Magnesium Glycinate Benefits, Side Effects, Uses, & More

Magnesium glycinate benefits are manifold, making it a potent mineral supplement—especially if you’re struggling with symptoms of diabetes or inflammatory bowel disease. This bioavailable form combines magnesium with glycine, potentially increasing absorption.

For comprehensive health benefits, BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough stands out. It's best if you’re eating or taking much less than the magnesium required, with the RDA being 300-420 mg/day for most adults.

Curious to learn more about these benefits? Learn how magnesium glycinate supports lower blood pressure, improve bone health, and reduce migraine headaches.

9 Key Magnesium Glycinate Benefits

Magnesium glycinate is highly regarded for its potential health benefits. Here’s an in-depth review of its advantages: (credit: FitLiving design team)

1. Reduced Gastrointestinal Discomfort

One of the significant benefits of magnesium glycinate is its gentle effect on the stomach. Unlike other magnesium supplements, it is less likely to cause gastrointestinal side effects such as diarrhea or cramping, making it a preferred option for individuals with sensitive digestive systems [1].

2. Bone Health Support

Magnesium is essential for bone health, working in tandem with calcium and vitamin D3.

Regular intake of magnesium glycinate can help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women. Therefore, magnesium glycinate benefits for women include significant support for maintaining strong bones.

Research shows that higher magnesium intake is associated with higher bone mineral density and reduced bone turnover [2].

3. Cardiovascular Health

Magnesium plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy heart rhythm and regulating blood pressure. Magnesium glycinate can aid in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases by ensuring that magnesium levels are adequate to support heart health.

Experts say ingesting more magnesium has been linked to a reduction in sudden cardiac death and improved endothelial function [3].

4. Alleviation of Migraine Headaches

Bad headaches or persistent migraines? Magnesium glycinate might offer relief.

Some studies suggest that magnesium can reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. This makes it a valuable addition to the treatment regimen for individuals with chronic migraines. A study found that oral magnesium supplementation reduced the frequency, duration, and intensity of migraines by 41% [4].

5. Support for Muscle and Nerve Function

Magnesium glycinate supports healthy muscle and nerve function, which can be particularly beneficial for athletes and those experiencing muscle cramps or spasms [5].

As mentioned earlier, magnesium activates over 600 enzymes and is really important when it comes to DNA and RNA synthesis, cellular repair. All that plus maintaining the antioxidant status of cells, directly impacting muscle and nerve health.

6. Improvement in Sleep Quality

Magnesium glycinate benefits on sleep quality are well founded. This form of magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters involved in sleep, contributing to deeper, more restful sleep. Hence, the magnesium glycinate benefits for men or women on sleep quality are noteworthy for those struggling with insomnia or poor sleep patterns.

Supplementation of 500 mg of magnesium has been associated with significant improvement in sleep time, sleep efficiency, and a reduction in sleep onset latency [6].

7. Mental Health Benefits

Magnesium glycinate may also support mental health.

Emerging research indicates that magnesium can play a role in alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression. By improving the regulation of neurotransmitters, magnesium glycinate for anxiety may be an effective natural remedy for those looking to manage stress and mood disorders.

Doses ranging from 100 to 300 mg given multiple times per day have shown to rapidly improve symptoms in people with major depression [7].

8. Premenstrual Syndrome Relief

A notable magnesium glycinate benefit for women is its potential to alleviate symptoms of premenstrual syndrome or PMS.

Magnesium plays a crucial role in regulating mood and reducing physical symptoms associated with PMS. Studies have shown that magnesium supplementation can significantly reduce menstrual pain and improve mood changes, making it an essential supplement for many women [8].

9. Weight Loss

Being magnesium deficient means your body wouldn’t be optimal, which may slow your metabolism. Which magnesium is best for weight loss? Any magnesium, really, but we recommend magnesium glycinate for better absorption and because it’s not as harsh on the stomach.

Whether it's improving sleep, reducing anxiety, or supporting heart health, magnesium glycinate stands out as a versatile and highly effective supplement.

Side Effects of Magnesium Glycinate

The benefits of taking magnesium supplements are widely recognized, but it's crucial to understand potential magnesium glycinate side effects to ensure safe consumption.

While generally well-tolerated, some might experience stomach upset or diarrhea. Taking this supplement with meals can often mitigate these issues.

A severe allergic reaction to magnesium glycinate is rare.

However, if you experience rashes, itchiness, swelling (especially around your face, tongue, or even throat), nausea or dizziness, or breathing difficulties, seek immediate medical attention.

This list isn't exhaustive, so if you notice other unusual effects, contact your doctor or pharmacist promptly.

