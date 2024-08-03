Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Which Is Your Best Fit? Differences, Benefits & Top Supplements

You’re in the right place if you’re trying to decide between magnesium glycinate and citrate. Both are stellar for boosting muscle support, bone health, and overall well-being. But what sets them apart, and which one is right for you?

In this article we’ll compare magnesium glycinate vs citrate, highlighting their usage, tolerance, similarities, and differences. We’ll also explore top magnesium supplements, like BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough, and discuss factors to consider before buying them.

What Is Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate is a kind of magnesium that's super easy for your body to absorb. Why? Because it’s combined with glycine, an amino acid that helps it glide right into your system. It's become popular because it's gentle on the stomach, making it a top pick for sensitive digestive systems.

Plus, it keeps your magnesium levels just right without the annoying side effects like diarrhea or an upset stomach. It’s like the smooth operator of magnesium supplements.

Benefits of Magnesium Glycinate

This form of magnesium brings some real impressive perks to the table. Here are common magnesium glycinate benefits:

First, it's great for relaxing your muscles and easing cramps . Thanks to the glycine, it absorbs well and helps calm tense muscles.

Then, there's blood sugar control —magnesium is critical in managing glucose metabolism and insulin function, keeping those sugar levels in check.

For mental health, it’s a game changer, too; it boosts serotonin production, which can help reduce anxiety and depression symptoms .

Struggling with sleep? Magnesium glycinate also helps regulate neurotransmitters like GABA, promoting a calm brain and better sleep .

Let’s not forget about bone health; magnesium glycinate may help manage calcium and vitamin D, both essential for strong bones .

What Is Magnesium Citrate?

Magnesium citrate is a type of magnesium that’s bonded with citric acid, which boosts its water solubility. This combo makes it easier for your body to soak up the magnesium. It’s mainly known for its effectiveness in treating digestive woes, especially constipation because it works quickly.

Compared to magnesium glycinate, which is gentler and more about maintaining steady magnesium levels, magnesium citrate gets into action faster, making it a go-to for quick relief. Magnesium citrate is your best bet if you need a speedy solution to digestive issues.

Benefits of Magnesium Citrate

Magnesium citrate packs a punch with several health benefits that are worth noting:

For muscle function and recovery , it's right up there with magnesium glycinate—both are champs at supporting muscle health and preventing hand or leg cramps, which is especially crucial for athletes.

A standout feature of magnesium citrate is its prowess in combating constipation . If you've ever felt the discomfort of occasional constipation, you know how welcome effective relief can be; magnesium citrate helps smooth things along for easier bowel movements.

Additionally, this form of magnesium is essential for nerve health . It helps regulate nerve impulses, potentially reducing the risk of neurological issues.

For those needing a boost in energy , magnesium citrate supports your body's energy-making processes, which can help fend off fatigue.

Lastly, it’s great for your heart, too , helping to manage blood pressure and supporting overall cardiovascular health.

Factors to Consider When Buying Magnesium

When you're in the market for a magnesium supplement, whether magnesium glycinate vs oxide vs citrate, there are a few key things to keep in mind to ensure you pick the right one for your needs.

First, the dosage is super important —follow the instructions and pick a supplement that gives you the right amount of magnesium. If you're unsure, chatting with a healthcare pro might be a good idea.

Next, focus on purity and quality . Look for products without unnecessary additives, fillers, or artificial ingredients. The cleaner, the better, especially when comparing magnesium glycinate vs citrate vs oxide.

Since you’ll be taking it regularly, choose a form that you prefer, like capsules, tablets, powders, or liquids—whatever fits best into your routine.

Bioavailability is also crucial ; you want a form of magnesium that your body can easily absorb. Magnesium glycinate and citrate are both known for their high bioavailability, which means your body can make the most out of them.

Lastly, think about your specific health goal s. What are you hoping to achieve with magnesium? Make sure the product you choose aligns with these goals to get the most benefit from your supplement.

How to Take Magnesium Supplements: Tips

Thinking about taking magnesium supplements? Here's a quick guide to do it right:

Always take them with a meal —this increases absorption and eases any tummy troubles you might have.

Remember to stay hydrated , too. Drinking plenty of water enhances your body's ability to absorb magnesium and prevents dehydration.

Try to take your supplements at the same time each day ; consistency is key to reaping the full benefits.

Keep an eye on how you feel after taking them , and don't hesitate to adjust the dose or switch types if needed.

Magnesium Citrate vs Magnesium Glycinate: Differences

Now that we've discussed the significant benefits of these magnesium forms, it's important to highlight their primary differences.

Usage

When choosing between magnesium supplements, it’s all about what you need. Magnesium glycinate is the go-to for a peaceful night's sleep thanks to its calming effects. And if you’re looking for a boost in energy, muscle recovery, or digestive support, magnesium citrate might be your best bet.

Magnesium glycinate is especially popular among those weighing their options for which magnesium is suitable for weight loss between citrate and glycinate. So, think about what your body needs most, and pick the type that suits you best.

