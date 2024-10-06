How Do Fat Burners Work and Are They Really Effective?

Struggling with shedding those extra pounds? In that case, you've probably heard of fat burners. These supplements claim to speed up fat loss, boost your metabolism, curb the appetite, or limit how much fat your body absorbs.

But how do fat burners work? And do they live up to the hype? Let's dive deep into the world of fat burners—discovering the different types, common ingredients, and the science behind them.

How Do Fat Burners Work?

The science behind fat burners is pretty simple: in a process called thermogenesis, your body burns calories to create heat. Fat burners usually include ingredients that kickstart this process; these may help you burn more calories, possibly leading to weight loss.

That said, not all fat burners are created equal. It depends on what's actually in them. Next, we'll explore the different types to see what really works.

Types of Fat Burners

Fat burners are like the tools in a weight loss toolkit—designed to help you drop pounds and cut down body fat. Yet, they work in different ways: like cranking up your metabolism, giving you a burst of energy, or keeping your hunger pangs at bay.

These supplements have a mixup of natural ingredients, stimulants, and heat-generating compounds to rev up calorie burning… helping you reach your weight loss goals.

So, how do fat burners work? Let’s break down the common types:

Stimulant-Based Fat Burners

Packed with ingredients like caffeine or green tea extract, these supplements boost your energy levels and metabolism [1] [2]. Plus, they help you feel less hungry, too. They’re like the caffeine kick that turns up your metabolism rate and accelerates the fat-burning process.

Thermogenic Fat Burners

How do thermogenic fat burners work? Well, they fire up your body's internal furnace. Some popular ingredients are chili peppers, green tea extract, and forskolin [3] [2] [4].

Appetite Suppressants

These fat burners contain ingredients that help tamp down your appetite and cravings, making it easier to stick to a low-cal diet. For instance, glucomannan, 5-HTP, and chromium picolinate are often featured in natural appetite suppressant supplements [5] [6] [7].

Carb Blockers

Imagine: these “gatekeepers” stop carbs from entering your body. They prevent carbs from being broken down into sugars, so they don't turn into fat. White kidney bean extract is a popular ingredient choice in carb-blocking supplements [8].

Fat Metabolism Boosters

These fat burners contain ingredients that crank up your metabolism; they help the body use fat stores for energy more efficiently. Some examples include l-carnitine, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) [9] [10] [11].

Thyroid Regulators

Since your thyroid controls your metabolism, you must keep it running smoothly to blast more fat. These supplements contain nutrients—like iodine and selenium—that support your thyroid health [12].

Non-Stimulant Fat Burners

Sensitive to stimulants? No worries! These milder fat burners use ingredients, such as glucomannan or CLA, helping you avoid that caffeine kick [5] [11].

Cortisol Blockers

Cortisol (a.k.a. the stress hormone) can make burning fat harder. That’s why cortisol blockers normally contain ingredients like ashwagandha; it helps manage stress hormones, so they won't hinder your weight loss goals [13].

Ingredients Commonly Found in Fat Burners

When asking “How do fat burners work?”, the answer lies in the ingredients. The specific components in fat burners can vary widely. Still, some compounds are often found in these supplements, thanks to their potential fat-burning effects:

Caffeine : A widely used stimulant, caffeine can boost your metabolism and increase fat burning. However, its effectiveness may dwindle over time as your body builds up a tolerance [1].

Green Tea Extract : This ingredient is rich in antioxidants known as catechins—which can boost fat burning—especially during exercise [2].

Carnitine : An amino acid involved in the breakdown of fat cells for energy production, carnitine is often included in fat burners to help promote fat loss [9].

Yohimbe : An extract from the bark of an African tree, it could help block certain receptors that inhibit fat burning, potentially increasing the amount of fat you can lose [14].

Soluble Fiber: Certain types of soluble fiber can absorb water and form a thick gel in your gut, making you feel fuller to lower your calorie intake [15].

How Fat Burners Aid in Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, how do fat burners work? Well, here’s a few different ways they can help you shed pounds:

Metabolism

Imagine your metabolism as a campfire. Fat burners throw extra logs on the fire… making it burn hotter and faster. This means even when you're just relaxing, your body is burning more calories, which helps speed up weight loss.

Hormones

These supplements contain natural ingredients that may alter your hormone levels; this affects how your body stores fat (and how hungry you feel). For example, some fat burners ramp up the hormone norepinephrine—which helps break down fat cells—making it easier for your body to use fat as fuel.

Energy

It’s like having an extra cup of coffee. Many fat burners pack stimulants like caffeine, which gives you a burst of energy. This can help you push harder in your workouts, burn more calories, and lose weight quickly.

