Matcha vs Green Tea: Differences, Benefits and More

Camellia sinensis is among the most commonly consumed beverages in the world. The plant has been a traditional remedy for thousands of years, with many thermogenic fat-burning supplements now capitalizing on its health benefits.

While matcha and green tea come from Camellia sinensis, their different cultivation and preparation methods result in distinct products with unique flavors, nutritional profiles, and uses.

This guide contrasts matcha vs green to show their significant features and differences. We'll also highlight the best thermogenic supplements, like PhenQ, featuring matcha or green tea, which may enhance your fat-burning efforts.

What Is Matcha?

Matcha is a ground powder of specially grown green tea called tencha, one of the many types of tea produced from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant.

Many argue that green tea offers more concentrated nutrients than matcha because it uses whole leaves in the powder. However, matcha's meticulous shading process, a crucial step in production, sets it apart from other teas.

Matcha is not just a beverage but a cultural icon in Japan. It has ceremonial significance and health benefits, with a strong flavor and an excellent nutrient profile.

How Is Matcha Grown and Processed?

The tea plants used for matcha are cultivated under specific conditions to ensure the highest quality of leaves.

They are grown in the shade for about 3 weeks before harvest, boosting the plant’s chlorophyll levels and giving the leaves a more vibrant color.

Once the tea leaves reach maturity, they are hand-picked to ensure only the most tender leaves are selected.

After that, the leaves are steamed immediately to keep them from oxidizing, dried, and then finely ground into that beautiful green powder using granite stone mills.

The final result of this labor-intensive process is a vibrant green powder that embodies the essence of the entire tea leaf. It offers a concentrated source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and honors cultural heritage.

How Is Matcha Prepared?

You simply whisk the powder with hot water to create a frothy, concentrated tea. This does have a background in taste and texture, but this brief glimpse into matcha tea vs green tea preparation already shows matcha’s more ritualistic properties.

Beyond this, matcha has become a versatile touch in modern cuisine. From matcha lattes and smoothies to desserts and savory dishes, its vibrant color and earthy flavor make it a perfect addition to a wide range of recipes.

What Is Green Tea?

Green tea comes from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. It's been around for thousands of years and is loved for its straightforward brewing method. The magic? It's barely processed, so it keeps its vibrant green color and a light and delicate flavor. Plus, it's packed with antioxidants, more than any other tea.

How Is Green Tea Grown and Processed?

Green tea is grown in full sunlight. However, cultivation and processing vary significantly depending on traditions and tea type. After harvesting, the leaves are either steamed (Japanese method) or pan-fired (Chinese method) to prevent oxidation. This process preserves the green color and its fresh flavor.

Green tea leaves are then usually rolled or shaped to enhance their appearance and aroma. This aims at uniform quality, but there are variations to the century-old craftsmanship, which allows for differences.

How Is Green Tea Prepared?

Green tea is very simple to prepare. You steep the leaves in hot water for a few minutes and strain them before drinking. The recommended temperature is between 160-180°F (70-80°C) if you steep the leaves for 1 to 3 minutes.

You should also avoid overly hot water or steeping the leaves too long to prevent bitterness and preserve the tea's delicate flavors and beneficial compounds. The simple preparation method is a focal point for many, favoring green tea vs matcha.

Different Types of Green Tea

Green tea comes in several varieties, and we touch base on some of the crucial ones:

Sencha : Sencha is the most common type of green tea in Japan. It’s known for its fresh, grassy flavor and can range from slightly sweet to astringent.

Gyokuro : Gyokuro is more labor-intensive and consequently expensive, where it’s shaded, rolled, and dried to retain its sweet, umami flavor and deep green color.

Dragon Well (Longjing) : This is a famous Chinese green tea known for its flat, sword-shaped leaves. Its sweet, chestnut-like flavor changes slightly every time the leaves are steeped.

Hojicha : Hojicha is roasted green tea featuring a reddish-brown color and a caramel-like flavor. The roasting process reduces its caffeine content, which could make it a more suitable option for evenings.

Genmaicha : This is a unique blend of green tea leaves and roasted brown rice. Genmaicha offers a savory, nutty flavor profile with a satisfying crunch, offering both aroma and a balanced taste.

Health Benefits of Green Tea

Both matcha and green tea offer a range of benefits, but we’ll focus on 3 major ones for each below.

Antioxidants

Most benefits rely on green tea's high antioxidant content, particularly catechins. These antioxidants help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, reducing inflammation and supporting overall health. They may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and protect against cell damage [1].

