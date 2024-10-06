Instant Knockout Reviews 2024: Can It Effectively Burn Fat?

Losing weight can be difficult, especially if you’re struggling with a slow metabolism, overeating habits, or poor energy levels. Instant Knockout claims to help with all of these problems, but does it actually work?

We take a look at Instant Knockout reviews online and uncover this fat burner’s ingredients, benefits, side effects, costs, and more.

At the end of this review, you’ll be able to determine if it’s a good pick for you or whether the alternatives we have listed in this article are the way to go.

Quick Overview of This Instant Knockout Review

Here’s the scoop if you don’t have time to read through the details:

Pros

Includes ingredients that protect muscles

Contains natural fat-burning components

May curb excessive cravings

Has both capsules and meal replacement shakes available

Cons

Glucomannan may slow or reduce nutrient and medication absorption

Quick Verdict

Instant Knockout targets various aspects of weight loss, from helping reduce calorie intake to improving fitness levels. Judging by positive feedback from many who have tried it, it’s a sustainable solution and may increase your chance of long-term results.

What Is Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout is a natural fat burner and meal replacement program that aims to help people lose weight quickly and efficiently. The supplement and meal replacement shakes provide holistic support, helping reduce calorie intake to enhance muscle growth. Many claim it is one of the best weight loss supplements on the market, with minimal risk of side effects.

How Does Instant Knockout Work?

Instant Knockout Cut is a “cutting” supplement, meaning it helps you lose body fat while preserving muscle mass. Better yet, some of its ingredients can enhance physical fitness, supporting different fitness goals simultaneously. As genuine Instant Knockout reviews emphasize, the supplement is meant to complement a healthy, low-calorie diet and a regular exercise routine.

Its potential benefits appear to stem from:

Reduced calorie intake

Increased energy expenditure

Activation of energy-consuming fat tissue

Targeting of the body’s fat stores for energy production

Improved athletic performance

Antioxidant effects

Instant Knockout Main Ingredients

Instant Knockout supplement contains carefully selected ingredients to boost metabolism, curb cravings, and protect muscle mass during weight loss. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a fiber from the konjac plant that expands in water in your stomach. As this takes up space and creates a barrier, you may end up feeling more satisfied with smaller meals and snacks. It may, therefore, help you establish healthier eating habits.

Studies show that glucomannan can significantly contribute to weight loss in obese volunteers as long as they comply with the supplementation instructions. Participants who took the supplement consistently had lower fat percentage, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol. They did not lose muscle or bone strength [5].

Caffeine

Caffeine has several benefits, and many Instant Knockout reviews on weight loss emphasize its importance. It is powerful when dried and used as a supplemental extract most often in preworkout supplements. Plus, supplements do not contain the sugar and flavorings of commercially available drinks.

The hormones released from the effects of the caffeine ingredient can stimulate the breakdown of fat for energy [3].

Caffeine may thus improve athletic performance and combat fatigue, as well as enhance physical and cognitive performance, reaction speed, and accuracy [3].

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne contains capsaicin, the heat-inducing substance in chili peppers. Capsaicin is thermogenic and helps you burn fat for energy, but how does it work? Capsaicin increases the burning of body fat by raising the rate at which you use oxygen. It may help activate brown fat, the only type of body fat that uses up its energy stores to generate heat. Capsaicin is included in many OTC appetite suppressants [6].

Green Tea

Green tea is a triple threat, as it can promote weight loss, reduce hunger, and protect your muscle mass. It is another ingredient behind the reduced cravings reported in many Instant Knockout reviews. A clinical study on green tea extract found a small but significant reduction in weight and BMI among obese women, who fell from 31 to 30.6 over 12 weeks.

Even better, the average waist circumference dropped from 95.1 to 92.8cm, which is almost one inch. These benefits are thanks to green tea extract's ability to reduce the growth of new fat cells and increase fat-burning stress hormones.

As for preserving muscle mass, lab research shows that it may halve the amount of muscle loss during inactivity. This is because its antioxidant properties block some pathways associated with muscle loss. Green tea may even have some protective effect in low-calorie conditions, including cutting phases and weight loss regimens [7].

Black Pepper

Black pepper is often included in supplements to improve the absorption of other ingredients. However, as some Instant Knockout reviews point out, black pepper may have weight loss benefits too. It appears to work with a two-pronged approach: reducing fat absorption and turning up fat-burning pathways [8].

Lab research has demonstrated that black pepper extract may significantly affect body weight and the proportion of body fat. The fat mass percentage among treated animals was around 6.4%, compared to 20.8% in the control group. Although all animals were on a high-fat diet, the group given black pepper also had better markers of insulin sensitivity and cholesterol [8].

3 Most Important Instant Knockout Benefits

Let’s take a closer look at the benefits we’ve seen in Instant Knockout reviews to see how exactly it helps one get better results when in a cutting phase. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

1. Rapid Weight Reduction

Combining Instant Knockout pills with Complete meal replacement shakes may speed up weight loss.

Research demonstrates that very low-calorie diets, which the Complete meal replacement helps with, may increase weight loss by approximately nine pounds [1]. A very low-calorie ketogenic diet could be even more effective, and the Complete meal replacement shake contains ketones in the form of medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, which speeds weight loss itself [2].

2. Enhanced Athletic Performance

Some Instant Knockout fat burner reviews mention benefits such as improved energy, performance, and strength. Caffeine may enhance physical, motor, and cognitive performance, including reaction speed and accuracy. Moreover, it can boost energy and reduce perceived effort during exercise [3].