Appetite Suppression

Lastly, fat burners could act like a “snack blocker.” While they may take a bit longer than semaglutide to work, they are natural and they help you feel fuller for longer, cutting down on how much you eat. This makes it easier to eat less and creates the calorie deficit you need for weight loss. So, it’s almost like having a little willpower booster in your pocket!

Fat Burners That Work

The next question after “How do fat burners work?” is “Which fat burners actually work?”

If you’re looking for supplements that raise your body heat and burn fat, think about what you need and what your goals are.

Now, here are some options that have been highly rated by users:

1. PhenQ

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

This supplement is like the jack-of-all-trades in the world of fat burners. PhenQ mixes various natural ingredients that tackle weight loss in several ways—offering a well-rounded approach to blasting those excess pounds.

A bottle of PhenQ (which is good for a month!) costs $69. And the more bottles you buy, the bigger discounts you can get.

How do fat burners work for women and men who take PhenQ? Lots of users give a virtual thumbs up to PhenQ, including a Reddit participant who shared on r/weightlossdiets that it encourages slow yet lasting weight loss [16].

Nevertheless, other Redditors are still looking for advice and insights from PhenQ users, like one seeker on another r/weightlossdiets thread [17].

2. Capsiplex BURN

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Is your biggest challenge that you’re always feeling hungry? Capsiplex BURN might come in handy. It’s designed to help you feel fuller longer, so it’ll be easier to stick to your diet.

A single bottle or a month’s supply of Capsiplex BURN is priced at $64.99. If you order a couple or more bottles, you can get even better deals.

Many folks are impressed by Capsiplex BURN, such as a Redditor on r/MusclesMonsters who says it boosts energy and lessens food cravings [18].

Nevertheless, some people are still researching if Capsiplex BURN really works, like one interested person who asked about it on r/HealthTrendz [19].

3. Hunter Burn

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Hunter Burn brings together natural ingredients that can help speed up your metabolism, keep hunger at bay, and boost your energy. It’s low in stimulants too… so it’s not likely to give you the jitters.

At $90 per bottle (enough for one month), Hunter Burn is quite pricey. It’s possible to lower the cost though, if you order several bottles.

A good number of customers praise Hunter Burn online; one of them is a Reddit reviewer on r/fatburningsupplements who wrote that it assists in controlling the appetite, burning fat, and amping up energy [20].

However, others are still curious to know if Hunter Burn has actually helped those who already used it, including someone who posted a question about it on r/PCOSloseit [21].

4. PrimeShred

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Do you want to trim down your figure while staying toned? Possibly the best fat burner for belly fat, PrimeShred supports fat loss while helping preserve your hard-earned lean mass.

The cost of one bottle if you make a one-time purchase is $59.99, but you can save more when you sign up for a subscription.

How do fat burners work for weight loss for those who used PrimeShred? A lot of people approve of this supplement, along with one Reddit user who relayed on r/WeightLossNews that it helped him lose weight and build muscles [22].

Yet, some realistically say it’s not a miracle pill. One of them is a Redditor on r/LifeCapsule, although he also acknowledged it gave him a boost during the cutting cycle [23].

5. PhenGold

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

If you’re game to turn up the heat, PhenGold could be a great choice. It's known for its thermogenic effects—which means it helps your body burn more calories by raising your internal temperature.

You’ll be paying $59.99 if you order one bottle at a time, yet the price will be lower if you subscribe.

PhenGold has more than its fair share of good feedback. For instance, someone said on r/LifeCapsule that this supplement helped curb his appetite and assisted him in losing weight [24].

While a few customers claimed they experienced delivery delays (like some folks on r/WeightLossAdvice), they did say they got their order eventually [25].

Potential Side Effects of Fat Burners

While some supplements can give you a leg up in the weight loss journey, they're not without certain potential fat burner side effects. Some fat burners contain caffeine—which could mess with your sleep—especially if you take them later in the day or at night.

Also, the possible side effects of fat burner for ladies and gentlemen include mild stomach issues (like bloating, gas, and even diarrhea) from some of the ingredients. So, before you jump on the fat burner train, chat with your doctor to see if it's the right path for you… especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions.

Tips for Choosing the Right Fat Burner

Aside from asking “How do fat burners work?”, don’t forget to pose the question “Which fat burner is right for you?” These pointers can help guide you as you make your choice:

Go Natural

Just like fresh, organic food has its perks, it’s a good idea to pick fat burners made with natural ingredients. Avoid those with artificial additives or unnecessary fillers.

Know Your Caffeine Limits

If caffeine has you bouncing off the walls or feeling jittery, look for a natural fat burner that's either caffeine-free or low in stimulants. It's all about matching your body's tolerance level.

Quality Check With Third-Party Testing

Think of this as getting a second opinion. Opt for fat burners that have been checked out by independent labs. This way, you can be sure of what you’re getting in terms of purity and potential effectiveness.