Mental Clarity and Focus

Green tea contains a moderate amount of caffeine, which may give a boost when you need it the most. It may help increase alertness, while l-theanine counters it by promoting relaxation without drowsiness. This unique combination supports cognitive function, memory, and even mood regulation.

Weight Loss

Green tea has shown potential to help weight management, as catechins also increase thermogenesis and fat oxidation [2]. This may help maintain a healthy body weight and offer sustainability in fat loss.

Green tea is a common ingredient in weight management pills, where it’s been shown to increase fat burning and boost metabolic rate. Such products or green tea alone are excellent choices for people looking to shed pounds.

Health Benefits of Matcha

Matcha is like a new and improved version of green tea in many ways, and we’ll discuss some key considerations below.

Antioxidants

Matcha is brimming with antioxidants, thanks to a special trick: shading the plants before harvest. This not only bumps up the chlorophyll and amino acids but also supercharges the antioxidants in your matcha. When you compare it to regular green tea, matcha is like the enhanced version [3].

Mental Clarity and Focus

Matcha may help improve focus, attention, and memory. Its combination of caffeine and L-theanine may help you remain alert without the jitters commonly associated with caffeinated drinks, even if it has higher levels than traditional green tea.

Weight Loss

Matcha is a perfect addition to any weight loss regimen and a common ingredient in supplements that enhance metabolism and help burn more fat [4]. What’s crucial to note as we compare matcha vs green tea for weight loss is the concentrated nature of matcha, where you get more of the active ingredients in each cup.

Key Differences Between Matcha and Green Tea

So, how do they actually differ? Stick around as we compare matcha vs green tea taste, appearance, and content. (credit: FitLiving design team)

Appearance and Texture

Matcha is a bright green powder, while green tea leaves are dark green. Green tea leaves also come in various shapes and sizes, depending on the variety you go for. Matcha’s texture is smoother and a fine ground. In contrast, green tea leaves are typically whole or rolled, resulting in many leaf shapes and textures.

Taste and Flavor Profile

Matcha has a rich, creamy texture and a slightly sweet and umami flavor. Green tea, on the other hand, has a lighter, more delicate taste that varies from sweet to slightly bitter and from grassy and vegetal to nutty. The choice between them often comes down to personal preference.

Caffeine Content

Matcha generally contains more caffeine than green tea because you consume the whole leaf. This results in a more sustained energy boost compared to the shorter-lived energy from green tea. While this may mean more side effects, it’s only fair to note that matcha has the upper hand when comparing matcha vs green tea caffeine content.

Nutrient Content

Matcha is also prized for its concentrated nutrient profile, including vitamins (such as vitamin C) and minerals (such as potassium and magnesium).

This may differ based on harvest time and brewing conditions, but matcha has higher concentrations of nutrients than green tea, including caffeine and amino acids like L-theanine [5]. While many seek just this, stimulant-sensitive people may not enjoy matcha as much.

Preparation

Matcha requires a whisk and specific preparation to achieve the right consistency, while you simply steep the leaves in water to prepare green tea. This means the latter is much simpler, as matcha requires a more involved preparation process.

Many choose specialized tools like a bamboo whisk to prepare matcha, which emphasizes the ceremonial approach but may be inconvenient for some users.

Processing

Matcha processing methodically involves shading the plants before harvesting to retain more active ingredients [6]. On the other hand, green tea processing varies but focuses on preventing oxidation from maintaining the green color and fresh taste, which serves as the primary selling point for green tea powder vs matcha.

Best Fat Burners

Here's a brief overview of some of the best fat-burners containing matcha and green tea, each designed to support your fat-burning goals in different ways:

1. PhenQ

(credit: FitLiving design team)

PhenQ is a holistic weight management system that leverages natural ingredients to enhance metabolic health across 5 key areas. It aims to help users shed excess fat, curb cravings, and boost natural energy levels.

The standout feature of PhenQ is its use of a unique blend of metabolism-supporting ingredients, including the patented Alpha-Lacys Reset®.

User Reviews

On Trustpilot, users report significant weight loss, with some losing around 50 pounds. They praise it for having no side effects, curbing sugar cravings, keeping them on track, and encouraging healthier choices [7].

On the downside, some users face issues with the refund process, noting that despite returning sealed bottles, the company refused to issue a refund, claiming they couldn't locate the returned items [8].