Are You Magnesium Deficient? Symptoms and Causes

Research suggests that about 50% of people in the United States have a magnesium deficiency. The Recommended Dietary Allowances for magnesium vary by age and gender, with adults typically requiring between 310 mg and 420 mg per day [10].

Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Fatigue

Muscle cramps

Abnormal heart rhythms

Seizures

Common Causes of Magnesium Deficiency

Alcohol use

Chronic diarrhea

Uncontrolled diabetes

Malabsorption syndromes

Certain medications

Should You Take Magnesium Glycinate for Magnesium Deficiency?

Magnesium helps your body with a ton of functions and everyday processes, from keeping your muscles relaxed to regulating your blood sugar. Problem is, sometimes, life gets in the way and you end up not really eating what you need for your daily magnesium intake. This is where magnesium glycinate comes in.

Can You Take Too Much Magnesium Glycinate?

Asking your doctor “how much magnesium glycinate should I take” is a really good question to ask to avoid taking too much.

While magnesium supplements are safe for most healthy adults, taking too much can lead to adverse effects. Signs of excessive intake of magnesium include nausea, abdominal cramping, and diarrhea. In extreme cases, high doses might cause more severe issues such as irregular heartbeat or cardiac arrest.

It's recommended to adhere to the dosage instructions provided by healthcare professionals.

Typically, the benefits of magnesium glycinate are seen at doses around 200-400 mg per day, though individual needs may vary. Consulting a doctor can help tailor the dosage to your specific requirements, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.

What Are Natural Sources of Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate benefits have become a hot topic among health enthusiasts. Where can you naturally find magnesium? In food, of course!

Dietary Sources

Many people don't meet the recommended daily intake of magnesium—400–420 mg for men and 310–320 mg for women. While there’s no such thing as magnesium glycinate foods (or whole food items that specifically contain that exact mineral combination), plenty of delicious foods are rich in actual magnesium [11].

Key Magnesium-Rich Foods

Green Leafy Vegetables : Spinach, a powerhouse of magnesium, delivers 78 mg per half-cup of boiled spinach. This green marvel not only supports bone health but also bolsters your immune system. Other leafy greens, like kale and Swiss chard, also contribute to your daily magnesium intake.

Nuts and Seeds : A handful of pumpkin seeds, with a whopping 156 mg of magnesium per ounce, can significantly boost your levels. Chia seeds, almonds, and cashews also rank high, making them ideal snacks to integrate into your diet.

Legumes and Beans : Black beans, with 60 mg per half-cup, and edamame, offering 50 mg per half-cup, are excellent plant-based sources. Incorporating these into soups, stews, or salads can enhance your magnesium intake efficiently.

Whole Grains : Whole grains such as brown rice (42 mg per half-cup) and whole wheat bread (23 mg per slice) are not only rich in fiber but also in magnesium, supporting digestive health and energy levels.

Fortified Foods : Certain breakfast cereals are fortified with magnesium, providing around 42 mg per serving. These can be a convenient way to start your day with a magnesium boost.

Dairy and Alternatives : Plain yogurt and soymilk each provide about 42 mg and 61 mg per cup, respectively. These are excellent choices for those seeking non-meat sources of magnesium.

Fish and Meat : Salmon and halibut, each offering around 24 mg per 3 ounces, are great additions to a balanced diet, contributing to your overall magnesium intake.

Fruits and Vegetables : Avocado (22 mg per half-cup), banana (32 mg per medium fruit), and broccoli (12 mg per half-cup) are easy to incorporate into meals and snacks, enhancing magnesium levels while providing other essential nutrients.

Should You Take Magnesium Glycinate Supplements?

If you can't meet your daily magnesium needs through food alone, try taking a supplement. Magnesium glycinate is well-absor and generally well-tolerated, making it a good choice. Just make sure you don’t take it with zinc since it might reduce magnesium absorption [12].

How to Use Magnesium Glycinate Supplements

Magnesium glycinate supplements are available in pill or powder form. It is best to take these supplements with food to reduce the risk of stomach upset. If you are on medication, consult with a healthcare professional to avoid potential interactions.

Typical dosages range from 310 to 420 mg per day for most adults, but individual needs may vary based on age, sex, and health conditions. Always follow the dosage instructions provided by your healthcare provider or the product label.

If you have diabetes or inflammatory bowel disease, magnesium glycinate might help. It is also recommended if you like your alcohol or if you’re on medications that may deplete magnesium levels.

What Are the Best Magnesium Supplements for You?

Still wondering which magnesium is best for you? Let's break down some of the best options.

1. BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

(credit: FitLiving design team)

BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough is a leading magnesium supplement known for its comprehensive formulation.

Unlike many other products, it includes all seven critical forms of magnesium: Magnesium Chelate, Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Bisglycinate, Magnesium Malate, Magnesium Sucrosomial, Magnesium Taurate, and Magnesium Orotate.