Consider User Reviews

As more and more users are shifting towards online review platforms and forum sites like Reddit to get genuine user info, we encourage you to check what other users say. Subreddits like r/supplements, r/askfitness, r/loseit often discuss these topics so it’s worth taking a look.

Incorporating Fat Burners Into Your Weight Loss Journey

Think of fat burners as a sidekick—not a superhero—for your weight loss journey. They can give you a little extra push, but they won't do all the work themselves. The key is to use weight loss supplements while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. That way, you'll probably see better results.

The Role of Exercise and Diet in Conjunction With Fat Burners

Shedding pounds is a two-pronged attack; diet and exercise each play a key role. Fat burners can be your teammate, but they can't replace healthy eating and moving your body regularly.

Working out regularly is vital because it allows you to torch fat and build muscle mass. Muscle is like a calorie-burning powerhouse, helping you burn more calories at rest.

Then there's your diet, which should be like a colorful palette of fruits, veggies, lean proteins, and whole grains. This isn't just about cutting calories; it's about fueling your body right.

With the proper nutrients, your body will work better. And when combined with fat burners, it can help you hit your weight loss goals more effectively. So, while fat burners can be a handy aid, the real stars of the show are diet and exercise.

FAQs on Fat Burners

Got other questions in addition to “How do fat burners work?” Let’s tackle them now!

Do Fat Burners Really Work?

Yes, fat burners do have the potential to work. After all, most supplements made by reputable manufacturers usually include natural ingredients that are backed by scientific studies when it comes to helping folks shed pounds.

How Long Do Fat Burners Take to Work?

The answer may vary with each user. It really depends on various factors—like which fat-burning supplement you take, how fast (or slow) your metabolism is, and what your personal diet and exercise routine is like.

Do Fat Burners Work Without Exercise?

Well, fat burners are not meant to be a standalone solution. Do fat burners work with exercise? Yes, most supplements work better if you use them while working out regularly. Some even motivate you to exercise more by giving you more energy and helping protect your muscle mass as you burn fat.

Do Fat Burners Make You Poop?

In general, fat burners aren’t designed to be laxatives. Still, some supplements come with ingredients that can improve your digestion, possibly making it easier for you to flush out toxins.

How Do Fat Burners Work? Final Verdict

So, how do fat burners work? These supplements are like weight loss tools that aim to rev up your metabolism, curb your hunger, or block some of the fat you eat from being absorbed.

Now that you know the answer to our burning question (pun intended!), just make sure to choose a quality fat burner that matches your goals—whether it be PhenQ or another supplement in our list.