2. Capsiplex BURN

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Capsiplex BURN sets itself apart in the crowded market of weight management products by offering complete transparency with its ingredients list. There are no hidden "secret" ingredients or "proprietary blends" in BURN; instead, it details exactly how much of each ingredient is included.

Their commitment to openness is coupled with quality and safety assurance, as BURN is produced in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility. This approach not only fosters trust but also reassures consumers about the integrity and effectiveness of the product.

User Reviews

Unfortunately, we couldn't locate any online customer reviews for Capsiplex BURN. We suggest contacting family or friends who may have tried the product for their first-hand feedback.

3. Hunter Burn

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Hunter Burn is crafted to integrate with your body and diet, focusing on fat loss while preserving muscle. A standout feature of this high-grade supplement is its use of matcha, which is 3 times more potent than standard varieties. This choice of matcha may boost your metabolism.

User Reviews

On the official website, Hunter Burn receives glowing reviews. Users report impressive results, such as losing 17 pounds in just 2 months and seeing a significant difference in their body, feeling more shredded than ever [9]. We recommend checking online forums for a broader perspective.

4. PrimeShred

PrimeShred stands out as a high-potency fat burner designed to provide extreme fat-burning and accelerated weight loss. This supplement is scientifically formulated with a potent combination of proven ingredients that facilitate fast, whole-body fat burning and enhance energy, mood, and mental focus.

Whether you're aiming to fine-tune your physique or just kick your fitness goals into high gear, PrimeShred offers a comprehensive solution to help you achieve your best look and performance.

User Reviews

Sadly, we couldn't find any reviews for PrimeShred. We recommend contacting friends and family who may have used the product to get their honest opinions or exploring online forums for impartial reviews.

5. PrimeGENIX CalmLean

PrimeGENIX CalmLean® taps into the latest advancements in thermogenic weight loss with its unique formula that's completely natural and free of stimulants. Backed by extensive research and holding 8 patents across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Japan, CalmLean® stands out with its innovative approach.

These patents testify to their effectiveness in helping users lose weight, reduce body fat, and build lean muscle. This supplement is ideal for those looking to achieve weight loss goals through a scientifically validated, stimulant-free option.

User Reviews

Amazon reviews for PrimeGENIX CalmLean are varied. Some users say they've successfully lost weight and feel more energetic, indicating it might be a helpful supplement for those finding it hard to lose weight [10]. Meanwhile, some customers are dissatisfied, claiming that the product had no effect and that it needed to be a better investment of their time or money [11].

6. Burn Lab Pro

Burn Lab Pro is a cutting-edge fat-burning supplement specifically designed to protect and preserve muscle mass, even when you're on a calorie deficit. Their potent formula supports more intense and challenging training sessions, allowing you to burn more calories and achieve your body goals faster.

Whether you're looking to lean down or maintain muscle while shedding fat, Burn Lab Pro offers a comprehensive solution to help you get there efficiently.

User Reviews

Burn Lab Pro reviews on the official website present a mixed picture. On the positive side, many users report that the supplement is effective in helping them stay lean while bulking up and appreciate the extra boost of energy during workouts. On the flip side, some users mention that the product did not meet their expectations and even caused discomfort, like stomach burning [12].

FAQs on Matcha vs Green Tea

Let’s address some of the questions many users ask when comparing matcha vs green tea.

What Is Better, Green Tea or Matcha?

The choice between green tea vs matcha largely depends on your goals, as both have unique advantages. Matcha offers a more concentrated source of nutrients and caffeine, so it’s great for a sustained energy boost and more accentuated health benefits. Green tea is lighter and may be preferred for regular consumption because of its lower caffeine content.

Is Matcha Just Ground Green Tea?

While matcha is indeed made from green tea leaves, it is not simply a matter of grinding up any green tea leaves to produce it. It involves several unique steps that distinguish it from other green teas, being grown and processed differently from regular green tea. However, the shading process before harvest retains higher levels of chlorophyll and amino acids in leaves, and many argue this makes it more potent.

Is It Ok To Drink Matcha Green Tea Every Day?

Yes, it is generally well-tolerated and beneficial to drink matcha green tea daily, provided it is consumed in moderation. Matcha offers many health benefits, including improved cognitive function, increased energy levels, and enhanced antioxidant intake. Nevertheless, it has a high caffeine content, and if you're sensitive, you may feel quite a kick. To avoid potential sleep disturbances, you should only drink matcha in the morning or early afternoon.

