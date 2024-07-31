How to Improve Gut Health: 9 Proven Tips

Curious to know how to improve gut health? You're in the right place! Whether you're struggling with bloating or discomfort or simply want to feel more energized, we've got you covered.

In our guide, we’ll share practical tips on how to boost your digestive system. Discover the best foods, lifestyle habits, and supplements—such as Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens—that can help reset your gut.

Let's get started on your journey to a happier gut.

What Is Gut Health?

“Gut health” refers to the well-being of your digestive system. It's all about how your stomach, intestines, and other digestive organs work together: to break down food, absorb nutrients, and get rid of waste [1].

What Is Gut Microbiome?

Your gut microbiome is like a bustling city inside your digestive system—teeming with trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi [2]. They play a crucial role in digesting food, producing vitamins, and even influencing your mood and immune system. It's like a busy community that balances your gut and overall health.

Why Is Gut Health Important?

Gut health is very important because it affects so much more than digestion. Your gut—which includes your stomach and intestines—is like your body's second brain.

When your gut is happy and healthy, it can efficiently digest food, support your immune system, uplift your mood, and sharpen your mental clarity. Plus, you're more likely to feel energetic throughout the day.

What Are the Signs or Symptoms of Gut Health Issues?

When your gut isn't happy, it lets you know in different ways. Watch out for things like bloating after meals, irregular bowel movements (like diarrhea or constipation), frequent heartburn or acid reflux, bad breath, and sometimes, even unexplained weight changes.

Feeling gassy or experiencing cramps are often also signals that something’s wrong. Furthermore, skin problems like acne and eczema may also suggest digestive problems. If any of these sound familiar, it might be worth checking in with a doctor to see what's up with your gut.

How to Improve Gut Health: 9 Proven Tips

If you’re interested in mastering how to improve gut health naturally, you should nurture your body's natural balance in more ways than one.

1. Lower Your Stress Levels

Chronic stress can affect your gut health; practice relaxation techniques—like meditation or yoga—to calm your mind.

2. Get Enough Sleep

Yes, your gut needs rest, too! A lack of sleep can change the composition of your gut bacteria. That’s why you should try to get around 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep every night.

3. Eat Slowly

It’s not an eating contest; pace yourself while enjoying your meals. This will give your digestive system more time to break down the food properly.

4. Stay Hydrated

Water helps flush out toxins and supports digestion. As a result, it indirectly assists you in maintaining a “good” gut environment.

5. Take a Prebiotic or Probiotic

Probiotics are live microorganisms that can provide health benefits, while prebiotics are complex carbohydrates that those microorganisms in your gut can use as fuel [3]. To level up your gut health, you can take probiotic or prebiotic drinks or powders like Performance Lab Prebiotic, for example.

6. Check for Food Intolerances

Steer clear of food that you’re allergic or sensitive to, as it could irritate your gut or impair your digestion. Even worse, it might cause severe allergic reactions that could risk your health as well. That’s why it’s a practical idea to take an online test to discover food intolerances.

7. Eat Fiber-Rich and Probiotic-Packed Foods

Start by adding more food that’s packed with fiber and probiotics to your diet; they can feed the good bacteria in your gut.

8. Exercise Often

By being physically active, you can promote gut motility and better digestion—which helps make your microbiome more diverse.

9. Consider a Supplement

Certain supplements contain ingredients that support your gut health. For instance, Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens includes collagen and fermented ingredients for better digestion.

Types of Food for Good Gut Health

Wondering how to increase good bacteria in the gut naturally by changing what you eat? Find out how to improve gut health and bloating by including these food types in your daily diet: to support digestion, nutrient absorption, and your overall well-being.

High Fiber Foods

Some foods—like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes—are rich in fiber.

Fiber helps keep your digestive system working properly by adding bulk to your stool and supporting regular bowel movements. It also nourishes beneficial gut bacteria, which contribute to your gut’s health.

Garlic

Garlic isn't just for flavor; it also has prebiotic effects that can increase the growth of good bacteria in your gut [4]. This can help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora, which plays a role in your digestion and immune function.

Adding garlic to your diet can support gut health by promoting a diverse and thriving microbiome.

Fermented Foods

Certain foods—including yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi—undergo fermentation. During this process, beneficial bacteria break down sugars and produce lactic acid. Fermented foods are rich in probiotics, which are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your digestive system [5].

Collagen-Boosting Foods

Collagen is a protein that helps keep your gut lining intact. It also reduces bloating while relieving mild digestive problems [6]. Where can you get it? Well, foods like bone broth, chicken skin, and fish are rich in collagen.

Certain nutrients also support collagen production, such as vitamin C and amino acids (like proline and glycine). Plus, vitamin D supplements may also increase collagen synthesis [7]. You need a healthy gut lining to absorb nutrients better.

Supplements to Improve Gut Health

If you’re serious about supporting your digestive system, you can try collagen supplements that make it possible to practice how to improve gut health every day.

1. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

(credit: FitLiving design team)

To improve your digestion and fight skin aging, Clean Sourced Collagens generously packs five types of collagen (I, II, III, V and X). These come from four food sources, such as chicken, beef, eggshell, and fish. This Organixx supplement also contains fermented ingredients, which make it easier for your body to absorb and use the other nutrients in the formula.

Many customers have shared positive reviews about Clean Sourced Collagens. For example, a verified purchaser on the official Organixx website says it’s a good product that helps with her digestive system. While another verified buyer finds it a little pricey, she still describes it as great collagen [8].