References

Tabrizi, Reza, et al. “The Effects of Caffeine Intake on Weight Loss: A Systematic Review and Dos-Response Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials.” Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition , vol. 59, no. 16, 2019, pp. 2688–2696, doi:10.1080/10408398.2018.1507996. Hodgson, Adrian B., et al. “The Effect of Green Tea Extract on Fat Oxidation at Rest and during Exercise: Evidence of Efficacy and Proposed Mechanisms.” Advances in Nutrition (Bethesda, Md.) , vol. 4, no. 2, 2013, pp. 129–140, doi:10.3945/an.112.003269. Varghese, S., Kubatka, P., Rodrigo, L., Gazdikova, K., Caprnda, M., Fedotova, J., Zulli, A., Kruzliak, P., & Büsselberg, D. (2017). Chili pepper as a body weight-loss food. International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, 68(4), 392–401. https://doi.org/10.1080/09637486.2016.1258044 Henderson, S., Magu, B., Rasmussen, C., Lancaster, S., Kerksick, C., Smith, P., Melton, C., Cowan, P., Greenwood, M., Earnest, C., Almada, A., Milnor, P., Magrans, T., Bowden, R., Ounpraseuth, S., Thomas, A., & Kreider, R. B. (2005). Effects of Coleus Forskohlii Supplementation on Body Composition and Hematological Profiles in Mildly Overweight Women. Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, 2(2). https://doi.org/10.1186/1550-2783-2-2-54 Keithley, J. K., Swanson, B., Mikolaitis, S. L., DeMeo, M., Zeller, J. M., Fogg, L., & Adamji, J. (2013). Safety and Efficacy of Glucomannan for Weight Loss in Overweight and Moderately Obese Adults. Journal of Obesity, 2013, 1–7. https://doi.org/10.1155/2013/610908 Amer, A., Breu, J., McDermott, J., Wurtman, R. J., & Maher, T. J. (2004). 5-Hydroxy-L-tryptophan suppresses food intake in food-deprived and stressed rats. Pharmacology, Biochemistry, and Behavior, 77(1), 137–143. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pbb.2003.10.011 Anton, S. D., Morrison, C. D., Cefalu, W. T., Martin, C. K., Coulon, S., Geiselman, P., Han, H., White, C. L., & Williamson, D. A. (2008). Effects of Chromium Picolinate on Food Intake and Satiety. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, 10(5), 405–412. https://doi.org/10.1089/dia.2007.0292 Nolan, R., Shannon, O. M., Robinson, N., Joel, A., Houghton, D., & Malcomson, F. C. (2020). It’s No Has Bean: A Review of the Effects of White Kidney Bean Extract on Body Composition and Metabolic Health. Nutrients, 12(5), 1398. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12051398 Sahlin, Kent. “Boosting Fat Burning with Carnitine: An Old Friend Comes out from the Shadow.” The Journal of Physiology , vol. 589, no. 7, 2011, pp. 1509–1510, doi:10.1113/jphysiol.2011.205815. Basak, S., & Duttaroy, A. K. (2020). Conjugated Linoleic Acid and Its Beneficial Effects in Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease, and Cancer. Nutrients, 12(7), 1913. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12071913 Wang, Y., Liu, Z., Han, Y., Xu, J., Huang, W., & Li, Z. (2018). Medium Chain Triglycerides enhances exercise endurance through the increased mitochondrial biogenesis and metabolism. PLOS ONE, 13(2), e0191182. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0191182 Lossow, K., Renko, K., Schwarz, M., Schomburg, L., Schwerdtle, T., & Kipp, A. P. (2021). The Nutritional Supply of Iodine and Selenium Affects Thyroid Hormone Axis Related Endpoints in Mice. Nutrients, 13(11), 3773. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13113773 Salve, J., Pate, S., Debnath, K., & Langade, D. (2019). Adaptogenic and Anxiolytic Effects of Ashwagandha Root Extract in Healthy Adults: A Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Clinical Study. Cureus, 11(12). https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.6466 McCarty, Mark F. “Pre-Exercise Administration of Yohimbine May Enhance the Efficacy of Exercise Training as a Fat Loss Strategy by Boosting Lipolysis.” Medical Hypotheses , vol. 58, no. 6, 2002, pp. 491–495, doi:10.1054/mehy.2001.1459. Thompson, Sharon V., et al. “Effects of Isolated Soluble Fiber Supplementation on Body Weight, Glycemia, and Insulinemia in Adults with Overweight and Obesity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials.” The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , vol. 106, no. 6, 2017, pp. 1514–1528, doi:10.3945/ajcn.117.163246. R/weightlossdiets on Reddit: My PhenQ Review 2024, https://www.reddit.com/r/weightlossdiets/comments/19dbr34/my_phenq_review_2024/. R/weightlossdiets on Reddit: Any idea about PhenQ reddit?, https://www.reddit.com/r/weightlossdiets/comments/19a5hh7/any_idea_about_phenq_reddit/. R/MusclesMonsters on Reddit: Boost Energy Levels and Reduce Food Cravings with Capsiplex BURN, https://www.reddit.com/r/MusclesMonsters/comments/113txmd/boost_energy_levels_and_reduce_food_cravings_with/. R/HealthTrendz on Reddit: Does Capsiplex work? Has anyone tried their Burn or Trim? Any real reviews, https://www.reddit.com/r/HealthTrendz/comments/1eoaqhg/does_capsiplex_work_has_anyone_tried_their_burn/. R/fatburningsupplements on Reddit: Hunter Burn: Detailed Product Review, https://www.reddit.com/r/fatburningsupplements/comments/1e5knhv/hunter_burn_detailed_product_review/. R/PCOSloseit on Reddit: Anyone tried Hourglass Fit or Hunter Burn? Reviews?, https://www.reddit.com/r/PCOSloseit/comments/1cbd8h9/anyone_tried_hourglass_fit_or_hunter_burn_reviews/. R/WeightLossNews on Reddit: PrimeShred: The Fat-Burning Supplement That Is Helping People Lose Weight and Feel Better, https://www.reddit.com/r/WeightLossNews/comments/17as8wu/primeshred_the_fatburning_supplement_that_is/ R/LifeCapsule on Reddit: Primeshred Review: Did This Fat Burner Actually Shred? (My Experience ), https://www.reddit.com/r/LifeCapsule/comments/1cxv66b/primeshred_review_did_this_fat_burner_actually/. R/LifeCapsule on Reddit: PhenGold Review: My Experience (After 2 Months!), https://www.reddit.com/r/LifeCapsule/comments/1cxvg28/phengold_review_my_experience_after_2_months/. R/WeightLossAdvice on Reddit: Phengold on backorder?, https://www.reddit.com/r/WeightLossAdvice/comments/10rrhri/phengold_on_backorder/.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.