How to Focus With ADHD: Best Tips and Tricks to Try

It can be difficult trying to focus and get things done daily if you suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Adults with ADHD often have trouble concentrating, staying organized, and being clear about time amidst the chaos of their busy minds.

Despite this, people with ADHD can adopt methods to improve their focus and productivity, a topic that will be discussed later in this article. Learning to focus, building discipline, and understanding how to stay attentive and avoid distraction is critical in a professional setting, whether at work, school or during personal activities.

Keep reading to learn more about how to focus with ADHD, including tips and tricks to manage the condition and common questions people ask about it.

Signs of ADHD

ADHD is generally classified into 3 types according to the predominant symptom: hyper-active, attentive, or combined (the mix of both forms) [1].

1. Hyperactive

This kind of ADHD displays excessive energy and movement [1]. People with hyperactive-type ADHD generally display the following signs:

Wriggle, fidget, squirm, and are unable to sit still

Talk excessively

Be excessively noisy or always butting into conversations; may also interrupt others

Perpetually in motion: motor-driven

Have difficulty waiting their turn or interrupting others

2. Inattentive

Inattentive ADHD is one of the types of ADHD where one experiences a deficiency in attention and concentration [1]. People with this type of ADHD may:

Perform poorly in schoolwork or at work

Cannot pay attention to tasks or play at hand

Appear not to listen when spoken to directly

Do not follow through on instructions, fail to finish schoolwork or chores

Difficulty in orchestrating tasks and activities

Avoid or fail to engage in tasks requiring sustained mental effort

Misplace things at home or other places necessary for a task

Get sidetracked by irrelevant signals

Be forgetful in a routine task

3. Combined

Those who display symptoms of both hyperactive and inattentive types are said to have combined ADHD. That could manifest in symptoms such as:

Poor attention span

Hyperactivity

Impulsive actions

Each of the 3 broad types of ADHD conditions has its own challenges. Because of this, different strategies may be needed for effective management and treatment. While medications like Adderall are often prescribed, alternatives such as behavioral therapy, lifestyle adjustments, and natural Adderall alternatives can also play a key role in managing symptoms.

(credit: FitLiving design team)

How to Focus With ADHD? Effective Tips & Tricks

Focusing when you have ADHD can be challenging. The sections below explore strategies and techniques for improving concentration and productivity.

1. Create an Optimal Environment for Focus

People with ADHD need the best environment to focus. Your physical environment plays a major role in how well you focus and get things done. Certain strategies for how to focus with ADHD and stay on track with goals can be adopted to enhance their focusing ability and reduce the level of daily distractions.

Declutter Your Workspace

When you are struggling with ADHD, it is easy to get distracted, and a cluttered workspace can provide the perfect alibi for your further procrastination. The chaos that inspires your initial creativity can be more harmful than helpful in terms of overall focus. You can declutter your space by applying these tips:

Organize and avoid clutter inside the workspace

Consider using baskets or non-lidded containers for storage of shoes, hats, books, and clothes

Install a garbage can in every room for disposing of unnecessary stuff

Take 5-10 minutes each day where you just declutter and throw away or put things in their designated place

Putting certain items in specific areas is an easy way to help out with organization. That age-old saying of "a place for everything, and everything in its place" really does work, especially if you have ADHD.

Minimize Distractions

External distractions impede focus greatly for those with ADHD. In order to mitigate as many of these disruptions:

Have the desk face a wall, behind the doors and windows Minimize computer screen distractions by closing tabs you're not using and making important documents fullscreen Disable notifications and pop-ups on devices Install an app like RescueTime that can block certain websites during work hours Use the Pomodoro Technique by setting timers for 25 minutes of focused work sessions Put the phone on vibration mode or take off notifications

Additionally, have a dialogue with close friends and family about communication types and work practices. Add a ‘Focus Time’ sign on the door to minimize distractions from others.