Digestive Tolerance

Magnesium supplements are not one-size-fits-all when it comes to digestive tolerance. Magnesium glycinate is often a favorite for those who might experience side effects like diarrhea; it's generally gentler on the stomach.

On the other hand, magnesium citrate might be the solution for constipation—it's known for helping things move along.

Is It Better To Take Magnesium Citrate or Glycinate?

Deciding between magnesium citrate and glycinate comes down to your personal health goals and needs. As we've touched on, each type has its benefits, so think about what you want to achieve—better sleep or improved digestion.

Chatting with a healthcare professional can be helpful if you're stuck on which to choose. They can guide you to the best option that aligns with your lifestyle and health objectives.

The Best of Both Worlds: A Magnesium Blend

If you're looking for a magnesium powerhouse, we recommend a blend of magnesium glycinate and citrate. This combo brings together the best of both worlds—high bioavailability from glycinate and digestive support from citrate.

Opting for a blended supplement can be a fantastic way to boost your overall health while tackling multiple concerns simultaneously. It’s like getting a 2-for-1 deal that keeps your body feeling great.

Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Best Supplements

Let's take a closer look and compare some of the top magnesium supplements in the market today.

1. BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough - Best Overall

Money-Back Guarantee: 1 year

Return Policy: 1 year

Cost Per Dosage: $1.67

Pros

High absorption and bioavailability

Promotes muscle and heart health

A 365-day money-back guarantee

Supports sleep quality and stress reduction

7 different forms of magnesium inside

Cons

Relatively costly to other magnesium supplements

Overview

BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough takes a unique approach to magnesium supplementation by packing 7 different types of magnesium into 1 formula. This isn’t just about variety; each type is chosen for its high absorbability and effectiveness, which might be a step up from supplements that stick to just 1 form. By covering more bases, this product aims to enhance everything from muscle relaxation and better sleep to boosting your overall health.

Key Ingredients

Magnesium Chelate: Highly absorbable, promoting better magnesium levels in the body [1].

Magnesium Citrate: Commonly used for its laxative effect and ability to alleviate constipation [2].

Magnesium Bisglycinate: Known for its calming effects, it helps reduce anxiety and promote relaxation [3].

Magnesium Malate: Often used for boosting energy levels and improving muscle function [4].

Magnesium Taurate: Recommended for heart health due to its potential to improve cardiac function and blood pressure [5].

Magnesium Sucrosomial: Provides a form of magnesium that is gentle on the stomach and easily absorbed [6].

Pricing

1 Bottle: $40

3 Bottles: $99

5 Bottles: $160

You can subscribe and save 12% on any order option.

User Reviews

BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. Many users praise it for improving their sleep quality and easing stomach issues, considering it worth the price for a good night's rest [7]. However, one or two users report severe adverse reactions, including breathing difficulties and a significant drop in blood pressure [8].

2. Organixx Magnesium 7 - Best for Bone Health

Money-Back Guarantee: 1 year

Return Policy: 1 year

Cost Per Dosage: $1.33

Pros

Supports sleep, mood, and muscle function

Free from stimulants, synthetic ingredients, and allergens

Includes vitamin B6 and manganese citrate

7 highly bioavailable forms of magnesium

Cons

Outcomes vary on an individual basis

Overview

Organixx Magnesium 7 supports your body in multiple ways, starting with bone health. It may also help with muscle recovery, relaxation, and sleep quality. It’s a full-spectrum daily magnesium supplement that boasts 7 forms of elemental magnesium, all packed into vegan capsules. This blend is clean and straightforward, with no GMOs, fillers, preservatives, or additives.

Key Ingredients

Magnesium Chelate: Enhances absorption and bioavailability, effectively maintaining muscle and nerve function [1].

Magnesium Glycinate: Known for its calming effects, it helps reduce anxiety and promote better sleep [3].

Magnesium Aspartate: Supports energy production and the activation of essential enzymes in the body when combined with zinc [9].

Magnesium Malate: Often used for its ability to relieve fatigue and muscle pain [4].

Magnesium Orotate: Believed to support heart health and improve athletic performance [10].

Vitamin B6: Enhances the body's ability to utilize magnesium and is essential for mood regulation and brain health [11].

Pricing

1 Bottle: $39.95

2 Bottles: $77.90

3 Bottles: $110.85

6 Bottles: $209.70

You can save 15% on all your orders by subscribing.

User Reviews

On Amazon, Organixx Magnesium 7 receives mixed reviews. On the positive side, users report that it helps with muscle relaxation, sleep, and even hair and skin health, and they appreciate that it dissolves easily, making it convenient to add to tea [12] [13]. On the other hand, some users find it unhelpful for sleep and note that it causes constipation, experiencing the opposite of the intended effects [14].