Price

1 bottle for $40; subscribe for $35

3 bottles for $120; subscribe for $29

5 bottles for $200; subscribe for $136

Free Shipping for orders $90+ (US)

Get 5 e-books valued $95 for Free on orders $150+

Free gift for orders $400+

What Customers Say About BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Amazon customers rave about the product's effectiveness in improving sleep and reducing anxiety. Ida Burns, a verified purchaser, notes significant improvements in her sleep quality post-hiatal hernia surgery. However, some users, like Erika Brown, mention side effects such as diarrhea, highlighting the importance of starting with a lower dose to gauge individual tolerance [13].

2. Organixx Magnesium 7

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Organixx Magnesium 7 offers a comprehensive solution for those seeking the diverse benefits of magnesium. This supplement combines seven distinct forms of magnesium, each known for specific health benefits, ranging from muscle recovery to improved sleep.

What sets it apart is how the formula is chelated, ensuring that your body effectively absorbs and utilizes the magnesium.

Price

One-time Purchase : $39.95

Subscribe & Save : $33.96 (15% Off + Free Shipping)

2 Bottles : $66.22 (17% Off + Free Shipping)

3 Bottles : $94.23 (21% Off + Free Shipping)

6 Bottles : $178.26 (26% Off + Free Shipping)

What Customers Say About Organixx Magnesium 7

Customers on Amazon have praised Organixx Magnesium 7 for its effectiveness in promoting better sleep, reducing anxiety, and aiding muscle recovery. A recurring theme in reviews is the comprehensive nature of the product, which includes multiple forms of magnesium to address various health concerns.

Some customers, however, have noted issues with shipping times, which have affected their overall experience [14].

3. Organifi Essential Magnesium

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Organifi Essential Magnesium features high-absorption magnesium glycinate, offering a potent 150 mg per serving. It's designed to support various bodily functions, including bone strength, muscle health, and nerve communication. This supplement is ideal for those looking to enhance their natural cellular energy and overall vitality.

Price

1 bottle : $34.50 (Save 13.04% - $30.00)

3 bottles : $103.50 (Save 33.22% - $71.85)

6 bottles : $207.00 (Save 37.99% - $135.12)

One-time purchase : $30

Subscription : $27 every month (10% off)

What Customers Say About Organifi Essential Magnesium

Organifi Essential Magnesium has garnered mixed reviews on Amazon. Steven Bardi praised its ability to aid in sleep and muscle recovery post-workout, while Ashley Evans highlighted its effectiveness in improving sleep quality.

We also found some customers who didn’t like it. Patella and Sheri reported adverse effects, noting it did not meet their expectations for mood and sleep improvement.

Despite the mixed feedback, the majority of reviews indicate a positive experience with the product's magnesium glycinate benefits [15].

FAQs About Magnesium

Let's address some pressing questions about magnesium:

What Is Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate is a highly bioavailable form of magnesium, created by combining magnesium with the amino acid glycine. This combination boosts absorption and minimizes gastrointestinal side effects, making it ideal if you have or suspect magnesium deficiencies [9].

Magnesium plays a crucial role in over 600 enzymatic reactions within the body, critical for DNA and RNA synthesis, cellular repair, and maintaining antioxidant status. This mineral supports bone and muscle function and aids in the activation of vitamin D, which regulates calcium and phosphate homeostasis for bone health [16].

What Is Magnesium Glycinate Best For?

Magnesium glycinate is not that harsh on the gut. It's also great for reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and easing muscle cramps. Ideal for sensitive digestive systems, this form is gentle and effective.

Is It Safe to Take Magnesium Glycinate Every Day?

Yes, daily magnesium glycinate is generally safe for most. Consult your doctor to avoid interactions with other meds or supplements. Adults should stick to under 400 mg. Higher doses might help with certain conditions like high blood pressure, but only exceed 350 mg if advised by a healthcare provider.

Which Is Better, Magnesium Citrate or Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate vs citrate? Both forms are beneficial, depending on your needs.

Magnesium citrate is good for general health and digestive support. It acts as a laxative by drawing water into the intestines.

Magnesium glycinate promotes calmness and relaxation. It is also better absorbed by the body, aiding muscles and organs effectively. It helps with sleep, muscle relaxation, and mood.

What Happens to Your Body When You Take Magnesium Glycinate?

The moment you take the mineral supplement, magnesium glycinate starts acting on your body, providing support for blood pressure, cardiovascular health, nerve and muscle function, and even symptoms of stress and anxiety. For women specifically, it may help with premenstrual syndrome and menopause.

Final Word on Magnesium Glycinate Benefits

Magnesium keeps your muscles, bones, and nervous system in peak condition. Regularly eating green leafy vegetables, beans, lentils, seeds, and nuts helps meet your daily magnesium needs.