Use Noise-Canceling Headphones

For the ADHD patient, it’s easy to struggle with auditory overstimulation in general [1]. This is echoed in research showing that eliminating background noise or wearing headphones when listening to music helps many individuals diagnosed with ADHD [2]. It is the first line of defense to have a pair of noise-canceling headphones because:

They help you disregard the background noise Studies have shown that even in the absence of music, using noise-canceling devices can help increase focus Doing so enables the user to establish a unique sound environment, likely helpful in communal settings

That said, noise-canceling headphones are different in that they isolate sound from your surroundings. But you should be wary of using them when it is important to remain alert about what's going on around you.

2. Implement Time Management Techniques

One key for individuals with ADHD is to feel sharp and productive and avoid frustration when trying to glue themselves in front of a screen or look at pages of text for an hour. If they used specific methods, their day-to-day planning would be better, and this would improve their ability to perform tasks.

Here are some practical strategies on how to focus with ADHD on tasks such as homework and manage time more effectively:

Use the Pomodoro Technique

One of the most well-known time management strategies is the Pomodoro Technique, which can also be advantageous for people with ADHD. It can also make you understand how to help a child with ADHD focus on solving problems in school. This strategy utilizes short, focused intervals of work followed by breaks—generally 25 minutes on and 5 minutes off. Here's how to implement it:

Choose a task to work on

Put the timer to 25 minutes and work on a task for precisely that time

Complete 1 "Pomodoro" cycle (25 minutes) and then take a 5-minute break

Take a longer break of 15–30 minutes after 4 Pomodoro cycles [2]

This is essential for time blindness, which many people with ADHD find difficult. Short work intervals make time more concrete, measurable, and easier to work with than the abstract concept of time [3].

The technique also prevents burnout, where someone may focus on a single task for such an extended amount of time that they neglect other important duties.

People who struggle with focusing for 25 minutes are allowed to change up the technique. Shorter work periods of 15–20 minutes or longer ones between 40–50 minute sessions, based on individual preferences and the nature of the task [3]. (credit: FitLiving design team)

Set Specific Time Blocks

Another powerful solution is to apply time blocking, a technique that works incredibly well when you have ADHD. Time blocking is the act of using your calendar to schedule blocks of time dedicated to different tasks throughout the day.

Here's how to implement time blocking:

Begin by jotting down a list of all tasks containing everything you need to get done and the events that are coming up

Schedule the unmovable commitments first, such as travel and transition time

Set aside time blocks for the most important tasks, making sure you are generous with your estimations

Realize the value of avoiding transitions in your work and bundling them instead.

When implementing time blocks, keep the following in mind:

You need to be honest with yourself about how much time each part of your plan will consume

Be sure to buffer time between the work tasks so that when something comes up out of your hand, you are able or ready for it

Set soft alarms or reminders to signal that business is over [4]

Use Visual Timers

Visual timers can be helpful for those with ADHD because they keep people on-task as time goes by. The appeal of these timers is that they act as a pictorial depiction of time passing.

The visual timer options that really work are:

Time Timer Plus: A physical timer that shows you the time remaining in a red pie countdown format, which makes it so simple and easy to understand how long it takes for each task [3]. Time Tracker Visual Timer and Clock: A "traffic light" timer that can be programmed to change from green to amber, then red over different time periods. Tel-Timer: This timer includes a voice that occasionally tells one how much time remains.

Benefits of Visual Timers for Anyone With ADHD

Helpful resource for measuring time spent on tasks and keeping us from being too absorbed in what we’re doing

They stand as a visual cue to remain focused on whatever it is that we are doing

Strengthen the concept of time and reduce time blindness in general over the long term [3]

Time management with ADHD can help you create a more structured day. The Pomodoro Technique, time blocking, and visual timing can help you overcome procrastination, improve focus, and increase productivity. Additionally, alternative treatments like nootropics, which are effective cognitive enhancers, may support focus and mental clarity for some individuals.