2. Organifi Collagen

(credit: FitLiving design team)

The collagen supplement from Organifi combines five kinds of collagen. It features four food-based sources—such as beef, fish, eggshell, and of course, chicken bone broth (which provides the type of collagen you’ll find in your gut). Aside from enhancing your digestive health, it’s also designed to support your skin and hair health plus nail growth.

Many buyers have great things to say about Collagen by Organifi. To illustrate, one Trustpilot user likes the brand since it offers good quality powder drinks with minimal sugar content [9]. On the other hand, another Trustpilot user encountered a customer support issue when she tried to return a product [10].

3. Health Nutrition Premium Collagen Complex

(credit: FitLiving design team)

The Premium Collagen Complex supplement seems to include various collagen types based on its name, although the Health Nutrition website doesn’t list all the ingredients. As we discussed, a healthy dose of collagen can benefit your gut health. This product is also formulated to help make your skin more elastic and vibrant. Plus, the amino acids may protect and support your joints.

Although it’s challenging to find verified reviews for this supplement online, Health Nutrition does offer a money-back guarantee to put your mind at ease.

When Should You See a Doctor About Gut Concerns?

If you or a family member are dealing with gut issues that just won't quit, it's a wise idea to get a pro's take. Here are some signs that it’s time to visit your doctor:

Persistent Pain: If your belly feels like it's constantly in knots or you have ongoing cramps that won't ease up, it's time to get it checked. Weird Digestive Changes: Anything out of the norm—like sudden diarrhea or constipation that won’t go away—needs attention. Unexplained Weight Loss: Losing or gaining pounds without trying could signal that something deeper is going on with your gut. Blood in Your Business: Finding blood in your stool is a red flag. Don't wait: get it looked at pronto! Chronic Heartburn: If your heartburn is relentless and your medications aren't working, a doctor can help you find a better plan. Stubborn Bloating or Gas: Do you always feel like a balloon? Your doctor could pinpoint what's causing the bloating or too much gas. Family History of Gut Issues: If conditions like Crohn's disease or colon cancer run in your family, it's a good idea to get regular check-ups. Funky Food Reactions: Severe reactions to certain foods could point to allergies or intolerances that need managing.

When in doubt, trust your gut (pun intended!) and reach out to a healthcare professional. Your doctor has the expertise to pinpoint what's up and get you feeling better.

What should you do if your child’s or children’s digestive system isn’t in good condition? Take your kids to the pediatrician for a consultation. If your dog’s having digestive problems, bring your pet to the vet for a checkup.

FAQs on Gut Health

Still got questions about your digestive health? Perhaps we answered some of them below.

Can Medications or Certain Cancer Treatments Alter Gut Health?

Medications and some cancer treatments can definitely mess with your gut health. Certain meds—such as antibiotics, for instance—can wipe out good gut bacteria along with the bad… which might lead to digestive issues.

Cancer treatments like chemotherapy can also affect your gut… possibly causing diarrhea or nausea. Talk to your doctor about managing these side effects; discuss also the idea of using probiotics to help keep your gut in check.

Is There a Link Between Gut Health and Mental Health?

There's a fascinating connection between gut health and mental health. Your gut—often called the "second brain"—houses millions of neurons that “talk” to your actual brain.

This two-way communication influences your mood, stress levels, and even cognitive functions. When your gut flora (or microorganisms) are balanced, they produce neurotransmitters like serotonin, which assists in regulating your mood.

On the other hand, an imbalance (a.k.a. dysbiosis) can lead to mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression.

So, nurturing your gut health isn't just about digestion; it's also about supporting your mental well-being.

What Is the Fastest Way To Improve Gut Health?

The fastest way to boost your gut health is by eating a balanced diet rich in fiber, fruits, and veggies, while taking the best collagen supplement products that improve your digestion as additional support. This helps feed the good bacteria in your gut and keeps everything balanced and happy.

What Foods Heal Your Gut?

Foods that can heal your gut include yogurt with live cultures, fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut, and high-fiber foods like oats and beans. These foods support a healthy gut environment.

What Is a 7-Day Gut Reset?

A 7-day gut reset is a short-term plan to improve gut health; it focuses on eating whole, unprocessed foods and cutting out things like sugar and alcohol. This technique aids in jumpstarting better digestion and can reduce inflammation in your gut.

How Do I Reset My Gut?

To reset your gut, start by avoiding processed foods, sugary treats, and alcohol. Then, go for more fiber-rich foods, probiotics (like yogurt or kefir), and plenty of water. This assists in balancing your gut flora and enhancing your digestive health.

What Are the Signs of an Unhealthy Gut?

Signs of an unhealthy gut can include frequent bloating, gas, constipation or diarrhea, fatigue, and even mood swings or skin problems. Paying attention to these symptoms can help you address gut health issues early.

Why Does the Gut Microbiome Vary in Individuals?

The gut microbiome varies from person to person thanks to factors like diet, genetics, environment, and stress levels. These things influence which bacteria thrive in your gut, impacting your overall health and digestion.

Final Thoughts on How to Improve Gut Health

The human gut influences your health through its microbiome. This complex ecosystem plays a big role in supporting a robust immune system, maintaining your heart and brain health, enhancing your mood and sleep quality, and encouraging proper digestion.

By making lifestyle and dietary changes, you can foster an environment that encourages the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which already exist naturally.

If you’re wondering how to improve gut health even further, taking supplements that boost your digestive system—like Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens—can also help you.

References

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.