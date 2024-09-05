How Long Does It Take for Ashwagandha to Work? A Closer Look

Ashwagandha is an ayurvedic herb celebrated for its adaptogenic properties. It is used to help manage stress, boost mental performance, and improve sleep quality. Ashwagandha products have become popular among people looking to improve their well-being naturally, although modern science is still exploring these benefits.

How long does it take for ashwagandha to work in different circumstances? You might start noticing benefits within 2 to 4 weeks. This guide examines ashwagandha's promised health benefits and discusses its effectiveness.

We’ll also review some of the top ashwagandha-containing weight loss supplements, such as Transparent Labs KSM-66, and help you find one for yourself.

What Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb used in traditional medicine, especially in Ayurveda. It comes from the root of the Withania somnifera plant and is popular for its ability to balance hormones and manage stress, indirectly aiding in weight loss.

Often referred to as "Indian ginseng," it’s prized for its benefits in reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and enhancing energy.

How Does Ashwagandha Work?

Ashwagandha’s power lies in its bioactive compounds withanolides. They play a crucial role in modulating the body's stress response, influencing neurotransmitter pathways and the endocrine system. This may help balance cortisol levels and promote a sense of calm and mental clarity.

How Long Does It Take for Ashwagandha To Work?

The effects of ashwagandha can vary from person to person, but generally, you might start noticing benefits within 2 to 4 weeks. For some, it might take a bit longer—up to 6 to 8 weeks—to experience its full effects. Consistency is key, so sticking with it daily is your best bet for seeing those calming and health-boosting results!

Does Ashwagandha Kick in Immediately?

Ashwagandha doesn’t typically kick in immediately. It’s more of a gradual process. You might feel some benefits, like reduced stress or better sleep, within a few weeks of consistent use. It’s all about giving your body time to adjust and absorb the herb’s effects.

6 Factors That Influence How Long It Takes for Ashwagandha To Work

With that in mind, it’s important to note that many factors are at play here, and we’ll discuss some of them below.

1. Form of Supplementation

Ashwagandha comes in several forms. There are capsules and tablets, which are super convenient and easy to take. You can also find it in powdered form, which you can mix into smoothies or teas. Ashwagandha tinctures are available for those who prefer a liquid option.

2. Quality of the Herb

The quality of ashwagandha is crucial for getting the best results. Look for supplements that use high-quality, standardized extracts, which ensure consistent potency and effectiveness. Check for products that list the percentage of withanolides, the active compounds in ashwagandha, as higher levels generally indicate better quality.

3. Freshness

Freshness matters when it comes to ashwagandha. A fresh supplement ensures that the active compounds, like withanolides, are at their most potent. Check the expiration date on the packaging to ensure it’s still within a reasonable range.

4. Dosage

Dosage plays a significant role in how quickly ashwagandha starts to work. Generally, taking the recommended dose consistently helps ensure you’re getting enough of the herb’s active compounds to see benefits. Finding the right balance, usually within the recommended range of 300-600 mg per day, is critical to seeing the best results at a reasonable pace.

5. Your Current Health and Wellbeing

Your overall health condition and stress levels can influence how quickly you notice the effects of ashwagandha. People with higher stress levels experience quicker relief, while others may take longer to notice changes.

6. Length of Use

It takes a few weeks of consistent use to start seeing benefits, with most people experiencing noticeable changes within 2 to 4 weeks. For some, it might take up to 6 to 8 weeks to fully experience its effects. Patience is vital, so sticking with it regularly is the best option.

How Do You Know Ashwagandha Is Working?

Signs that ashwagandha is working can be subtle at first. You might notice improved sleep quality first, reduced stress and anxiety levels second, then better physical performance, and finally enhanced cognitive functions. Some people find it helpful to keep a journal to track these changes.

How Much Ashwagandha Should I Take?

The optimal dosage for ashwagandha can vary depending on the desired effects and individual health conditions. Common dosages range from 300 mg to 600 mg per day. It is generally recommended to start with a lower dose and gradually increase it.

When Should I Take Ashwagandha?