Do Green Tea and Matcha Taste the Same?

No, matcha has a richer, creamier, and slightly sweeter flavor. On the other hand, green tea is comparably lighter, and many users report a more delicate taste. Different green teas also have contrasting tastes, which is an important consideration for our comparisons. Still, green tea is more appealing to tea enthusiasts, as it offers a rich sensory experience.

How Much Caffeine in Matcha vs Green Tea?

Matcha typically contains about 70 mg of caffeine per cup, while green tea contains about 30-50 mg per cup. Depending on the variety and preparation, a cup of matcha tea may have double the caffeine as a cup of traditional green tea and serve as a potent energy booster.

Green Tea vs Matcha: Which Is Healthier?

Both are healthy, but matcha provides more concentrated benefits which is why it’s more commonly found in other supplements like green powders. Green tea is lighter and has fewer stimulants inside, while matcha’s whole leaves are ground, resulting in more antioxidants and caffeine. Choosing green tea and matcha will ultimately depend on your health goals and preferences.

Final Thoughts on Matcha vs Green Tea

This guide has outlined the primary differences and benefits of matcha vs green tea, helping you understand which might best suit your health and dietary preferences. Additionally, we’ve spotlighted top thermogenic supplements like PhenQ that incorporate these teas to boost your metabolism and enhance fat-burning efforts.

Whether you prefer the rich, full-bodied flavor of matcha or the light, refreshing taste of green tea, each offers valuable health benefits that can support your wellness journey.

References:

Zhao T, Li C, Wang S, Song X. Green Tea (Camellia sinensis): A Review of Its Phytochemistry, Pharmacology, and Toxicology. Molecules. 2022 Jun 18;27(12):3909. doi: 10.3390/molecules27123909. PMID: 35745040; PMCID: PMC9231383. Katada S, Yanagimoto A, Matsui Y, Hibi M, Osaki N, Kobayashi S, Katsuragi Y. Effect of tea catechins with caffeine on energy expenditure in middle-aged men and women: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover trial. Eur J Nutr. 2020 Apr;59(3):1163-1170. doi: 10.1007/s00394-019-01976-9. Epub 2019 May 6. PMID: 31062079; PMCID: PMC7098939. Najman K, Sadowska A, Wolińska M, Starczewska K, Buczak K. The Content of Bioactive Compounds and Technological Properties of Matcha Green Tea and Its Application in the Design of Functional Beverages. Molecules. 2023 Oct 10;28(20):7018. doi: 10.3390/molecules28207018. PMID: 37894496; PMCID: PMC10609021. Wang Y, Yu Y, Ding L, Xu P, Zhou J. Matcha green tea targets the gut-liver axis to alleviate obesity and metabolic disorders induced by a high-fat diet. Front Nutr. 2022 Aug 1;9:931060. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.931060. PMID: 35978960; PMCID: PMC9376390. Wang Y, Yu Y, Ding L, Xu P, Zhou J. Matcha green tea targets the gut-liver axis to alleviate obesity and metabolic disorders induced by a high-fat diet. Front Nutr. 2022 Aug 1;9:931060. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.931060. PMID: 35978960; PMCID: PMC9376390. Sokary S, Al-Asmakh M, Zakaria Z, Bawadi H. The therapeutic potential of matcha tea: A critical review on human and animal studies. Curr Res Food Sci. 2022 Nov 23;6:100396. doi: 10.1016/j.crfs.2022.11.015. PMID: 36582446; PMCID: PMC9792400. “Juliet_ Gave PhenQ 5 Stars. Check out the Full Review.” Trustpilot, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/660ee9ed03cca7cb5d1e94a8. “Hasti Khoshnammanesh Gave PhenQ 1 Star. Check out the Full Review.” Trustpilot, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/667b361dad731b748f1059c0. “Burn.” Hunter, https://www.hunterevolve.com/en-us/hunter-burn. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX CalmLean Stimulant-Free Fat Burner.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BT16JVZ2/R3CXJG70T1QMAP?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BT16JVZ2. “Check out This Amazon Review of PrimeGENIX CalmLean Stimulant-Free Fat Burner.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B0BT16JVZ2/R12PXUTJHRM1PZ?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0BT16JVZ2. “REVIEWS.Co.Uk.” Reviews.Co.Uk, https://www.reviews.co.uk/product-reviews/store/burnlabpro-com/burnlabpro.

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.

The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.