If your diet falls short, you can always try talking about magnesium glycinate supplements like BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough with a healthcare professional. This form of magnesium is known for its gentle and effective absorption, making it an excellent option to boost your magnesium levels.

References

Aniebo Umoh, E., Obembe, A. O., Ikpi, D. E., Ekpenyong Eniang-Esien, O., Okon Asuquo, J., & Effiom-Ekaha, O. O. (2023). Effect of chronic administration of magnesium supplement (magnesium glycinate) on male albino wistar rats' intestinal (Ileum) motility, body weight changes, food and water intake. Heliyon, 9(8), e19042. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e19042 Ryder, K. M., Shorr, R. I., Bush, A. J., Kritchevsky, S. B., Harris, T., Stone, K., Cauley, J., & Tylavsky, F. A. (2005). Magnesium intake from food and supplements is associated with bone mineral density in healthy older white subjects. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 53(11), 1875–1880. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1532-5415.2005.53561.x Byrne, J., Murphy, C., Keogh, J. B., & Clifton, P. M. (2021). The Effect of Magnesium Supplementation on Endothelial Function: A Randomised Cross-Over Pilot Study. International journal of environmental research and public health, 18(15), 8169. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18158169 Yablon LA, Mauskop A. Magnesium in headache. In: Vink R, Nechifor M, editors. Magnesium in the Central Nervous System [Internet].. Adelaide (AU): University of Adelaide Press; 2011. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507271/ Volpe S. L. (2015). Magnesium and the Athlete. Current sports medicine reports, 14(4), 279–283. https://doi.org/10.1249/JSR.0000000000000178 Abbasi, B., Kimiagar, M., Sadeghniiat, K., Shirazi, M. M., Hedayati, M., & Rashidkhani, B. (2012). The effect of magnesium supplementation on primary insomnia in elderly: A double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial. Journal of research in medical sciences : the official journal of Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, 17(12), 1161–1169. Eby, G. A., & Eby, K. L. (2006). Rapid recovery from major depression using magnesium treatment. Medical hypotheses, 67(2), 362–370. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mehy.2006.01.047 Facchinetti, F., Borella, P., Sances, G., Fioroni, L., Nappi, R. E., & Genazzani, A. R. (1991). Oral magnesium successfully relieves premenstrual mood changes. Obstetrics and gynecology, 78(2), 177–181. Schuette, S. A., Lashner, B. A., & Janghorbani, M. (1994). Bioavailability of magnesium diglycinate vs magnesium oxide in patients with ileal resection. JPEN. Journal of parenteral and enteral nutrition, 18(5), 430–435. https://doi.org/10.1177/0148607194018005430 Institute of Medicine (US) Standing Committee on the Scientific Evaluation of Dietary Reference Intakes. Dietary Reference Intakes for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Fluoride. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 1997. 6, Magnesium. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK109816/ Magnesium. (2023, October 17). Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS). https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Magnesium-HealthProfessional/ Spencer, H., Norris, C., & Williams, D. (1994). Inhibitory effects of zinc on magnesium balance and magnesium absorption in man. Journal of the American College of Nutrition, 13(5), 479–484. https://doi.org/10.1080/07315724.1994.10718438 Amazon.com: Customer reviews: Magnesium breakthrough supplement - Has 7 forms of magnesium: Glycinate, malate, citrate, and more - Natural sleep and brain supplement - 60 capsules. (n.d.). Amazon.com. Spend less. Smile more. https://www.amazon.com/Bioptimizers-Magnesium-Breakthrough-Inflammation-Problems/product-reviews/B07YN973PR/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_viewpnt_rgt?filterByStar=critical&pageNumber=1 Amazon.com: Customer reviews: Organixx magnesium supplement, natural calm magnesium capsules for sleep support, muscle recovery, with vitamin B6 and manganese citrate and Glycinate, high absorption, vegan, non GMO (60 count). (n.d.). Amazon.com. Spend less. Smile more. https://www.amazon.com/Organixx-Magnesium-Absorption-Supplement-Manganese/product-reviews/B08ZBGPGZ9/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_viewpnt_rgt?ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews&filterByStar=critical&pageNumber=1 Amazon.com: Customer reviews: Organifi essential magnesium Glycinate supplement for bone support and muscle health, 150mg, 60 vegan capsules. (n.d.). Amazon.com. Spend less. Smile more. https://www.amazon.com/Organifi-Essential-Magnesium-Glycinate-Supplement/product-reviews/B0C4ZJX5RM/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews de Baaij, J. H., Hoenderop, J. G., & Bindels, R. J. (2015). Magnesium in man: implications for health and disease. Physiological reviews, 95(1), 1–46. https://doi.org/10.1152/physrev.00012.2014

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.