3. Utilize ADHD-Friendly Productivity Strategies

Implementing any of these strategies can help you overcome challenges with focus, organization, and time management, which can significantly impact productivity.

Break Tasks into Smaller Steps

One of the most important methods for how to focus with ADHD in school or at work is to break down complicated or tedious tasks. This method helps you overcome being overwhelmed, boosts your motivation, and increases productivity [2].

The thought of a big project like revamping a website could feel overwhelming and time-consuming. Breaking down the tasks into different steps and stages enables individuals to:

Identify where to start

Provide a better time estimate

Get a better concept of what “done” appears like

Get more frequent dopamine hits from the completion of several small tasks

To effectively break down tasks:

State the general goal with task type, deadline, and all necessary resources

Where necessary, break up larger projects and identify milestones

Divide the work into "sub-tasks" or parts of which it consists

Use To-Do Lists

When used well, a to-do list can be a powerful tool for adults with ADHD. A comprehensive system involves maintaining four types of lists:

The Short List: Most important things you need to get done that day

The Calendar: Appointments and projects with associated dates

The Long List: Things that won’t make it onto the shortlist or calendar

The Routine List: Routine things that are done at specific times

To start using this system:

Decide when you are going to work on time management each day.

Review and update the shortlist

Book a spot on the shortlist to look at it throughout your day

Try Body Doubling

Body doubling is a way to help individuals with ADHD focus better by doing work in the presence of someone else. This can be helpful in grounding the individual in reality and decreasing disturbances [3]. Advantages of body doubling include:

Making dull tasks less annoying

Easing feelings of being alone

Offering accountability and possible feedback

Boosting a sense of skill and self-belief

To implement body doubling:

Pick a quiet and independent partner

Try out in-person or online sessions

Test different times of day to see what suits you best

By using these ADHD-friendly productivity methods, people can enhance their focus, time management, and overall task completion rate. Not all techniques work for everyone, so it's crucial to try out different approaches and tailor them to personal needs to find an effective productivity system.

4. Incorporate Movement and Breaks

Here are some strategies to help you incorporate breaks and movement into your routine if you’re still figuring out how to focus with ADHD consistently:

Take Regular Movement Breaks

When you have ADHD, staying active and moving is super important to help keep symptoms in check. Taking short movement breaks can help someone struggling with how to focus on homework with ADHD get back on track and be more productive.

To incorporate movement breaks effectively:

Put yourself on a timer and work in focused bursts with movement breaks

Go for a short walk to the water fountain or stroll through your office

Alternatively, extend and perform some basic stretches or exercises

Try Fidget Tools

For people with ADHD, fidget tools can help them to find ways other than picking fights. They allow for a bit of tactile stimulation that satisfies the need to fidget without being too distracting. Fidget tools can help you master how to focus in class with ADHD, and the ones that work include:

Stress balls or putty

Fidget spinners (at home)

Bouncing on rubber bands from chair legs

Tiny toys that don't make noise to manipulate

While fidget tools are another key strategy for to help kids with ADHD focus in school, be sure to select options that are within the context of the environment and not interrupt others.

Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness techniques are often suggested when people ask how to focus with ADHD in a calm, grounded way. They can help train the brain of a person with ADHD to increase their self-regulation skills and ability to focus. Meditation is all about being in the current moment.

Some mindfulness practices to consider include:

Deep breathing exercises

Body scan meditations

Awareness of your environment

Short guided meditations

Research has also suggested that mindfulness training can improve attention-related cognitive abilities and performance in ADHD patients [4].

How the Lack of Focus Affects People With ADHD

Without the ability to stay focused, everything can become more challenging for individuals with ADHD. Here are four typical struggles people learning how to focus with ADHD without medication may face:

Academic Struggles: Missing deadlines or not completing assignments.

Workplace Difficulties : Failing to meet deadlines or making careless errors.

Relationship Hurdles : Struggling to keep conversations going or forgetting important dates.

