

Many people who go for psychic readings online are not necessarily looking for psychic predictions. Instead, they’re looking for confirmation that the person they think they are, or the life choice they want to make, is correct.

Healing and Closure

Many online psychics are not only good at predictions and insights into your character but also at various esoteric healing techniques such as Reiki and the use of crystals.

These are ancient modalities that can be extremely helpful in fostering relaxation, regeneration, and letting go when the trials of life are stressing you out.

Personal Evolution

A psychic reader doesn’t just tell you things. They also open up your awareness by expanding upon what you’re capable of understanding at that moment.

For some, this can mean the awakening of their own psychic abilities. For most of us, though, online psychic readings tend to generally expand our understanding of reality and its possibilities.

What Should You Avoid When Getting Free Psychic Reading Online?

If you’re going to have a psychic reading online, here are some things you might want to avoid.

Talking too much : If you’re talking, then you can’t be listening. You’re paying a psychic reader, so listen to them.

Letting the psychic drift : Psychic readings charge by the minute, which means the longer online psychics talk, the more they make. If your psychic gets off-topic, bring them back on track.

Sharing too many details : Scam psychic readers are very good at telling you what you want to hear based on how much you reveal to them about your situation. Keep your questions short and to the point. It’s their job to fill in the blanks.

Connecting with a psychic outside the site : Beware of psychic readers who attempt to get your contact information to give you a better deal than you’re getting on the site. They’re up to no good; you should report them to whatever website you’re on.

FAQs: Everything You Need to Know About Free Psychic Reading

First, you should know that only a few reputable sites offer absolutely free psychic readings. Most customers are skeptical about speaking to a real psychic for free, understandably. Stick with our FAQs and answers below to find out more.

How Can I Get Free Psychic Reading Online?

Getting a free psychic reading online is much easier than you think. Most well-known psychic reading services, like Kasamba, offer introductory free psychic reading deals as an incentive for new customers.

These include discounts such as free minutes with your first reading, discount minutes packages, and free psychic chat forums where you can test-drive an online psychic with a free question.

What Type of Questions Can I Ask During a Free Psychic Reading Online?

You can ask any question during a free psychic reading. That’s because nothing human is alien in the world of free psychic readings.

Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, free psychic readings can be accurate. However, it is crucial to remember that no matter how accurate a psychic reading may be, there is a thing called free will that allows us to make our own decisions regardless of what a psychic tells us.

Which Free Psychic Reading Service Is Available 24/7?

The best free psychic reading services with advisors available 24/7 are Kasamba, Psychic Source, AskNow, and Oranum.

What’s Best Between Chat Psychics, Phone Psychics, and Video Call?

It’s a matter of preference. You can get accurate, insightful, and highly personalized psychic readings no matter which way you receive them.

Conclusion

We’ve analyzed some of the websites with a free psychic reading in terms of their deals and the relative quality of the online psychics they employ.

Our overall winner is Kasamba. They have the best love psychics, plus a “Best Match Guarantee” that allows you 3 free chat minutes with each new reader you try.

However, you can rest assured that you will receive accurate psychic reading services on whichever site you choose.

Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor!

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.