3. Smoother Cutting and Toning

Some of the Instant Knockout ingredients can help protect your muscles during fat loss. This allows for cutting and toning; green tea extract may help reduce the muscle mass lost during inactivity by half [4].

Additionally, the ketones in MCT oil may protect muscle tissue from breaking down while supporting the production of new tissue protein. Studies demonstrate that MCT oil may increase weight loss [2].

Potential Instant Knockout Side Effects

The most common side effect is an anxious or jittery feeling from its caffeine content, which may fade over time. However, you should avoid the supplement if you take narrow therapeutic index (NTI) medications and consult a healthcare provider if you take other meds, as glucomannan’s barrier effect can reduce their absorption.

Who Should Take Instant Knockout?

People who previously had difficulty losing weight by eating and exercising alone usually get the best results. Sometimes, their unwanted body fat was hard to lose despite their best efforts, cravings were impossible to ignore, or they just did not have the energy to exercise.

Instant Knockout is suitable for adult men and women who need such support, and since the capsule is made from vegetable cellulose, it could also work for vegans and vegetarians.

Instant Knockout Customer Reviews Online

Most Instant Knockout reviews online are positive. Many report serious weight loss in as little as a month and praise the product for doing what it says [[9]10]. However, it does not work for everyone, and some users report that they have seen no improved results [11]. Positive Instant Knockout reviews on Reddit are many, usually revolving around improved performance.

Instant Knockout Price and Offers

One month’s supply of Instant Knockout Cut costs $65, but most Instant Knockout reviews suggest you buy more to save money, whereas a four-month supply costs $195. Larger packages also include the Boss Shred program, featuring nutrition e-books and an exercise program.

The Pro Fighter Starter Shredding System, which includes the Cut supplement and Complete Shred pouches, costs $155 monthly or $355 if you choose a three-month supply.

Where to Buy Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout Cut and the Complete meal replacement shakes are only available from the official website. Many Instant Knockout reviews recommend buying from the manufacturer’s site to ensure you get an authentic product.

Instant Knockout Alternatives

If reading Instant Knockout reviews has led you to the conclusion that the supplement isn’t right for you, there are still options available. Let’s check them out below!

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

PhenQ does not contain glucomannan, so it may be a better alternative if you have to take NTI medications or are prone to nutrient deficiencies. It includes natural fat-burning ingredients that may boost cellular energy production and chromium for healthy sugar metabolism. However, some ingredients are part of proprietary blends, so their doses are unknown.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

BURN by Capsiplex is a practical alternative to Instant Knockout if you prefer a product with a money-back guarantee. Through Innoslim and other ingredients, BURN can also aid fat loss and muscle preservation. Furthermore, BURN is risk-free because it offers a 60-day guarantee, while Instant Knockout only has a 14-day return policy.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Hunter Burn is a gentler option for caffeine-sensitive people. Unlike Instant Knockout, its low-stimulant formula has no added caffeine, so it is less likely to cause jitters. Moreover, natural components like white kidney bean extract can block carbs to help lower your calorie intake.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

PrimeShred is a potent alternative if you prefer a supplement directly impacting fat-burning hormones. While it encourages weight loss in more ways than just Instant Knockout, this supplement also activates certain hormones that stimulate your fat cells to release fatty acids into the bloodstream through ingredients like Rhodiola rosea.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

CalmLean is a stimulant-free fat burner based on Capsicum annuum and ForsLean®, which boost fat metabolism and thermogenesis. It’s perfect if you prefer no stimulants or just want a long-term solution, as it focuses on sustainable weight loss and maintaining lean muscle mass.

Frequently Asked Questions in Instant Knockout Reviews

Here are some of the most popular questions people tend to ask in Instant Knockout reviews.

How Good Is Instant Knockout?

It’s a very solid solution for many, as all of Instant Knockout’s ingredients have clinical and laboratory support for use in weight loss supplements. The Complete meal replacement shake powder includes plant protein, MCT oil, chia seeds, and 26 vitamins and minerals.

How Long Does It Take to See Instant Knockout Results?

Based on the timeframes we’ve seen in studies on its ingredients, you may expect to see weight loss benefits from taking Instant Knockout within two to four weeks. Improved energy levels could become noticeable in several days. However, keep in mind that the results vary depending on many factors.

Is Instant Knockout Safe?

Instant Knockout is generally safe for most people, contributing to its positive reviews. However, due to its glucomannan content, it may not be right for you if you take NTI medications. Also, check if you are allergic to any of the ingredients before taking the supplement.

Who Uses Instant Knockout Weight Loss Supplements?

Instant Knockout is primarily aimed at gym enthusiasts and other athletes. However, most people struggling to lose weight with diet and exercise alone can also use it as one of the dietary supplements for weight loss.

Is Instant Knockout FDA Approved?

No, as dietary supplements do not need FDA approval for general wellness claims. It’s important to note that Instant Knockout only contains ingredients that are recognized by the FDA as safe.

How Much Caffeine Is in an Instant Knockout Serving?

A single Instant Knockout dosage of four pills contains 300 mg of caffeine, which is similar to the caffeine content of four six-ounce cups of coffee. However, Instant Knockout reviews do not typically report it as being too overstimulating.

Instant Knockout Review: Final Thoughts

The research behind the brand explains why Instant Knockout reviews are favorable. From increasing the rate at which fat is burnt for energy to protecting muscle and connective tissue during weight loss, Instant Knockout’s Cut and Complete may help you reach your fitness goals.

It’s likely a worthwhile investment for many users, but it’s important to do your due diligence and check if the supplement is right for you based on your needs and preferences.