3. Organifi Essential Magnesium - Best for Sensitive Stomach

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Return Policy: 60 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.5

Pros

Supports bone health and muscle function

Easy on the digestive system

Contains magnesium glycinate

Free from gluten, soy, and dairy

Cons

Relatively lower magnesium compared to competitors

Overview

Organifi Essential Magnesium is crafted with your stomach in mind—perfect for sensitive digestive systems. It delivers a daily dose of high-absorption magnesium in easy-to-swallow capsules that are gentle on your digestion yet provide robust support for both body and mind.

Key Ingredients

150 mg Magnesium Glycinate: Enhances muscle and nerve function, supports a healthy immune system, and improves sleep quality [3].

Pricing

1 Bottle: $30

3 Bottles: $71.85

6 bottles: $135.12

Organifi Essential Magnesium Organifi Essential Magnesium offers a 10% discount on their official website.

User Reviews

Reviews for Organifi Essential Magnesium are mixed on Amazon. Positively, users report that it helps them wind down and sleep through the night, and they feel noticeably less sore after workouts [15]. On the downside, some users experienced stomach issues after taking it [16].

4. Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate - High Absorption

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.29

Pros

Suitable for sensitive stomachs

Supports nerve function

High absorption rate

Promotes muscle relaxation

Cons

Can only be purchased from the official website

Overview

Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate shines because it absorbs magnesium more efficiently than traditional magnesium supplements. This enhanced uptake means it gets to work quickly, offering immediate benefits like muscle relaxation and antioxidation. It also aids in better calcium utilization and improves nerve conduction.

Key Ingredients

100 mg Magnesium Bis-Glycinate: Enhances muscle and nerve function, supports energy production, and helps maintain normal psychological function [3].

Pricing

1 Month: $38.75

The cost is $32.94 if you subscribe, saving 15% off all your orders.

User Reviews

On the official website, users praise Akasha Naturals Magnesium Glycinate for its benefits in aiding sleep and relieving constipation. But, some mention that it's a bit difficult to swallow since the product is not in capsule form [17].

FAQs on Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate

Below, we address some common questions people have when comparing magnesium glycinate vs magnesium citrate.

Can I Take Magnesium Glycinate and Citrate Together?

Absolutely! You can totally mix magnesium glycinate and citrate to cover a variety of health needs. This combo lets you enjoy the calming effects of glycinate alongside the digestive benefits of citrate. Just check in with a healthcare provider to determine the correct dosages for you. It’s all about getting the balance right to support your health in the best way possible.

What Happens if You Take Magnesium Glycinate Every Day?

Taking magnesium glycinate daily can be a real game changer for your health. It's known for being easy to absorb and gentle on your stomach, which is a big plus. You might notice some sweet perks like more relaxed muscles, better sleep, and a calmer mood. It's like giving your body a daily dose of chill, helping you feel your best. Just remember, consistency is key to seeing those benefits.

Who Should Not Take Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate is usually a safe bet for most folks when taken at recommended doses. However, if you've got kidney disease or any severe kidney issues, it's a good idea to steer clear of magnesium supplements, including glycinate. Your kidneys might have a tough time processing the extra magnesium, which could lead to toxicity. So, it is always best to play it safe and check with your healthcare provider if unsure.

Which Is the Best Form of Magnesium to Take?

Choosing the best form of magnesium hinges on what you aim to fix with the supplement. Magnesium glycinate is a top pick if you're looking for something that's gentle on the stomach and gets absorbed well. On the other hand, if you need quick relief from constipation or a rapid boost in magnesium levels, magnesium citrate could be the way to go.

Why Take Magnesium Glycinate at Night?

Well, it's all about tapping into its calming powers. This form of magnesium has a soothing effect on your nervous system, which can help you wind down at the end of the day. It aids in relaxing your muscles, improving your sleep quality, and even helping regulate melatonin, the hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycles. So, popping your magnesium glycinate before bed can set the stage for a restful night, helping you wake up refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

What Is the Downside of Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate is an excellent choice for many, but it has a couple of downsides. For instance, it tends to be pricier than other forms of magnesium, which might only fit some's budget. Also, even though it's generally gentle on the stomach, some folks might still experience mild digestive discomfort. If that's the case, starting with a lower dose and gradually increasing it can help your body adjust without too much fuss.

What Does Magnesium Glycinate Do to the Brain?

Magnesium glycinate supports overall brain health by helping out with neurotransmitter functions. This means it can be a big help in managing stress and reducing anxiety. Plus, it enhances learning and memory thanks to synaptic plasticity, which is the brain's ability to form new connections.

Magnesium Citrate vs Glycinate: Final Thoughts

Both magnesium glycinate and citrate demonstrate significant health benefits tailored to different needs. However, for those seeking a comprehensive solution that combines the benefits of various magnesium forms, BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough emerges as a standout choice.

Whether you aim to improve sleep, reduce muscle cramps, or enhance overall wellness, consulting with a healthcare provider ensures you select a supplement aligned with your health goals. Make informed choices and prioritize your well-being by choosing the right magnesium supplement for your needs.