The beauty of ashwagandha is its flexibility—it can be taken at any time of day. Some people prefer taking it in the morning to start the day with reduced stress, while others find it beneficial to take it at night for its sleep-enhancing benefits. The key is consistency, so choose a time that fits best with your routine and stick with it.

Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Answering how long does it take for ashwagandha to work for anxiety will differ from putting a finger on when you can expect it to impact your weight loss efforts. So, let’s discuss some of the benefits first!

Physical Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to boosting physical health. Here are a few major advantages it offers.

Enhanced Physical Performance

When it comes to enhanced physical performance, ashwagandha can be a game-changer as discussed in prominent subreddits like r/Supplements. It’s known to boost energy levels and improve endurance, which means you can push harder during workouts and recover faster [1]. Plus, it helps with muscle mass and strength, just like bulking pills, making your exercise routine more effective.

Improved Cardiovascular Health

Ashwagandha is great for heart health. It helps lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which can reduce your risk of heart disease [2]. Additionally, it’s known to help manage blood pressure, keeping your cardiovascular system in check. By supporting a healthy heart and reducing stress, ashwagandha can be a key player in maintaining overall cardiovascular well-being.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Ashwagandha’s anti-inflammatory properties are well-known. It contains compounds that help reduce inflammation throughout the body, easing symptoms of chronic conditions and speeding up recovery from injuries [3]. This can mean less pain and stiffness and a more comfortable, active lifestyle.

Mental Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha offers the following major mental health benefits:

Reduced Stress and Anxiety

It’s fair to note that ashwagandha is more famed for its mental health benefits. It helps lower cortisol levels, which are often elevated during stressful times [4]. By calming your mind and body, it can help ease feelings of anxiety and promote a more relaxed state. This makes it easier to manage daily stress and improve your mental well-being.

Enhanced Cognitive Function

Ashwagandha isn't just about stress relief; it's also known to give you a mental boost, making it a common ingredient in some of the best brain supplements. It enhances cognitive function by improving memory, focus, and mental clarity [5].

Ashwagandha may also help protect against cognitive decline and support overall brain health. So, if you’re looking to sharpen your thinking and stay mentally sharp, ashwagandha could be a great addition to your routine.

Improved Sleep Quality

If you're tossing and turning at night, ashwagandha might be worth a try. It helps regulate your body's stress response, leading to more restful and uninterrupted sleep [6]. By calming the mind and easing anxiety, it sets the stage for a night of quality rest.

Potential Side Effects

Now that we’ve covered ashwagandha benefits, we must note a couple of ashwagandha side effects.

Gastrointestinal Issues: Some people may experience stomach upset, diarrhea, or nausea when taking ashwagandha.

Allergic Reactions: Very rare, but possible symptoms include rash, itching, or swelling if you're allergic to the herb.

Interaction With Medications: Ashwagandha can interact with certain medications, such as sedatives or thyroid hormone treatments, potentially altering their effects.

Impact on Thyroid Function: It may affect thyroid hormone levels, which could be a concern for individuals with thyroid disorders.

Effects on Blood Sugar Levels: Ashwagandha may lower blood sugar levels, so individuals with diabetes or those on blood sugar-regulating medications should monitor their levels closely.

Top Ashwagandha Containing Weight Loss Supplements

We've selected a few top ashwagandha-containing supplements for weight loss below and reviewed them with pros and cons, ingredients, and pricing in mind.

1. Transparent Labs KSM-66 Ashwagandha

(credit: PR)

Transparent Labs KSM-66® Ashwagandha capsules are a great choice for a top-notch, organic ashwagandha supplement. Each capsule delivers a clinically researched dose of 600 mg of KSM-66®, the most thoroughly studied form of ashwagandha extract. It's standardized to contain 5% bioactive withanolides, ensuring you get a potent and effective product for your weight loss journey.

Pricing

1 Month: $19.99 or $17.99 if you subscribe

What Users Think

Transparent Labs KSM-66 Ashwagandha has garnered 4.43 stars from 84 reviews on its official website, highlighting its effectiveness as an ashwagandha supplement. Users are saying it helps with anxiety, improves sleep, enhances focus, and aids in better recovery. However, a few customers have expressed dissatisfaction, mentioning issues with not receiving the product and unhelpful customer support [7].