Everyday Life Obstacles: Missing appointments or losing track of important items.

Recognizing these challenges is key to developing effective strategies and finding the right support.

Why Focusing With ADHD Is Challenging

Knowing what makes it difficult to focus with ADHD can aid in finding solutions that work:

The difference is that the ADHD brain is ever-active, so it does not keep them calm to harness control of focus and concentration on particular efforts.

Children, teenagers, and adults with ADHD often have problems with executive function—the ability to manage time, organize things, or make decisions on their own [3].

Those who suffer from ADD/ADHD are often without such "filters" protecting against environmental distractions.

Overlapping thoughts leads to internal distractibility and frequent topic-jumping in interactions or tasks.

Pinpointing these challenges and taking action using the strategies above will help individuals learning how to focus better with ADHD build environments that promote better focus & productivity.

When to Seek Professional Support to Address ADHD

While learning how to focus with ADHD can be useful, it's crucial to know when it's time to reach out for professional help. You might want to consult a healthcare provider or ADHD specialist if:

ADHD symptoms are severely disrupting your everyday life

Self-management techniques aren't giving you enough relief

You're dealing with other mental health issues like anxiety or depression

You need to consider adjusting your medication or exploring new treatments like natural supplements

A healthcare professional can offer a thorough evaluation and create a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs. By blending these strategies with an understanding of when to seek extra support, individuals with ADHD can enhance their focus and better handle their symptoms day-to-day.

FAQs on How to Focus With ADHD

Struggling to master how to focus with ADHD? Here are some common questions and answers to help you improve your attention:

Does ADHD Make It Hard to Focus?

ADHD makes it difficult to pay attention. It is often associated with difficulty focusing attention on long-term tasks. Those with ADHD may be more prone to distraction from external stimuli or tangential thoughts. This can impact the ability to enjoy studying or writing, work, attend school, and complete everyday tasks.

How Do I Improve My Focus With ADHD?

To improve focus with ADHD, create a distraction-free workspace and break tasks into manageable parts. Utilize tools like timers and planners for better time management. Regular breaks can help reset your attention. These tips can also help you master how to get a child with ADHD to focus without medication. But consult with a healthcare professional for personalized strategies and possible medication.

What Is a Coping Skill for ADHD?

One coping skill for ADHD is using calendars and timers to manage time. Incorporating physical activity can also help you learn how to focus with ADHD at work and decrease impulsive behaviors. Creating frequent practices for certain parameters can give a degree of predictability and reduce anxiety. Mindfulness practices can also increase focus and emotional regulation around work.

Is Life Harder With ADHD?

Life with ADHD can be especially challenging as unfocused, disorganized, and impulsive behavior often leads to troubles in school and problems at work, among other things. These problems can cause difficulties in school, work, and social situations. But many people with ADHD go on to lead successful, happy, and productive lives—if they receive adequate intervention or support.

How to Focus With ADHD: Conclusion

So, learning how to focus with ADHD is a journey to create the right environment, learn effective time management techniques, and use expert-crafted productivity strategies. Breaking tasks into smaller tasks, using visual timers, and taking movement breaks can help those with ADHD.

Finally, the most imperative thing to remember is that what works for one person may not work at all for another. Try many techniques, such as the ones suggested above, and see which ones seem best suited to your needs.

References

American Psychiatric Association. (2013). Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (5th ed.)

Pelham, W.E., & Fabiano, G.A. (2008). Evidence-based psychosocial treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology, 37(1), 184-214

Barkley, R. A. (2015). Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: A Handbook for Diagnosis and Treatment (4th ed.). Guilford Press

Zylowska, L., Ackerman, D. L., Yang, M. H., Futrell, J. L., Horton, N. L., Hale, T. S., Pataki, C., & Smalley, S. L. (2008). Mindfulness meditation training in adults and adolescents with ADHD: A feasibility study. Journal of Attention Disorders, 11(6), 737-746

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.