2. XWERKS ASHWA

(credit: PR)

XWERKS ASHWA taps into over 5,000 years of traditional use of ashwagandha as an herbal remedy to enhance the mind and body. As an adaptogen, XWERKS ASHWA helps the body manage and adapt to stress, promoting balance and well-being. This ancient herb supports resilience, helping to bring you back to a centered and calm state.

Pricing

1 Month: $19.00 or $18.05 for subscribers

What Users Think

Amazon users praise XWERKS ASHWA, especially highlighting that the gummies taste great and help them drift off to sleep [8]. Some also mention it seems to improve their thought process [9]. But, a few have noted they didn't notice any effects [10].

3. Onnit Alpha Brain Pre-Workout

(credit: PR)

Onnit Alpha BRAIN® Pre-Workout is packed with caffeine, amino acids, and ashwagandha, offering a powerful boost in mental focus and physical energy to maximize your workouts. This formula uses sweeteners from natural sources and is free from synthetic colors or dyes, making it a cleaner choice for your pre-workout routine.

Pricing

1 Month: $59.99 or $44.99 if you subscribe

What Users Think

Onnit Alpha Brain Pre-Workout has 78 reviews on its official website, with users praising its overall energy, motivation, and the enhanced focus it provides. However, some are not thrilled with the taste, describing it as unpleasant [11].

4. Hunter Evolve Hunter Focus

(credit: PR)

Hunter Focus is a cognitive enhancement supplement that uses tested ingredients like ashwagandha to give you a mental edge. Its scientifically optimized formula is designed to provide your brain with the essential nutrients it needs to perform at its peak when under pressure, especially during intense workouts.

Pricing

1 Month: $90

2 Months: $180

4 Months: $270

What Users Think

Hunter Focus user reviews are unavailable online or on their official website. It’s a good idea to check online forums for feedback or ask close acquaintances who have tried the product for their opinions.

FAQs on Ashwagandha

We address some commonly asked questions on ashwagandha and its top supplements.

How Does Ashwagandha Make You Feel After Taking It?

After taking ashwagandha, you might feel more relaxed and balanced. It often helps reduce stress and anxiety, so you might notice a calmer, more centered mood. Some people also experience improved energy levels and better sleep. The overall effect can be a more serene and focused state of mind, with enhanced resilience to stress.

How Can I Maximize the Effects of Ashwagandha?

To get the most out of ashwagandha, take it daily, as directed, to maintain steady levels in your system. Pair it with a healthy lifestyle: eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep to support overall wellness.

Does Ashwagandha Make You Sleepy?

Ashwagandha can have a calming effect, making you feel more relaxed or even a bit drowsy, especially if you take it close to bedtime. It helps reduce stress and anxiety, leading to better sleep quality. However, if you find it makes you too sleepy during the day, try taking it in the evening or adjusting the dosage.

How Long Does It Take for Ashwagandha To Work for Sleep?

For improving sleep, ashwagandha usually starts showing results within 2 to 4 weeks of consistent use. It helps regulate stress and anxiety, which may lead to better sleep over time.

How Long Does Ashwagandha Take to Work for Testosterone?

When it comes to boosting testosterone, ashwagandha typically shows noticeable effects within 6 to 8 weeks of consistent use. It works gradually by reducing stress and supporting hormonal balance.

How Long Does Ashwagandha Take to Work for Weight Loss?

You might start noticing effects within 4 to 6 weeks, as it helps by reducing stress and potentially balancing hormones. For best results, combine it with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

How Long Does It Take for Ashwagandha to Work: Final Thoughts

Incorporating ashwagandha into your health routine could be a game-changer. It offers a range of benefits, from stress reduction to cognitive enhancement and weight management support. But how quickly will you see results? It varies based on your metabolism and the specific benefits you're seeking.

Our deep dive into this adaptogenic herb highlights how ashwagandha's results may vary based on various factors. We also explored top supplements like Transparent Labs KSM-66 Ashwagandha, which enhances the herb's effectiveness. With a bit of patience and the right product, you'll be well on your way to reaping the full benefits of ashwagandha.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.